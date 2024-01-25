The vertical diet is a nutrition plan created to help people build muscle, strength, and body weight. It is designed to help athletes consume lots of calories and maximize workouts and muscle mass. A professional bodybuilder and powerlifter developed the diet program.

This diet claims to help your digestive system, give you tons of nutrients, and even balance hormone levels. It also claims to provide increased energy and endurance while lessening recovery times.

Even though it was specifically designed for professional athletes and powerlifters, it can also be used for typical gym-goers. This article will help you understand the vertical diet, what superfoods are included, its benefits and drawbacks, and provide you with a sample menu.

The Vertical Diet: A Sample Meal Plan

You can order meals prepared and delivered straight to your doorstep at verticaldiet.com. But if you prefer to prepare vertical diet meals on your own, below is a sample meal plan.

Day 1: Balanced Nutrition Boost (Approx. 2100 Calories)

This meal plan offers a balanced blend of lean protein, quality carbohydrates, and essential nutrients for the vertical diet. Ground beef and eggs provide ample protein for muscle repair and growth. White rice serves as a quick energy source, while spinach and bell peppers offer vitamins and minerals. The inclusion of whole milk and an apple as a snack ensures a well-rounded nutritional profile.

Breakfast Ground beef Four ounces Whole scrambled eggs Three White rice Half a cup Spinach One cup Bell peppers Half a cup

Lunch Beef medallions Six ounces Jasmine saffron rice Half a cup Green beans One cup

Dinner Chicken breast Six ounces Sweet potatoes Half a cup Spinach One cup

Snack Whole milk Eight fluid ounces Apple One medium

Day 2: Strength And Sustenance (Approx. 2160 Calories)

Designed for strength and endurance, this meal plan is rich in protein and complex carbohydrates. Steak and eggs provide high-quality protein for muscle maintenance. Potatoes offer sustained energy, making it an ideal choice for athletes. Cheese-stuffed ravioli paired with seared ground bison adds variety and flavor. Wild-caught salmon in dinner contributes heart-healthy omega-3s. The spinach and arugula salad snack provides essential vitamins and minerals.

Breakfast Steak Four ounces Whole eggs Three Diced potatoes One cup

Lunch Cheese-stuffed ravioli Two ounces Seared ground bison Four ounces

Dinner Wild-caught salmon Six ounces Rice Half a cup Eggplant One cup

Snack Spinach and arugula Two cups Olive oil One tablespoon

Day 3: Protein-Packed Delight (Approx. 2210Calories)

Protein takes center stage in this meal plan. Shredded chicken, eggs, and cheese create a breakfast rich in amino acids for muscle recovery. Beef brisket, arugula, and butter lettuce in lunch offer a tasty protein source. Dinner features a comforting combination of white pasta, chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, and herb marinara. The snack of cheese and carrots boosts protein intake.

Breakfast Shredded chicken Four ounces Whole eggs Three Cheese Half a cup

Lunch Beef brisket Six ounces Arugula and butter lettuce mix Two cups

Dinner White pasta Two ounces Chicken breast Six ounces Mozzarella cheese Half a cup Herb marinara Green beans One cup

Snack Cheese Two cups Carrot sticks One cup

Day 4: Nutrient-Rich Stamina (Approx. 1840 Calories)

This meal plan focuses on nutrient density. Oats with berries and yogurt kickstart the day with fiber and probiotics for gut health. Ground beef, white rice, spinach, and bell peppers provide a nutritious lunch. Angus beef, steamed rice, squash, and zucchini in dinner contribute vitamins and minerals. A banana and bell pepper snack adds potassium and vitamins.

Breakfast Oats Half a cup Berries Half a cup Yogurt Six ounces

Lunch Ground beef Six ounces White rice Half a cup Leaf spinach One cup Bell peppers Half a cup

Dinner Angus beef Six ounces Steamed rice Half a cup Squash and zucchini One cup

Snack Banana One medium Bell peppers Half a cup

Day 5: Protein Powerhouse (Approx. 2070 Calories)

Protein is the cornerstone of this meal plan. Eggs with cheese and potatoes provide a protein-packed breakfast. Steak with white rice and sweet potatoes offers amino acids for muscle maintenance. Turkey, white rice, and sautéed bell peppers deliver lean protein for dinner. Greek yogurt and berries as a snack aid in muscle recovery.

