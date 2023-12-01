The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

All articles are produced independently. When you click our links for purchasing products, we earn an affiliate commission. Learn more about how we earn revenue by reading our advertise disclaimer.

Are you struggling a lot because of the pain you feel in front of your heel or at the bottom of your foot? Is the pain becoming sharper when you put weight on your feet? If yes, you may be suffering from a foot condition called plantar fasciitis.

People who suffer from plantar fasciitis may experience severe pain over time. The pain’s sharpness can take away your pain management, decreasing your productivity and energy. It may also result in more severe conditions or terrible side effects. So, do not ignore the symptoms.

Traditional ways to treat the condition may be expensive to many. If not, they suffer from several adverse side effects. Do you want to know its result?

Nowadays, some are turning to CBD oil to treat plantar fasciitis. Yet, is there such a thing as CBD oil for plantar fasciitis? Does it work the way we expect? Let’s find out.

CBD And Plantar Fasciitis So, does CBD oil help with plantar fasciitis? Possibly yes. Both foot conditions have something to do with pain and tissue degradation, which causes heel pain.

Does CBD Oil Help With Plantar Fasciitis?

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, around two million patients are treated for plantar fasciitis per year. That’s more than 160,000 patients per month and over 5,500 patients per day. Its primary cause is the inflammation of the plantar fascia, the connective tissue connecting the heel to the toes.

One study has been conducted through Endexx Corporation’s help among patients with plantar fasciitis. Dr. Daniel Kiddy, DPM, led the study. 10 patients with plantar fasciitis were taking CBD hemp oil to see its effect on their condition. However, we cannot find a recent update for this study, and the results become unknown.

On the other hand, a study about transdermal cannabidiol[1] concluded that CBD administered transdermally has long-lasting beneficial benefits without producing psychoactive adverse effects. As a result, topical CBD has the ability to be a successful therapy for arthritic symptoms.

But what does diabetic neuropathy do with plantar fasciitis? The relationship between plantar fasciitis and diabetic neuropathy is close since diabetic neuropathy commonly coexists with plantar fasciitis.

In line with this, another study[2] was published in 2020. The research talked about CBD oil’s effect on pain related to diabetic neuropathy, consisting of 29 participants. The result was still positive – CBD provided foot pain relief and reduced inflammation.

Best CBD For Foot Pain 2023

Benefits Of CBD For Plantar Fasciitis

You will experience an entourage effect when using CBD oils. Photo: Juan David Rivera Giraldo/Shutterstock

Pain Relief

Hemp-derived CBD has been clinically proven to provide relief for pain – from minor pain to chronic one. Some people even use CBD to reduce the symptoms of gout, arthritis, and other pain-related medical conditions.

Anti-inflammatory Properties

If you use Full-spectrum CBD oil and even other forms of CBD products, chances are, you will experience what they call the “entourage effect”. It may help you prevent or reduce inflammation within your body.

For instance, CBD (cannabidiol), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabigerol (CBG) all contain inflammatory properties. If they work together, it may significantly improve your condition. Not only does it reduce inflammation, but it also provides you with better pain management.

Appetite Suppression

Full-spectrum CBD and broad-spectrum CBD contain tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV). THCV also has anti-inflammatory properties, which may also help reduce swelling and pain in your feet.

Aside from treating the swelling in your body, this component can also affect your appetite. THCV may help you overcome your problem if you are suffering from foot pain due to sudden weight gain or obesity.

What Is Plantar Fasciitis?

Plantar fasciitis is considered one of the primary causes of heel pain. It may affect only one foot, but it can also affect both. The inflammation of your plantar fascia causes this and other side effects if not treated accordingly.

The plantar fascia is the thick band of tissue or a web-like ligament that connects your heel and toes. Previously doctors called this a heel spurs. However, they found out that heel spurs are not the cause of heel pain but the result of plantar fasciitis instead.

Most patients suffer more pain in the morning after waking and getting up from bed. The pain may become more severe as you put weight on your feet and occasionally stop heavy activities.

What Causes Plantar Fasciitis?

As mentioned earlier, plantar fasciitis is caused by the plantar fascia’s inflammation, but there is no single cause of the inflammation. Instead, several groups of people are at risk of developing such foot conditions.

In a study, it was found that females have a higher risk of developing the condition compared to their counterparts.[3] However, both males and females may increase their risk of having plantar fasciitis as they reach 40-60 years.

Meanwhile, persons who are overweight or obese may develop the same and other related food conditions because of the stresses being put on the plantar fascia. The more pressure your body gains and puts over your feet, the more inflammation and pain may occur.

Also, be aware of your foot structure and lifestyle. For the foot structure, plantar fasciitis is common in high arches and flat feet. Moreover, having a tight Achilles tendon (heel cords) –tendons that connect your calf muscles and heels – sometimes results in foot pain and inflammation, leading to plantar fasciitis.

As for lifestyle factors, improper walking or foot positioning and frequent wearing of high-heeled shoes may make you prone to developing plantar fasciitis. It is also often suggested not to wear worn-out shoes with thinner soles and arch support to avoid having this problem.

Lastly, people whose work requires long hours of standing may be more likely to suffer plantar fasciitis later in life. Some of them may be working as salespeople in malls or servers in restaurants.

What Is CBD?

CBD (cannabidiol) is a substance or compound found in cannabis plants. The most famous cannabis is marijuana, yet it has a higher tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content and lower CBD.

The source of CBD products we are using is not marijuana but hemp. Experts require CBD manufacturers to use derived hemp CBD to reach the limit of 0.3% THC. Therefore, the CBD products we use, including CBD oil, topical, and capsules, are safe, and they will not make you feel highly euphoric.

How Does CBD Work For Foot Pain?

CBD interacts with our body’s endocannabinoid system. Photo: jittawit21/Shutterstock

There were certain studies conducted in the past showing the benefits of using CBD in terms of chronic pain and other medical conditions causing joint pain. Although not enough study directly discusses CBD and plantar fasciitis, CBD has great potential in easing symptoms of such conditions. How can that be possible?

The CBD oil benefits all start with CBD interaction with our body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). Our endocannabinoid system consists of endogenous cannabinoids (endocannabinoids), human body receptors, and enzymes. The receptors are classified into two types – CB1 and CB2.

CB1 receptors generally work with the central nervous system, while CB2 receptors work with your immune system. However, CB1 receptors also activate chemicals inside the brain and spine.

As the CBD interacts with the system and these receptors, certain hormones of the body get activated. These interactions result in chronic pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and even mood improvement.

Inflammation and pain also have their relationship. For instance, most chronic pain is caused by inflammation of specific tissues or muscles. When inflammation is reduced, the pain goes away too.

CBD Side Effects

CBD is known to reduce pain and inflammation, but there are a few potential side effects to watch out for like the usual medicines. Do not worry, though, as side effects are mild, and they often go away if you reduce the dosage.

These are possible unwanted effects of CBD:

Dry mouth

Nausea

Fatigue

Drowsiness

CBD can also reduce your body weight and affect your appetite. So, if you want to try CBD for weight and pain management, CBD may help you achieve your goals more effectively.

How To Use CBD Oil For Plantar Fasciitis?

Vape CBD

In any case, vaping is the quickest way to absorb CBD nutrients. When you use CBD through vaping, your body will be able to directly absorb almost all the components of any supplement, leading you to the quickest way of experiencing results.

However, vaping is not for everyone. It may result in specific harmful effects like shortness of breath, chest pain, chemical irritation, and allergic reactions.

CBD Topical

If you do not want to vape, a great alternative uses CBD in a topical form. Topical CBD is commonly used for relieving pain like gout and arthritis. And since plantar fasciitis also causes pain, topical CBD can likely be used.

Topical CBD also comes in different forms – lotions, creams, salves, and gels. Most people suffering from foot pain use CBD foot cream, while CBD lotion is often used for skin problems.

Nevertheless, all of them will work, so you can choose whatever your body tells you. You can also use this approach if you have other conditions causing foot pain like Achilles tendonitis and diabetic neuropathy. Additionally, you can use the foot cream as your CBD cream for plantar fasciitis.

CBD Oil

If you can tolerate the taste of oils, you can also take CBD oil or CBD oil tincture. The CBD oil dose is usually indicated on the product or package label of the CBD product you bought.

CBD Capsules Or Gummies

At times, taking CBD capsules or gummies is much more convenient. You do not have to struggle with the hassle of measuring the dose. The downside, however, is that your control is a bit limited. However, some may say that it is sometimes better than taking CBD oil, especially with gummies that contain flavor, which rewards your sense of taste.

This option is also suitable for those who have a sharp taste and can’t tolerate the natural flavors of oils.

Dosage

There is no definite CBD dosage for plantar fasciitis. We can give the strongest advice to follow what CBD experts are saying. If it is your first time using CBD, start from the lowest dose you can find. Then, slowly increase the dose as you go along.

Be sure to observe how your body reacts. If you think your body starts feeling specific unpleasant effects, simply reduce the dose. Always use CBD accordingly. Otherwise, you will put yourself at risk of having liver damage in your later years.

Conclusion

One of the common causes of heel pain is plantar fasciitis. Its symptoms include pain around the bottom of your foot, heel tenderness, limping, and foot tingling or burning. The pain may sometimes be unbearable, to the point that you will lose your traditional pain management.

If you are searching for a possible remedy to the foot pain you experience, you can try using CBD oils or other CBD products like CBD topicals. Even though CBD brands make a disclaimer that CBD does not intend to diagnose, treat, or cure any medical condition, CBD has been proven effective in easing foot pain symptoms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can CBD oil treat plantar fasciitis? There are not enough studies focusing on plantar fasciitis and CBD themselves. However, some studies have supported the idea that CBD oil can somehow help you manage pain and reduce inflammation. Therefore, it may treat plantar fasciitis, but it is not an official treatment for the condition. Are there other ways to treat plantar fasciitis besides taking CBD? There are other ways to treat CBD. However, they cannot cure the condition. One way is using prescription medications, which may bring adverse side effects. Another way is physical therapy, which is relatively more expensive than CBD. What is ECS? ECS stands for the endocannabinoid system. It is composed of receptors called CB1 and CB2, where cannabinoids interact to produce specific effects. On the other hand, cannabinoids are compounds found in cannabis plants like THC and CBD.