Paleo[1] is short for a paleolithic diet and is also called the caveman or stone-age diet. The foods included in this diet are based on what the evolving humans ate during the Paleolithic era. To give you a clear image, it is the era when man used chipped tools.

This paleo diet meal plan entails whole foods like vegetables, fruits, fish, lean proteins, nuts, eggs, and seeds. Everything must be from the ground or hunted. So, if you’re looking to adopt such a healthy lifestyle and enjoy the benefits of a paleo diet, you’ve come to the right place.

This article will provide a curated list of foods and a sample menu to help you start your paleo journey. By embracing nutrient-dense options, you may improve your overall health, lose weight, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Paleo Diet Meal Plan: A Sample Menu For Five Days

Embark on a Paleo journey with this five-day meal plan! Enjoy wholesome, unprocessed foods that mimic our ancestors’ diet for a flavorful and nutritious experience.

Day 1: Paleo Protein Power Day (Approx. 1500 Calories)

Paleo Protein Power Day emphasizes the Paleo diet’s core principle of consuming lean protein sources. With scrambled eggs, grilled chicken salad, and baked salmon, you get ample protein to support muscle maintenance and satiety while aligning with the Paleo philosophy of whole, unprocessed foods.

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with sautéed spinach Eggs Two Spinach One cup Sliced avocado Half an avocado

Snack Mixed nuts A quarter cup Berries Half a cup

Lunch: Grilled shredded chicken salad Chicken Four ounces Mixed greens Two cups Cherry tomatoes Half a cup Sliced cucumber Half a cucumber Olive oil (for drizzling) Two tablespoons

Dinner Baked salmon Four ounces Roasted sweet potatoes One medium Steamed broccoli One cup

Day 2: Veggie-licious Paleo Delight (Approx. 1450 Calories)

Day two celebrates the abundance of nutrient-rich vegetables in the Paleo diet. A veggie omelet, mixed green salad, and a beef stir-fry with coconut oil provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This day promotes digestive health, reduced inflammation, and overall vitality through plant-based goodness.

Breakfast: Veggie omelet Eggs Two large Sliced mushrooms Half a cup Sliced bell peppers Half a cup Chopped onions A quarter cup Tomato sauce (for drizzling) Two tablespoons

Snack Carrot sticks One cup Almond butter Two tablespoons

Lunch: Mixed green salad Grilled chicken Four ounces Mixed greens Two cups Cherry tomatoes Half a cup Avocado Half an avocado Balsamic vinegar (for drizzling) One tablespoon

Dinner Grass-fed beef stir-fry Four ounces Mixed vegetables (e.g., broccoli, bell peppers, snap peas) One cup Coconut oil (for cooking) One tablespoon

Day 3: Paleo Banana Berry Bliss (Approx. 1500 Calories)

This day showcases the natural sweetness of fruits while adhering to Paleo guidelines. The banana pancakes and fresh berries offer a satisfying breakfast, and snacks like hard-boiled eggs and pumpkin seeds ensure sustained energy. By incorporating fruits, this day supports balanced nutrition and stable energy levels.

Breakfast: Paleo banana pancakes made with almond flour Almond flour Half a cup Eggs Two Ripe banana One Fresh berries (e.g., blueberries, raspberries) Half a cup

Snack Hard-boiled eggs Two Pumpkin seeds A quarter cup

Lunch: Shrimp salad Grilled shrimp Four ounces Mixed greens Two cups Cucumber Half a cup Cherry tomatoes Half a cup Juice of lemon One lemon

Dinner Roasted chicken breast Six ounces Asparagus spears Eight to 10 spears Cooked cauliflower rice One cup

Day 4: Steak And Greens Paleo Delight (Approx. 1450 Calories)

With savory steak and chicken, day four aligns with the Paleo emphasis on high-quality meat sources. A spinach and mushroom frittata, sliced apples with almond butter, and steak and chicken dishes provide protein, iron, and flavor satisfaction in line with Paleo principles.

Breakfast: Spinach and mushroom frittata Eggs Two large Raw spinach One cup Sliced mushrooms Half a cup Fresh berries (e.g., blueberries, raspberries) Half a cup

Snack Apple slices One medium apple Almond butter Two tablespoons

Lunch: Steak salad Grilled steak Four ounces Mixed greens Two cups Cherry tomatoes Half a cup Sliced red onion A quarter cup Balsamic vinaigrette (for dressing) One tablespoon

Dinner Grilled chicken thighs (skinless) Two large Brussels sprouts One cup Cooked mashed cauliflower One cup

Day 5: Nutty Berry Paleo Feast (Approx. 1400 Calories)

Day five introduces the nutritional power of nuts and berries. Coconut milk chia pudding with fresh berries, celery sticks with almond butter, and grilled salmon with veggies offer antioxidants, healthy fats, and omega-3s. This day brings together the antioxidant power of berries and the heart-healthy fats from nuts and fish, promoting cognitive function, skin health, and overall well-being.

Breakfast: Coconut milk chia pudding Coconut milk One cup Chia seeds Three tablespoons Fresh berries (e.g., strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) Half a cup Shredded coconut (for topping) One tablespoon

Snack Celery sticks One cup Almond butter Two tablespoons

Lunch: Tuna salad lettuce wraps Canned tuna in water Four ounces Sliced avocado Half an avocado Sliced cucumber Half a cucumber Sliced cherry tomatoes Half a cup Lettuce leaves (e.g., iceberg or butter lettuce) Four to six leaves

Dinner: Grilled salmon with roasted asparagus and sautéed zucchini noodles Salmon fillet Four ounces Asparagus spears Eight to 10 spears Zucchini (spiralized into noodles) One medium Olive oil One tablespoon Lemon juice One lemon Fresh dill (chopped) One tablespoon

Please note that there are numerous sources to get more paleo meal planners free online that fit your specific needs. It’s possible to find numerous paleo-friendly recipes like an autoimmune paleo diet meal plan or a paleo diet 7-day meal plan online. Also, if you use powders as pre- or post-workout, go for paleo-friendly protein powders.

What Is The Paleo Diet?

The Paleo diet is a dietary plan that tries to replicate the eating patterns of our prehistoric ancestors. It stresses eliminating processed foods, wheat, dairy, and added sugars in favor of whole, unprocessed foods. It includes lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. The diet focuses on delivering adequate nutrition, encouraging weight loss, and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. It promotes a return to a healthier, more wholesome eating regimen.

Recommended Foods For A Healthy Paleo Diet Plan

Before we get into the list of foods you should add to this weight loss diet, here is why the paleo diet might benefit your health.

Research suggests that the Paleolithic diet[1] can lead to weight loss, improved glucose tolerance, and reduced risk factors for cardiovascular disease.[2] To celebrate these benefits, consider adding the following foods to your paleo menu:

Nutrient-Dense Meats And Poultry

Meat and lean poultry provide amino acids. Photo: Mironov Vladimir/Shutterstock

Grass-fed meats and lean poultry are essential components of the paleo diet. These protein-rich foods provide amino acids for muscle growth[3] and repair. These foods also contain important micronutrients like iron,[4] zinc,[5] and B vitamins.[6] The diet is generally abundant in protein, so the need for protein powders is usually not needed, but if you feel you do need one, choose a paleo-friendly version.

Grass-fed meats are particularly beneficial as they have higher omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids support heart health[7] and reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases like osteoarthritis.[8]

Fish And Seafood For Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, are additional sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Besides the heart, marine omega-3 fatty acids are also crucial for brain function.[9] This nutrient improves memory, learning, cognition, and blood flow to the brain.

Including fish and seafood in your paleo diet ensures an adequate intake of these essential fats. If you cannot get the farm-to-table options, go for high-quality canned salmon. It is a convenient and affordable option.

Nourishing Fruits And Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables provide vitamins and minerals. Photo: Raul Mellado Ortiz/Shutterstock

Fresh fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals and abundant in antioxidants. They provide essential nutrients for a healthy immune system, promote digestion, and help prevent chronic diseases.

A good example is sweet potatoes, which are rich in fiber and beta-carotene. These potatoes are a great energy source[10] and support eye health. Dark leafy greens like spinach, broccoli, and kale contain iron, calcium,[11] and many vitamins.

Healthy Fats From Nuts, Seeds, And Oils

Nuts and seeds, such as pumpkin and almonds, offer healthy fats,[12] fiber,[13] and antioxidants. They provide satiety,[14] promote brain health,[15] and help regulate cholesterol levels.[16] Paleo-friendly oils like olive and coconut oil are excellent choices due to their beneficial fatty acid composition, anti-inflammatory properties,[17] and high heat stability for cooking.[18]

What Foods To Avoid

Right off the bat, any food not eaten by Paleolithic humans is off the list. Here are the ones you should avoid:

Processed And Highly Processed Foods

You must avoid processed foods, which undergo extensive manufacturing and contain additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients. These foods often lack essential nutrients and may contribute to weight gain,[19] inflammation,[20] and various health conditions. Steer clear of packaged snacks, sugary cereals, soft drinks, and frozen meals.

Grains And Refined Grains

Whole grains, including wheat, rice, corn, and oats, shouldn’t be part of the paleo diet. They contain anti-nutrients such as phytic acid[21] and gluten, which may cause digestive issues[22] and interfere with nutrient absorption. Phytic acid can inhibit the absorption of essential minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium, reducing their bioavailability in the body.

In this regard, it would help to avoid refined grains in white bread, pasta, and pastries.

Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are unsuitable for the paleo diet. While dairy provides calcium and protein, it can also cause digestive problems, inflammation,[23] and adverse reactions if you have lactose intolerance.[24] Paleo advocates argue that our ancestors did not consume dairy, so that’s why it is not part of the diet.

Legumes And Beans

Like grains, legumes, including soybeans, lentils, chickpeas, and peanuts, are high in phytic acid. Legumes also contain phytates and lectins,[25] which may impair nutrient absorption[26] and cause inflammation.

Additionally, some legumes are high in carbohydrates, making them incompatible with this low-carb diet.

Added Sugars And Artificial Sweeteners

Added sugars like table sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners aren’t paleo-friendly. These sweeteners contribute to obesity,[27] increase the risk of metabolic syndrome and chronic disorders,[28] and offer little nutritional value. Instead, opt for natural sweeteners like honey or enjoy the natural sweetness of fruit juices.

Processed And Red Meats

While the paleo diet emphasizes lean meats, processed meats like sausages, hot dogs, and deli meats are a no. This is due to their high sodium[29] and preservative content. High sodium in modern foods can increase blood pressure,[30] water retention,[31] and risk of heart disease.

Sides Effects & Safety

Here are some things to remember about the safety of any five or seven-day paleo meal plans of this hunter-gatherer diet:

Nutrient deficiencies: Eliminating food groups like whole grains and most dairy products may lead to deficiencies [32] in certain vitamins and minerals, such as calcium and magnesium. These deficiencies may trigger numerous metabolic and physiologic effects.

Eliminating food groups like whole grains and most dairy products may lead to deficiencies in certain vitamins and minerals, such as calcium and magnesium. These deficiencies may trigger numerous metabolic and physiologic effects. Initial transition symptoms: You may experience fatigue, dizziness, or irritability during the initial phase of adapting to the paleo diet. You may also experience this when new to the ketogenic diet.

You may experience fatigue, dizziness, or irritability during the initial phase of adapting to the paleo diet. You may also experience this when new to the ketogenic diet. Limited food choices : The restrictive nature of the diet may lead to monotony, social challenges, and difficulties obtaining a balanced variety of nutrients.

: The restrictive nature of the diet may lead to monotony, social challenges, and difficulties obtaining a balanced variety of nutrients. Lack of long-term studies: Limited research exists on the long-term effects of the paleo diet, making it difficult to assess its safety and sustainability.

The Bottom Line

While the paleo lifestyle offers several health benefits, it is essential to consider the potential side effects, especially nutrient deficiencies. This helps you ensure a healthy approach to clinical nutrition. Also, monitoring nutrient intake and incorporating appropriate staple foods can help mitigate nutrient deficiencies. Nutrients of most concern[32] are vitamin D, calcium, and choline.

It is crucial to listen to your body during the initial transition phase and address any discomfort or symptoms. And seek numerous paleo-approved recipes that fit your lifestyle. Consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian provides personalized guidance to ensure the diet suits your needs.

This diverse meal planning is nutrient-rich with amino acids, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and more that help support overall health. While following the paleo diet may work well for you, it may not be suitable or sustainable for everyone. Nonetheless, prioritize your well-being and make dietary choices that align with your unique circumstances and health requirements.