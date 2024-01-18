Mediterranean Keto Diet: What Is It, Benefits & Food List In 2024

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

The Mediterranean keto diet is a unique approach that merges the principles of the Mediterranean diet with the purported effectiveness of the standard ketogenic diet. It combines the wholesome ingredients of Mediterranean foods with low-carbohydrate, high-fat ketogenic-friendly foods.

So, is the Mediterranean low-carbohydrate diet? This way of eating reduces saturated fat, and high carbohydrate food, and focuses on healthy fats, lean proteins, and abundant vegetables and fruits. The blend may help improve your health and promote weight loss if implemented safely and under appropriate supervision.

However, this diet lacks research and may not be appropriate for everyone.

If you are seeking a sample meal plan to eat plenty of Mediterranean and keto foods, here is one:

Day One: Vibrant Mediterranean Delights (Approx. 1360 calories)

Embrace the taste of the Mediterranean with our Vibrant Mediterranean Delights meal plan. The first day’s menu features scrambled eggs with spinach and feta cheese, grilled chicken salad, and baked salmon with asparagus and cauliflower rice.

Breakfast Scrambled Eggs Three eggs Spinach A handful Feta Cheese One ounce Olive Oil (for cooking) One tablespoon

Lunch Grilled Chicken One chicken breast Mixed Greens Two cups Cherry Tomatoes Half a cup Cucumbers Sliced Olives A few pieces Olive Oil (for dressing) One to two tablespoons Lemon Juice (for dressing) One to two tablespoons

Dinner Baked Salmon One salmon fillet Roasted Asparagus Six to eight asparagus spears Cauliflower Rice One cup

Snack Almonds A small handful

Day Two: Mediterranean Wellness Day (Approx. 1110 calories)

This delightful day offers a balanced mix of wholesome foods, featuring Greek yogurt with berries and chia seeds for breakfast, a Mediterranean tuna salad for lunch, and grilled chicken skewers with a Greek salad for dinner. For a satisfying snack, enjoy sliced cucumber with tzatziki dip—a day dedicated to nourishing your body and delighting your taste buds.

Breakfast Greek Yogurt One serving Berries Half a cup Chia Seeds One tablespoon

Lunch Canned Tuna Five ounces Mixed Greens Two cups Cherry Tomatoes Half a cup Red Onions Half a cup Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing One to two tablespoons

Dinner Grilled Chicken Skewers Two skewers (eight ounces) Bell Peppers Half a cup Zucchini Half a cup Greek Salad One serving

Snack Sliced Cucumber Half a cup Tzatziki Dip Two tablespoons

Day Three: Mediterranean Balance Day (Approx. 1250 calories)

This is an ideal day to achieve balance and wellness through Mediterranean flavors. Savor a Spinach and Feta Omelet for breakfast, followed by a refreshing Caprese Salad with mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil for lunch. In the evening, enjoy Baked Cod with Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Quinoa. For a wholesome snack, munch on Celery Sticks with Almond Butter.

Breakfast Omelet Two large eggs Spinach A handful Feta Cheese One ounce Olive Oil (for cooking) One tablespoon

Lunch Mozzarella Cheese Two ounces Tomatoes One cup Fresh Basil Leaves A handful of leaves Balsamic Vinegar One tablespoon Olive Oil (for dressing) One tablespoon

Dinner Cod Four to six ounces Roasted Brussels Sprouts Six to eight asparagus spears Cauliflower Rice One cup Cooked Quinoa One-half cup

Snack Celery Sticks One-half cup Almond Butter Two tablespoons

Day Four: Mediterranean Fusion Feast (Approx. 1340 calories)

Start your day with Avocado and Smoked Salmon Roll-Ups, followed by a hearty Greek salad with grilled chicken for lunch. As the sun sets, relish zucchini noodles with garlic sautéed shrimp. Snack on hard-boiled eggs for a balanced Mediterranean fusion experience.

Breakfast Avocado Half an avocado Smoked Salmon Two slices

Lunch Grilled Chicken One chicken breast Tomatoes One cup Cucumbers One cup Red Onions Half a cup Kalamata Olives Two ounces Feta Cheese Two ounces Olive Oil (for dressing) One to two tablespoons Lemon Juice (for dressing) One to two tablespoons

Dinner Zucchini Noodles One cup Shrimp Four to six ounces Garlic One teaspoon Olive Oil (for sautéing) One tablespoon

Snack Hard-Boiled Eggs Two eggs

Day Five: Mediterranean Nutrient Boost (Approx. 1210 calories)

This plan is designed to invigorate your body with wholesome ingredients. Start your morning with a Berry Smoothie enriched with almond milk, spinach, and protein powder. Lunch features a Grilled Halloumi Cheese Salad, while dinner offers Baked Chicken Thighs with Roasted Broccoli and Quinoa. For a satisfying snack, enjoy Mixed Nuts.

Breakfast Berries One cup Almond Milk One cup Spinach A handful Protein Powder One scoop

Lunch Grilled Halloumi Cheese Three to four ounces Mixed Greens Two cups Cherry Tomatoes One cup Cucumbers One cup Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing One to two tablespoons

Dinner Chicken Thighs Eight to ten ounces Roasted Broccoli One cup Cooked Quinoa One-half cup

Snack Mixed Nuts One cup

Day Six: Mediterranean Flavor Fiesta (Approx. 1350 calories)

A fiesta of Mediterranean flavors awaits your palate! Breakfast starts with a Vegetable Omelet cooked to perfection in coconut oil. For lunch, enjoy the harmonious flavors of a Mediterranean Chicken Wrap with Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Tzatziki Sauce. In the evening, savor Baked Turkey Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles and Marinara Sauce. End your delightful day with Greek Yogurt, artfully sprinkled with nuts and a touch of cinnamon.

Breakfast Omelet Two large eggs Mixed Vegetables One cup Coconut Oil (for cooking) One tablespoon

Lunch Grilled Chicken One serving Lettuce Leaves (for wraps) Four to six leaves Tomatoes One cup Cucumbers One cup Tzatziki Sauce Two tablespoons

Dinner Turkey Meatballs Four to six meatballs Zucchini Noodles One cup Marinara Sauce One cup

Snack Greek Yogurt Six ounces Nuts One-half cup Cinnamon A pinch

Day Seven: Mediterranean Cuisine Showcase (Approx. 1250 calories)

The last day is a showcase of Mediterranean culinary artistry. Enjoy Egg Muffins brimming with spinach, feta cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes for breakfast. Lunch brings a Shrimp and Avocado Salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and a zesty lemon-olive oil dressing. For dinner, savor Grilled Steak with Roasted Cauliflower and a side of crisp Green Salad. And as a wholesome snack, relish Sliced Bell Peppers paired with creamy Guacamole.

Breakfast Eggs muffin Two large eggs Spinach One cup Feta Cheese Two ounces Sun-Dried Tomatoes One ounce

Lunch Shrimp Four to six large shrimp Avocado One ripe avocado Mixed Greens Two cups Cherry Tomatoes 10 to 12 cherry tomatoes Red Onions Half a cup Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing Two tablespoons

Dinner Grilled Steak Four to six ounces Roasted Cauliflower One cup Green Salad Two cups

Snack Sliced Bell Peppers One cup Guacamole Two tablespoons

Please remember that these sample meals do not address macronutrient needs. You can customize your menu of meals to meet your needs. Consider experimenting with a Spanish ketogenic Mediterranean diet or any prepared meal delivery services you may find appealing. Still, you must be mindful of foods outside the diet’s recommendations.

Finally, adjust your portion sizes according to your caloric and macronutrient needs per day for optimal health and weight management.

What Is The Mediterranean Keto Diet?

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes unprocessed plant-based foods. Photo: fornStudio/Shutterstock

Numerous studies[1] compare the Mediterranean diet to the keto diet, but research regarding the combination is lacking. Nonetheless, the Mediterranean keto diet uniquely blends these two popular eating approaches. It combines the principles of these two diets to create a flexible eating habit that leads to low daily calorie intake.

The Mediterranean[2] diet emphasizes unprocessed plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and unrefined oils like olive oil. In contrast, the ketogenic[3] diet focuses on low-carbohydrate intake and high consumption of healthy fats.

It promotes consuming low-fat and nutrient-rich foods while achieving a state of ketosis,[4] where the body burns fat for energy instead of carbs. This can lead to weight loss, improved blood sugar control,[5] enhanced cognitive function,[6] and reduced inflammation.[7]

Who Would Benefit Most From A Mediterranean Ketogenic Diet?

The Mediterranean ketogenic diet may help improve health and well-being. The Mediterranean keto diet may help those who want to lose weight. It may also help manage diabetes (type 2 diabetes) or insulin resistance, improve heart health, or enhance cognitive function.

Additionally, if you enjoy a wide range of flavors and want to maintain a diverse meal plan, this way of eating might appeal to you. It incorporates healthy fats, lean proteins, and abundant vegetables and fruits. If you are already familiar with and enjoy Mediterranean region cuisine, it may be easier to transition to this diet.

Health Benefits Of The Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet

If you are still skeptical about incorporating this diet long term, here are potential Mediterranean and keto-friendly food benefits:

Weight Loss And Body Fat Reduction

The Mediterranean keto diet may support weight loss[8] by encouraging the body to burn fat for fuel instead of carbohydrates. By limiting carb consumption and focusing on healthy fats and proteins, this diet can help you shed excess pounds and reduce body fat. You may use a diet meal replacement strategy by controlling your portions.

