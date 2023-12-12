Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Gestational Diabetes Snacks: 15 Healthy Ideas To Try In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Ellie Busby, MS, RDN

gestational diabetes snacks
You can improve symptoms of gestational diabetes with a healthy diet. Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock

Gestational diabetes is characterized by high blood glucose levels during pregnancy. This type of diabetes affects up to 10% of pregnancies[1] annually in the United States, so you are not alone. This does not imply that you had diabetes before conception or that you will develop diabetes after giving birth. However, you can improve symptoms of gestational diabetes with a healthy diet and lifestyle changes. This article provides 15 healthy gestational diabetes snacks and discusses which unhealthy foods and snacks to avoid for a healthy pregnancy.

Snacks For Gestational Diabetes To Try

If you have gestational diabetes, choosing snacks that help keep your blood sugar levels stable is crucial. The wrong snacks can spike your blood sugar and make gestational diabetes worse. Healthy snacks help maintain energy levels and avoid blood sugar spikes during pregnancy. Here are 15 snack options that are nutritious and enjoyable for those with gestational diabetes:

  • Hard-boiled eggs.
  • Veggies and hummus.
  • Tuna salad.
  • Walnuts and blueberries.
  • Roasted edamame.
  • Bell peppers and hummus.
  • Apples and almond butter.
  • Pistachios.
  • Chia seed pudding.
  • Cottage cheese and flaxseeds.
  • A handful of almonds.
  • Popcorn.
  • Avocado toast.
  • Black bean salad.
  • Turkey wraps.

Gestational Diabetes Snack: 15 Healthy Ideas 

Eating regularly and snacking healthily throughout pregnancy is critical for sustaining energy and preventing a blood sugar spike or drop. Here are 15 diabetes-friendly, healthful, and enjoyable snack options for pregnant women with gestational diabetes:

Hard-Boiled Eggs

gestational diabetes snacks
A hard-boiled egg can provide some vitamin D. Photo: Timolina/Shutterstock

Low vitamin D levels have been linked to an increased risk of gestational diabetes.[2] Getting adequate vitamin D throughout pregnancy may help reduce your risk. Getting enough vitamin D from food alone is hard. Still, a hard-boiled egg can provide some vitamin[3] D. You should supplement your diet with an appropriate vitamin to support pregnancy and ensure you get enough. 

Additionally, people with gestational diabetes can benefit from the lean protein in boiled eggs. They have a low glycemic index and may reduce blood sugar levels. Also, if you are not getting enough daily protein, you might supplement with protein powder.

However, eating too many eggs might increase your risk of developing gestational diabetes by increasing dietary cholesterol intake.[4] Studies suggest eating more than seven eggs[5] weekly is associated with a higher risk.

Veggies And Hummus

Hummus is a chickpea-based creamy spread. It tastes fantastic when coupled with raw vegetables such as cucumber or carrot sticks. 

Essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber are found in veggies and hummus. A two-tablespoon serving of hummus[6] also provides some protein and fat, helping to slow digestion, which has blood-sugar-lowering effects.[7]  Go for hummus made with olive oil for extra anti-inflammatory healthy fats.[8]

Tuna Salad

A 5-ounce can of tuna[9] is a wonderful snack because it is a low-carbohydrate food and provides 27 grams of protein. 

Tuna is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and provides some vitamin D. Omega-3s are linked to reduced inflammation and better blood sugar regulation. Studies suggest a higher intake of omega-3 can protect against type 2 diabetes.[10]

Greek Yogurt With Walnuts And Blueberries 

Both walnuts and blueberries are on the list of foods for diabetes. Photo: Boontoom Sae-KorShutterstock

Walnuts and blueberries are nutrient-dense foods and make a great low-glycemic index snack for those with gestational diabetes. Both walnuts and blueberries are on the list of foods for diabetes published by the American Diabetes Association. 

Research shows that eating whole blueberries prevents weight gain[11] and improves blood sugar control in women with gestational diabetes. Walnuts are also rich in healthy fats and fiber, which help promote satiety and healthy blood sugar levels. 

Roasted Edamame

Edamame, often known as soybeans, is a quick, easy, and filling pregnancy snack. Eating 30 grams of roasted edamame[12] contains 12 grams of blood-sugar-balancing protein and 7 grams of satisfying fiber for as few as 12 grams of carbohydrates!

Bell Peppers And Hummus

Bell peppers are high in vitamin C, an anti-inflammatory antioxidant[13] essential for blood sugar regulation. 

Apples And Nut Butter

An apple’s sweet flavor and crunchy texture will satisfy any expecting mother’s growing hunger! One medium apple contains about five grams of fiber. This is fantastic because several studies have shown that dietary fiber slows the absorption of carbohydrates in the body. This can help reduce sugar and insulin spikes.

Pistachios

Pistachios[14] are high in nutrients, including protein, fat, and fiber. They also have fewer net carbs than other nuts. Net carbs are calculated by subtracting fibers, alcohol, and sugars from total carbohydrates.

Chia Seed Pudding

This dessert is made by letting chia seeds soak in milk until the mixture has a pudding consistency. Add a tablespoon of Greek yogurt for extra protein and healthy fats.

