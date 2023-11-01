Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

What To Look For When Buying CBD Oil 2023: 8 Signs Of A High-Quality Product

Lakshmi Vemuri

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Gopal Ramakrishnan, Ph.D.

what to look for when buying cbd oil
How To Identify High-Quality CBD Oil? Photo: Nghi Tran

The popularity and usage of CBD are growing day by day, as many people like the way it makes them feel. Many people are using CBD oil to support their health. Due to its medicinal properties, the demand for cannabidiol for health and wellness is high. To meet this demand, new CBD companies are emerging time and again. But the key is to find high-quality CBD oil. In this read, you will learn the signs of a high-quality CBD oil. 

How To Identify High-Quality CBD Oil?

  1. Extraction process of CBD oil
  2. Product made of naturally grown hemp
  3. Labeling of CBD products
  4. Third-party testing
  5. Certificate of analysis
  6. Cannabinoid profile
  7. Effective absorption of CBD oil
  8. Less than 0.3% THC

8 Signs Of A High-Quality Product What To Look For When Buying CBD Oil

When it comes to buying a product in the CBD market, product reviews are not just enough to determine the quality. Many factors make a high-quality CBD oil, so having the knowledge of the terminology, extraction process, labeling, and many other factors can go a long way. So these 8 signs can help you find high-quality CBD oil near you

Extraction Process Of CBD Oil

The highest quality CBD oils use supercritical CO2[1] to extract. Safe solvents like ethanol and CO2 reduce residual solvent toxicity. Avoid CBD oils that use butane, propane, hexane, or pentane, as they leave behind toxic contaminants. Look for CBD oils that use ethanol or CO2 for extraction. 

A solventless extract like rosin tinctures made with organic carrier oils is nontoxic, unlike butane and hexane. The use of carbon dioxide gives a cleaner and healthier product, as CO2 extraction does not contain any solvents or chemical residues. 

Moreover, due to the properties of CO2 gas, supercritical CO2 extraction effuses through the entire plant matter, whereas the liquid properties of CO2 allow it to efficiently extract the compounds. Some labs use liquid CO2, whereas, some use CO2 gas. CO2 acts as a solvent and separates plant material and essential compounds, giving you a high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil.

Hemp Derived CBD Products 

The hemp plant is well known for absorbing everything that is in the soil and that shows up in the foliage. Hence it is also called a hyperaccumulator plant. It can absorb both essential vitamins and minerals as well as toxic metals. This includes toxic metals like lead, mercury, arsenic, iron, cadmium, zinc, and copper. 

The USDA does not certify hemp as organic. However, some reputed farms give information about where the hemp was grown. And some also claim their plants are pesticide-free. CBD oil is a mixture of cannabis oil and carrier oil. So, look for products that use USDA-certified organic carrier oil, instead of unknown purity industrial hemp.

The safest CBD oil is always sourced from the area where the government certifies the produce. Moreover, their fields are often tested for toxic substances. The oil must be tested by a lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 as they make sure to certify products that are free from heavy metals, pesticides, solvent residue, bacteria, and fungus. 

Labeling Of CBD Products

A reputable company with the best CBD products will have proper labeling of CBD content that is precisely measurable. Look for concentration or the milligrams count on the bottle. Higher the number, the more potent. An effective CBD oil contains 250mg- 1000mg per 10 ml of the bottle. Anything less than that is a waste of money. 

The amount of CBD is mentioned in milligrams for the entire product and not for serving or a dose. Look for milligrams by milliliter(mg/ml), because this determines the concentration of CBD in a product.

 A CBD oil bottle of 2000mg CBD oil comes to 40mg/ml only. Moreover, A pack of 300 mg CBD gummies may contain only 10mg per gummy with 30 gummies. Best products offer nearly 5mg of CBD per capsule of gummy. 

However, most times it is written as 50mg of hemp extract per ml and will not mention the CBD content in that 50mg or 1 ml of hemp extract. The product you are buying should clearly label the contents and you as a customer should not be guessing. 

Third-Party Testing 

Make sure the product is verified by third-party testing, where the lab is an independent testing facility and it doesn’t hold any stake in this CBD product. A reputable company keeps these results public on the packaging or an insert or puts it on their website. 

Many companies with good quality products and customer reviews are so proud of themselves that they will not keep calm, they will make sure you find the reports easily. Moreover, third-party lab tests are important as they state the concentrations of CBD and THC and even if they contain trace amounts of heavy metals.

If you happen to buy CBD gummies at a gas station or a CBD e-liquid at a vape store, make sure to scan the QR code on the package. Scan with your phone to see the lab reports. The State of Indiana has passed a law demanding all CBD products to be traceable with a scannable QR code on the package.

Certificate Of Analysis

A high-quality CBD product from a reputable brand comes with a detailed certificate of analysis with lab results from independent labs. As mentioned earlier, scan the QR code to see the lab reports. If it is not available, email the company and demand a COA. 

Firstly, cross-check the CBD, THC levels on COA and product labels to make sure they match. These inaccuracies are a major issue while buying CBD products.

COA is a way to unveil the exact composition of the CBD product. Consider the COA invalid if the test was done long ago or if the lot number does not match or if you see a change in packaging. Always check the lot number and date.

Cannabinoid Profile

If you have a CBD product that is a full spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD, look for the cannabinoids[2] present in the CBD product. Along with the CBD and COA, the product should also contain a list of cannabinoids like cannabidiol acid( CBDA), cannabigerol(CBG), cannabinol(CBN), and cannabichromene(CBC). The list of cannabinoids should contain most of these. 

Some products may deceive you by mentioning hemp seed oil, or Cannabis sativa oil, or hemp seeds and do not mention anything about cannabidiol or hemp extract. These contents are not the same as CBD. Due to ever-changing laws, some CBD products will be mentioned as hemp extract. 

Effective Absorption Of CBD Oil

Did you know only 6% of CBD in standard tinctures is bioavailable? To increase the bioavailability, a new class of liposomal CBD products[3] that have greater absorption is used. The technologies like liposomal, water-soluble, nanoemulsions, microemulsions, and micellized CBD are known for high absorption. Look for these terms or Nano CBD. liposomal nano-emulsified CBD products have an immediate onset and an absorption rate of 6 times higher. 

Traditional CBD tinctures may be slow working, but they are more affordable. Carrier oils not only preserve the CBD but also help our body absorb it. For the same reason, the main ingredients used are grape seed oil, olive oil, MCT oil, or cold-pressed hemp seed oil. Make sure your oil has them.

Less Than 0.3% THC

CBD oil cannot contain THC above 0.3%[4]. A percentage higher than this is considered marijuana and may be illegal. CBD oils made of hemp may have trace amounts of THC, usually 0.2 % or less. 

But it will not make you high, however, low-standard processing may boost the THC levels to an extent that creates psychotropic effects. It is not only a low-quality product but can also be illegal according to the state you live in. 

Benefits Of A High-Quality CBD Product?

A high-quality CBD oil can have potential benefits on health issues. It has effects such as anti-seizure, pain reliever, neuroprotective, anxiety reliever, anti-acne and anti-inflammatory, and in cancer treatment. Apart from these potential health benefits, a high-quality CBD oil may last longer. As it has a long shelf life.  

Conclusion

The more of these signs a product claims, the more one can rely on them. There may not be a single brand or product that matches all these signs. And then, there may also be some amazing products that do not match many of these signs. Always buy full-spectrum oils made from whole-plant extracts, as they are considered signs of high-quality CBD oil. 

Although CBD isolate is considered a pure form of CBD, it is made of cheap materials that lack flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids. So, always consider these tips and further look for customer reviews before investing in a good quality product.

+ 4 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Qamar, S., Torres, Y.J.M., Parekh, H.S. and Robert Falconer, J. (2021). Extraction of medicinal cannabinoids through supercritical carbon dioxide technologies: A review. Journal of Chromatography B, [online] 1167, p.122581. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33639334/
  2. ‌Meissner, H. and Cascella, M. (2021). Cannabidiol (CBD). [online] PubMed. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK556048/#:~:text=Other%20identified%20compounds%20are%20cannabidiol
  3. ‌Bruni, N., Della Pepa, C., Oliaro-Bosso, S., Pessione, E., Gastaldi, D. and Dosio, F. (2018). Cannabinoid Delivery Systems for Pain and Inflammation Treatment. Molecules, [online] 23(10), p.2478. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6222489/
  4. ‌Farinon, B., Molinari, R., Costantini, L. and Merendino, N. (2020). The Seed of Industrial Hemp (Cannabis sativa L.): Nutritional Quality and Potential Functionality for Human Health and Nutrition. Nutrients, [online] 12(7), p.1935. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32610691/
Lakshmi Vemuri

Written by:

Lakshmi Vemuri, Former Health & Wellness Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Lakshmi Vemuri holds a bachelor’s degree in Dentistry. She is also a published author of several Food and Wellness books. Lakshmi has a profound interest in alternative medicines, various forms of physical exercise, mental health, diets, and new inventions in medical sciences. Besides being a dentist, Lakshmi is passionate about gardening and is an environmental enthusiast

Medically reviewed by:

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement