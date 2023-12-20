Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Paleo Diet 7-Day Meal Plan 2023: A Sample Menu For You

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

paleo diet 7 day meal plan
You can list the paleo items you need, buy only what you'll use, and get your meals ready on time. Photo: asiandelight/Shutterstock

A paleo diet is a nutritional approach that emphasizes natural, unprocessed foods over modern or processed foods. The premise of the paleo diet is that modern humans can thrive by returning to the simple lifestyle of the Paleolithic era’s hunters and gatherers. What do you have in the paleo diet 7-day meal plan?

It is without a doubt that meal planning can assist you in adhering to your diet goals, including the paleo diet. Paleo meal prep doesn’t take much time or effort. With a weekly paleo meal planner, for example, it is possible to maintain high energy levels. 

You just need to list the paleo items you need, buy only what you’ll use, and get your meals ready on time. This article will provide the information you need to start a paleo diet by reviewing its benefits, providing a sample 7-day meal plan, and outlining foods to avoid.

Why Should You Have A Paleo Diet Plan?

A paleo diet may be worth considering if you are attempting to improve your health and well-being. You may wish to transition to a paleo diet due to the following reasons:

  • It promotes weight loss.
  • It helps to boost energy.
  • Improves heart health.
  • It reduces the risk of diabetes.
  • It reduces inflammation.

7-Day Paleo Diet Meal Plan 

When you’re just starting any diet, figuring out what to eat can be challenging. What kind of food or snack should you choose today?

Different versions of the paleo diet[1] likely arose because no one knew precisely about the paleo foods that cavemen ate. The route you decide to follow depends on your speculation and values surrounding food and health. Fortunately, here is a sample menu paleo diet plan you can use as a beginner!

Day 1

Breakfast: Fresh fruit, scrambled eggs

Lunch: Salad of mixed greens with fried sea bass, pumpkin seeds, and an olive oil dressing

Snack: Handful of grapes

Dinner: Consider having roasted chicken stuffed with onions, carrots, and rosemary

Day 2

Breakfast: Toasted pumpkin seeds, grilled tomatoes, and scrambled eggs with wilted spinach

Lunch: Salad of mixed greens with leftover roast chicken and an olive oil dressing

Snack: Handful of pecans

Dinner: Salmon roasted in the oven with steamed broccoli and asparagus in coconut oil

Day 3

Breakfast: Cauliflower hash, sausage, and eggs to start your day

Lunch: A chopped guacamole salad with two slices of cooked, crumbled bacon on top

Snack: Apples and almond butter

Dinner: Chicken curries with broccoli, carrots, and snap peas for supper

Day 4

Breakfast: Sweet potato toast with tuna and avocado

Lunch: Curried butternut squash soup in the slow cooker.

Snack: Cherry tomatoes

Dinner: Zoodles with sausage and tomato sauce

Day 5

Breakfast: Start your day with veggies, eggs fried in olive oil, and a piece of fruit

Lunch: Olive oil-dressed chicken salad with a sprinkling of nuts

Snack: Celery sticks with almond butter

Dinner:  Meat, fruit salad, and cauliflower

Day 6

Breakfast: Boiled eggs, bacon, and one piece of fruit

Lunch: Steak and vegetables left over from the night before

Snack: Handful of walnuts

Dinner: Fish cooked in the oven, veggies, and avocado

Day 7

Breakfast: Leftover vegetables and salmon

Lunch: Sandwich with meat and fresh veggies wrapped on a lettuce leaf

Snack: Roasted peanuts

Dinner: Grilled chicken wings, veggies, and salsa

Benefits Of The Paleo Diet

A paleo diet or paleo encourages weight loss. Photo: Lee Charlie/Shutterstock

What are the purported advantages of a paleo diet? As explained below, a paleo diet or paleo supplement encourages weight loss, increases energy, may enhance cardiovascular health,[2] prevents diabetes, and reduces inflammation.

Promotes Weight Loss

Because the paleo diet encourages whole foods over processed foods, most people feel more satisfied with this diet. Eating more nutrient-dense, paleo-friendly foods can keep your belly full longer, naturally supporting weight loss. This can support weight loss because you won’t always be hungry.

Helps To Boost Energy

If you follow a paleo diet, choosing foods that are low on the glycemic index or GI will help you avoid the energy crash that typically comes after eating foods with a high GI or that are high in sugar. Low GI foods allowed on paleo include many fruits (i.e., berries and melons) and non-starchy vegetables.

Improves Heart Health

Numerous studies have suggested that the paleo diet may benefit heart health.[2] This benefit could result from reduced high-fat processed foods and weight loss.

Reduces The Risk Of Diabetes

Insulin resistance is a risk factor for diabetes. According to some studies, the paleo diet leads to enhanced insulin sensitivity.[3] It can help improve a person’s insulin sensitivity, thus reducing the probability of developing diabetes. It can also assist individuals who already have diabetes in managing their symptoms.

Reduces Inflammation

Consuming paleo-friendly meals that are low in carbs and have a low GI can help minimize inflammation. This is especially true if you choose foods high in omega-3 fats, like fatty fish and avocados. The chances of developing type 2 diabetes and other health problems associated with excessive inflammation in the body are also reduced.

Foods To Avoid On Paleo Diet

The obesity epidemic and its related health issues are often attributed to processed sugars. Photo: qoppi/Shutterstock

Remember that paleo meals can be pretty healthful when done correctly. Therefore, focus on getting plenty of vegetables and healthy lean protein before deciding which foods you should cut out and which are good for you.

While adhering to a paleo diet, the following are some of the most essential foods to stay away from under any circumstance. 

Sugar

Processed sugars are largely blamed for the obesity epidemic and its associated health implications.[3] Sugar and high-fructose corn syrup are common ingredients in various meals and beverages, including sodas, fruit juices, table sugar, candy, pastries, and even ice cream. These sugars elevate blood sugar levels, which leads to inflammation and weight gain.

Processed Foods

Many processed foods today have no resemblance to anything natural. This includes smoothies produced in blenders with many artificial additives added for flavor and french fries cooked in oil that shouldn’t be heated to such high temperatures. Because humans did not consume these foods during the Paleolithic period, they should be avoided on a paleo diet.

Grains

The paleo diet emphasizes eliminating cereal grains,[3] notably wheat and gluten. According to paleo proponents, anti-nutrients in grains such as gluten and lectins can induce gastrointestinal irritation and inflammation in some persons. 

White rice is usually reserved for special occasions or used as a culinary accent. Only people who do not intend to lose weight or who regularly engage in physical activity should consider consuming it occasionally.

Artificial Sweeteners

Avoid artificial sweeteners on the paleo diet. Aspartame, sucralose, cyclamates, saccharin, and acesulfame potassium are all on this list. Most carbonated diet sodas also contain artificial sweeteners. These were not present in the Paleolithic era, and in modern times they have been shown to upset the gut microbiome, and some even alter glucose metabolism.[1]

Even though they may appeal as healthier because they are calorie-free,  paleo meal plans still disapprove of using these sugar substitutes.

According to studies, artificial sweeteners are largely synthetic substances linked to several health issues.[4] For instance, they can alter gut microbes, wrecking the bacterial balance in the gut and disrupting the microbiome. 

Artificial sweetener studies[5] on metabolic function, insulin resistance, and weight gain are ever-evolving.

Refined Oils

Industrial vegetable oils, including soybean, corn, and sunflower, contain omega-6 fatty acids and are heavily processed. 

While some omega-6 fatty acids are required for optimum biological function, an imbalance between these and omega-3 fatty acids is a major contributor to inflammation[6] in modern diets. 

On the other hand, the paleo diet promotes the consumption of heart-healthy oils such as olive and avocado.

The Takeaway

The paleo diet is based on the feeding practices of cavemen and other Paleolithic people. This eating plan emphasizes natural, unrefined foods while discouraging the consumption of refined carbs, sweets, and oils. Weight loss, increased metabolism, reduced inflammation, and improved gut health are all possible outcomes. However, more research is needed[7] before recommending positive health outcomes for this diet.
If you’re new to the paleo lifestyle, a paleo meal plan like the one above is a great way to ensure you eat various healthy foods. However, before making significant dietary adjustments, consult a physician or registered dietitian for personalized guidance.

+ 7 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(22)00919-9
  2. Ehsan Ghaedi, Mohammad Reza Mohammadi, Mohammadi, H., Nahid Ramezani-Jolfaie, Malekzadeh, J.M., Mozaffari-Khosravi, H. and Kwon, D.-S. (2019). Effects of a Paleolithic Diet on Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. [online] 10(4), pp.634–646. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/advances/nmz007.
  3. Małgorzata Jamka, Bartosz Kulczyński, Agata Juruć, Gramza-Michałowska, A., Stokes, C.S. and Walkowiak, J. (2020). The Effect of the Paleolithic Diet vs. Healthy Diets on Glucose and Insulin Homeostasis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. [online] 9(2), pp.296–296. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm9020296.
  4. Singh, A. and Singh, D. (2023). The Paleolithic Diet. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.34214.
  5. Sharma, A., S Amarnath, M Thulasimani and Ramaswamy, S. (2016). Artificial sweeteners as a sugar substitute: Are they really safe? [online] 48(3), pp.237–237. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/0253-7613.182888.
  6. Simopoulos, A.P. (2016). An Increase in the Omega-6/Omega-3 Fatty Acid Ratio Increases the Risk for Obesity. [online] 8(3), pp.128–128. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu8030128.
  7. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4997304/
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

