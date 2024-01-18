Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Mediterranean Keto Diet: What Is It, Benefits & Food List In 2024

Mitchelle Morgan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, MS, RDN, LD

Mediterranean Keto Diet
Mediterranean diet focuses on healthy fats, lean proteins, and vegetables. Photo: Thanh Pham

The Mediterranean keto diet is a unique approach that merges the principles of the Mediterranean diet with the purported effectiveness of the standard ketogenic diet. It combines the wholesome ingredients of Mediterranean foods with low-carbohydrate, high-fat ketogenic-friendly foods.

So, is the Mediterranean low-carbohydrate diet? This way of eating reduces saturated fat, and high carbohydrate food, and focuses on healthy fats, lean proteins, and abundant vegetables and fruits. The blend may help improve your health and promote weight loss if implemented safely and under appropriate supervision.

However, this diet lacks research and may not be appropriate for everyone.

Easy Keto Mediterranean Diet Plan

  • Day One: Vibrant Mediterranean Delights
  • Day Two: Mediterranean Wellness Day
  • Day Three: Mediterranean Balance Day
  • Day Four: Mediterranean Fusion Feast
  • Day Five: Mediterranean Nutrient Boost
  • Day Six: Mediterranean Flavor Fiesta
  • Day Seven: Mediterranean Cuisine Showcase

Seven-Day Sample Mediterranean Keto Diet Meal Plan

If you are seeking a sample meal plan to eat plenty of Mediterranean and keto foods, here is one:

Day One: Vibrant Mediterranean Delights (Approx. 1360 calories)

Embrace the taste of the Mediterranean with our Vibrant Mediterranean Delights meal plan. The first day’s menu features scrambled eggs with spinach and feta cheese, grilled chicken salad, and baked salmon with asparagus and cauliflower rice.

Breakfast
Scrambled EggsThree eggs
SpinachA handful
Feta CheeseOne ounce
Olive Oil (for cooking)One tablespoon
Lunch
Grilled ChickenOne chicken breast
Mixed GreensTwo cups
Cherry TomatoesHalf a cup
CucumbersSliced
OlivesA few pieces
Olive Oil (for dressing)One to two tablespoons
Lemon Juice (for dressing)One to two tablespoons
Dinner
Baked SalmonOne salmon fillet
Roasted AsparagusSix to eight asparagus spears
Cauliflower RiceOne cup
Snack
AlmondsA small handful

Day Two: Mediterranean Wellness Day (Approx. 1110 calories)

This delightful day offers a balanced mix of wholesome foods, featuring Greek yogurt with berries and chia seeds for breakfast, a Mediterranean tuna salad for lunch, and grilled chicken skewers with a Greek salad for dinner. For a satisfying snack, enjoy sliced cucumber with tzatziki dip—a day dedicated to nourishing your body and delighting your taste buds.

Breakfast
Greek YogurtOne serving
BerriesHalf a cup
Chia SeedsOne tablespoon
Lunch
Canned TunaFive ounces
Mixed GreensTwo cups
Cherry TomatoesHalf a cup
Red OnionsHalf a cup
Lemon-Olive Oil DressingOne to two tablespoons
Dinner
Grilled Chicken SkewersTwo skewers (eight ounces)
Bell PeppersHalf a cup
ZucchiniHalf a cup
Greek SaladOne serving
Snack
Sliced CucumberHalf a cup
Tzatziki DipTwo tablespoons

Day Three: Mediterranean Balance Day (Approx. 1250 calories)

This is an ideal day to achieve balance and wellness through Mediterranean flavors. Savor a Spinach and Feta Omelet for breakfast, followed by a refreshing Caprese Salad with mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil for lunch. In the evening, enjoy Baked Cod with Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Quinoa. For a wholesome snack, munch on Celery Sticks with Almond Butter.