Improved Heart Health

Combining the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet[9] with the low-carb ketogenic diet[10] may lower the risk of developing heart disease. It emphasizes consuming healthy fats, such as olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids, which can significantly improve cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation. This is because of the abundant monounsaturated fats that can treat inflammation.[11] Still, research remains conflicting.

Enhanced Cognitive Function

The Mediterranean keto diet’s emphasis on healthy fats and nutrient-dense foods can potentially improve brain health. Healthy fats,[12] like those found in fish and nuts, provide essential nutrients for brain function and may help protect against cognitive decline.

Blood Sugar Control

People living with diabetes may consider the Mediterranean keto diet as it may help regulate blood sugar levels.[13] By reducing carbohydrate intake, this diet can minimize spikes in blood sugar, leading to improved glycemic control.

Reduced Disease Risk

This diet’s combination of Mediterranean and ketogenic principles can help reduce disease risk. This may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.[14]

Nutrient-Rich And Varied Diet

The typical Mediterranean diet with low-carb foods encourages the consumption of a wide range of nutrient-rich foods. This includes vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This promotes a balanced and varied diet, ensuring you receive essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Mediterranean Keto Diet Food List

We will provide you with a comprehensive list of Mediterranean ketogenic diet foods. Photo: Foxys Forest Manufacture/Shutterstock

Natural Unsaturated Healthy Fats

You can cook with or drizzle natural unsaturated healthy fats.

Olive oil.

Avocado oil.

Nuts and seeds.

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines.

Lean Proteins

Lean proteins are great for the Mediterranean diet.

Fish and seafood.

Poultry, such as chicken and turkey.

Eggs.

Greek yogurt.

High-fat dairy in moderation.

Abundant Vegetables

An abundance of veggies for vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant fix.

Leafy greens, like spinach, kale, and arugula.

Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts.

Green vegetables, such as zucchini, asparagus, and green beans.

Colorful peppers.

Tomatoes.

Flavorful Herbs And Spices

The Mediterranean diet is complete with flavourful herbs and spices.

Basil.

Rosemary.

Thyme.

Oregano.

Turmeric.

Fruits In Moderation

Fruits offer an abundant antioxidant fix.

Berries, like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

Citrus fruits, like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits.

Apples.

Pears.

Avocado.

Limited Carbohydrate Intake

You still need to take these carbs for energy.

Whole grains in moderation.

Chia seeds.

Low-carb nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pecans.

Remember to moderate these foods and adjust them based on your dietary needs. Consider meeting with a registered dietitian nutritionist to address your individualized nutrition needs based on your medical history.

Drawbacks Of Mediterranean Keto Diets

Here are some ways these keto and Mediterranean diets work against you:

Restrictive nature : The Mediterranean keto diet restricts specific foods. The diet eliminates healthy sources of carbohydrate intake, making it challenging to stick to in the long run.

: The Mediterranean keto diet restricts specific foods. The diet eliminates healthy sources of carbohydrate intake, making it challenging to stick to in the long run. Potential nutrient deficiencies : You may miss certain essential nutrients in carbohydrate-rich foods due to the limited carbohydrate intake. Also, you may lack fiber and certain multivitamins in this diet. So, plan and perhaps use supplements for the missing nutrients.

: You may miss certain essential nutrients in carbohydrate-rich foods due to the limited carbohydrate intake. Also, you may lack fiber and certain multivitamins in this diet. So, plan and perhaps use supplements for the missing nutrients. Sustainability and practicality : Following a Mediterranean keto diet may require significant effort in meal planning. The food preparation and finding suitable options, especially while dining out, make it less practical for some people.

: Following a Mediterranean keto diet may require significant effort in meal planning. The food preparation and finding suitable options, especially while dining out, make it less practical for some people. Adaptation period : Switching to a ketogenic state may involve an adaptation period known as the keto flu, [15] where you may experience temporary symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, and irritability.

: Switching to a ketogenic state may involve an adaptation period known as the keto flu, where you may experience temporary symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, and irritability. Individual variations: Dieters’ effectiveness and suitability may vary. The success may be based on critical factors such as metabolism, health conditions, and personal preferences.

The Takeaway

The Mediterranean keto diet offers a unique blend of Mediterranean and ketogenic diets, combining the purported beneficial aspects of both cuisines. It can provide benefits such as weight loss, improved heart health, enhanced cognitive function, and reduced inflammation.

However, it is crucial to be aware of the potential drawbacks associated with this diet, including its restrictiveness. Other limits are nutrient deficiencies, sustainability, and the need for an adaptation period.

So, weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks. Then decide whether the Mediterranean keto diet aligns with your health goals and lifestyle preferences. Consult a registered dietitian for guidance.