Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

How Long Does CBD Stay In Your System & How To Find The Right CBD In 2023

Keith

Updated on - Written by

how long does cbd stay in your system
CBD usually stays in your body for 2 to 5 days. Photo: Zangs Films/Shutterstock

CBD or Cannabidiol is another kind of drug that needs to be processed by our body. Usually stays in your body for 2 to 5 days, but this range doesn’t apply to everyone. For some, CBD can stay in their system for weeks. It depends on many factors. 

So, we need to consider many factors before taking CBD or how much dosage we need to take. Today let’s talk about how long CBD will stay in our system.

How Long Does CBD Oil Stay In Your System?

There are a few factors to consider when thinking about how long Cannabidiol will stay in your system. These are:

  • Dosage
  • Frequency
  • Body
  • Food
  • Kinds Of CBD Products

How Long Does CBD Last In Your System: 5 Impact Factors

How Long Does CBD Last In Your System
There are a few factors affecting the duration of Cannabidiol in your system. Photo: Nuva Frames/Shutterstock

Dosage

As with most other drugs, the higher the dose the longer it will stay in your system. That is why dosage is very important when taking CBD.

Frequency

How many times you use it determines how long CBD stays in your body. CBD may result in builds up in your body over time, if used regularly in high dosage. So, it’s recommended you use it for at least a week if there are some essential changes. It is important to know the right dosage for you. If you only use it occasionally your system will just process it faster.

Body 

Everyone’s body is unique. We have different weights, water, and metabolism which is why CBD and other substances affect people differently. The dosage of one patient is not necessarily for you. We recommend visiting your doctor first before using CBD.

Food

What you eat, what proportion you eat, and when you eat matter. If you are taking CBD with an empty abdomen, it gets metabolized and eliminated quicker than it will once you take it on a full abdomen, which slows its digestion.

Kinds Of CBD Products

There are several ways in which to require CBD. The tactic you utilize affects everything from the onset and length of effects to however long it stays in your body. after you vape CBD (which you must avoid for now), it enters your lungs takes the result quickly, and leaves the body quickly. Oils and tinctures placed beneath your tongue are absorbed into the blood quicker and linger longer. Your system metabolizes edible varieties of CBD, which may take a jiffy. Creams and lotions also are slow to urge into and out of the body.

Different forms of CBD include:

  • Oils and tinctures
  • Pills and capsules
  • Edibles
  • Vaping
  • Creams and lotions

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for Cannabidiol. CBD has been recently a trend in the internet or media. You may have even seen it as an add-in to lotions or creams in the market. What exactly is CBD? Why is it suddenly so famous?

CBD is one of the active compounds that can be found in cannabis plants. Primary, there are two kinds of cannabis plants: marijuana and hemp plants. But mostly CBD is taken from hemp plants to avoid high concentrations of THC. Usually, the legal THC is less than 0.3 percent because more than that can make you “high”. Moreover, most of the states in the U.S.A. are not in favor of marijuana until today.

CBD is prohibited in most parts of the United States, though its exact legal status is still complicated. All 50 states have laws legalizing CBD with varying degrees of restriction.

CBD has been touted as a good kind of health problem, however, the strongest scientific proof is for its effectiveness in treating several of the cruelest childhood brain disorder syndromes, like Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. CBD is often used to address anxiety, and for patients that suffer through the misery of sleep disorder. CBD might provide help for treating different kinds of chronic pain. CBD applied on the skin may facilitate lower pain and inflammation due to inflammatory disease.

Why Does CBD Affect Our Bodies?

The endocannabinoid system has three elements: receptors, enzymes, and endocannabinoids. These elements are naturally in your body already and function whether you consume CBD or not. The endocannabinoid system is a complex biological part of our body. Experts discovered that our endocannabinoid has a lot of impact on our major processes, including appetite, sleep, mood, and memory.

Receptors exist all over the body and are a chemical to which endocannabinoids bind; Enzymes appear in many kinds, but only two types of enzymes break down endocannabinoids.

There are 2 forms of receptors: CB1 and CB2. CB1 receptors are primarily within the central systema nervosum and square measure liable for governing coordination, movement, pain, appetite, memory, mood, and different functions. The CB2 receptors are within the peripheral systema nervosum, influencing pain, and inflammation. Once the enzymes break down the cannabinoids, the endocannabinoids look to bind with receptors. Activating these receptors is what permits several of the health edges that individuals come with the compound.

How Do Our Systems Process It?

Cannabinoid receptors are found throughout the human body embedded in the cell membranes that are responsible for regulating multiple processes that we experience daily including mood, appetite, memory, and pain sensation. When they’re activated, it can be by naturally occurring endocannabinoids, as well as by the Phyto-cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis.

CBD inhibits carboxylic acid organic compound hydrolase (FAAH), that breaks down anandamide and weakens it. CBD weakens FAAH, which results in an exaggerated concentration of anandamide. Anandamide is considered the “bliss molecule” and plays a crucial role in the generation of enjoyment and motivation. The exaggerated concentration of anandamide will have a positive result on the endocannabinoid system. Finally, CBD binds itself to the G-protein receptors called TRPV-1. TRVP-1 receptors are concerned with controlling pain, blood heat, and inflammation. It’s through this bind that scientists believe CBD helps with inflammation and pain relief.

What Effects Will CBD Provide?

Cannabinoid receptors which are embedded in our cell membrane throughout the human body are responsible for regulating multiple processes that we experience daily including mood, appetite, memory, and pain sensation.

CBD has been shown for a good form of health problems, however the strongest scientific proof is for its effectiveness in treating a number of the cruelest childhood encephalopathy syndromes, like Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), which usually don’t reply to antiseizure medications. CBD is usually used to address anxiety, and for patients who suffer through the misery of sleep disorder, studies recommend that CBD could facilitate falling asleep and staying asleep. CBD could supply a possibility for treating differing types of chronic pain. A study from the ECU Journal of Pain showed exploitation of AN animal model, CBD applied on the skin may facilitate lower pain and inflammation thanks to inflammatory disease.

Find The Right CBD Product For You

Find The Right CBD Product For You
There will be a CBD product that is best for you and your lifestyle. Photo: Creativan/Shutterstock

The CBD is a big industry now. No matter what you’re looking for, there will be a CBD product that is best for you and your lifestyle. Read on to find out all the things you should be considering when picking a CBD.

Full-Spectrum Vs. CBD Isolate

One of the first things you will need to consider is whether you want a full-spectrum CBD product or CBD isolate. Full-spectrum CBD refers to products that contain more cannabinoids than just CBD. Isolates refer to hemp-derived CBD products containing zero cannabidiol.

Right Strength

CBD is safe, but it’s still important to make sure you’re taking the right dosage for you. At the end of the day, it’s a drug that you are putting into your body must have a restriction or limitation. Even though CBD is safe, more than enough is dangerous. It does have a few side effects sometimes.

CBD Products

Here is a quick rundown of just a few CBD products.

  • CBD Oil: Placing CBD oils under the tongue, allows the CBD to reach all parts of your body, providing the entire endocannabinoid system with a boost. It is a very easy method to absorb CBD.
  • CBD Capsule: People who are always on the go will love CBD capsules. They are super easy and quick to take.
  • CBD Topical: Topicals are CBD products that you apply directly over your skin. These include creams, balms, salves, and even bath bombs.

Final Thoughts

Anything more than enough is dangerous. CBD is like another kind of drug that needs restrictions. CBD is processed by our body after taking it and may stay in our system for a couple of days depending on many factors we already mentioned. For some, CBD can stay in their system for weeks. It depends on many factors.  So, we need to consider many factors before taking CBD or how much dosage we need to take.

We recommend asking your doctor before buying CBD, especially for treating serious illnesses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the factors to consider when thinking about how long it stays in your system?

Dosage, frequency, body, food, and the kind of CBD product.

What are the kinds of CBD products?

Oils, pills, edibles, vaping, creams, and lotions

What is CBD?

CBD is short for Cannabidiol. CBD is one of the active compounds that can be found in cannabis plants.

What are the factors to consider when buying CBD?

Full-Spectrum or CBD Isolate, finding the right Strength and consumption Method

Keith

Written by:

Keith Myers

Medically reviewed by:

Keith J. Myers is Editor in Chief of the Health Canal. He has overseen and directed the editorial growth and skill of this website since 2012. Before joining Health Canal, Keith was a writer and editor who covered topics in CBD, health, science, and wellness.

Medically reviewed by:

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement