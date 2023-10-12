Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Egg Hair Mask 2023: Benefits & How To Use It For Hair Growth

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr G. Michael DiLeo, MD

egg hair mask
Egg masks improve hair quality, strength, and length. Photo: Nghi Tran

The majority of people have naturally healthy hair. However, how we care for it determines how it looks, feels, and lasts. In today’s environment, the regular use of hair chemicals and persistent exposure to external contaminants represent a significant danger to our hair and general health. 

It increases the chance of hair losing its luster and suppleness. In this circumstance, an egg hair mask might come in useful.

Eggs are abundant in proteins, vitamins, and minerals and are often used in commercial or DIY egg hair mask treatments. 

This article will go through the benefits of egg hair masks, how to use an egg hair mask to successfully promote hair development, possible issues, and practical advice for optimizing these benefits.

Is An Egg Mask For Hair Good?

Yes. Egg nutrients are advantageous to hair in a variety of ways. The following are some of the benefits of utilizing an egg hair mask:

  • Moisturizes the hair.
  • Supports a healthy scalp.
  • Minimizes hair breakage and damage.
  • Strengthens the hair.
  • Prevents dandruff.
  • Supports hair growth.

Egg Hair Mask Benefits

Egg hair masks are a quick and easy approach to improving hair health and hair growth. The benefits of using an egg hair mask are discussed below.

Moisturizes The Hair

Omega-3 fatty acids in eggs may help nourish hair and reduce hair loss. An egg mask may provide moisture to the scalp and reduce dryness and flakiness.

Supports A Healthy Scalp

Vitamin E in eggs benefits hair health by increasing oxygen and blood flow to the scalp, improving hydration, and providing additional nutrients.

Minimizes Hair Breakage And Damage

Studies have shown that zinc plays a crucial role[1] in helping hair grow and heal. The zinc content in a whole egg makes it an excellent food for maintaining healthy hair and preventing split ends. Eggs also nourish the scalp, which helps to reduce hair breakage.

Strengthens The Hair

Strengthening hair is one of the protein’s primary functions.[2] The high protein content in egg whites makes it an excellent hair-building food. The protein in an egg hair mask might help repair damaged hair and stimulate hair follicles.

Prevents Dandruff

An egg hair mask may soothe an inflamed scalp and treat common scalp diseases such as dandruff. The proteins in eggs decrease inflammation and discomfort caused by itching.

Supports Hair Growth

The amino acids in eggs’ high protein content are crucial to healthy promoting hair growth. Since keratin and other proteins comprise the structural components of hair, applying an egg mask may encourage new growth, strengthen it, and bring out its natural shine and beauty.

How To Use Egg Mask For Hair Growth And Thickness

Here are a few ways to use an egg hair mask to promote healthy hair:

Egg And Coconut Oil Hair Mask 

Egg And Coconut Oil Hair Mask
Egg and coconut oil hair masks are great for curly hair. Photo: Shutterstock

Both eggs and coconut oil nourish the hair, resulting in silky, lustrous strands. As a result, an egg-coconut mask is great for wavy or curly hair since it uses egg yolk[3] fat to heal dry, damaged hair. 

According to experts, coconut oil helps keep hair healthier and shinier by entering the hair shaft and minimizing protein loss.

Avocado And Egg Hair Mask

Avocado And Egg Hair Mask
Avocado and egg hair masks hydrate and nourish hair. Photo: Shutterstock

An avocado and egg hair mask may be just what the doctor ordered for your stressed tresses. Avocados are abundant in healthy fats and vitamins, which keep hair hydrated, nourished, and pliable, making it easier to style. 

Because of this, using an avocado and egg hair mask is a great way to give your hair a new lease on life and make it appear and feel healthier and more vibrant.

Egg And Curd Hair Mask

This hair mask might be a lifesaver if you suffer from dandruff or scalp irritation. Curd’s vitamin B5 content has been shown to be helpful in preventing scalp infections[4] and treating dandruff. As a result, an egg and curd hair mask may be beneficial against dandruff. 

For best results, let the egg and curd combination sit on your hair for 15 to 20 minutes.

Mayonnaise Hair Mask

The primary components of mayonnaise are egg and oil. When applied as a hair mask, mayonnaise has the same benefits as an egg. It improves the overall health and strength of the hair while also making it seem shiny. 

The high protein content of eggs promotes the growth and strength of hair follicles. This mask is ideal for dry hair, damaged, or frizzy hair because it can replace moisture and heal the hair shaft. Including an egg hair mask in your daily hair care regimen may improve your hair’s health, hair growth, and look. 

The protein, vitamins, and minerals in eggs are all helpful to hair. They provide shine, nourish the scalp, and fortify hair follicles. Keep sensitivities in mind to prevent unpleasant side effects, and thoroughly rinse the mask off after use. 

By using egg masks regularly and consistently, you may be able to bring out the natural beauty and vitality of your hair in the long term. 

Risk Of Applying Egg On Hair

Regular usage of egg hair masks may improve hair quality. However, you should know the risks of putting eggs on your hair. Like many other products for hair, a hair mask offers various advantages; however, over-supplementation of certain nutrients[5] in eggs can cause harmful effects. 

The following are some of the risks linked with egg-based hair mask treatments – excessive use or not:

Unpleasant Odor

Raw eggs may exude an unpleasant odor if they are not thoroughly cooked. Some people complain that their hair smells awful even after washing it.

Dry Scalp

Even though egg yolks are rich in nutrients, they might cause a dry scalp. Furthermore, a buildup of egg white on the scalp irritates the skin.

Allergic Reactions

It’s possible to be allergic to eggs or one of their proteins. Before applying an egg mask to your whole head, do a patch test to check that your skin is not allergic to it.

Hair Loss

Due to eggs’ high vitamin A content, using egg hair masks regularly may result in excessive vitamin A being absorbed, leading to hair loss.[6] If this condition continues, your hair may become dry, brittle, and easily broken.

Greasy Hair Appearance

Keeping an egg on your hair for more than 30-40 minutes will absorb dirt and oil from your scalp and distribute it throughout your hair. This leads to dirty hair and a greasy appearance overall. 

Tips To Use Egg For Hair Mask Effectively

Before preparing a homemade egg hair mask, check out the following guidelines to ensure that you get the best out of your DIY mask:

  1. Use room-temperature eggs for the best mask effects. This helps hair absorb nutrients more quickly and evenly.
  2. Beat the eggs well into a uniform mixture. This simplifies application and evenly distributes nutrients throughout the hair.
  3. Rub or paint the egg mask into the hair’s roots and ends. This makes the formula simple to apply and distributes the nutrients uniformly throughout the hair.
  4. Gently massage the mask into your scalp with your fingertips. Massaging boosts blood flow and nutrient absorption to the scalp and hair follicles.[7]
  5. Wearing a shower cap or toweling your hair helps keep the mask in place. This creates a warm, moist environment that helps nutrients permeate the hair more deeply.
  6. For best results, use the egg mask for at least 20 minutes. Please don’t leave it on too long; the mask may dry and be hard to remove.
  7. Rinse the egg mask with cool or lukewarm water. Hot water will harden the eggs, making them difficult to extract.
  8. After rinsing the mask, wash your hair with mild shampoo to remove any eggs and restore a fresh fragrance.
  9. Egg masks provide many advantages, but they should be used sparingly. Once or twice weekly usage usually works best because excess protein may cause dry and brittle hair.
  10. The egg mask’s effectiveness may be improved by combining it with products for hair. Such components include avocados, mayonnaise, coconut oil, olive oil, Aloe vera, lemon juice, and many others.

Final Thought

Including an egg hair mask in your daily hair care regimen may improve your hair’s health, hair growth, and look. The protein, vitamins, and minerals in eggs are all helpful to hair. They provide shine, nourish the scalp, and fortify hair follicles. 

Keep sensitivities in mind to prevent unpleasant side effects, and thoroughly rinse the mask off after use. By using egg masks regularly and consistently, you may be able to bring out the natural beauty and vitality of your hair in the long term.

Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

