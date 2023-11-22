Osteoporosis is quite a common bone disease that creeps in slowly and is only diagnosed after bone breakage or fracture. Because of this, it has been named silent disease because it weakens the bones with no symptoms manifesting. The most dreadful complication of this condition is a bone fracture.

Osteoporosis isn’t gender discriminative; however, studies support that it is pretty prevalent in postmenopausal women over 50. Its prevalence within this age group is 34.8%, with a diagnosis experience of 22.1%.[1]

Worldwide, osteoporosis affects about 200 million women.[2] By 2050, hip fractures will have increased by 310% in men and 240% in women.[2]

The osteoporosis death rate as of 2019 was 5.74 per 100,000 population.[3] In 1990, this number was 226.57.[3]

Diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices are huge factors. This osteoporosis statistics piece will detail osteoporosis projections, the factors, and how you can reduce your risks.

Key Osteoporosis Facts Osteoporosis is a bone weakening disease increasing the risk of fractures and breakages.

One in ten [4] Americans over fifty suffers from osteoporosis.

Americans over fifty suffers from osteoporosis. In their lifetime, one in two women and one in four men [5] break a bone due to osteoporosis.

break a bone due to osteoporosis. Diet, exercise, and lifestyle modifications may aid in treating and managing osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Statistics In The United States

Osteoporosis statistics in the United States over the years have been a growing concern. With numbers lingering in the millions, researchers have done their due diligence to trace the causes that heighten the risks of osteoporosis.

According to one CDC[6] data brief, the prevalence of osteoporosis is based on the following:

Age : There is a 12.6% [6] prevalence rate in people over 50 for femoral neck and lumbar spine between 2017 and 2018.

: There is a 12.6% prevalence rate in people over 50 for femoral neck and lumbar spine between 2017 and 2018. Sex : Men over 50 had a 4.2%, [6] and women 18.8%. [6]

: Men over 50 had a 4.2%, and women 18.8%. Low bone density: In men 65 and older, osteoporosis prevalence is at 40.7%[6] and 27.5%[6] in men aged 50–64. There was no significant low bone mass density in women for both age groups.

These are the factors that contribute to the prevalence of osteoporosis:

Ethnicity and Race : In the United States, white women [7] have the highest fracture rates, and black women’s rates are about 50% lower. Asian women and Hispanic women have a general 25% rate lower than white women.

: In the United States, white women have the highest fracture rates, and black women’s rates are about 50% lower. Asian women and Hispanic women have a general 25% rate lower than white women. Nutrition : An inadequate intake of bone health minerals [8] like calcium, vitamin D, potassium, or magnesium can contribute to the development of osteoporosis. Deficiency in protein, vitamins K and C, omega-three fatty acids, folate, and vitamin B-12 may also lead to a deterioration in bone health.

: An inadequate intake of bone health minerals like calcium, vitamin D, potassium, or magnesium can contribute to the development of osteoporosis. Deficiency in protein, vitamins K and C, omega-three fatty acids, folate, and vitamin B-12 may also lead to a deterioration in bone health. Lifestyle factors : Sedentary lifestyles, including physical inactivity, high soft drink intake and lack of weight-bearing exercise,[9] may reduce bone density.

: Sedentary lifestyles, including physical inactivity, high soft drink intake and lack of weight-bearing exercise,[9] may reduce bone density. Genetic factors : Low bone mineral density heritability is 60% to 80% [10] in families with twins.

: Low bone mineral density heritability is 60% to 80% in families with twins. Hormonal factors: The rate of osteoporosis [11] in women aged 45–49 doubles every half a decade at 3.3%. This number progressively increases to 50.3% at age 85 due to bone loss and hormonal imbalances that cause estrogen deficiency.

The rate of osteoporosis in women aged 45–49 doubles every half a decade at 3.3%. This number progressively increases to 50.3% at age 85 due to bone loss and hormonal imbalances that cause estrogen deficiency. Smoking and alcohol consumption : People who smoke and drink alcohol are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis [12] compared to those who do not.

: People who smoke and drink alcohol are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis compared to those who do not. Medical conditions : People with rheumatoid arthritis have a 27.6% [13] prevalence of osteoporosis. People with gastrointestinal disorders [14] are also at significant risk, mainly due to the malabsorption of nutrients needed for bone health.

: People with rheumatoid arthritis have a 27.6% prevalence of osteoporosis. People with gastrointestinal disorders are also at significant risk, mainly due to the malabsorption of nutrients needed for bone health. Healthcare access: People with limited access to internal medicine and healthcare services and awareness face delays in diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis.

How Has The Prevalence Of Osteoporosis Changed Over Time?

From this survey,[15] there is a clear indication that women’s prevalence of osteoporosis is on an upward trajectory than men.

For instance:

Men’s prevalence of osteoporosis is generally lower driven by slow growth and then dropping.

In Older Adults

Osteoporosis

Age-adjusted rates of osteoporosis at the lumbar spine, femur neck, or both were 12.6% [15] in adults 50 years of age and older and 17.7% [15] in people 65 years of age and older, compared to 8.4% [15] in adults 50–64.

in adults 50 years of age and older and 17.7% in people 65 years of age and older, compared to 8.4% in adults 50–64. Women followed a similar pattern, with 27.1%[15] of those over 65 and 13.1%[15] of those between 50 and 64. It was not statistically significant that there was an age difference among men 5.7%[15] for those 65 and older versus 3.3%[15] for those 50–64. Women were more likely than males to have osteoporosis among all people in both age groups.

Low Bone Mass

When comparing individuals 50 years of age and older to those 65 years of age and older, the age-adjusted prevalence of low bone mass at the femur neck, lumbar spine, or both was 43.1%. [15] It was 39.3% [15] among persons 50–64 years of age and 47.5% [15] among adults 65 and above.

It was 39.3% among persons 50–64 years of age and 47.5% among adults 65 and above. Compared to men aged 50–64 27.5%,[15] men 65 and older 40.7%[15] had a higher prevalence of low bone mass. Women aged 50–64 50.3%[15] and 65 and older 52.9%[15] did not significantly differ in the prevalence of poor bone mass. The frequency of low bone mass was greater in women than in men across all persons and all age groups.

Other Facts To Know

34 million[16] more Americans are at risk of developing osteoporosis than the 10 million[16] Americans over 50 who currently have the condition. Osteoporosis often progresses without symptoms until a fracture occurs, making early detection crucial. Osteoporosis-related fractures mostly occur in different skeletal sites like the hip, spine, and wrist. Spinal fractures occur without noticeable symptoms, possibly leading to height loss and a hunched posture. The Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, i.e., DEXA scan[17] is the most common and precise osteoporosis scan. Doctors use it to measure bone density and diagnose osteoporosis. Three types of bone loss occur before and after the development of osteoporosis. Osteopenia is the moderate bone loss that occurs before osteoporosis develops with a lower fracture risk. A higher fracture risk severely characterizes osteoporosis. Osteomalacia[18] is an issue related to the minerals in the bone. Even though it is prevalent in older adults, it may occur at any age. It may affect younger people due to chronic disease and medications that affect bone health. Other factors[19] are autoimmune diseases, endocrine dysfunction, malabsorptive disease, and psychiatric disease.[19] Osteoporosis impacts your emotional and social well-being. Psychological stress,[20] anxiety, and depression are some common effects.

When Does Osteoporosis Occur?

To understand its occurrence, it is key to note that there are two main types: primary and secondary.

Simply put, primary osteoporosis occurs naturally without any underlying medical conditions. Primary osteoporosis is divided into two: Postmenopausal and senile. Postmenopausal osteoporosis occurs in older women aged 40 and above, and senile osteoporosis occurs in men and women due to age.

Secondary osteoporosis is when there is an underlying medical condition that compromises your normal bone mass health. Here, factors like chronic diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, hormonal disorders, and rheumatologic disorders may contribute.

Humans, during their infant and teen years, grow their bones more than lose them. As we progressively age, there is faster bone mineral loss and several factors may cause an acceleration. Examples are genetics, hormonal imbalances, ethnicity, and race.

Most studies, comprehensive systematic reviews, and reports support that this bone mineral loss is mostly prevalent in postmenopausal women. This bone loss happens in two stages .[21] The first is the starting phase of menopause, which sees a decline in estrogen levels. The second stage is four to eight years later.[21]

Osteoporosis is also not age-specific because young people, including teens and children, may also suffer the same. Chronic diseases and autoimmune diseases attacking the bone may cause it.

So, in hindsight, osteoporosis may occur at any age. This means that both young and older people must go through regular screens to measure their bone mineral densities.

If you can access medical diagnosis early, you can manage the development of the disease. With early diagnosis, you can carry out primary and secondary prevention measures. Primary being medical interventions, secondary being supplementation and living healthy.

Knowing when osteoporosis is likely to occur allows for proactive measures. This helps mitigate the increased risk and promotes bone health throughout aging.

Why Is Osteoporosis More Common In Females?

Females are more likely to develop osteoporosis due to their biology.

Biologically, women have lower bone densities, lower vitamin D levels, and higher bone remodelling markers. A lower bone density means that the bone has lower mineral content. So, as a woman ages and bone density naturally decrease, the bones grow porous and weaker faster than men.

Lower vitamin D levels[22] affect calcium absorption. This affected absorption heightens a woman’s risk of developing osteoporosis.[23] Lastly, having higher remodelling markers leads to faster bone reabsorption.[24]

Another biological factor is the hormonal changes that occur during menopause. This results in a rapid decline in estrogen levels. Estrogen aids in the health maintenance of bone growth and turnover.[25] A deficiency seen during menopause accelerates bone mass loss, making women more susceptible to osteoporosis.

What Is The Difference Of Osteoporosis In Men And Women?

Osteoporosis in men and women is quite similar in some regards, but there are some key differences:

Prevalence : Men’s osteoporosis prevalence is mostly linked to older age. For the total population of adults over 50, men’s prevalence of osteoporosis is a quarter that of women. [26 ]

: Men’s osteoporosis prevalence is mostly linked to older age. For the total population of adults over 50, men’s prevalence of osteoporosis is a quarter that of women. ] Hormonal factors : In women, the decline in estrogen during menopause is a significant factor contributing to osteoporosis. In men, the gradual reduction in testosterone levels [27] with age is a contributing factor.

: In women, the decline in estrogen during menopause is a significant factor contributing to osteoporosis. In men, the gradual reduction in testosterone levels with age is a contributing factor. Age of onset : For men, osteoporosis typically occurs later in life compared to women. Women often experience fastened bone loss after menopause, while men usually see a gradual decline in bone density in their 50s and 60s. This may be because men have [28] bigger bones and that they reach a higher peak bone mass.

: For men, osteoporosis typically occurs later in life compared to women. Women often experience fastened bone loss after menopause, while men usually see a gradual decline in bone density in their 50s and 60s. This may be because men have bigger bones and that they reach a higher peak bone mass. Fracture patterns : Osteoporosis-related fractures in women typically occur in the hip, spine, and wrist. In men, subsequent vertebral fractures are uncommon but are twice as frequent. [29]

: Osteoporosis-related fractures in women typically occur in the hip, spine, and wrist. In men, subsequent vertebral fractures are uncommon but are twice as frequent. Underdiagnosis in men: Osteoporosis in men is sometimes underdiagnosed and undertreated. This is because it is often perceived as a women’s health issue. Another contributing factor may be due to the massive availability of research on osteoporosis in women. Men may also not be screened as routinely for bone density, leading to delayed diagnosis and intervention.

Osteoporosis in men is sometimes underdiagnosed and undertreated. This is because it is often perceived as a women’s health issue. Another contributing factor may be due to the massive availability of research on osteoporosis in women. Men may also not be screened as routinely for bone density, leading to delayed diagnosis and intervention. Contributing factors: While some risk factors are shared between genders, men may have unique risk factors, such as low testosterone. Certain medical conditions or medications that impact men’s bone health are also contributing factors.

Despite these differences, the basics of diagnosis, prevention, and management remain standard.

How To Prevent Osteoporosis

One may take different approaches based on the contributing factors to prevent osteoporosis-related fractures. Here are some possible remedies to practice early on based on the risk factor:

Diet Modifications To Mitigate Nutrient Deficiencies

You need nutrients that facilitate healthy bone. These should build your bone mineral content, its mass, geometry, and microstructure. Bone minerals encompass the bone mineral content; mass geometry is the shape, size, and general structures. The bone microstructure is basically how bone tissue layers on each other under a microscope.

The nutrients[30] that aid bone health are:

Calcium : Incorporate cheese, yogurt, beans, lentils, almonds, and leafy greens.

: Incorporate cheese, yogurt, beans, lentils, almonds, and leafy greens. Vitamin D : Add foods like cod liver oil, sardines, tuna fish, salmon, cereals, and natural juices fortified with vitamin D.

: Add foods like cod liver oil, sardines, tuna fish, salmon, cereals, and natural juices fortified with vitamin D. Vitamin K : Eat plenty of green leafy veggies, soya beans, and canola oil.

: Eat plenty of green leafy veggies, soya beans, and canola oil. Polyphenols: Foods rich in polyphenols include berries, herbs, spices, nuts, flax seeds, and olives.

Besides foods, you may also look into herbs and dietary supplements offering bone-strengthening properties. Some examples of herbal remedies[31] for osteoporosis fractures are:

Cannabis sativa [32] speeds up the healing process.

speeds up the healing process. Piper sarmentosum [32] enhances fracture healing.

enhances fracture healing. Cissus quadrangularis[32] boosts bone healing.

Supplements that may also offer prevention and treatment remedies are calcium, vitamin D, K, and polyphenol-rich supplements.

Bone-Strengthening Exercises

Weight-bearing exercises, like walking, jogging, and resistance training, stimulate bone formation and help prevent osteoporosis.

A bone and mineral research[33] highlighted the following exercises to help prevent osteoporosis:

Walking alone may not improve significant bone mineral mass. But a consistent program with 30 minutes daily may.

alone may not improve significant bone mineral mass. But a consistent program with 30 minutes daily may. Aerobic training with high speed and intensity may reduce bone mineral mass loss. Examples of these exercises are climbing scales, jogging, and stepping.

with high speed and intensity may reduce bone mineral mass loss. Examples of these exercises are climbing scales, jogging, and stepping. Bone strength training improves bone density in the neck of the femur and the lumbar spine. Three sessions per week are recommended.

improves bone density in the neck of the femur and the lumbar spine. Three sessions per week are recommended. Resistance training in your lower limbs is the most effective at improving bone mineral mass in the neck of the femur.

Avoid Bone Health-Compromising Habits

Smoking tobacco affects your bone mineral mass and influences the bone turnover rate.[34] This leads to a higher loss in bone mass, heightening the risk of one or more fractures due to osteoporosis.

Consuming alcohol from three standard drinks per day increases the occurrence of osteoporotic fractures.[35] And the higher the consumption rate, the higher the risk.

Smoking cessation and limiting alcohol intake, therefore, become essential lifestyle changes to preserve your bone density.

Hormone-Replacement Therapy For Pre And Postmenopausal Women

Hormone-replacement therapy can be helpful medical guidance to help reduce the impact of low estrogen levels. This may lessen the effects of hormonal fluctuations on bone health.

This estrogen-replacement therapy helps decrease all osteoporosis-related fractures.[36]

Regular Bone Density Screenings

Everyone should prioritize regular bone density screenings to assess their bone health. Early diagnosis, especially for people at higher risk due to age, gender, or family history, enables better treatment.

Stay Educated On Emerging Studies On Osteoporosis

Staying aware of the new data related to the condition helps you preventing it better. Awareness campaigns empower you with the knowledge to make informed choices for your bone health.

Adopting a comprehensive and proactive approach to lifestyle, nutrition, and healthcare can significantly reduce the risk of osteoporosis. These approaches will help you grow, maintain, and protect strong and resilient bones.

Conclusion

Osteoporosis is a dangerous condition that can completely change your life. And with the statistics of osteoporosis lingering in the millions, there is a strong need for everyone to understand it. Learning about the disease, what causes it, and how to prevent it goes a long way in ensuring your bones remain healthy and strong.

Bone loss as we age is inevitable. However, you may reduce the rate at which it deteriorates. You may incorporate a healthy, balanced diet, exercise more, try hormonal replacement therapy, and attend regular screenings. Educating yourself and staying aware of emerging studies also goes a long way.

See a doctor before trying any of the above prevention and treatments. This is to lower the risks of causing more harm than you intend. For example, if your chosen prevention method is weight-bearing exercises, consultations with experts limit injury.

The global prevalence of osteoporosis is common among older people, but it may also affect the younger generations. So, ensure regular screenings for an all-rounded approach to prevent future fractures and treat the condition. Do this, especially if a genetic predisposition is present due to family history.

Frequently Asked Questions How common is osteoporosis in 60-year-old women? Osteoporosis is common in 60-year-old women; of the 10 million people with osteoporosis, 8 million are elderly women who experience osteoporotic fractures. How quickly does osteoporosis progress? Osteoporosis progression varies based on the contributing factor. Bone loss typically occurs gradually. Factors like age, genetics, and lifestyle contribute. Regular bone density osteoporosis screening helps monitor progression and inform preventive methods. What is the fastest way to increase bone density? The fastest way to increase bone density involves a combination of weight-bearing exercises and a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D. Also, avoid harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. What drink is good for bone density? Milk is a good drink for bone density, providing calcium and vitamin D essential for bone health. Other bone-healthy beverages include fortified plant-based milk, orange juice, and mineral waters. What role do hormones play in osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women? Hormones, particularly estrogen, are crucial in maintaining bone density. In postmenopausal women, the decline in estrogen levels contributes to accelerated bone loss, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. Can osteoporosis be reversed through treatment and lifestyle changes? While osteoporosis cannot be completely reversed, osteoporosis treatment and lifestyle changes can slow its progression and reduce fracture risk. Are there specific risk factors for men developing osteoporosis? Yes, men can develop osteoporosis, especially in later years. Advanced age, low testosterone levels, and lifestyle factors contribute to the risk. How does osteoporosis impact daily life and overall quality of life for individuals? Osteoporosis can impact daily life by increasing the risk of bone fractures, leading to pain, disability, and a reduced quality of life.