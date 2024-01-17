Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Vegetarian Keto Diet: Meal Plan & Foods To Eat 2024

Heather Freudenthal

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Brittany Ferri, Ph.D.

vegetarian keto diet
A Vegetarian Keto Diet can prove to be a healthy way of eating. Photo: Nghi Tran.

The vegetarian keto diet puts a whole new spin on traditional keto. A standard keto diet requires eating macronutrients in roughly the following breakdown: 70% fat, 20% protein, and 10% carbs.

If one were following a standard keto diet without any other limitations, it wouldn’t matter where these sources of macros came from, as long as this ratio was upheld. 

However, the vegetarian keto diet requires one to find their protein and fat from mostly plant-based sources, rather than from meat, fish, dairy, or eggs. Encouraging the inclusion of nuts and seeds in the dietary plan facilitates the adoption of a healthy vegetarian keto diet.

In fact, chia seeds can be used for weight loss, flaxseeds can help you lose weight while offering other health benefits. If you need additional support while on the keto diet, check out the best multivitamin for keto.

Keto Diet For Vegetarians Plan

Discovering the diversity of a keto diet for vegetarians is made easy with a thoughtfully curated meal plan featuring delicious combinations of non-starchy vegetables, vegetarian protein sources, and healthy fats, catering to the unique nutritional needs of individuals on a vegetarian keto journey.

  • Day 1: A Wholesome Vegetarian Keto
  • Day 2: A Balanced Vegetarian Keto
  • Day 3: A Nutrient-Rich Vegetarian Keto

Sample Vegetarian Keto Diet Meal

A sample meal for a healthy vegetarian keto diet might include a cauliflower rice stir-fry with low-carb vegetables like broccoli and bell peppers, cooked in MCT oil. Topped with avocado slices, this dish aligns with the principles of a ketogenic diet, providing a satisfying and nutritious option for those following a healthy vegetarian keto diet.

Day One: A Wholesome Vegetarian Keto (Approx. 350 Calories)

Day one  embraces a vegetarian keto lifestyle with a variety of plant-based ingredients, rich in nutrients and flavors. Each meal is carefully crafted to align with your dietary goals, offering a diverse range of textures and tastes throughout the day.

Breakfast
Whole grain toastOne
EggsTwo
Sliced mushroomsOne cup
Diced tomatoesOne half cup
Sliced black olivesOne cup
Feta cheeseTwo tablespoons
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Lunch
Mixed salad greens (lettuce, spinach, arugula, etc.)Two cups
Cheese (e.g., feta or your preferred cheese)One quarter cup
Sliced cucumberOne half cup
Diced tomatoOne half cup
Bell pepperOne half
Red onionsOne quarter
CarrotOne
Hearts of palmThree- four medium
Extra virgin olive oilTwo tablespoons
Balsamic vinegarOne tablespoon
Dijon mustardOne teaspoon
Dinner
Cauliflower riceTwo cup
EggOne
Mozzarella cheeseOne cup
Dried oreganoOne teaspoon
Veggie toppings (e.g., bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives, spinach)One half cup
Garlic powderOne half teaspoon
Mixed salad greensTwo cups
Cherry tomatoesOne half cup
CucumberOne quarter
Red onionOne quarter
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Balsamic vinegarOne tablespoon

Day Two: A Balanced Vegetarian Keto (Approx. 1540 Calories)

Day two emphasizes a diverse range of flavors and nutrients, incorporating low-sugar fruits, vegetables, and plant-based proteins. The meals are designed to provide a satisfying and nourishing experience, supporting your vegetarian keto journey with wholesome ingredients.

Breakfast
Whole milkOne cup
Low-sugar fruits (e.g., berries, raspberries)One half cup
Vegetables (e.g., spinach, kale)One quarter cup
Almond or peanut butterOne tablespoon
AvocadoOne half
MCT oilOne tablespoon
Lunch
Cooked lentil pasta or spiralized zucchini noodlesOne cup
Mixed vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, spinach, broccoli)One cup
AvocadoOne half
Olive oil or tomato sauce for drizzlingOne tablespoon
Dinner
EggsFour
Fresh spinachOne cup
Feta cheeseOne half cup
Red onionsOne quarter cup
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Mixed nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts)One quarter cup
Mixed seeds (e.g., chia seeds, pumpkin seeds)One tablespoon

Day Three: A Nutrient-Rich Vegetarian Keto (Approx. 1230 Calories)

Day three unveils a culinary journey rich in plant-based proteins, vibrant vegetables, and omega-3 options. From the hearty Tofu Scramble breakfast to the choice between Roasted Salmon or Tempeh for dinner, it epitomizes a wholesome and satisfying vegetarian keto lifestyle. This day’s menu invites personalization to align with individual preferences, ensuring each meal is a celebration of balanced, nourishing flavors.

Breakfast
TofuOne cup
MushroomsOne half cup
Fresh spinachOne cup
Broccoli floretsOne half cup
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Lunch
Bell peppersTwo
EggsFour
Cheddar cheeseOne cup
TomatoesOne cup
Fresh spinachOne cup
Dinner
Salmon filletsSix oz
Olive oilTwo tablespoons
Lemon juiceOne tablespoon
GarlicTwo cloves

Vegetarian Keto Diet: What Is It?

The vegetarian keto diet is a variation of the ketogenic diet that eliminates meat and focuses on plant-based sources of protein and healthy fats. This dietary approach combines the principles of a keto diet, which emphasizes low-carb and high-fat intake, with a vegetarian lifestyle. In a keto vegetarian diet, individuals rely on nutrient-dense, low-carb vegetables, and incorporate healthy fats such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and plant oils. This way, the body enters a state of ketosis, burning stored fat for energy. This specialized diet aims to promote weight loss, stabilize blood sugar levels, and support overall health through the consumption of wholesome, plant-based fats.

A keto diet says carbs should be limited to 10%, protein should be limited to 20%, and the bulk of the diet (about 70%) should come from fats.

A vegetarian keto diet says that, while adhering to these rules, food should come mostly (or entirely) from plants rather than animals.

Keto Diet For Vegetarians: Foods To Eat 

Keto Diet For Vegetarians: Foods To Eat
Flaxseeds are high in fiber, protein, and dietary omega-3 fatty acids. Photo: Shutterstock
  • Seeds: Hemp, chia, flax, sesame, sunflower, pumpkin, poppy
  • Non-starchy vegetables: Broccoli, kale, spinach, asparagus, cauliflower, peas
  • Nuts: Walnuts, almonds, pecans, Brazil nuts, cashews, pine nuts
  • Beans: Lima, lentils, navy beans, black beans, soybeans, kidney beans (Note: beans are high in carbs so they should be eaten in moderation)
  • Soy
  • Eggs: Some vegetarians include eggs
  • Full-fat dairy: Some vegetarians have dairy
  • Fish: Pescatarians eat fish, but no other meat

Vegetarian Keto Diet Plan: Foods To Avoid 

The main foods to avoid on any ketogenic diet are carbohydrates and sugar, however, if you’re following this vegetarian diet, you’ll also need to avoid some animal foods. Avoid:

  • Grains: Rice, quinoa, buckwheat, oats
  • Starches: Potatoes, bread, squash
  • High-sugar fruits: Bananas, apples, pineapple, grapes
  • Sugar: Any sugary food, including processed foods and high-sugar fruits
  • Meat, poultry, and fish: This will vary depending on what type of vegetarian you are 
  • Eggs: This will also depend on what type of vegetarian you are

Different Types Of Vegetarians

All vegetarians aren’t identical. There are six different sub-categories of vegetarians, broken up by level of strictness and inclusiveness. They are:

  • Vegans – These vegetarians eat no animals or animal products whatsoever, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, and even honey.
  • Lacto-vegetarians – These vegetarians eat no meat, poultry, fish, or eggs (just like vegans), but they do eat dairy.
  • Ova-vegetarians – These vegetarians eat no meat, poultry, fish, or dairy (just like vegans), but they do eat eggs.
  • Lacto-ovo-vegetarians – These vegetarians eat nothing that requires animal slaughter, which means no meat, poultry, or fish. However, eggs and dairy are allowed.
  • Pescitarians – These vegetarians do not eat meat or poultry but they do eat fish.
  • Flexitarians – As the name suggests, flexitarians are more flexible with their diet. They prioritize plant foods, but not all the time, allowing some meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy as desired.

Health Benefits Of The Vegetarian Ketogenic Diet

Aids In Blood Sugar Regulation

Studies have shown that vegetarian-based diets can help manage blood sugar[1], and in turn, prevent and help treat diabetes. A ketogenic diet may also have positive effects on blood sugar, including improving insulin sensitivity[2]

Therefore, eating vegetarian diets may be especially helpful in regulating blood sugar and keeping diabetes at bay.

Aids With Weight Loss

Aids With Weight Loss
A vegetarian keto diet can be an excellent tool for weight loss. Photo: Shutterstock

Dieters have consistently turned to keto diets to help aid in weight loss. This eating approach can be particularly effective because once you enter ketosis, the body burns fat for energy rather than carbs. Limiting carbs leads to increased fat-burning and reduced sugar intake, aiding in weight management

Additionally, a vegetarian eating approach has also been associated with weight loss[3].

Good For Animals And The Environment

While there are environmentally friendly ways to consume animals and animal products, the fact remains that animals have to die in order for humans to eat them. Many people choose to be vegetarian keto diet or vegan keto diet for this reason – wanting to avoid unnecessary animal slaughter. 

If you’re already following vegetarian keto recipes and feel confident you can remove meat and fish without losing nutrients in your diet, this consideration may appeal to you.

Heavily Plant-Based

A heavily plant-based diet forms the foundation of good health and promotes gut microbial diversity. Switching to a vegetarian diet can encourage increased consumption of plant-based foods. Whenever you remove animals and animal products (such as dairy and eggs) from the diet, it’s best to fill the void, and the only option is plant-based sources of nutrients.

 For example, eating lots of spinach for calcium instead of cow’s milk, or chia seeds for iron instead of steak. 

Disease Prevention

Both the keto and vegetarian diets have been studied for disease prevention. Combining the two eating styles (low carb/high fat and fewer animal products) can further enhance health and protect against various diseases including diabetes[4], cancer, and heart disease.

Vegetarian Keto Diet Drawbacks

Nutritional Deficiencies

Anytime you remove entire food groups from the diet, you inherently miss out on the nutrients they provide[5]. In the case of removing animal products, this can lead to a lack of iron, B-12, amino acids, and omega-3 fatty acids (from fish), or calcium (from dairy). 

Additionally, carbohydrates provide many vitamins and minerals (such as B vitamins) as well as beneficial fiber, therefore, reducing them in the diet can deplete these nutrients.

Keto Flu

When your body enters ketosis, switching from burning carbs to burning fat, the adjustment can feel unpleasant – similar to having the flu[6]. This is a normal response to the change and may take a few days or even weeks to resolve.

While it can be uncomfortable, it’s worth sticking with it to reap the benefits you may have been seeking when starting the diet. However, if the flu-like symptoms continue for longer than a few weeks or become severe, it’s best to consult a doctor.

Restrictive

The keto diet alone is very restrictive because it requires a drastic carbohydrate reduction. Carbohydrates take up a large group of foods, including grains, starches, fiber, legumes, fruits, and sugar. 

It can be challenging to adhere to a keto diet and even more so when animals and/or animal products are also restricted. Individuals who opt for this eating approach should possess a thorough understanding of the challenges associated with excluding entire food groups.

Potential To Binge

Because this vegetarian diet is very restrictive, it has the potential to trigger disordered eating behaviors, such as binging. Binging involves eating certain types or portions of food in excess and too frequently, leaving us feeling sick and out of control.

This often occurs in response to being overly restrictive, as a way to “rebel” against the restrictions or to make up for a lack of satiety.

Final Thought

The vegetarian keto diet can be a challenging one to follow, though may prove beneficial for certain individuals. This eating approach incorporates all the elements of a standard keto diet (low carb high fat) and introduces a personalized level of vegetarianism. 

Some individuals may choose to eat fish, but no meat, eggs, but no dairy, or choose to abstain from all animal products entirely (vegan). 

Eating a vegetarian keto diet can offer several health benefits, but because of its restrictive nature and the potential for nutrient deficiencies, you should consult your healthcare provider before attempting this diet.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Yokoyama, Y., Barnard, N.D., Levin, S. and Watanabe, M. (2014). Vegetarian diets and glycemic control in diabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis. [online] 4(5), pp.373–82. doi:https://doi.org/10.3978/j.issn.2223-3652.2014.10.04.
  2. Expert Review of Endocrinology & Metabolism. (2018). Implementing a low-carbohydrate, ketogenic diet to manage type 2 diabetes mellitus. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17446651.2018.1523713.
  3. Huang, R., Huang, C.-C., Hu, F.B. and Chavarro, J.E. (2016). Vegetarian Diets and Weight Reduction: a Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. [online] 31(1), pp.109–116. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-015-3390-7.
  4. Tina H.T. Chiu, Pan, W.-H., Lin, M.-N. and Lin, C. (2018). Vegetarian diet, change in dietary patterns, and diabetes risk: a prospective study. [online] 8(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41387-018-0022-4.
  5. Clarys, P., Deliens, T., Huybrechts, I., Deriemaeker, P., Vanaelst, B., Willem De Keyzer, Hebbelinck, M. and Mullie, P. (2014). Comparison of Nutritional Quality of the Vegan, Vegetarian, Semi-Vegetarian, Pesco-Vegetarian and Omnivorous Diet. [online] 6(3), pp.1318–1332. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu6031318.
  6. Bostock, S., Kirkby, K.C., Taylor, B.V. and Hawrelak, J. (2020). Consumer Reports of ‘Keto Flu’ Associated With the Ketogenic Diet. [online] 7. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2020.00020.
Heather Freudenthal

Written by:

Heather Freudenthal, Health Coach

Medically reviewed by:

Brittany Ferri

Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and Wellness Writer with a holistic and functional medicine/root cause mindset. My writing style is engaging, relatable, and educational, designed to help readers digest and relate to complex topics in nutrition, gut health, hormone health, mental health, and spiritual health, then inspire them to take action.

Medically reviewed by:

Brittany Ferri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement