Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

What Are The Basic Rules For Keto? Best Tips For Beginners 2023

Amelia Smith

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kimberly Langdon, MD

what are the basic rules for keto
We will guide you through the basic rules of the keto diet. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

If you have been considering a keto diet, you are probably aware of its peculiarity and potential benefits. Now, you’re about to have a detailed understanding of everything you need to know to achieve your keto goals. Did you know that the ketogenic diet is geared toward getting your body into a metabolic state called ketosis? This is when fat is used for energy instead of carbohydrates.

In this article, we will guide you through the basic rules of the keto diet, providing valuable tips to help you succeed. First described in the early 1920s as a way to treat epilepsy in children, the keto diet has evolved into a popular approach for many seeking to lose weight effectively. Let’s go into the essential guidelines you need to know to follow a keto low-carb diet effectively.

What Are The Basic Rules For Keto?

Many rules define the keto diet and how you can effectively follow them. Some of these rules of the classic keto diet include.[1]

  • Moderate your protein intake to 30-35% of your total calories (1 gram per kilogram bodyweight in children).
  • Limit carbohydrate consumption to about 5-10% net carbs per day.
  • Include saturated and unsaturated fats in your diet, totaling 55-90% of calories. Note that few classical keto diets exceed 75% fat except in treating epilepsy in children.
  • Test urine ketone levels if healthy and blood ketones if you have diabetes or are on insulin.
  • Stay hydrated.

Continue reading to discover the benefits of the keto diet and meal plans that you can follow.

What Is The Keto Diet?

What Is The Keto Diet
The keto diet is a low-carb and high-fat diet. Photo: Sunvic/Shutterstock

The keto diet, commonly referred to as the ketogenic diet, is a unique eating pattern that centers on reducing carbohydrate intake while increasing fat consumption, which aims to put your body in ketosis. In this state, consequent metabolic shifts occur where the body produces ketones through stored fats, which serve as an alternative fuel source for the body and brain cells. Ketosis promotes fat burning, improves type 2 diabetes, controls blood sugar levels, and enhances mental clarity.

This low-carb high-fat diet is now well known for its potential health benefits and weight loss effects. It involves eating foods such as meat, fish, eggs, nuts, oils, and non-starchy vegetables while avoiding high-carb foods such as grains, sugars, and starchy vegetables and fruits. Before embarking upon any new dietary regime, it is important to consult with a registered dietitian or physician.

Several Types Of The Keto Diet 

The following are some of the well-known variations of the keto diet, each with its specific guidelines and approaches. They are:

  • Targeted Ketogenic Diet (TKD).
  • Standard Ketogenic Diet (SKD).
  • Cyclical Ketogenic Diet (CKD).
  • High-Protein Ketogenic Diet.
  • Restricted Ketogenic Diet.
  • Modified Ketogenic Diet.
  • MCT Ketogenic Diet.[2]
  • Vegan Ketogenic Diet.
  • Mediterranean Ketogenic Diet.
  • Dirty Keto Diet.
  • Clean Keto Diet.
  • Protein-Sparing Modified Fast (PSMF).
  • Zero-Carb Ketogenic Diet.
  • Very Low-Calorie Ketogenic Diet (VLCKD)
  • Modified Atkins Diet (MAD).

Great Health Benefits Of The Keto Diet Foods

Support Weight Loss

In the realm of health benefits, one notable advantage of the keto diet lies in its potential to facilitate fat loss. By following a low carbohydrate diet, commonly called a keto diet, individuals can induce a state of ketosis where the body primarily uses stored fat as an energy source, resulting in gradual weight loss. 

Brain Health

The ketogenic diet may support ketogenic brain health and have neuroprotective effects. Studies[3] have shown that the ketogenic diet can positively impact cognitive function and neurological disorders.

Appetite Suppression

Ketogenic diets also reduce overall appetite, making it easy to shed weight. The high-fat, low-carbohydrate nature of the diet keeps you feeling full and satisfied for longer periods. Fats take longer to digest and provide sustained energy, reducing hunger pangs.

Improved Skin Health

As a great routine for skin care, some people have experienced reduced acne[4] while following the keto diet. The diet’s low-carbohydrate intake helps regulate hormone levels, such as insulin, which can contribute to acne development. Additionally, the emphasis on nutrient-dense foods like low-carb vegetables, essential fatty acids, and adequate protein provides essential nutrients and antioxidants that support overall skin health.

Keto Rules You Need To Follow

Keto Rules You Need To Follow
There are 4 basic rules for successfully achieving keto benefits. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Eat Certain Foods

  • Eggs.
  • Vegetables: non-starchy such as broccoli and asparagus.
  • Beverages: calorie-free, such as kombucha and coffee.
  • Meat: Beef, pork, lamb, poultry, and other meats are excellent sources of protein and healthy fats.
  • Fish and Seafood: Salmon, trout, tuna, shrimp, and other fatty fish.
  • Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds.  
  • Avocados.
  • Healthy Oils: Olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, and the best MCT oils.
  • Full-Fat Dairy: Cheese, butter, cream, and full-fat yogurt.
  • Berries: Limited quantities of berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

Check Your Ketone Levels

Checking your ketone level is an important aspect of following a ketogenic diet. It helps you ensure that your body has entered a state of ketosis. You can use a couple of methods to check your ketone levels.

  • One way is by using urine testing strips. These strips are designed to detect the presence of ketones in your urine. You simply hold the strip under your urine stream or dip it into a urine sample. The strip will change color to indicate the level of ketones present. For most healthy adults, this is the method of choice.
  • Another option is a blood ketone meter, which provides a more accurate measurement of ketone levels. This involves pricking your finger and placing a drop of blood onto a test strip, which is then inserted into the meter. The meter will provide you with a precise reading of your ketone levels. This method is recommended for those with uncontrolled diabetes or anyone on insulin.

Checking your ketone level regularly can help you assess your progress and make any necessary adjustments to your diet. Ketone levels can vary depending on factors such as individual metabolism, activity levels, medical conditions, and the specific foods you consume.

Limit Carbohydrate Intake

Limiting carbohydrate intake is a fundamental rule of the ketogenic diet. By keeping your carbohydrate intake low, typically below 50 grams per day or even lower for stricter versions, you encourage your body to enter a state of ketosis. 

When you consume less carbohydrates, your body’s glycogen stores become depleted. As a result, it starts breaking down stored fat into ketones, which are then used as an alternative energy source. Restricting carbohydrates forces your body to rely on fat for fuel, leading to weight loss and other health benefits.

Moderate Protein Intake

Moderating protein intake is another important rule to follow when on a ketogenic diet. While protein is an essential nutrient that supports body maintenance and repair, excessive protein intake can potentially hinder the process of ketosis.

When you consume too much protein, your body can convert the excess amino acids into glucose through gluconeogenesis.[5] Glucose is a primary energy source for the body. If it is readily available, your body may preferentially use glucose for fuel instead of relying on ketones derived from fat metabolism. This can disrupt the state of ketosis and hinder your progress on the ketogenic diet.

Keto Diet What To Eat? A Sample Of A Meal Plan

Monday 

  • Breakfast: Spinach and mushroom omelet cooked in coconut oil
  • Lunch: Grilled chicken Caesar salad with homemade keto-friendly dressing
  • Dinner: Baked salmon with roasted Brussels sprouts and garlic butter

Tuesday 

  • Breakfast: Bacon and eggs with sliced avocado
  • Lunch: Zucchini noodles with pesto sauce and grilled chicken
  • Dinner: Baked chicken thighs with roasted asparagus

Wednesday

  • Breakfast: Keto-friendly smoothie with almond milk, spinach, avocado, and protein powder
  • Lunch: Tuna salad lettuce wraps with mayo and diced pickles
  • Dinner: Steak with roasted cauliflower and sautéed mushrooms

Thursday

  • Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with bacon and avocado slices
  • Lunch: Cauliflower fried rice with shrimp
  • Dinner: Grilled steak with cauliflower mash and steamed broccoli

Friday

  • Breakfast: Coconut flour pancakes with sugar-free syrup
  • Lunch: Chicken fajita bowl with cauliflower rice and guacamole
  • Dinner: Baked cod with lemon butter sauce and sautéed spinach

Saturday

  • Breakfast: Sausage and vegetable scramble
  • Lunch: Greek salad with grilled chicken and feta cheese
  • Dinner: Baked turkey meatballs with zucchini noodles and marinara sauce

Sunday

  • Breakfast: Avocado and bacon breakfast sandwich (Using lettuce wraps instead of bread)
  • Lunch: Salmon salad with mixed greens and avocado
  • Dinner: Grilled pork chops with roasted cauliflower and green beans

It is important to note that this is just a sample meal plan, and individual preferences and dietary needs may vary.

Supplements That Are Helpful For A Keto Diet

While obtaining nutrients from whole foods is generally best, some supplements effectively complement a keto diet. Here are a few that may be helpful:

  • Creatine.
  • MCT Oil.
  • Electrolyte Supplements (Sodium, potassium, magnesium).
  • Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements (Fish oil, algae oil)[6]
  • Vitamin D.
  • Green Tea Extract.
  • Turmeric/Curcumin.
  • Alpha-lipoic acid.
  • N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC).
  • L-Glutamine.
  • Melatonin.

Bottom Line

Keto dieting is a great way to lose weight and improve overall health. By restricting carbs, increasing healthy fats, and limiting protein, the body enters ketosis and burns fat for energy. This metabolic shift is responsible for the improvement in the overall functioning of the body.

Staying hydrated, monitoring ketone levels, and planning meals can also help you reach your keto dieting objectives. To ensure a new diet is right for you, consult your healthcare provider first. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I go back to eating carbs at some point?

Yes, but you should start by drastically reducing your carb intake. After the initial two to three months of the diet, you can consume carbs on special occasions as long as you get back on track immediately.

What about muscle loss?

Normally, most eating plans may lead to muscle loss, but weight training sessions and a diet high in protein and ketones may reduce muscle loss.

Can I consume this much protein?

Protein intake should be kept moderate because doing so can cause insulin levels to rise and ketones to drop. The maximum might be around 10-20% of daily calorie consumption.

What should I do if I feel weak and exhausted all the time?

It’s possible that you’re not fully using fats and ketones. Consider revisiting the aforementioned suggestions and reducing your carb intake to combat this. MCT oil or ketones are two supplements that have shown promise.

My urine has a fruity odor. What does it mean?

Don’t freak out. This is because byproducts of ketosis are flushed out of the body during this process.

I have bad breath. How should I go on?

This is a rather typical adverse effect. You could try sugar-free gum or water with natural flavorings.

I’m having stomach trouble and diarrhea. How should I proceed?

After around three to four weeks, this frequent symptom typically disappears. Increase your intake of high-fiber vegetables if the problem persists.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Domenico Di Raimondo, Buscemi, S., Gaia Musiari, Rizzo, M., Edoardo Pirera, Davide Corleo, Pinto, A. and Antonino Tuttolomondo (2021). Ketogenic Diet, Physical Activity, and Hypertension—A Narrative Review. Nutrients, [online] 13(8), pp.2567–2567. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13082567.
  2. Yeou-mei Christiana Liu (2008). Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) ketogenic therapy. Epilepsia, [online] 49, pp.33–36. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1528-1167.2008.01830.x.
  3. Dyńka, D., Katarzyna Kowalcze and Agnieszka Paziewska (2022). The Role of Ketogenic Diet in the Treatment of Neurological Diseases. [online] 14(23), pp.5003–5003. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14235003.
  4. Paoli, A., Grimaldi, K., Toniolo, L., Canato, M., Bianco, A. and Fratter, A. (2012). Nutrition and Acne: Therapeutic Potential of Ketogenic Diets. Skin Pharmacology and Physiology, [online] 25(3), pp.111–117. doi:https://doi.org/10.1159/000336404.
  5. ‌Manninen, A.H. (2004). Metabolic Effects of the Very-Low-Carbohydrate Diets: Misunderstood ‘Villains’ of Human Metabolism. [online] 1(2). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/1550-2783-1-2-7.
  6. ‌Liu, S.-H., Chen, Y., Tzeng, H.-P. and Chiang, M.-T. (2022). Fish Oil Enriched n-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Improve Ketogenic Low-Carbohydrate/High-Fat Diet-Caused Dyslipidemia, Excessive Fat Accumulation, and Weight Control in Rats. [online] 14(9), pp.1796–1796. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14091796.
Amelia Smith

Written by:

Amelia Smith, MFA

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Amelia Smith is a health and medical writing specialist with a wealth of experience in creating informative and practicable health-related content for the general public. Starting out as a health columnist in her local newspaper many years ago, she has since garnered the much needed experience and expertise across board, to unlock industry secrets to effective and efficient healthy living and daily sustenance.

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement