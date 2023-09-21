Fact checkedExpert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Gluten And Dairy Free Diet: Tips & Recipes In 2023

Amelia Smith

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

gluten and dairy free
Some fruits are gluten-free and dairy-free foods. Photo: Shutterstock

Embrace a nourishing and liberating way of eating with a gluten and dairy-free diet. This dietary approach allows individuals to explore various delicious and wholesome alternatives while avoiding gluten-containing grains and dairy products.

Discover the benefits[1] of this lifestyle, from improved digestion to increased energy levels, and uncover the variety of options available to create satisfying and nutritious meals. 

Whether you have specific dietary restrictions[2] or simply seek a healthier eating pattern, gluten, and dairy-free diets can open doors to a world of culinary possibilities and enhanced well-being.

In this article, we will dive deep into the principles of a gluten and dairy-free diet, exploring its potential benefits, practical tips for implementation, and delicious recipe ideas to help you embark on this nourishing and fulfilling journey.

What Is A Gluten And Dairy Free Diet?

A gluten and dairy-free diet is an eating approach that eliminates both gluten and dairy products from the diet. Gluten refers to a group of proteins found in wheat, barley, and rye, while dairy refers to products derived from milk. 

This diet is commonly followed by individuals with gluten intolerance or sensitivity, lactose intolerance, celiac disease, or those who choose to avoid these ingredients for various health reasons.

Who May Benefit From A Dairy And Gluten Free?

A gluten and dairy free meal plan can benefit individuals with specific dietary needs or health concerns. People who have some of the conditions below may find this dietary approach beneficial:

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder[3] triggered by the consumption of gluten. Following a strict gluten free diet is essential for individuals with celiac disease[4] to prevent damage to the small intestine and alleviate symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, and diarrhea.

Gluten Intolerance Or Sensitivity

gluten and dairy free diet
Some people may have non-celiac gluten sensitivity or gluten intolerance. Photo: Shutterstock

Some individuals may experience symptoms similar to those with celiac disease but do not have the autoimmune response. 

They may have non-celiac gluten sensitivity or gluten intolerance, and adopting gluten free recipes can help manage their symptoms, including gastrointestinal discomfort,[5] fatigue, and headaches.

Lactose Intolerance

This is the inability to digest lactose,[6] the sugar in milk and dairy products. Symptoms may include bloating, gas, and diarrhea. A gluten and dairy-free diet can provide relief by eliminating lactose-containing[7] dairy products. However, eliminating dairy can cause calcium and vitamin D deficiencies, so be aware of the repercussions of this restriction.

Allergies To Milk Protein

Some individuals may be allergic to the proteins found in cow’s milk, such as casein or whey. A gluten and dairy free meal plan can exclude these proteins, helping to manage allergy symptoms, including digestive issues, skin rashes, and respiratory problems.

Inflammatory Conditions

Certain inflammatory conditions,[8] such as rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, may benefit from a gluten and dairy-free diet. While the research is limited, some individuals report reduced inflammation and symptom improvement when following this dietary approach.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

For individuals with irritable bowel syndrome,[9] a condition characterized by digestive discomfort, adopting a gluten and dairy-free diet may alleviate symptoms, as gluten and lactose can trigger digestive distress in some individuals with this condition.

Personal Health Choices

Some individuals choose to follow a gluten and dairy-free diet as part of their overall health and wellness goals. They may find that this dietary approach supports their energy levels, digestion, and overall well-being. 

However, it’s important to ensure adequate nutrition from alternative food sources or personalized supplementation after consultation with a registered dietitian.

It’s crucial to note that adopting a gluten and dairy-free diet should be done under the guidance of a registered dietitian to ensure nutritional adequacy, as eliminating certain processed foods groups can potentially lead to nutrient deficiencies. 

These professionals can help create a well-balanced eating plan and ensure you receive essential nutrients like vitamins B, D, and calcium from alternative sources.

A List Of Dairy Free And Gluten Free Food

A List Of Gluten And Dairy Free Food
Check labels for gluten and dairy ingredients or allergen warnings to confirm gluten-free suitability. Photo: Shutterstock

Here’s a list of gluten-free and dairy-free foods[10] presented in bullet points for easy readability:

  • Fruits: Apples, bananas, oranges, berries, grapes, melons.
  • Vegetables: Broccoli, spinach, kale, carrots, peppers, sweet potatoes.
  • Grains: Quinoa, rice, oats (labeled gluten-free), buckwheat, millet.
  • Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans.
  • Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds (which are calcium-rich).
  • Gluten-Free Flours: Rice flour, almond flour, coconut flour, tapioca flour.
  • Dairy-Free Milk: Almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk, rice milk (preferably fortified).
  • Proteins: Chicken, turkey, fish, tofu, tempeh.
  • Healthy Fats: Avocado, olive oil, coconut oil.
  • Herbs and Spices: Basil, oregano, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger.
  • Condiments: Gluten-free soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, mustard, salsa.
  • Gluten-Free Pasta and Noodles: Rice pasta, gluten-free quinoa noodles.
  • Gluten-Free Bread and Wraps: Gluten-free bread, corn tortillas, lettuce wraps.
  • Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternatives: Coconut milk yogurt, almond milk yogurt 
  • Snacks: Rice cakes, popcorn (plain).

You must always read labels[11] and look for gluten and dairy ingredients or allergen warnings to ensure gluten free foods suit a gluten-free diet. It is also essential to be aware of cross-contamination risks in food preparation to avoid accidental exposure to gluten or dairy.

Example Gluten And Dairy Free Diets Plan

You can have many combinations of dairy and gluten-free processed foods. Here are two unique examples of a dairy and gluten-free meal plan for breakfast and dinner that you can try:

Example 1

Breakfast

  • Quinoa breakfast bowl with cooked quinoa, almond milk, fresh berries, a sprinkle of shredded coconut, with a cup of herbal tea
  • A side of dairy-free yogurt topped with gluten-free granola.

Lunch

  • Gluten-free wrap filled with grilled chicken, avocado slices, lettuce, dairy-free mayo, carrot sticks on the side, and sparkling mineral water with a hint of lemon.

Snack

  • Rice cakes with almond butter and sliced bananas.

Dinner

  • Baked herb-crusted cod filet with a side of roasted Brussels sprouts, quinoa, and a chilled glass of white wine (make sure it is gluten and dairy-free)
  • A mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a lemon tahini dressing.

Example 2

Breakfast

  • Gluten-free buckwheat pancakes topped with dairy-free coconut yogurt and a drizzle of pure maple syrup.
  • Fresh fruit salad with a variety of seasonal fruits.

Lunch

  • Quinoa and black bean salad with diced bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and a zesty lime dressing.
  • A side of gluten-free rice crackers.

Snack

Dinner

  • Baked tofu stir-fry with gluten-free tamari sauce, and mixed vegetables, and served over brown rice.
  • Steamed broccoli with sesame seeds.

Tips To Follow On A Dairy And Gluten Free Diet Plan

Are you looking to start a gluten and dairy-free diet? Here are a few tips to follow:

  • Read labels carefully to identify gluten and dairy-containing ingredients.
  • Plan meals in advance to ensure gluten and dairy-free options.
  • Explore gluten and dairy-free substitutes available in stores.
  • Cook meals at home using fresh, whole ingredients. (If you find it challenging to prepare meals at home, you can explore the convenience of gluten and dairy-free meal delivery services).
  • Focus on natural gluten and dairy-free foods like low-sugar fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, and seeds.
  • Be mindful of cross-contamination when preparing meals.
  • Seek support from support groups or online communities.

The Bottom Line

Embracing a gluten and dairy-free diet can positively impact people with gluten intolerance, celiac disease, or dairy allergies. Eliminating gluten and dairy from their meals alleviates unpleasant symptoms and enhances their overall health and well-being. 

It is crucial to ensure a well-rounded and nourishing diet by incorporating a diverse range of gluten and dairy-free alternatives, as each person’s dietary requirements are unique. Finding an approach that suits your specific health needs and preferences is key.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a gluten and dairy-free diet the same as a vegan diet?

No, a gluten and dairy-free diet focuses on avoiding gluten-containing grains and dairy products, while a vegan diet excludes all animal products.

Are there gluten and dairy-free bread options available?

Yes, there are gluten-free bread alternatives made with gluten-free flour, such as rice, quinoa, or almond flour, and dairy-free bread options made without milk or butter.

Can I consume soy milk on a gluten and dairy-free diet?

Yes, soy milk is a dairy-free alternative and can be consumed on a gluten and dairy-free diet unless you have a soy allergy or intolerance.

Are there gluten-free pasta options available?

Yes, there are various gluten-free pasta options made from alternative flour like rice, quinoa, corn, or lentils.

Can I eat oats on a gluten and dairy-free diet?

Oats themselves are gluten-free, but cross-contamination during processing is common. Look for certified gluten-free oats to ensure they are safe to consume.

Are all fruits and vegetables gluten and dairy-free?

Yes, fresh fruits and vegetables are naturally gluten and dairy-free. However, be cautious of processed products or sauces containing hidden gluten or dairy ingredients.

Can I consume yogurt on a gluten and dairy-free diet?

No, yogurt is a dairy product and should be avoided on a gluten and dairy-free diet. There are dairy-free yogurt alternatives made from coconut, almond, or soy milk that would be great picks instead.

Can I eat cheese on a gluten and dairy-free diet?

Cheese is a dairy product and should be avoided on a gluten- and dairy-free diet. There are dairy-free cheese alternatives made from plant-based ingredients that you can try.

