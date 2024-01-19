The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

The Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. Revolving around eating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats (like olive oil and avocado), and legumes, this diet has plenty of nutritional value.

As a result, the body gets the nutrients it needs, which can help ward off diseases and other health ailments. However, if you’re a vegetarian, you might wonder if the Mediterranean diet suits you.

The vegetarian Mediterranean diet, different than a vegan diet, offers an option for plant based diet individuals allowing them to reap the benefits of the classic Mediterranean diet while following a meatless approach.

Read on to discover more about this diet and various vegetarian Mediterranean diet recipes.

Following a vegetarian diet of any kind can sometimes prove challenging. It’s essential to ensure you get enough protein and nutrients, especially considering that this type of diet is fairly restrictive. While you can choose to plan your meals, various vegetarian meal delivery services can help you stay on track.

With that in mind, here’s a quick breakdown of a sample meal plan.

Breakfast

Some examples of vegetarian breakfast include overnight oats with fruit, yogurt with nuts or fruit, milk, and fruit smoothies, fruit salad with nuts, Greek yogurt, a chickpeas pack, or sweet potatoes with beans and vegetables.

Each breakfast option in the “Vegetarian Mediterranean Morning Delights” is designed not just to nourish but also to satisfy, ensuring a delightful and health-conscious beginning to the day.

Overnight Oats with Fruit Rolled Oats ½ cup Almond Milk ½ cup Chopped Mixed Fruit (e.g., berries, banana) ½ cup Chia Seeds 1 tablespoon

Yogurt with Nuts or Fruit Greek Yogurt (Non-Fat) 1 cup Mixed Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts) 1 ounce

Milk and Fruit Smoothie Almond Milk 1 cup Mixed Berries 1 cup Banana ½ medium

Fruit Salad with Nuts Mixed Fruit Salad 1 cup Mixed Nuts 1 ounce

Greek Yogurt with Chickpeas Pack Greek Yogurt (Non-Fat) 1 cup Cooked Chickpeas ½ cup

Sweet Potatoes with Beans and Vegetables Sweet Potato 1 medium Black Beans ½ cup Mixed Vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, onions) ½ cup

Lunch

There are plenty of healthy grab-and-go vegetarian Mediterranean recipe options for lunch, such as salads with tomatoes, nuts, and fruits, black bean burgers, a mix of hummus and vegetables, lentil soup, crusty bread with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, and more.

The meals are diverse, ranging from fresh salads and soups to hearty burgers and bread-based dishes, offering a variety of choices to suit different tastes and preferences.

Salad with Tomatoes, Nuts, and Fruits Mixed Greens 2 cups Cherry Tomatoes ½ cup Sliced Strawberries ½ cup Walnuts 1 ounce Balsamic Vinaigrette 1 tablespoon

Black Bean Burger Black Bean Patty 1 medium patty Whole Wheat Bun 1 small Lettuce 1-2 leaves Tomato Slice 1 medium slice

Hummus and Vegetables Hummus ¼ cup Sliced Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Peppers 1 cup

Lentil Soup Lentil Soup 1 cup

Crusty Bread with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Crusty Bread 1 slice Tomato Sauce 2 tablespoons Mozzarella Cheese 1 ounce

Dinner

Dinner can be very similar to lunch. Some examples include black bean burgers, lentil burgers or salads, quinoa-bean-and-vegetable bowls, chickpea burgers, a vegetarian grain bowl, and more. Adding garlic, dried oregano, basil, or other spices is key to amping up the flavor for many of these recipes.

Each dinner option is crafted to be both satisfying and nutritionally balanced, adhering to the principles of a vegetarian Mediterranean diet. These meals offer a variety of tastes and textures, ensuring a delightful dining experience while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Black Bean Burger Black Bean Patty 1 medium patty Whole Wheat Bun 1 small Lettuce 1-2 leaves Tomato Slice 1 medium slice

Lentil Burger Lentil Patty 1 medium patty Lettuce Wrap 2 large lettuce leaves Avocado Slices ¼ avocado

Quinoa-Bean-and-Vegetable Bowl Cooked Quinoa ½ cup Black Beans ½ cup Mixed Vegetables (bell peppers, onions, spinach) 1 cup

Chickpea Burger Chickpea Patty 1 medium patty Pita Bread 1 small Spinach & Cucumber 1 cup

Vegetarian Grain Bowl Brown Rice ½ cup Roasted Vegetables (zucchini, cherry tomatoes, red onion) 1 cup Lentils ½ cup Feta Cheese 1 ounce

Snacks

Inevitably, you might get hungry between these three major meals of the day. Snacks are ultra-easy when following the vegetarian Mediterranean diet.

Simply reaching for an apple, some berries, nuts, vegetables, hummus, or soy yogurt is sufficient to curb your appetite until your next meal.

Be sure to try to balance your diet with all the food groups on the vegetarian Mediterranean diet including at least two dairy servings per day to ensure adequate calcium and vitamin D or use fortified dairy alternatives.

Beverages are not on the sample menu but don’t forget to include them for hydration and additional nutrients and protein.

What Is A Vegan Vs Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet?

Derived from the region around the Mediterranean Sea, the vegetarian Mediterranean diet often excludes meat and focuses on plant-based consumption. However, the vegan Mediterranean diet eliminates all animal products, including dairy, solely focusing on plant-based foods.

For example, a vegan Mediterranean diet won’t include honey, gelatin, or butter as these come from animals. In contrast, a vegetarian will likely eat honey, butter, or gelatin.

In this way, the vegan diet can be very restrictive, forcing many individuals to consume various multivitamins for the vegan diet alongside their regular foods.

Health Benefits Of The Mediterranean Vegetarian Diet

The vegetarian Mediterranean diet offers plenty of health benefits. It can be used to get your health and weight on track. In turn, it can increase longevity and even happiness. The following offers an overview of the health benefits of this diet.

Reduces The Risk Of Heart Disease

Research indicates that the Mediterranean diet has the power to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and other cardiovascular issues. This is partially tied to the ability to maintain a healthy weight with this diet. Many individuals already use the vegetarian diet for weight loss due to its restrictive caloric nature.

Recall that vegan and vegetarian are different terms for different restrictions.

Decreases The Risk Of Dementia

No matter your genetics, studies show that following this diet can help reduce dementia risk. This indicates that diet is important in reducing one’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases.

May Help With Weight Loss And Maintenance

A Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet helps weight loss and maintains a healthy weight easier. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

The vegetarian Mediterranean diet for weight loss and helps maintain a healthy weight due to its minimal processed food content, making overeating unlikely.

While this diet lowers one’s caloric intake per day, it also provides ample nutrients, making it an ideal choice for those looking to lose weight and get healthy.

Vegetarian fat burner supplements have become all the rage. Yet, you don’t necessarily need these to promote healthy weight loss.

Reduces The Risk Of Diabetes

Along with obesity, diabetes has skyrocketed in recent decades. Yet, the vegetarian Mediterranean diet may help reduce one’s risk[1] of developing diabetes. Research even suggests it may help treat diabetes.

The reasoning behind this is that the Mediterranean style is shown to facilitate the growth of good gut bacteria, reduce inflammation, and increase antioxidant compounds, all of which may play a part in the development of diabetes.

Reduces Joint Pain

For those with arthritis, the Mediterranean diet offers some good news. For rheumatoid arthritis,[2] this diet has been shown to decrease pain and improve functionality. Experts theorize that this is due to increased intake of omega-3 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Improves Mental Health

The Mediterranean diet has been associated with a decreased risk of depression. Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock

Surprisingly, diet plays a significant role in good mental health. The Mediterranean diet has been linked to a reduced risk of depression.[3] While more research is needed to uncover the exact link, the studies so far show tons of promise!

Tips For Mediterranean Diet Vegetarian

Following any diet can provide hurdles and inflexibility. So, here are a few tips you can use to stay on track with the vegetarian Mediterranean diet.

Focus on eating “real” foods (like fresh fruits and vegetables).

Incorporate small amounts of healthy fats (like olive oil and avocado).

Plan when eating out by scoping out the menu beforehand.

Add quinoa to meals for bulk and calories.

Focus on getting enough protein (such as by eating nuts, seeds, beans, and tofu).

Keep primarily whole foods in your home pantry and fridge.

Meal prep beforehand so you won’t be tempted to change your diet.

Do a trial run including a 4-week Mediterranean diet menu plan to determine if this is right for you in the long term.

Getting Enough Nutrients On The Mediterranean Diet Vegetarian

When following a vegetarian diet of any kind, it’s important to ensure you get enough nutrients, such as sufficient plant-based protein with all of the essential amino acids.

When on a vegetarian diet, it’s highly restrictive so it’s easy to become nutrient deficient, such as from vitamins and minerals commonly found in meat like iron and vitamin B12.

Many individuals opt to take certain supplements to make up for this, such as vitamin B12 tablets or protein powder. It may be beneficial to track your nutrients initially to ensure you’re getting enough of them.

It may further help to have regular bloodwork done, especially in the first few months to a year of following a vegetarian diet, to ensure you’re not nutrient deficient. And, talk to a registered dietitian for help in meal planning.

Final Thoughts

The vegetarian Mediterranean diet provides plenty of health benefits and can be easy to follow when planned ahead of time. The key is ensuring you’re getting enough protein and other trace minerals and vitamins often found in animal products. Cooking your meals at home may also help you adhere to this type of diet easier.