1200 Calorie Low Carb Diet For Weight Loss In 2023

Christine VanDoren

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

1200 calorie low carb diet
1200 calorie low carb diet is great for weight loss. Photo: Nghi Tran

The major goal of a 1200-calorie low-carb diet is to alter the metabolic response to encourage weight loss while maintaining adequate nutrition. In addition to weight loss, it can help to mediate blood pressure and blood sugar. 

Restricting carbs will mean breaking down ketones for energy. This could lead to fatigue and adverse effects, so we’ll discuss the advantages and disadvantages of a low-carb diet.

Note that the number of calories you take in is important, but so are the macronutrients contributing to caloric intake. A 1200 calorie high protein low carb diet is based upon protein being a more prevalent macronutrient within the diet than carbs. 

This is beneficial as protein contributes to satiety and sustained muscle mass, and carbs significantly influence blood sugar levels.

What Is A 1200 Calorie Low Carb Diet?

A 1200-calorie low-carb diet restricts someone to consuming 1200 calories or less daily. Typically, the primary goal behind this diet is weight loss.

Carbohydrates are limited with this diet, although the number of grams will vary from person to person. Making the carbs you eat nutrient-dense is essential, like berries, sprouted grains, and cruciferous vegetables.

Who Is 1200 Calorie Diet Appropriate For?

Usually, a 1200-calorie diet can be considered appropriate for individuals trying to lose weight. A diet based on a calorie deficit can effectively treat conditions linked to obesity and inflammation.[1]

Taking in fewer calories may help improve weight loss and symptoms related to conditions such as osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, and diabetes. Calculating this calorie deficit according to personal needs and health status is important, but we discuss general concepts of a 1200-calorie low-carb diet here.

Though a typical 1200-calorie diet for diabetes[2] usually consists of lower carbs and greater protein, be mindful that it can vary for each person. Fewer calories and fewer carbs may increase the ketones in blood circulation and lead to reduced hyperinsulinemia. 

When adhering to a low-carb diet, ketones[3] become the main fuel to maintain energy for the physiological process. Studies also revealed that ketones may function against inflammation. 

Pros And Cons Of The 1200 Calorie Low Carb Meal Plan

Pros Of 1200 Calorie Low Carb Diet

  • Eating fewer calories[4] can increase insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to use glucose more efficiently, and =decreasing blood sugar.[5]
  • A low-carb diet[5] can help in decreasing fasting glucose and fasting insulin. This can be advantageous in conditions like diabetes, metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome[6], or PCOS — a reproductive dysfunction occurring with insulin resistance. 
  • Caloric restrictions can also boost the hormones, like ghrelin and cortisol, that diminish inflammation.[4] 
  • When following a low-carb diet plan, less sugar can mean fewer cravings. The lowered sugar helps to suppress the urge to binge eat.
  • Fewer calories from carbs can help improve cholesterol and promote heart health.

Cons

  • There has been concern about weight regain[7] on a low-calorie diet because weight-loss-induced stress can increase the inflammatory response, dampen your metabolic rate, and cause fewer calories to be burned.
  • For some individuals, following a low-calorie diet utilizing whole foods is hard, and the bulk of the diet becomes liquid.
  • Some low-carb diet plans[8] may heavily rely on animal fats and oils, which can lead to a greater risk of developing heart disease. However, low-carb diets can sometimes benefit the cardiovascular system, so try to prioritize healthy fat sources to promote this outcome.
  • A low-carb diet like the Atkins diet may lead to adverse effects, including hypoglycemia and electrolyte imbalances. 
  • Adhering to a low-calorie diet may contribute to losing lean mass or muscle mass, slowing your metabolism, and increasing the risk of fractures and poor bone health. 

Foods To Eat On The Low Carb 1200 Calorie Diet Plan

Fatty Fish And Lean Meats

1200 calorie low carb diet
Fatty Fish And Lean is a source of nutrition for the body. Photo: Shutterstock

Fatty fish are a great source of healthy fats like omega-3s which modulate inflammation and serve as brain food. For example, the omega-3 fatty acids in salmon promote optimal brain function and enhance blood circulation.[9] Other great fatty fish include mackerel, cod, and tuna.

Poultry without skin, like turkey or chicken breast, can be a great source of lean protein. Chicken breast effectively builds muscle and satiety, while cod is a low-calorie fish that provides great protein. 

Nuts

1200 calorie low carb diet
Nuts are rich in omega-3s and other nutrients. Photo: Shutterstock

Nuts, like almonds, walnuts, or pistachios, are a great source of healthy fat, protein, and fiber and help sustain your satiety. The monounsaturated fat content promotes HDL cholesterol which clears plaque buildup, thus reducing total cholesterol. 

The omega-3 components render these fats heart-healthy and anti-inflammatory, which helps with weight loss. 

Legumes

Legumes
Legumes are versatile and nutrient-dense. Photo: Shutterstock

If you enjoy snowpeas, lentils, and green beans, you can include these foods in low-carb diets in moderation. These complex carbs contain fiber and are digested more slowly than processed carbs, so there are no adverse effects on blood sugar. 

Legumes are plant-based foods[10] that contain great nutrients like zinc, iron, and B vitamins.

Berries

Berries
Berries are a low-sugar food welcome on the low-carb diet. Photo: Shutterstock

Berries, such as raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, or cranberries, can be beneficial on a low-carb diet because they are low-sugar fruit. The varied red, blue, and purple tints are due to anthocyanin content and can be useful for identifying antioxidant properties.

Anthocyanins are anti-inflammatory and can lower blood sugar levels as well as alleviate insulin resistance.[11] 

Sprouted Grains

Sprouted Grains
Sprouted grains provide the body with fiber. Photo: Shutterstock

Barley, quinoa, and oats are high-fiber grains that can be consumed in moderation. Oats and quinoa are both anti-inflammatory foods that can relieve obesity-related inflammation. Whole grains containing beta-glucan positively influence blood parameters and reduce body fat.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous Vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables are nutrient-dense and support the body. Photo: Shutterstock

Cruciferous veggies like cauliflower, kale, and cabbage contain antioxidants that are protective against diseases like cancer and promote gut health and regularity. These vegetables are low-calorie and non-starches that contain fiber to stabilize blood sugar. 

The vitamin C and vitamin K content supports the immune system.

Foods To Avoid On The 1200 Calorie Low Carb Diet Plan

Refined Grains

As you meal prep, avoid carb-heavy grains like white bread, rice, and pasta. These refined carbs are readily digested and may adversely affect glucose levels and weight gain.

Unhealthy Fats

Products with trans and saturated fats negatively impact cholesterol and increase heart disease risk. Avoid processed sandwich meats and excessive consumption of high-fat dairy. Also, consider using olive or sesame oil in recipes.

Starchy Vegetables

Starchy vegetables like potatoes and corn undergo processing into white-flour-based food items and end up stripped of nutrients. This may alter digestion and glycemic load. Instead, you’ll want to rely on dark leafy greens or invest in a low-carb greens superfood blend of kale, spirulina, and spinach that provides the same nutrients.

Processed Snacks And Desserts

They are often hard to resist, but cookies, sodas, and most snack foods contain refined carbs that are heavily processed. These high-glycemic foods can spike your blood sugar, contribute to cravings, and lead to weight gain. 

Sweeteners Need To Avoid On 1200 Calorie Diet

It may be difficult but try to avoid products with sweeteners like corn syrup, sweet tea, applesauce, and fruit juice. Artificial sweeteners[12] may not contribute calories, but they may have adverse effects on the gut microbiome[13] potentially impacting blood sugar control. 

Fruit Juices

Fruit juices often contain additives[14] like sugar or allergenic products. It may help to blend real fruit to make fruit juice at home to maintain the nutrient content while avoiding added sugar. 

You can add a low-carb protein powder to make smoothies supporting muscle and weight management. 

Sample Low Carb 1200 Calorie Diet For 7 Days

To help make eating 1200 calories a day more sustainable, evenly distributing your calories to each meal throughout the day is ideal for controlling hunger and encouraging a steady energy level. Therefore, each of these meals contains roughly 300 calories. 

Monday

Breakfast: ½ cup cooked oats, ¼ cup blueberries, and ¼ cup almonds; 1 cup fortified almond milk

Lunch: Caesar salad and 1 slice of pita bread

Snack: 1 apple, 1 cup carrot sticks, and 1 tbsp hummus

Dinner: 3 ounces salmon, ½ cup roasted asparagus, and lemon juice; 1 cup fortified almond milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Plain Greek yogurt, 1 cup strawberries, and 1 tbsp chia seeds

Lunch: Seafood Gazpacho

Snack: Grapefruit and cream cheese

Dinner: 6 ounces skinless grilled chicken breast and 1 cup braised cabbage; 1 cup fortified soy milk.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Quinoa and raspberries; 1 cup fortified almond milk.

Lunch: Tuna salad over spinach

Snack: Protein shake with chopped walnuts

Dinner: 1 cup chicken and vegetable stir-fry

Thursday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, avocado, and whole grain toast; 8 ounces fortified almond milk.

Lunch: Turkey cobb salad

Snack: 2 small peanut butter oat balls; plain Greek yogurt. 

Dinner: 3 ounces boiled cod with steamed broccoli and olive oil

Friday

Breakfast: Spinach and mushroom omelet; 8 ounces fortified soy milk.

Lunch: 1 cup avocado egg salad on pita bread with 1-ounce mozzarella cheese

Snack: Orange slices and almonds

Dinner:  1 cup chickpea soup

Saturday

Breakfast: Chia pudding with blackberries; 8 ounces fortified almond or soy milk.

Lunch: Roast beef sandwich on whole grain

Snack: ½ cup strawberries; plain Greek yogurt.

Dinner: Zucchini and chicken patties

Sunday

Breakfast: Oatmeal with banana; ½ cup dairy alternative, fortified.

Lunch: BLT on pita bread

Snack: Berry smoothie with 8 ounces of non-fat milk 

Dinner: 75 grams of buckwheat noodles with 3 ounces of sesame beef 

Summary

As you navigate meal prep for less caloric intake, be mindful of healthy fats and filling protein sources. You may also want to think about high-fiber sources of carbs that can benefit weight loss because the type of macronutrient has a great bearing on the success of the diet plan.

It may help to look into low-carb meal delivery services that can be customized to fit your needs. Choose a chef-made meal service for a service that offers diverse menu options tailored to individual needs. The goal is to curate meal plans for your life effectively. 

+ 14 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Leeds, A. (2014). Formula food‐reducing diets: A new evidence‐based addition to the weight management tool box. Nutrition Bulletin, [online] 39(3), pp.238–246. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/nbu.12098.
  2. Chrysi Koliaki, Spinos, T., Μarianna Spinou, Μaria-Eugenia Brinia, Dimitra Mitsopoulou and Katsilambros, N. (2018). Defining the Optimal Dietary Approach for Safe, Effective and Sustainable Weight Loss in Overweight and Obese Adults. [online] 6(3), pp.73–73. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/healthcare6030073.
  3. Kolb, H., Kempf, K., Röhling, M., Lenzen-Schulte, M., Schloot, N.C. and Martin, S. (2021). Ketone bodies: from enemy to friend and guardian angel. [online] 19(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12916-021-02185-0.
  4. Napoleão, A., Fernandes, L.G., Miranda, C. and Ana Paula Marum (2021). Effects of Calorie Restriction on Health Span and Insulin Resistance: Classic Calorie Restriction Diet vs. Ketosis-Inducing Diet. [online] 13(4), pp.1302–1302. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13041302.
  5. Gower, B.A. and Goss, A.M. (2015). A Lower-Carbohydrate, Higher-Fat Diet Reduces Abdominal and Intermuscular Fat and Increases Insulin Sensitivity in Adults at Risk of Type 2 Diabetes. [online] 145(1), pp.177S183S. doi:https://doi.org/10.3945/jn.114.195065.
  6. Xu, Y. and Qiao, J. (2022). Association of Insulin Resistance and Elevated Androgen Levels with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS): A Review of Literature. [online] 2022, pp.1–13. doi:https://doi.org/10.1155/2022/9240569.
  7. Freitag, H., Vink, R., Nadia, Laura, Edwin and Marleen (2017). Dietary Intake after Weight Loss and the Risk of Weight Regain: Macronutrient Composition and Inflammatory Properties of the Diet. [online] 9(11), pp.1205–1205. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9111205.
  8. Burén, J., Ericsson, M., Teixeira, R. and Sjödin, A. (2021). A Ketogenic Low-Carbohydrate High-Fat Diet Increases LDL Cholesterol in Healthy, Young, Normal-Weight Women: A Randomized Controlled Feeding Trial. [online] 13(3), pp.814–814. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13030814.
  9. Kaufman, C.S., Vidoni, E.D., Burns, J.M., Alwatban, M. and Billinger, S.A. (2020). Self-Reported Omega-3 Supplement Use Moderates the Association between Age and Exercising Cerebral Blood Flow Velocity in Older Adults. [online] 12(3), pp.697–697. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12030697.
  10. Family Health Team (2023). The Health Benefits of Nuts. [online] Cleveland Clinic. Available at: https://health.clevelandclinic.org/benefits-of-nuts/
  11. Tarun Belwal, Seyed Mohammad Nabavi and Habtemariam, S. (2017). Dietary Anthocyanins and Insulin Resistance: When Food Becomes a Medicine. [online] 9(10), pp.1111–1111. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9101111.
  12. Team, W. (2023). What Are Cruciferous Vegetables — and Why Are They So Good for You? [online] Cleveland Clinic. Available at: https://health.clevelandclinic.org/crunchy-and-cruciferous-youll-love-this-special-family-of-veggies/
  13. Jotham Suez, Cohen, Y., Valdés-Mas, R., Mor, U., Mally Dori-Bachash, Federici, S., Niv Zmora, Avner Leshem, Heinemann, M., Linevsky, R., Zur, M., Rotem Ben-Zeev Brik, Aurelie Bukimer, Shimrit Eliyahu-Miller, Metz, A., Fischbein, R., Sharov, O., Sergey Malitsky, Itkin, M. and Stettner, N. (2022). Personalized microbiome-driven effects of non-nutritive sweeteners on human glucose tolerance. [online] 185(18), pp.3307-3328.e19. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.07.016.
  14. Dasenaki, M.E. and Thomaidis, N.S. (2019). Quality and Authenticity Control of Fruit Juices-A Review. [online] 24(6), pp.1014–1014. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules24061014.
Christine VanDoren

Written by:

Christine VanDoren, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her passion is helping others learn how strong and healthy they can become by transforming their daily habits. Christine spends most of her time in the gym, hiking, painting, and learning how she can influence others through positivity!

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

