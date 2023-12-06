Fact checkedExpert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

High Protein Low Carb Snacks That Support Your Health In 2023

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

High Protein Low Carb Snacks
Picking the right snacks can be challenging, especially when you have an array of choices. Photo: Spalnic/Shutterstock

Eating smart means balancing the food you enjoy and meeting your nutritional goals. Whether you are on a fitness journey, trying to lose weight, or want to maintain a healthy lifestyle, choosing high-protein, low-carb snacks can help you stay on track. 

These snacks can keep your metabolism running smoothly and provide the necessary energy to get through your day. Picking the right snacks can be challenging, especially with an array of choices in front of you. 

This article provides recipes and snack ideas that align with a low-carb diet. We also give examples of high protein, low carb snack recipes such as Mediterranean diet snacks and how to add personalized vitamins to supplement your diet. 

Satisfying Low Carb High Protein Snacks

  • Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in carbs.
  • Roasted chickpeas are rich in protein and fiber.
  • Nut butter is high in protein, healthy fats, and fiber.
  • Pumpkin seeds are nutrient-dense, rich in fiber and omega-3 and omega-6 fats.
  • The trail mix combines protein-rich nuts, seeds, and fiber-filled fruit.
  • Avocados offer fiber, protein, and heart-healthy fats​1​.
  • Edamame provides abundant fiber, which aids in weight management.
  • Olives contain healthy fats and polyphenols, promoting blood sugar stability.
  • Cottage cheese is high in protein.
  • Sardines are a zero-carb, high-protein option.

Best High Protein Low Carb Snack Ideas 

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt[1] is one of the high-protein snacks[2] that offer a substantial amount per serving. It is also rich in probiotics, which promote a healthy gut. It also contains calcium, which is essential for bone health. 

Choose plain Greek yogurt to keep carbohydrates and added sugar to a minimum. To enhance the taste and nutritional profile, top it with almonds, chia seeds, plant-based protein, protein powder, or fruit, to provide a delicious snack and add protein and heart-healthy fats.

Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas[3] are a high-protein[4] snack that also supplies a significant amount of dietary fiber. They are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, promoting overall health.

Roasting chickpeas[5] at home allows you to control the amount of salt and oil used, keeping the snack low in sodium and unhealthy fats. You can create healthy diet snacks for a flavor boost by seasoning them with spices like chili powder, turmeric, or rosemary.

Nut Butter

Nut butters,[6] including almond, peanut, and cashew butter, are excellent protein sources and monounsaturated fats that support heart health. They have a low glycemic index, which helps in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

This makes them an excellent choice for people following a high-protein diet. Nut butter can be paired with low-carb crackers or used as a vegetable dip. It’s a convenient on-the-go snack and adds a protein punch to smoothies and oatmeal.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds are nutrient-dense snacks high in protein and fiber. Photo: everydayplus/Shutterstock

Pumpkin seeds[7] are nutrient-dense snacks high in protein and fiber, helping with weight management and blood sugar control. One cup of pumpkin seeds provides almost half of your daily fiber needs. 

Roasting pumpkin seeds at home with olive oil can amplify their flavor and boost their nutritional benefits.[8] They can also be used as a crunchy topping on salads, yogurt, or oatmeal, providing a blend of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

Trail Mix

A homemade[9] trail mix[10] made of nuts, sunflower seeds, a bit of dark chocolate with over 70% cacao, and a handful of dried fruit can be a high-protein, fiber-filled snack. Nuts and seeds provide a good amount of protein and heart-healthy fats. 

Dark chocolate offers antioxidants, and dried fruit adds a natural sweetness. Remember to use unsweetened dried fruits[11] and limit the amount to keep the carbohydrate content in check.

Avocado

Avocados[12] are not just delicious, but they’re also full of protein and heart-healthy[13] monounsaturated fats. They provide a significant amount of fiber, which helps maintain blood sugar levels.[14] 

Avocados can be used in various ways, such as in salads or as the main ingredient in guacamole. Mashing it and mixing it with chicken for an avocado chicken salad is another delicious way to enjoy this nutrient-dense fruit.

Edamame

Edamame
Edamame is a high-protein, low-calorie snack. Photo: everydayplus/Shutterstock

As a substitute[15] for regular vegetables, edamame[16] provides a high-protein, low-calorie snack. These immature soybeans are also rich in vitamins and minerals. 

They’re versatile and can be enjoyed steamed, boiled, roasted, and seasoned with salt. Edamame is also a great addition to salads and stir-fry dishes, boosting protein and fiber.

Olives

Olives[17] are rich in healthy fats[18] and also provide some protein. They contain many polyphenols, and plant compounds that can help stabilize blood sugar. 

Olives can be consumed as a snack or used to enhance the flavor of salads and pasta dishes. Packaged olives in small to-go portions are a convenient snack option.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese[19] is high in protein and low in carbohydrates, making it a good choice for those with diabetes who need to manage their blood sugar levels. 

The high protein content of cottage cheese not only aids in satiety but also provides essential amino acids (protein-building blocks) necessary for body repair and maintenance. 

Compared to most other cheese types, cottage cheese has a relatively low-fat content,[20] making it a healthier choice for those watching their caloric and fat intake. You can try 

Sardines

Sardines[21] are an excellent source of protein, making them an effective snack for maintaining steady blood sugar levels. This blood sugar stabilization is because protein takes longer to digest and thus helps to prevent blood sugar spikes. 

Sardines can be an ideal choice for those with diabetes who aim to manage their carbohydrate intake effectively. 

Sardines are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been associated with improved heart health and reduced inflammation.,. Sardines also come in easy-to-carry cans that are already portioned. These make a convenient on-the-go snack for individuals with diabetes.

What Is A Low Carb, High Protein Diet?

A low-carb, high-protein diet is a nutritional approach that emphasizes consuming foods rich in protein and low in carbohydrates. This diet is often used to promote weight loss and muscle growth. 

Proteins are essential nutrients that are vital for every cell of our bodies. They are critical for muscle growth and repair, hormone production, immune function, and overall body maintenance. And while carbohydrates are the body’s preferred energy source, they can contribute to weight gain when consumed excessively.

In a low-carb, high-protein diet, the body can enter a state of ketosis, where fat is burned for fuel instead of carbohydrates. Thus by minimizing carb intake, this diet can lead to quick weight loss, improved blood sugar levels, and other health benefits.

Among the snacks that adhere to a low-carb diet are Greek yogurt, roasted chickpeas, nut Butter, pumpkin seeds, and more. These snacks offer a good source of protein and are fitting for a low-carb diet.

Why You Should Choose High-Protein, Low-Carb Snacks?

High-protein snack is an excellent choice for those seeking to manage their weight, boost their energy levels, or build muscle mass. 

High-protein snacks can help curb your appetite and keep you full for extended periods, reducing the risk of overeating. This can contribute to weight loss or, at the very least, prevent weight gain.

Low-carb snacks can benefit people with certain health conditions, such as diabetes, as they help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Foods such as avocados,[12] olives,[17] sardines,[21] and cottage cheese[19] can contribute to a balanced diet and help prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.

Moreover, a high-protein diet is essential for muscle recovery and growth, especially after exercise. Edamame,[16] Greek yogurt,[1] or protein bars are excellent protein-rich snack options to fulfill your protein needs.

High Protein Low Carb Snacks: Eating Tips

To get the most out of your high-protein, low-carb snacks, it’s essential to plan and choose snacks that align with your dietary needs and taste preferences. Here are some tips to help you incorporate these snacks into your diet effectively:

  • Diversify your choices: Try to include a variety of snacks to ensure you’re getting a wide range of nutrients. A few options include roasted chickpeas, nut butter, and pumpkin seeds.
  • Plan: Pre-prepare your snacks in advance to avoid reaching for unhealthy options when hungry.
  • Portion control: Even healthy snacks can contribute to weight gain if consumed in large quantities. Always pay attention to serving sizes.
  • Pair wisely: Pair high protein foods with low glycemic index foods for balanced snacks. For instance, Greek yogurt can be paired with berries, peanut butter, and celery sticks.
  • Supplement: Maintaining awareness of your daily protein intake can sometimes be challenging. However, by incorporating a straightforward protein source as a supplement, you can confidently ensure you meet your dietary requirements.

The Bottom Line

Incorporating high-protein, low-carb snacks into your diet can offer multiple health benefits. These snacks can help manage your weight, stabilize your blood sugar levels, and stay satiated for extended periods. 

It’s crucial, however, to remember the importance of variety and moderation in your diet. Regularly consuming snacks like Greek yogurt, nut butter, avocados, and edamame can make your journey to healthy eating more enjoyable and sustainable. Besides, you can also try hard-boiled eggs sprinkled with bagel seasoning, or salad with Canned tuna.

Always aim to consume various nutrient-dense foods, pay attention to portion sizes, and listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues. Supplements, protein bars, protein shakes, protein powder, and vitamins can also ensure you get all the nutrients you need. 

