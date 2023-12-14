Foods That Make You Taller 2023: Increasing Your Height Naturally

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Research has shown that approximately 80% of the average person’s height results from genetics. However, did you know that you can boost your height naturally by changing your nutrition and maintaining a balanced diet?

Fair portions of macronutrients (proteins, carbs, fats) and micronutrients (vitamins, minerals) can prevent stunted growth by including these nutrients while in the growing years.

What Foods Make You Taller Naturally? Here are 12 foods you can take daily to increase bone density and increase your height: Green leafy vegetables

Yogurt

Fish

Beans

Eggs

Quinoa

Asaliya seeds

Almonds

Milk

Bok choy

Chicken

Sweet potatoes

12 Foods that Make You Grow Taller

Green Leafy Vegetables

Cabbage, arugula, kale, and spinach are the most sought-after veggies as far as nutrition goes. These and others contain a potent amount[1] of potassium, magnesium, iron, calcium, and Vitamin C. However, the specific amount of these nutrients tends to fluctuate between the different kinds of vegetables.

The calcium content in these leafy greens helps in bone deposition and bone resorption, thus enhancing bone growth. The vitamin K content in most healthy vegetables assists in increasing bone mineral density and ensuring cell growth.

What’s more, a study[2] conducted among 103 women proved that consistent intake of vegetables was linked to a relatively lower risk of suffering decreased bone mass.

Yogurt

Yogurt is packed with calcium and vitamin D. Photo: mama_mia/Shutterstock

Yogurt contains essential nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and probiotics that contribute to bone health.

Yogurt is also packed with calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for bone growth[3] and maintenance. A balanced diet is key to maintaining your height. Eating healthy foods like yogurt will help you reach your full potential size.

Adding yogurt to your breakfast or lunch is easy to ensure you’re getting the nutrients your body needs.

Fish

It is a great food to eat if you want to be taller and improve bone health.

Fish is full of bone-building nutrients such as vitamin D and calcium, essential for healthy bone growth. Sardines are a great source of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D, which promote healthy growth and development of bone.

Eating fish regularly will help you maintain a healthy diet that will help you achieve your maximum height potential.

Beans

They’re also a great source of bone-building nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and zinc. All three of these minerals are essential for bone health. Beans also contain vitamin K, which is vital for bone density.

In addition to being packed with bone-specific nutrients, beans are also low in calories and high in fiber, making them the perfect food for those looking to lose weight healthily.

Eggs

Did you know that one egg contains at least 6 grams of protein? What’s more, they’re also packed with different minerals and vitamins (such as vitamin D) that boost the rate of nutrient absorption to ensure a healthy skeletal system.

A study[4] conducted among kids also revealed that the Vitamin D in eggs helped boost their growth hormone over six months. Growth hormone is essential for optimum stature. A different study[5] concluded that eating eggs regularly leads to a monthly height gain among children and teenagers.

Quinoa

A protein-rich grain that is an excellent addition to any diet, quinoa can help you reach your height potential. Quinoa is packed with bone-strengthening minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and calcium.

All of these nutrients are essential for healthy bone growth and development. Adding just one cup of cooked quinoa to your daily diet can help you achieve your maximum height.

Not only is quinoa a complete protein, but it’s also one of the few plant-based foods that contain all nine essential amino acids. This means that quinoa can help you meet your daily protein needs, as well as contribute to bone health.

Asaliya Seeds

As you may know, certain foods can help make you taller. These include bone-building foods like asaliya seeds. These tiny seeds are packed with protein, fiber, iron, magnesium, and other minerals, which all help promote bone health.

Consuming asaliya seeds on a regular basis can help you grow taller and stronger bones. Asaliya is a type of seed known for its high calcium content, which is essential for bone formation. Adding asaliya seed to your diet can help ensure that you get the nutrients you need to grow taller.

Almonds

Almonds ensure you get the necessary vitamins and minerals to grow taller. Besides being a source of healthy fats, almonds are also rich in magnesium, manganese, and fiber.

Almonds double as antioxidants due to their rich vitamin E content. The absence of this essential vitamin can hinder a child’s growth and bone mineralization.

Almonds help foster bone health. A study[6] conducted on 14 people revealed that almond consumption helped inhibit the growth of osteoclasts (a cell in the body that disintegrates bone tissue).

Milk

Milk is an excellent source of bone-building calcium and vitamin D. Photo: beats1/Shutterstock

Milk is a bone-building food essential for growing children and teenagers. It is also high in protein, vitamin D, calcium, potassium, and magnesium, crucial for bone growth. Milk also contains protein which helps in muscle development.

Milk is an excellent source of bone-building calcium and vitamin D, both of which are essential for optimal bone growth. Be sure to include low-fat or fat-free milk in your diet to help you reach your taller potential without adding unnecessary fat. Whole milk is recommended for children under two years of age.

Bok Choy

You’ve probably never heard of Bok Choy before. Otherwise known as Pok Choi or Pak Choi, Bok Choy is basically a kind of Chinese cabbage that boosts the secretion of growth hormones and ensures proper growth among children. Growth hormone influences our height potential and is also necessary for bone and muscle health.

Bok Choy is packed with carbohydrates, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Adding Bok Choy to your daily diet will ensure optimal bone health and improve your overall health.

It tastes similar to regular cabbage (and tastes like celery at times) and is best served as a salad or in a sandwich.

Chicken

If you’re not into grains or vegetables, chicken is probably the healthiest meat you can include in your diet to increase your height.

Chicken is rich in water-soluble vitamin B12,[7] essential for height maintenance or height increase. Additionally, it’s packed with taurine, which helps to regulate bone growth and formation.

Chicken is also a protein-rich food. Each 3-ounce serving of chicken contains approximately 20 grams of protein. The exact nutritional profile varies a lot based on the cooking method and the size.

Other minerals[8] contained in chicken include Vitamin B6, phosphorous, selenium, and niacin.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are naturally versatile and vibrant. They’re also incredibly nutritious. Sweet potatoes are primarily rich in vitamin A, which helps enhance bone health or even keep your height intact, preventing bone resorption.

Sweet potatoes contain both insoluble and soluble fiber. This fiber helps enhance digestive health and even ensures the development of healthy gut bacteria. The healthier your gut microbiome, the higher your chances of nutrient absorption.

Gut microbiomes[9] ensure that you get essential amounts of vitamins and minerals to aid your growth and development. Other nutrients in sweet potatoes include potassium, Vitamin B6, manganese, and vitamin C.

Bottom Line

Bone health is essential for growing taller. So, if you are looking to increase your height, adding some of these foods into your diet is a great way to do so! Also, dietary supplements to aid height results are alternatives worth considering. Not only are they easy to find and effective, but they also provide other health benefits that can improve your overall well-being.

A balanced and healthy diet is key to achieving your goals. These 12 foods are easy to find and effective in helping you reach your maximum height potential. Try incorporating them into your daily routine!