Breakfast
OmeletTwo large eggs
SpinachA handful
Feta CheeseOne ounce
Olive Oil (for cooking)One tablespoon
Lunch
Mozzarella CheeseTwo ounces
TomatoesOne cup
Fresh Basil LeavesA handful of leaves
Balsamic VinegarOne tablespoon
Olive Oil (for dressing)One tablespoon
Dinner
CodFour to six ounces
Roasted Brussels SproutsSix to eight asparagus spears
Cauliflower RiceOne cup
Cooked QuinoaOne-half cup
Snack
Celery SticksOne-half cup
Almond ButterTwo tablespoons

Day Four: Mediterranean Fusion Feast (Approx. 1340 calories)

Start your day with Avocado and Smoked Salmon Roll-Ups, followed by a hearty Greek salad with grilled chicken for lunch. As the sun sets, relish zucchini noodles with garlic sautéed shrimp. Snack on hard-boiled eggs for a balanced Mediterranean fusion experience.

Breakfast
AvocadoHalf an avocado
Smoked SalmonTwo slices
Lunch
Grilled ChickenOne chicken breast
TomatoesOne cup
CucumbersOne cup
Red OnionsHalf a cup
Kalamata OlivesTwo ounces
Feta CheeseTwo ounces
Olive Oil (for dressing)One to two tablespoons
Lemon Juice (for dressing)One to two tablespoons
Dinner
Zucchini NoodlesOne cup
ShrimpFour to six ounces
GarlicOne teaspoon
Olive Oil (for sautéing)One tablespoon
Snack
Hard-Boiled EggsTwo eggs

Day Five: Mediterranean Nutrient Boost (Approx. 1210 calories)

This plan is designed to invigorate your body with wholesome ingredients. Start your morning with a Berry Smoothie enriched with almond milk, spinach, and protein powder. Lunch features a Grilled Halloumi Cheese Salad, while dinner offers Baked Chicken Thighs with Roasted Broccoli and Quinoa. For a satisfying snack, enjoy Mixed Nuts.

Breakfast
BerriesOne cup
Almond MilkOne cup
SpinachA handful
Protein PowderOne scoop
Lunch
Grilled Halloumi CheeseThree to four ounces
Mixed GreensTwo cups
Cherry TomatoesOne cup
CucumbersOne cup
Lemon-Olive Oil DressingOne to two tablespoons
Dinner
Chicken ThighsEight to ten ounces
Roasted BroccoliOne cup
Cooked QuinoaOne-half cup
Snack
Mixed NutsOne cup

Day Six: Mediterranean Flavor Fiesta (Approx. 1350 calories)

A fiesta of Mediterranean flavors awaits your palate! Breakfast starts with a Vegetable Omelet cooked to perfection in coconut oil. For lunch, enjoy the harmonious flavors of a Mediterranean Chicken Wrap with Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Tzatziki Sauce. In the evening, savor Baked Turkey Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles and Marinara Sauce. End your delightful day with Greek Yogurt, artfully sprinkled with nuts and a touch of cinnamon.

Breakfast
OmeletTwo large eggs
Mixed VegetablesOne cup
Coconut Oil (for cooking)One tablespoon
Lunch
Grilled ChickenOne serving
Lettuce Leaves (for wraps)Four to six leaves
TomatoesOne cup
CucumbersOne cup
Tzatziki SauceTwo tablespoons
Dinner
Turkey MeatballsFour to six meatballs
Zucchini NoodlesOne cup
Marinara SauceOne cup
Snack
Greek YogurtSix ounces
NutsOne-half cup
CinnamonA pinch

Day Seven: Mediterranean Cuisine Showcase (Approx. 1250 calories)

The last day is a showcase of Mediterranean culinary artistry. Enjoy Egg Muffins brimming with spinach, feta cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes for breakfast. Lunch brings a Shrimp and Avocado Salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and a zesty lemon-olive oil dressing. For dinner, savor Grilled Steak with Roasted Cauliflower and a side of crisp Green Salad. And as a wholesome snack, relish Sliced Bell Peppers paired with creamy Guacamole.