Breakfast Whole eggs Three Cheese Half a cup Diced potatoes One cup

Lunch Steak Four ounces White rice Half a cup Sweet potatoes Half a cup

Dinner Turkey Six ounces White rice Half a cup Sautéed red, yellow, and orange bell peppers One cup

Day 6: Muscle Fuel (Approx. 2020 Calories)

Designed to fuel muscle growth and performance, this meal plan includes protein-rich choices. Ground beef and eggs offer a protein-packed breakfast. Venison with white rice and spinach provide essential nutrients for lunch. Lamb with white rice and bell peppers for dinner offers a flavorful source of protein. Carrots, celery, and whole milk serve as a satisfying snack, promoting muscle recovery.

Breakfast Ground beef Six ounces Whole scrambled eggs Three Diced potatoes One cup Cheese Half a cup

Lunch Venison Six ounces White rice Half a cup Spinach One cup Orange One fruit

Dinner Lamb Six ounces White rice Half a cup Bell peppers Half a cup

Snack Carrot sticks One cup Celery sticks One cup Whole milk One cup

These meal plans are designed to support muscle growth, energy, and optimal health while following the principles of the vertical diet.

What Is Vertical Diet?

Typical diets focus on a variety of different foods and food groups. However, the vertical diet focuses on limiting eating nutrient-dense foods that are easy to digest and don’t upset your digestive tract. The belief is that food sometimes isn’t absorbed properly, and thus your body doesn’t utilize it appropriately.

Another belief on the vertical diet is that by consuming only easily digested foods, your body can fully absorb the nutrients it is provided. For example, a vertical diet breakfast might consist of whole scrambled eggs, spinach, and diced white potatoes.

The last claim from the vertical diet is that providing your body with a limited variety of foods will enable more efficient digestion. When your body can digest more efficiently, you will be able to uptake more nutrients from your foods and thus improve your

Metabolism

Muscle growth

Digestive health

Recovery time

Unfortunately, none of these claims are scientifically proven or researched.

Benefits Of The Vertical Diet

Certain types of people may find the vertical diet very beneficial. For example, bodybuilders and other serious athletes looking to gain muscle may find the vertical diet a good choice. Additionally, if you suffer from IBS, most of the food items on the vertical diet are low in FODMAPs[1] (fermentable oligo-, di-, and mono-saccharides, and polyols), and you might find some digestive relief with this diet. (Polyols are sugar alcohols.)

Supports Muscle Growth

Enhance muscle growth with the vertical diet’s emphasis on high-calorie meals. Photo: MDV Edwards/Shutterstock

To gain muscle, you do need to eat more calories. Therefore, the vertical diet might benefit serious athletes[2] such as bodybuilders and powerlifters.

The vertical diet also places importance on

Easily digestible foods

Frequent meals

High-calorie meals

Increased carbohydrate intake

All of these dietary[3] aspects have the potential to boost athletic performance. Additionally, eating meals that are easy to digest and high in carbohydrates can aid muscle[4] growth.

Aids In Digestive Issues

The vertical diet aims to alleviate gut issues and improve digestion. Photo: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Following the vertical diet may also help to decrease gut issues in some people. Since it focuses on easily digestible carbs, the vertical diet is low in FODMAPs (specific sugars that can cause intestinal distress). A low FODMAP diet is extremely helpful for those people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome or IBS[5]. It has been shown to decrease a multitude of digestive issues, such as

Constipation

Cramps

Bloating

Diarrhea

Of note, if you suffer from IBS, only some of the foods allowed on the vertical diet are FODMAP-friendly. Some foods that are allowed on the vertical diet but high in FODMOPs include

Apples

Cherries

Figs

Milk

Yogurt

Thus, if you suffer from IBS, you should avoid these foods.

Potential Drawbacks

Unfortunately, the vertical diet has multiple drawbacks, such as

Little Variety

The vertical diet focuses on eating the same foods repeatedly. This means there is little variation[6] in this diet. A limited array of food selections can easily lead to nutrient deficiencies and an unhealthy microbiome. The microbiome is the ecosystem of good and bad bacteria within your gut. If the balance of good and bad bacteria is not in harmony, it can lead to systems such as

Fatigue

Trouble sleeping

Cravings

Food intolerances

Migraines

Mood changes

Also, given the lack of vegetables, grains, and legumes and a focus on red meat consumption, this diet is inappropriate for vegans or vegetarians.

Lack Of Fiber

Fiber is essential for numerous reasons. Fiber[7] helps to keep you full and satiated, which can help with weight maintenance or loss. It also is necessary for digestive and cardiovascular health. And it can decrease your risk of diabetes and cancer.

Additionally, fiber is the food for your good gut bacteria. Therefore, without fiber, the good bacteria in your gut will die off and thus break the healthy balance of good and bad gut bacteria leading to a dysbiosis of your microbiome.

Costly

As stated previously, the vertical diet focuses on red meat in its most natural state, such as grass-fed and organic. The same goes for every category of foods allowed on the vertical diet. For example, eggs should be organic and free-range. Fish should be wild-caught. And all fruits and vegetables should be organic.

All these natural foods bought can take a toll on your grocery bill. Of note, some items are cheaper (white rice), but most of the items on this diet tend to be very expensive.

High In Red Meat

The vertical diet primarily consists of red meat. Red meat has long been studied[8] for its harmful effects on the body and proven to increase your risk of coronary heart disease and mortality.

A systematic review[9] in 2019 of more than 4 million participants and 61 studies showed that people who ate less than three servings weekly of red meat had less risk of stroke, diabetes, and heart attacks.

Additionally, eating red meat can affect your gut microbiome negatively and thus helps to explain why consuming red meat puts you at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. A 2022 study published in the Journal of Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology (ATVB) states that after ingesting red meat, certain chemicals are yielded in the digestive tract that harm good gut bacteria.

Previously, red meat was villainized due to its high saturated fat content. But this new study may lead to novel interventions that help define how to understand more about the interactions between red meat intake and our gut’s ecosystem. All of this may produce new ways to decrease a person’s risk of heart disease.

Foods To Eat & Avoid

The vertical diet encourages eating generous amounts of red meat and white rice with various other foods that are easy to digest.

Foods allowed on the vertical diet include

Red meat: Turkey and chicken are allowed but discouraged

White rice

Wild Alaskan salmon

Whole fat dairy

Easily digested veggies: Bell peppers, carrots, celery, cucumber, eggplant, etc. (low FODMAP diet)

Easily digested veggies

Eggs

Soaked and fermented legumes

Soaked and fermented oats

Cranberry and orange juice

Fats and oils

Salt

All food items are encouraged to be in their most natural state. For example, red meat should be organic and grass-fed. Eggs should be free-range and organic. And all vegetables and fruits should be organic.

While on the vertical diet, foods that are considered hard to digest are discouraged, as are highly processed foods, including

Added sugar

Coffee

Grains

High FODMAP foods or veggies such as kale, broccoli, sprouts, cauliflower

Highly processed vegetable oils (canola, safflower, corn)

Onions and garlic

Sugar alcohols

Summary

In review, the vertical diet is meant to be a short-term solution for bodybuilders, powerlifters, and other serious athletes who are looking to gain muscle and endurance in their workouts.

It includes foods that are easy to break down and digest. This (though not backed by science) helps your system better uptake nutrients and ease digestive issues such as gassiness and bloating. The vertical diet mainly consists of red meat, white rice, various other low FODMAP vegetables, whole dairy, and non-processed oils.

Suppose you are a serious athlete looking to gain muscle and endurance. In that case, you could test out the vertical diet with the help of a registered dietitian or other healthcare professional.

However, if you are not a powerlifter or bodybuilder, you should avoid the vertical diet as it is very limited in variety and is low in fiber. Instead, it would be best if you ate a variety of balanced healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, nuts, seeds, and legumes.

A registered dietitian can help you make meal plans that will provide the long-lasting and healthy results you desire.