Chia seeds are high in protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids and can help promote feelings of fullness[15] and control blood sugar. Eating 30 grams of chia seeds daily supports weight loss[16] and helps control blood sugar in those with diabetes.

Cottage Cheese And Whole Grain Crackers

Cottage or cream cheese are low-fat dairy products high in calcium and protein. Try cottage cheese on whole-grain crackers with flaxseeds. 

Flaxseed provides fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidant lignans.[17] Research shows that lignans can help reduce high blood pressure and blood sugar. Evidence suggests that flax seeds may aid digestion and promote regular bowel motions. 

Almonds And Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is low in sugar. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Almonds – or almond butter – are rich in protein, healthy fats, and dietary fiber. Multiple studies show that eating a handful of almonds daily can help manage diabetes[18] by promoting weight loss and supporting the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

Dark chocolate is low in sugar and contains antioxidant polyphenols, which studies suggest can help manage diabetes.[19]

Popcorn

Popcorn is a popular whole-grain snack recommended as a snack[20] for people with diabetes due to its low-calorie density. One cup of air-popped popcorn contains only 31 calories. 

Avocado On Whole Grain Toast

Among other nutrients, avocados[21] are high in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, potassium, folate, and choline. They’re also a good snack for maintaining blood sugar and keeping you full due to their high protein and low sugar content. 

Black Bean Salad

Because they are high in protein and fiber, black beans are healthy snack options for people with gestational diabetes. Consuming them may help lower post-meal insulin levels and prevent blood sugar spikes. 

Turkey Wraps

Turkey is a healthy choice because it contains protein and other nutrients such as iron and B vitamins. Because they are high in protein and low in carbohydrates, turkey wraps can help maintain blood sugar levels stable. 

What Is Gestational Diabetes?

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes causing high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. It often resolves after delivery, but having gestational diabetes means you are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. It can start anytime during pregnancy but is more common in the second or third trimester.[22] 

Like other types of diabetes, it occurs when your body cannot produce enough insulin for healthy blood sugar control. Insulin is a hormone secreted by the pancreas. It promotes glucose transport from the blood to the muscle, liver, and fat tissue, where it’s stored or converted into energy.

All pregnant women develop some insulin resistance to make more glucose available for the growing fetus. However, pregnant women usually produce extra insulin to compensate for and stabilize blood sugar levels. 

Those who develop gestational diabetes might have had undiagnosed insulin resistance before conception. These individuals have a higher insulin need and are more likely to develop gestational diabetes. You are also at higher risk if you have a family history of gestational or type 2 diabetes.

The condition may cause difficulties for you and your child during pregnancy and after delivery. However, risks can be mitigated with prompt diagnosis and treatment with a healthy diet, lifestyle, and sometimes medications. You might be referred to a registered dietitian for personalized nutrition guidance if diagnosed.

Foods To Avoid With Gestational Diabetes

When managing gestational diabetes, it is essential to high-glycemic foods, meaning they cause a rapid rise in blood sugars. Here are some foods to limit or avoid altogether:

Refined Carbohydrates

Refined grains, including those used to make white bread, white rice, pasta, and baked products, should be consumed in moderation. The carbohydrates in these foods tend to be absorbed rapidly, leading to sudden increases in blood sugar.

Sugary Beverages

When you have gestational diabetes, it’s vital to avoid drinks that induce a rapid rise in blood sugar, such as soda, punch, and fruit juice. Moreover, such drinks lack essential nutrients. Instead, replace sugary drinks with water, herbal tea, or coffee – without added sugar.

Processed Foods

Highly processed diets sometimes contain excessive amounts of sodium, unhealthy fats, and sweeteners. Examples include packaged snacks, fast food, and pre-prepared meals. Instead, opt for whole, unprocessed meals. Studies show processed meats are especially linked to an increased risk[23] of gestational diabetes.

High-Sugar Snacks

When people eat sugary meals, especially those that have been refined or processed, their blood sugar levels increase. Sugary foods, such as cookies, cakes, ice cream, candies, and desserts, should be avoided or consumed in moderation by women with gestational diabetes.

Starchy Vegetables

Research shows that eating lots of potatoes is linked to a higher risk[23] of gestational diabetes. Avoiding them entirely is unnecessary, but try to limit your intake of starchy veggies like potatoes – especially potato products such as fries and potato chips.

Final Thought

To properly treat gestational diabetes, you shouldn’t have to give up all your favorite snacks. Snacking can be a satisfying experience even if you try to control your blood sugar levels. All it takes is some planning and a good diabetic meal plan.

These 15 best snacks for gestational diabetes with gestational diabetes focus on whole foods and avoid processed or refined ingredients. Adopt these suggestions for healthy eating, commit to maintaining a regular exercise routine, and make your health a top priority.

Even with a healthy diet and regular exercise, some women still struggle to control their blood sugar levels. Consult a registered dietitian for personalized meal and snack ideas for gestational diabetes or prenatal supplement recommendations.

Teresa Mboci

Medically reviewed by:

