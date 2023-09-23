The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

If you want to start a gluten free diet, you have found the right article! Starting a gluten free diet plan can be overwhelming, but once you learn a few basics, you will be gluten free in no time.

These days there are many gluten free options for foods that were not traditionally gluten free such as flour, bread, pasta, and pastries. You can find a gluten free version of almost any food!

However, some people find it easier to stick to traditionally naturally gluten free foods like nuts and seeds, meat, vegetables, and fruits.

Key Takeaways The only requirement of a gluten free diet plan is no gluten in anything you eat.

A gluten free diet plan can be necessary for people with autoimmune disorders like celiac disease, gluten ataxia, and gluten neuropathy

Gluten free eating may be helpful for people with non-celiac gluten sensitivities.

Gluten isn’t inherently bad and can be part of a balanced diet for most.

What Is A Gluten Free Diet Plan?

The only requirement of a gluten free diet plan is no gluten in anything you eat. Gluten is a protein that is found in certain grains, including wheat, rye, and barley. Most flour in the United States is made from wheat and thus contains gluten. That is why many popular foods, such as bread and pasta, are not gluten free.

Who Needs To Follow A Gluten Free Diet Plan?

Gluten free diets are typically recommended[1] for people with certain medical conditions.

People with celiac disease,[2] gluten ataxia, and gluten neuropathy must follow a strict gluten free diet. Wheat allergies and non-celiac gluten sensitivity are other possible reasons to try it.

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder[3] that causes your immune system to attack the small intestine tissue when gluten is ingested. Over time this can cause irreparable damage that will limit the ability of your small intestine to absorb necessary nutrients.

This immune response can also cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and bloating.

Celiac disease is not to be confused with wheat allergy and should be diagnosed by a gastroenterologist. Individuals with celiac disease must follow a strict gluten free diet plan.

Gluten Ataxia

Gluten ataxia[2] is an autoimmune disorder that causes your immune system to attack a part of the brain called the cerebellum when gluten is ingested. The cerebellum is crucial for muscle coordination.

As such, ingesting gluten when you have gluten ataxia can lead to a loss of control over voluntary movement. A gluten free diet is necessary for individuals with gluten ataxia.

Gluten Neuropathy

Gluten neuropathy[2] is an autoimmune disorder that causes your immune system to attack your nerves when gluten is ingested. This immune response can disrupt necessary communication between the brain, the spinal cord, and the rest of the body.

A gluten free diet is necessary for individuals with gluten neuropathy.

Wheat Allergies

Wheat allergies are simply when someone has an allergic reaction to eating or inhaling wheat. People with a wheat allergy do not need to follow a gluten free diet, only a wheat-free diet; however, sometimes it is easier to find foods labeled as gluten free than wheat-free.

Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity

Despite attempts to characterize NCGS, researchers[4] have struggled to define and diagnose the condition. This has led some people to debate the existence or nature of NCGS.

These people suggest that the root cause of NCGS lies in other diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome. A gluten free diet is recommended for people with suspected NCGS.

Pros And Cons Of A Gluten Free Diet

Choosing to follow this regimen depends on your health condition. Photo: Shutterstock

The pros and cons of following a gluten free diet will depend on why you are following the diet. For people with celiac disease, gluten ataxia, and gluten neuropathy, a gluten free diet is the only treatment for their disease.

The pros for these patients all relate to an improved quality of life[2] due to relief from their symptoms. The cons of following a gluten free diet are the same for most people. These may include social ostracization, difficulty finding food, and the high cost of many gluten free items.

Foods You Can Eat On A Gluten Free Diet

Many supermarkets now carry gluten free flour, bread, pasta, and even beer. These gluten free items typically replace wheat flour, such as almond flour, oat flour, chickpea flour, arrowroot flour, or a mix of several different flours.

There are so many foods you can eat on this diet that it would just be easier to focus on what to avoid, wheat, barley, and rye.

Foods To Avoid On A Gluten Free Diet

While following this diet, it’s essential to steer clear of any foods containing gluten. Photo: Shutterstock

On a gluten free diet, you must avoid all gluten-related foods. This includes any food that contains wheat, rye, or barley. In the U.S., gluten-containing foods must label gluten[5] as an allergen near the nutrition facts section.

Any food that says it may contain gluten should be avoided, even if the ingredients do not list wheat, rye, or barley. Additionally, some foods like oats may contain trace amounts of gluten because of where they are stored or processed.

5-Day Gluten Free Diet Plan For Beginners

The meal plan for gluten free diet can include many different foods. Here is an example of one such method; however, you could swap out any foods that you do not like for other gluten free foods.

This could be a helpful gluten free diet plan for beginners, but if you do not want to plan and cook, there are also gluten free meal plan delivery services.

Monday

Breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs with 1 slice gluten free toast and ½ cup fresh strawberries. A 6-ounce cup of coffee.

Lunch: A burrito bowl with ¼ cup pinto beans, ¼ cup rice, 3 ounces steak fajitas, 1-ounce cheese, and topped with lettuce. A 6-ounce cup of herbal tea.

Dinner: 3 ounces of grilled chicken breast with ¼ cup rice, ½ cup of zucchini, and topped with red onion. An 8-ounce glass of low-fat milk.

Tuesday

Breakfast: A smoothie with ½ cup Greek yogurt, ¼ cup frozen blueberries, 2 tbsp almond butter, ½ cup milk, and 1 tbsp flaxseed. A 6-ounce cup of coffee.

Lunch: A salad with ½ cup of quinoa, ¼ cup of cucumbers, ¼ cup of olives, ¼ cup of feta, and 3 ounces of grilled chicken. An 8-ounce cup of fortified almond milk.

Dinner: 3 ounces of sausage, served with a ¼ cup each of broccoli, carrots, and potatoes. A 6-ounce cup of herbal tea.

Wednesday

Breakfast: ½ cup Greek yogurt with 1 scoop gluten free protein powder, ¼ cup nuts, and ¼ cup fresh blueberries. A 6-ounce cup of coffee.

Lunch: A burrito bowl with ¼ cup pinto beans, ¼ cup rice, 3 ounces steak fajitas, 1-ounce cheese, and topped with lettuce. A 6-ounce cup of herbal tea.

Dinner: 3 ounces chickpea pasta with 1 cup bolognese sauce and a side salad. An 8-ounce glass of skim milk.

Thursday

Breakfast: ¼ cup avocado on 1 slice of gluten free toast, served with 1 fried egg and ½ cup low-sugar fruits. A 6-ounce cup of coffee.

Lunch: A salad with ½ cup of quinoa, ¼ cup of cucumbers, ¼ cup of olives, ¼ cup of feta, and 3 ounces of grilled chicken. An 8-ounce glass of fortified almond milk.

Dinner: 3 corn tortilla tacos filled with 3 ounces tilapia, ¼ cup corn, 1 ounce cheese, and topped with lettuce. An 8-ounce glass of skim milk.

Friday

Breakfast: 3 egg omelets with 2 ounces ham, ¼ cup onions, ¼ cup peppers, and 1 ounce cheese. A 6-ounce cup of coffee.

Lunch: A burrito bowl with ¼ cup pinto beans, ¼ cup rice, 3 ounces steak fajitas, 1-ounce cheese, and topped with lettuce. A 6-ounce cup of herbal tea.

Dinner: Pho with 1 cup of rice noodles, 3 ounces of beef, ½ cup of carrots, and ½ cup bok choy. An 8-ounce glass of fortified almond milk.

Helpful Tips For Building A Healthy Gluten Free Diet

It is important to note that gluten is not inherently bad for you and can be a part of a healthy, balanced diet for most people. Research[1] indicates no significant effect to avoiding gluten unless you have an autoimmune disease like celiac disease.

If you follow a gluten free diet, contact a registered dietitian for help in personalized meal planning. They can help you ensure you get all the nutrients you need while avoiding gluten.

Another way to ensure you get all your nutrients is by getting a personalized multivitamin. A personalized vitamin regimen can help you fill any nutritional gaps that you may have from following a specific diet.

Plus, a vitamin supplement is easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

The Bottom Line

A gluten free diet is healthy and necessary for people with severe autoimmune disorders such as celiac, gluten ataxia, or gluten neuropathy. Gluten free diets have become increasingly popular recently, but they are unnecessary unless you have a medical condition.

Following a gluten free diet plan may be difficult for beginners. Luckily, finding naturally gluten free foods is easier than ever now, as many grocery stores and restaurants offer gluten free products.

Frequently Asked Questions How do I know if I need to follow a gluten-free diet? If you notice that you have abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, motor control issues, or confusion when you eat gluten, then you may need to follow a gluten free diet.[2] If you have these symptoms, you must visit your doctor for diagnostic testing.

Will eating gluten-free make me lose weight? If you restrict your calories, then you will lose weight. Nevertheless, there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of a gluten free weight loss diet plan beyond the typical results achieved through caloric restriction.

Can I eat pasta if I am gluten-free? You can eat gluten-free pasta made from flour other than wheat, rye, and barley. For example, chickpea pasta is typically gluten-free since it uses chickpeas instead of wheat.

Is bread gluten-free? Most bread is not gluten-free. However, there are gluten-free bread options available at many grocery stores. Another option is to buy gluten-free flour and make your own bread at home.

