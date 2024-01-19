Fact checkedExpert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet: Benefits & How To Follow In 2024

Krista Bugden

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

vegetarian mediterranean diet
The Mediterranean diet ranks among the world's healthiest diets. Photo: Thanh Thanh

The Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. Revolving around eating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats (like olive oil and avocado), and legumes, this diet has plenty of nutritional value. 

As a result, the body gets the nutrients it needs, which can help ward off diseases and other health ailments. However, if you’re a vegetarian, you might wonder if the Mediterranean diet suits you. 

The vegetarian Mediterranean diet, different than a vegan diet, offers an option for plant based diet individuals allowing them to reap the benefits of the classic Mediterranean diet while following a meatless approach. 

Read on to discover more about this diet and various vegetarian Mediterranean diet recipes.

Mediterranean Diet For Vegetarians

Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan

Following a vegetarian diet of any kind can sometimes prove challenging. It’s essential to ensure you get enough protein and nutrients, especially considering that this type of diet is fairly restrictive. While you can choose to plan your meals, various vegetarian meal delivery services can help you stay on track. 

With that in mind, here’s a quick breakdown of a sample meal plan.

Breakfast

Some examples of vegetarian breakfast include overnight oats with fruit, yogurt with nuts or fruit, milk, and fruit smoothies, fruit salad with nuts, Greek yogurt, a chickpeas pack, or sweet potatoes with beans and vegetables.

Each breakfast option in the “Vegetarian Mediterranean Morning Delights” is designed not just to nourish but also to satisfy, ensuring a delightful and health-conscious beginning to the day.

Overnight Oats with Fruit
Rolled Oats½ cup
Almond Milk½ cup
Chopped Mixed Fruit (e.g., berries, banana)½ cup
Chia Seeds1 tablespoon
Yogurt with Nuts or Fruit
Greek Yogurt (Non-Fat)1 cup
Mixed Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts)1 ounce
Milk and Fruit Smoothie
Almond Milk1 cup
Mixed Berries1 cup
Banana½ medium
Fruit Salad with Nuts
Mixed Fruit Salad1 cup
Mixed Nuts1 ounce
Greek Yogurt with Chickpeas Pack
Greek Yogurt (Non-Fat)1 cup
Cooked Chickpeas½ cup
Sweet Potatoes with Beans and Vegetables
Sweet Potato1 medium
Black Beans½ cup
Mixed Vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, onions)½ cup

Lunch

There are plenty of healthy grab-and-go vegetarian Mediterranean recipe options for lunch, such as salads with tomatoes, nuts, and fruits, black bean burgers, a mix of hummus and vegetables, lentil soup, crusty bread with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, and more. 

The meals are diverse, ranging from fresh salads and soups to hearty burgers and bread-based dishes, offering a variety of choices to suit different tastes and preferences.

Salad with Tomatoes, Nuts, and Fruits
Mixed Greens2 cups
Cherry Tomatoes½ cup
Sliced Strawberries½ cup
Walnuts1 ounce
Balsamic Vinaigrette1 tablespoon
Black Bean Burger
Black Bean Patty1 medium patty
Whole Wheat Bun1 small
Lettuce 1-2 leaves
Tomato Slice1 medium slice
Hummus and Vegetables
Hummus¼ cup
Sliced Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Peppers1 cup
Lentil Soup
Lentil Soup1 cup
Crusty Bread with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Crusty Bread1 slice
Tomato Sauce2 tablespoons
Mozzarella Cheese1 ounce

Dinner

Dinner can be very similar to lunch. Some examples include black bean burgers, lentil burgers or salads, quinoa-bean-and-vegetable bowls, chickpea burgers, a vegetarian grain bowl, and more.  Adding garlic, dried oregano, basil, or other spices is key to amping up the flavor for many of these recipes.

Each dinner option is crafted to be both satisfying and nutritionally balanced, adhering to the principles of a vegetarian Mediterranean diet. These meals offer a variety of tastes and textures, ensuring a delightful dining experience while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Black Bean Burger
Black Bean Patty1 medium patty
Whole Wheat Bun1 small
Lettuce1-2 leaves
Tomato Slice1 medium slice
Lentil Burger
Lentil Patty1 medium patty
Lettuce Wrap2 large lettuce leaves
Avocado Slices¼ avocado
Quinoa-Bean-and-Vegetable Bowl
Cooked Quinoa½ cup
Black Beans½ cup
Mixed Vegetables (bell peppers, onions, spinach)1 cup
Chickpea Burger
Chickpea Patty1 medium patty
Pita Bread1 small
Spinach & Cucumber1 cup
Vegetarian Grain Bowl
Brown Rice½ cup
Roasted Vegetables (zucchini, cherry tomatoes, red onion)1 cup
Lentils½ cup
Feta Cheese1 ounce

Snacks

Inevitably, you might get hungry between these three major meals of the day. Snacks are ultra-easy when following the vegetarian Mediterranean diet. 

Simply reaching for an apple, some berries, nuts, vegetables, hummus, or soy yogurt is sufficient to curb your appetite until your next meal.

Be sure to try to balance your diet with all the food groups on the vegetarian Mediterranean diet including at least two dairy servings per day to ensure adequate calcium and vitamin D or use fortified dairy alternatives.

Beverages are not on the sample menu but don’t forget to include them for hydration and additional nutrients and protein.

What Is A Vegan Vs Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet?

Derived from the region around the Mediterranean Sea, the vegetarian Mediterranean diet often excludes meat and focuses on plant-based consumption. However, the vegan Mediterranean diet eliminates all animal products, including dairy, solely focusing on plant-based foods.

For example, a vegan Mediterranean diet won’t include honey, gelatin, or butter as these come from animals. In contrast, a vegetarian will likely eat honey, butter, or gelatin.

In this way, the vegan diet can be very restrictive, forcing many individuals to consume various multivitamins for the vegan diet alongside their regular foods.

Health Benefits Of The Mediterranean Vegetarian Diet

The vegetarian Mediterranean diet offers plenty of health benefits. It can be used to get your health and weight on track. In turn, it can increase longevity and even happiness. The following offers an overview of the health benefits of this diet.

Reduces The Risk Of Heart Disease

Research indicates that the Mediterranean diet has the power to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and other cardiovascular issues. This is partially tied to the ability to maintain a healthy weight with this diet. Many individuals already use the vegetarian diet for weight loss due to its restrictive caloric nature. 

Recall that vegan and vegetarian are different terms for different restrictions.

Decreases The Risk Of Dementia

No matter your genetics, studies show that following this diet can help reduce dementia risk. This indicates that diet is important in reducing one’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases.

May Help With Weight Loss And Maintenance

May Help With Weight Loss And Maintenance
A Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet helps weight loss and maintains a healthy weight easier. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

The vegetarian Mediterranean diet for weight loss and helps maintain a healthy weight due to its minimal processed food content, making overeating unlikely.

While this diet lowers one’s caloric intake per day, it also provides ample nutrients, making it an ideal choice for those looking to lose weight and get healthy.

Vegetarian fat burner supplements have become all the rage. Yet, you don’t necessarily need these to promote healthy weight loss.

Reduces The Risk Of Diabetes

Along with obesity, diabetes has skyrocketed in recent decades. Yet, the vegetarian Mediterranean diet may help reduce one’s risk[1] of developing diabetes. Research even suggests it may help treat diabetes. 

The reasoning behind this is that the Mediterranean style is shown to facilitate the growth of good gut bacteria, reduce inflammation, and increase antioxidant compounds, all of which may play a part in the development of diabetes.

Reduces Joint Pain

For those with arthritis, the Mediterranean diet offers some good news. For rheumatoid arthritis,[2] this diet has been shown to decrease pain and improve functionality. Experts theorize that this is due to increased intake of omega-3 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Improves Mental Health

Improves Mental Health
The Mediterranean diet has been associated with a decreased risk of depression. Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock

Surprisingly, diet plays a significant role in good mental health. The Mediterranean diet has been linked to a reduced risk of depression.[3] While more research is needed to uncover the exact link, the studies so far show tons of promise!

Tips For Mediterranean Diet Vegetarian 

Following any diet can provide hurdles and inflexibility. So, here are a few tips you can use to stay on track with the vegetarian Mediterranean diet.

  • Focus on eating “real” foods (like fresh fruits and vegetables).
  • Incorporate small amounts of healthy fats (like olive oil and avocado).
  • Plan when eating out by scoping out the menu beforehand.
  • Add quinoa to meals for bulk and calories.
  • Focus on getting enough protein (such as by eating nuts, seeds, beans, and tofu).
  • Keep primarily whole foods in your home pantry and fridge.
  • Meal prep beforehand so you won’t be tempted to change your diet.
  • Do a trial run including a 4-week Mediterranean diet menu plan to determine if this is right for you in the long term.

Getting Enough Nutrients On The Mediterranean Diet Vegetarian

When following a vegetarian diet of any kind, it’s important to ensure you get enough nutrients, such as sufficient plant-based protein with all of the essential amino acids. 

When on a vegetarian diet, it’s highly restrictive so it’s easy to become nutrient deficient, such as from vitamins and minerals commonly found in meat like iron and vitamin B12.

Many individuals opt to take certain supplements to make up for this, such as vitamin B12 tablets or protein powder. It may be beneficial to track your nutrients initially to ensure you’re getting enough of them. 

It may further help to have regular bloodwork done, especially in the first few months to a year of following a vegetarian diet, to ensure you’re not nutrient deficient. And, talk to a registered dietitian for help in meal planning.

Final Thoughts

The vegetarian Mediterranean diet provides plenty of health benefits and can be easy to follow when planned ahead of time. The key is ensuring you’re getting enough protein and other trace minerals and vitamins often found in animal products. Cooking your meals at home may also help you adhere to this type of diet easier.

+ 3 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Martín-Peláez, S., Montse Fitó and Castañer, O. (2020). Mediterranean Diet Effects on Type 2 Diabetes Prevention, Disease Progression, and Related Mechanisms. A Review. Nutrients, [online] 12(8), pp.2236–2236. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12082236.
  2. Forsyth, C., Matina Kouvari, D’Cunha, N.M., Ekavi Georgousopoulou, Panagiotakos, D.B., Mellor, D., Kellett, J. and Naumovski, N. (2017). The effects of the Mediterranean diet on rheumatoid arthritis prevention and treatment: a systematic review of human prospective studies. Rheumatology International, [online] 38(5), pp.737–747. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00296-017-3912-1.
  3. Yin, W., Löf, M., Chen, R., Hultman, C.M., Fang, F. and Sandin, S. (2021). Mediterranean diet and depression: a population-based cohort study. International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, [online] 18(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12966-021-01227-3
Krista Bugden

Written by:

Krista Bugden, Professional Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Krista Bugden worked as a Kinesiologist at a physiotherapist clinic in Ottawa, Canada for over five years. She has an Honours Bachelor Degree in Human Kinetics (Human Movement) from the University of Ottawa and uses her extensive knowledge in this area to educate others through well-researched, scientific, and informative articles about exercise, nutrition, and more. Her passions include hiking, traveling, and weightlifting.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