Breakfast
Eggs muffinTwo large eggs
SpinachOne cup
Feta CheeseTwo ounces
Sun-Dried TomatoesOne ounce
Lunch
ShrimpFour to six large shrimp
AvocadoOne ripe avocado
Mixed GreensTwo cups
Cherry Tomatoes10 to 12 cherry tomatoes
Red OnionsHalf a cup
Lemon-Olive Oil DressingTwo tablespoons
Dinner
Grilled SteakFour to six ounces
Roasted CauliflowerOne cup
Green SaladTwo cups
Snack
Sliced Bell PeppersOne cup
GuacamoleTwo tablespoons

Please remember that these sample meals do not address macronutrient needs. You can customize your menu of meals to meet your needs. Consider experimenting with a Spanish ketogenic Mediterranean diet or any prepared meal delivery services you may find appealing. Still, you must be mindful of foods outside the diet’s recommendations.

Finally, adjust your portion sizes according to your caloric and macronutrient needs per day for optimal health and weight management.

What Is The Mediterranean Keto Diet?

What Is The Mediterranean Keto Diet
The Mediterranean diet emphasizes unprocessed plant-based foods. Photo: fornStudio/Shutterstock

Numerous studies[1] compare the Mediterranean diet to the keto diet, but research regarding the combination is lacking. Nonetheless, the Mediterranean keto diet uniquely blends these two popular eating approaches. It combines the principles of these two diets to create a flexible eating habit that leads to low daily calorie intake. 

The Mediterranean[2] diet emphasizes unprocessed plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and unrefined oils like olive oil. In contrast, the ketogenic[3] diet focuses on low-carbohydrate intake and high consumption of healthy fats.

It promotes consuming low-fat and nutrient-rich foods while achieving a state of ketosis,[4] where the body burns fat for energy instead of carbs. This can lead to weight loss, improved blood sugar control,[5] enhanced cognitive function,[6] and reduced inflammation.[7]

Who Would Benefit Most From A Mediterranean Ketogenic Diet?

The Mediterranean ketogenic diet may help improve health and well-being. The Mediterranean keto diet may help those who want to lose weight. It may also help manage diabetes (type 2 diabetes) or insulin resistance, improve heart health, or enhance cognitive function.

Additionally, if you enjoy a wide range of flavors and want to maintain a diverse meal plan, this way of eating might appeal to you. It incorporates healthy fats, lean proteins, and abundant vegetables and fruits. If you are already familiar with and enjoy Mediterranean region cuisine, it may be easier to transition to this diet.

Health Benefits Of The Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet

If you are still skeptical about incorporating this diet long term, here are potential Mediterranean and keto-friendly food benefits:

Weight Loss And Body Fat Reduction

The Mediterranean keto diet may support weight loss[8] by encouraging the body to burn fat for fuel instead of carbohydrates. By limiting carb consumption and focusing on healthy fats and proteins, this diet can help you shed excess pounds and reduce body fat. You may use a diet meal replacement strategy by controlling your portions.

Improved Heart Health

Combining the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet[9] with the low-carb ketogenic diet[10] may lower the risk of developing heart disease. It emphasizes consuming healthy fats, such as olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids, which can significantly improve cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation. This is because of the abundant monounsaturated fats that can treat inflammation.[11] Still, research remains conflicting.

Enhanced Cognitive Function

The Mediterranean keto diet’s emphasis on healthy fats and nutrient-dense foods can potentially improve brain health. Healthy fats,[12] like those found in fish and nuts, provide essential nutrients for brain function and may help protect against cognitive decline.

Blood Sugar Control

People living with diabetes may consider the Mediterranean keto diet as it may help regulate blood sugar levels.[13] By reducing carbohydrate intake, this diet can minimize spikes in blood sugar, leading to improved glycemic control.

Reduced Disease Risk

This diet’s combination of Mediterranean and ketogenic principles can help reduce disease risk. This may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.[14]

Nutrient-Rich And Varied Diet

The typical Mediterranean diet with low-carb foods encourages the consumption of a wide range of nutrient-rich foods. This includes vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This promotes a balanced and varied diet, ensuring you receive essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Mediterranean Keto Diet Food List

Mediterranean Keto Diet Food List
We will provide you with a comprehensive list of Mediterranean ketogenic diet foods. Photo: Foxys Forest Manufacture/Shutterstock

Natural Unsaturated Healthy Fats

You can cook with or drizzle natural unsaturated healthy fats.

  • Olive oil.
  • Avocado oil.
  • Nuts and seeds.
  • Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines.

Lean Proteins

Lean proteins are great for the Mediterranean diet.

  • Fish and seafood.
  • Poultry, such as chicken and turkey.
  • Eggs.
  • Greek yogurt.
  • High-fat dairy in moderation.

Abundant Vegetables

An abundance of veggies for vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant fix.

  • Leafy greens, like spinach, kale, and arugula.
  • Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts.
  • Green vegetables, such as zucchini, asparagus, and green beans.
  • Colorful peppers.
  • Tomatoes.

Flavorful Herbs And Spices

The Mediterranean diet is complete with flavourful herbs and spices.

  • Basil.
  • Rosemary.
  • Thyme.
  • Oregano.
  • Turmeric.

Fruits In Moderation

Fruits offer an abundant antioxidant fix.

  • Berries, like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.
  • Citrus fruits, like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits.
  • Apples.
  • Pears.
  • Avocado.

Limited Carbohydrate Intake

You still need to take these carbs for energy.

  • Whole grains in moderation.
  • Chia seeds.
  • Low-carb nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pecans.

Remember to moderate these foods and adjust them based on your dietary needs. Consider meeting with a registered dietitian nutritionist to address your individualized nutrition needs based on your medical history. 

Drawbacks Of Mediterranean Keto Diets

Here are some ways these keto and Mediterranean diets work against you:

  • Restrictive nature: The Mediterranean keto diet restricts specific foods. The diet eliminates healthy sources of carbohydrate intake, making it challenging to stick to in the long run.
  • Potential nutrient deficiencies:  You may miss certain essential nutrients in carbohydrate-rich foods due to the limited carbohydrate intake. Also, you may lack fiber and certain multivitamins in this diet. So, plan and perhaps use supplements for the missing nutrients.
  • Sustainability and practicality: Following a Mediterranean keto diet may require significant effort in meal planning. The food preparation and finding suitable options, especially while dining out, make it less practical for some people.
  • Adaptation period: Switching to a ketogenic state may involve an adaptation period known as the keto flu,[15] where you may experience temporary symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, and irritability.
  • Individual variations: Dieters’ effectiveness and suitability may vary. The success may be based on critical factors such as metabolism, health conditions, and personal preferences.

The Takeaway

The Mediterranean keto diet offers a unique blend of Mediterranean and ketogenic diets, combining the purported beneficial aspects of both cuisines. It can provide benefits such as weight loss, improved heart health, enhanced cognitive function, and reduced inflammation.

However, it is crucial to be aware of the potential drawbacks associated with this diet, including its restrictiveness. Other limits are nutrient deficiencies, sustainability, and the need for an adaptation period.

So, weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks. Then decide whether the Mediterranean keto diet aligns with your health goals and lifestyle preferences. Consult a registered dietitian for guidance. 

+ 15 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Claudia Di Rosa, Lattanzi, G., Chiara Spiezia, Imperia, E., Piccirilli, S., Beato, I., Gianluigi Gaspa, Micheli, V., Federica De Joannon, Vallecorsa, N., Massimo Ciccozzi, Defeudis, G., Manfrini, S. and Yeganeh Manon Khazrai (2022). Mediterranean Diet versus Very Low-Calorie Ketogenic Diet: Effects of Reaching 5% Body Weight Loss on Body Composition in Subjects with Overweight and with Obesity—A Cohort Study. [online] 19(20), pp.13040–13040. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph192013040.
  2. Finicelli, M., Anna Di Salle, Umberto Galderisi and Peluso, G. (2022). The Mediterranean Diet: An Update of the Clinical Trials. [online] 14(14), pp.2956–2956. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14142956.
  3. Batch, J.T., S. Lamsal, Adkins, M., Sultan, S. and Ramirez, M.N. (2020). Advantages and Disadvantages of the Ketogenic Diet: A Review Article. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.9639.
  4. Gershuni, V.M., Yan, S.J. and Medici, V. (2018). Nutritional Ketosis for Weight Management and Reversal of Metabolic Syndrome. [online] 7(3), pp.97–106. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13668-018-0235-0.
  5. Alarim, R.A., Alasmre, F.A., Alotaibi, H.A., Alshehri, M. and Hussain, S.J. (2020). Effects of the Ketogenic Diet on Glycemic Control in Diabetic Patients: Meta-Analysis of Clinical Trials. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.10796.
  6. Mansour Altayyar, Nasser, J.A., Dimitra Kristina Thomopoulos and Bruneau, M. (2022). The Implication of Physiological Ketosis on The Cognitive Brain: A Narrative Review. [online] 14(3), pp.513–513. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14030513.
  7. Kong, G., Wang, J., Li, R., Huang, Z. and Wang, L. (2022). Ketogenic diet ameliorates inflammation by inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome in osteoarthritis. Arthritis Research & Therapy, [online] 24(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s13075-022-02802-0.
  8. Paoli, A., Bianco, A., Grimaldi, K., Lodi, A. and Bosco, G. (2013). Long Term Successful Weight Loss with a Combination Biphasic Ketogenic Mediterranean Diet and Mediterranean Diet Maintenance Protocol. Nutrients, [online] 5(12), pp.5205–5217. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu5125205.
  9. Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, Gea, A. and Ruiz-Canela, M. (2019). The Mediterranean Diet and Cardiovascular Health. [online] 124(5), pp.779–798. doi:https://doi.org/10.1161/circresaha.118.313348.
  10. Kosinski, C. and Jornayvaz, F.R. (2017). Effects of Ketogenic Diets on Cardiovascular Risk Factors: Evidence from Animal and Human Studies. Nutrients, [online] 9(5), pp.517–517. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9050517.
  11. Gaetan Ravaut, Alexandre Légiot, Bergeron, K.-F. and Mounier, C. (2020). Monounsaturated Fatty Acids in Obesity-Related Inflammation. [online] 22(1), pp.330–330. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms22010330.
  12. Chianese, R., Coccurello, R., Viggiano, A., Marika Scafuro, Fiore, M., Coppola, G., Francesca Felicia Operto, Fasano, S., Layé, S., Pierantoni, R. and Meccariello, R. (2017). Impact of Dietary Fats on Brain Functions. [online] 16(7), pp.1059–1085. doi:https://doi.org/10.2174/1570159×15666171017102547.
  13. Gardner, C.D., Landry, M.J., Perelman, D., Petlura, C., Durand, L.R., Aronica, L., Crimarco, A., Cunanan, K.M., Annie, Dant, C.C., Colhoun, H.M. and Sun Yeou Kim (2022). Effect of a ketogenic diet versus Mediterranean diet on glycated hemoglobin in individuals with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes mellitus: The interventional Keto-Med randomized crossover trial. [online] 116(3), pp.640–652. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/nqac154.
  14. Weber, D., Sepideh Aminzadeh-Gohari, Tulipan, J.E., Catalano, L., Feichtinger, R.G. and Kofler, B. (2020). Ketogenic diet in the treatment of cancer – Where do we stand? [online] 33, pp.102–121. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molmet.2019.06.026.
  15. Bostock, S., Kirkby, K.C., Taylor, B.V. and Hawrelak, J. (2020). Consumer Reports of ‘Keto Flu’ Associated With the Ketogenic Diet. [online] 7. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2020.00020.
Mitchelle Morgan

Written by:

Mitchelle Morgan, Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

Mitchelle Morgan is a health and wellness writer with over 10 years of experience. She holds a Master's in Communication. Her mission is to provide readers with information that helps them live a better lifestyle. All her work is backed by scientific evidence to ensure readers get valuable and actionable content.

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement