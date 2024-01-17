Vegetarian Keto Diet: Meal Plan & Foods To Eat 2024

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

The vegetarian keto diet puts a whole new spin on traditional keto. A standard keto diet requires eating macronutrients in roughly the following breakdown: 70% fat, 20% protein, and 10% carbs.

If one were following a standard keto diet without any other limitations, it wouldn’t matter where these sources of macros came from, as long as this ratio was upheld.

However, the vegetarian keto diet requires one to find their protein and fat from mostly plant-based sources, rather than from meat, fish, dairy, or eggs. Encouraging the inclusion of nuts and seeds in the dietary plan facilitates the adoption of a healthy vegetarian keto diet.

In fact, chia seeds can be used for weight loss, flaxseeds can help you lose weight while offering other health benefits. If you need additional support while on the keto diet, check out the best multivitamin for keto.

Keto Diet For Vegetarians Plan Discovering the diversity of a keto diet for vegetarians is made easy with a thoughtfully curated meal plan featuring delicious combinations of non-starchy vegetables, vegetarian protein sources, and healthy fats, catering to the unique nutritional needs of individuals on a vegetarian keto journey. Day 1: A Wholesome Vegetarian Keto

A Wholesome Vegetarian Keto Day 2: A Balanced Vegetarian Keto

A Balanced Vegetarian Keto Day 3: A Nutrient-Rich Vegetarian Keto

Sample Vegetarian Keto Diet Meal

A sample meal for a healthy vegetarian keto diet might include a cauliflower rice stir-fry with low-carb vegetables like broccoli and bell peppers, cooked in MCT oil. Topped with avocado slices, this dish aligns with the principles of a ketogenic diet, providing a satisfying and nutritious option for those following a healthy vegetarian keto diet.

Day One: A Wholesome Vegetarian Keto (Approx. 350 Calories)

Day one embraces a vegetarian keto lifestyle with a variety of plant-based ingredients, rich in nutrients and flavors. Each meal is carefully crafted to align with your dietary goals, offering a diverse range of textures and tastes throughout the day.

Breakfast Whole grain toast One Eggs Two Sliced mushrooms One cup Diced tomatoes One half cup Sliced black olives One cup Feta cheese Two tablespoons Olive oil One tablespoon

Lunch Mixed salad greens (lettuce, spinach, arugula, etc.) Two cups Cheese (e.g., feta or your preferred cheese) One quarter cup Sliced cucumber One half cup Diced tomato One half cup Bell pepper One half Red onions One quarter Carrot One Hearts of palm Three- four medium Extra virgin olive oil Two tablespoons Balsamic vinegar One tablespoon Dijon mustard One teaspoon

Dinner Cauliflower rice Two cup Egg One Mozzarella cheese One cup Dried oregano One teaspoon Veggie toppings (e.g., bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives, spinach) One half cup Garlic powder One half teaspoon Mixed salad greens Two cups Cherry tomatoes One half cup Cucumber One quarter Red onion One quarter Olive oil One tablespoon Balsamic vinegar One tablespoon

Day Two: A Balanced Vegetarian Keto (Approx. 1540 Calories)

Day two emphasizes a diverse range of flavors and nutrients, incorporating low-sugar fruits, vegetables, and plant-based proteins. The meals are designed to provide a satisfying and nourishing experience, supporting your vegetarian keto journey with wholesome ingredients.

Breakfast Whole milk One cup Low-sugar fruits (e.g., berries, raspberries) One half cup Vegetables (e.g., spinach, kale) One quarter cup Almond or peanut butter One tablespoon Avocado One half MCT oil One tablespoon

Lunch Cooked lentil pasta or spiralized zucchini noodles One cup Mixed vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, spinach, broccoli) One cup Avocado One half Olive oil or tomato sauce for drizzling One tablespoon

Dinner Eggs Four Fresh spinach One cup Feta cheese One half cup Red onions One quarter cup Olive oil One tablespoon Mixed nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts) One quarter cup Mixed seeds (e.g., chia seeds, pumpkin seeds) One tablespoon

Day Three: A Nutrient-Rich Vegetarian Keto (Approx. 1230 Calories)

Day three unveils a culinary journey rich in plant-based proteins, vibrant vegetables, and omega-3 options. From the hearty Tofu Scramble breakfast to the choice between Roasted Salmon or Tempeh for dinner, it epitomizes a wholesome and satisfying vegetarian keto lifestyle. This day’s menu invites personalization to align with individual preferences, ensuring each meal is a celebration of balanced, nourishing flavors.

Breakfast Tofu One cup Mushrooms One half cup Fresh spinach One cup Broccoli florets One half cup Olive oil One tablespoon

Lunch Bell peppers Two Eggs Four Cheddar cheese One cup Tomatoes One cup Fresh spinach One cup

Dinner Salmon fillets Six oz Olive oil Two tablespoons Lemon juice One tablespoon Garlic Two cloves

Vegetarian Keto Diet: What Is It?

The vegetarian keto diet is a variation of the ketogenic diet that eliminates meat and focuses on plant-based sources of protein and healthy fats. This dietary approach combines the principles of a keto diet, which emphasizes low-carb and high-fat intake, with a vegetarian lifestyle. In a keto vegetarian diet, individuals rely on nutrient-dense, low-carb vegetables, and incorporate healthy fats such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and plant oils. This way, the body enters a state of ketosis, burning stored fat for energy. This specialized diet aims to promote weight loss, stabilize blood sugar levels, and support overall health through the consumption of wholesome, plant-based fats.

A keto diet says carbs should be limited to 10%, protein should be limited to 20%, and the bulk of the diet (about 70%) should come from fats.

A vegetarian keto diet says that, while adhering to these rules, food should come mostly (or entirely) from plants rather than animals.

Keto Diet For Vegetarians: Foods To Eat

Flaxseeds are high in fiber, protein, and dietary omega-3 fatty acids. Photo: Shutterstock

Seeds : Hemp, chia, flax, sesame, sunflower, pumpkin, poppy

: Hemp, chia, flax, sesame, sunflower, pumpkin, poppy Non-starchy vegetables : Broccoli, kale, spinach, asparagus, cauliflower, peas

: Broccoli, kale, spinach, asparagus, cauliflower, peas Nuts : Walnuts, almonds, pecans, Brazil nuts, cashews, pine nuts

: Walnuts, almonds, pecans, Brazil nuts, cashews, pine nuts Beans : Lima, lentils, navy beans, black beans, soybeans, kidney beans (Note: beans are high in carbs so they should be eaten in moderation)

: Lima, lentils, navy beans, black beans, soybeans, kidney beans (Note: beans are high in carbs so they should be eaten in moderation) Soy

Eggs : Some vegetarians include eggs

: Some vegetarians include eggs Full-fat dairy : Some vegetarians have dairy

: Some vegetarians have dairy Fish: Pescatarians eat fish, but no other meat

Vegetarian Keto Diet Plan: Foods To Avoid

The main foods to avoid on any ketogenic diet are carbohydrates and sugar, however, if you’re following this vegetarian diet, you’ll also need to avoid some animal foods. Avoid:

Grains : Rice, quinoa, buckwheat, oats

: Rice, quinoa, buckwheat, oats Starches : Potatoes, bread, squash

: Potatoes, bread, squash High-sugar fruits : Bananas, apples, pineapple, grapes

: Bananas, apples, pineapple, grapes Sugar : Any sugary food, including processed foods and high-sugar fruits

: Any sugary food, including processed foods and high-sugar fruits Meat, poultry, and fish : This will vary depending on what type of vegetarian you are

: This will vary depending on what type of vegetarian you are Eggs: This will also depend on what type of vegetarian you are

Different Types Of Vegetarians

All vegetarians aren’t identical. There are six different sub-categories of vegetarians, broken up by level of strictness and inclusiveness. They are:

Vegans – These vegetarians eat no animals or animal products whatsoever, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, and even honey.

– These vegetarians eat no animals or animal products whatsoever, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, and even honey. Lacto-vegetarians – These vegetarians eat no meat, poultry, fish, or eggs (just like vegans), but they do eat dairy.

– These vegetarians eat no meat, poultry, fish, or eggs (just like vegans), but they do eat dairy. Ova-vegetarians – These vegetarians eat no meat, poultry, fish, or dairy (just like vegans), but they do eat eggs.

– These vegetarians eat no meat, poultry, fish, or dairy (just like vegans), but they do eat eggs. Lacto-ovo-vegetarians – These vegetarians eat nothing that requires animal slaughter, which means no meat, poultry, or fish. However, eggs and dairy are allowed.

– These vegetarians eat nothing that requires animal slaughter, which means no meat, poultry, or fish. However, eggs and dairy are allowed. Pescitarians – These vegetarians do not eat meat or poultry but they do eat fish.

– These vegetarians do not eat meat or poultry but they do eat fish. Flexitarians – As the name suggests, flexitarians are more flexible with their diet. They prioritize plant foods, but not all the time, allowing some meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy as desired.

Health Benefits Of The Vegetarian Ketogenic Diet

Aids In Blood Sugar Regulation

Studies have shown that vegetarian-based diets can help manage blood sugar[1], and in turn, prevent and help treat diabetes. A ketogenic diet may also have positive effects on blood sugar, including improving insulin sensitivity[2].

Therefore, eating vegetarian diets may be especially helpful in regulating blood sugar and keeping diabetes at bay.

Aids With Weight Loss

A vegetarian keto diet can be an excellent tool for weight loss. Photo: Shutterstock

Dieters have consistently turned to keto diets to help aid in weight loss. This eating approach can be particularly effective because once you enter ketosis, the body burns fat for energy rather than carbs. Limiting carbs leads to increased fat-burning and reduced sugar intake, aiding in weight management

Additionally, a vegetarian eating approach has also been associated with weight loss[3].

Good For Animals And The Environment

While there are environmentally friendly ways to consume animals and animal products, the fact remains that animals have to die in order for humans to eat them. Many people choose to be vegetarian keto diet or vegan keto diet for this reason – wanting to avoid unnecessary animal slaughter.

If you’re already following vegetarian keto recipes and feel confident you can remove meat and fish without losing nutrients in your diet, this consideration may appeal to you.

Heavily Plant-Based

A heavily plant-based diet forms the foundation of good health and promotes gut microbial diversity. Switching to a vegetarian diet can encourage increased consumption of plant-based foods. Whenever you remove animals and animal products (such as dairy and eggs) from the diet, it’s best to fill the void, and the only option is plant-based sources of nutrients.

For example, eating lots of spinach for calcium instead of cow’s milk, or chia seeds for iron instead of steak.

Disease Prevention

Both the keto and vegetarian diets have been studied for disease prevention. Combining the two eating styles (low carb/high fat and fewer animal products) can further enhance health and protect against various diseases including diabetes[4], cancer, and heart disease.

Vegetarian Keto Diet Drawbacks

Nutritional Deficiencies

Anytime you remove entire food groups from the diet, you inherently miss out on the nutrients they provide[5]. In the case of removing animal products, this can lead to a lack of iron, B-12, amino acids, and omega-3 fatty acids (from fish), or calcium (from dairy).

Additionally, carbohydrates provide many vitamins and minerals (such as B vitamins) as well as beneficial fiber, therefore, reducing them in the diet can deplete these nutrients.

Keto Flu

When your body enters ketosis, switching from burning carbs to burning fat, the adjustment can feel unpleasant – similar to having the flu[6]. This is a normal response to the change and may take a few days or even weeks to resolve.

While it can be uncomfortable, it’s worth sticking with it to reap the benefits you may have been seeking when starting the diet. However, if the flu-like symptoms continue for longer than a few weeks or become severe, it’s best to consult a doctor.

Restrictive

The keto diet alone is very restrictive because it requires a drastic carbohydrate reduction. Carbohydrates take up a large group of foods, including grains, starches, fiber, legumes, fruits, and sugar.

It can be challenging to adhere to a keto diet and even more so when animals and/or animal products are also restricted. Individuals who opt for this eating approach should possess a thorough understanding of the challenges associated with excluding entire food groups.

Potential To Binge

Because this vegetarian diet is very restrictive, it has the potential to trigger disordered eating behaviors, such as binging. Binging involves eating certain types or portions of food in excess and too frequently, leaving us feeling sick and out of control.

This often occurs in response to being overly restrictive, as a way to “rebel” against the restrictions or to make up for a lack of satiety.

Final Thought

The vegetarian keto diet can be a challenging one to follow, though may prove beneficial for certain individuals. This eating approach incorporates all the elements of a standard keto diet (low carb high fat) and introduces a personalized level of vegetarianism.

Some individuals may choose to eat fish, but no meat, eggs, but no dairy, or choose to abstain from all animal products entirely (vegan).

Eating a vegetarian keto diet can offer several health benefits, but because of its restrictive nature and the potential for nutrient deficiencies, you should consult your healthcare provider before attempting this diet.