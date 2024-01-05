What Is Hair Porosity: Everything You Need To Know In 2024

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Ever heard of hair porosity before? Unless you work in the hair care industry, it’s probably a new term – and one that can help you learn how to care for your hair better.

Hair porosity refers to your hair’s ability to absorb and retain moisture.

Moisture is vital in maintaining gorgeous, strong, and healthy hair. It provides the necessary hydration that keeps hair supple, elastic, and less prone to breakage. It’s why we spend hours in the salon having deep-condition hair treatments.

Well-moisturized hair is easier to manage and style and has a natural shine and vibrancy that enhances your overall appearance. That’s why finding out your hair porosity is key in determining how to care for it and make it healthier.

This comprehensive guide will explore hair porosity in detail, uncovering the different types. We’ll also discuss how to check hair porosity and some tips you can take to improve it.

What Is Hair Porosity? Hair porosity refers to our hair’s ability to absorb and retain moisture. It’s determined by the hair’s outermost layer, known as the cuticle, and its condition. The cuticle is composed of overlapping scales that can be tightly packed or more loosely arranged. Depending on how tightly packed or loose our cuticles are — our hair becomes more or less porous.

Types Of Hair Porosity And Its Characteristics

Hair porosity is divided into 3 types. Photo: Lyubov Levitskaya/Shutterstock

Hair porosity refers to your hair’s capacity to absorb and hold moisture. There are three primary classifications of hair porosity:[1]

Low Porosity Hair

Low hair porosity refers to hair with a tightly packed cuticle structure, making it difficult for moisture to penetrate the hair shaft. Some signs you may have low porosity hair include:

Low product penetration : Products tend to sit on your hair and not penetrate the scalp.

: Products tend to sit on your hair and not penetrate the scalp. Hard time washing : You often have difficulty washing because your hair doesn’t get wet easily or lather with soap.

: You often have difficulty washing because your hair doesn’t get wet easily or lather with soap. Long drying time: After washing your hair, it doesn’t air dry quickly.

Medium Porosity Hair

Medium or normal porosity hair exhibits a well-organized cuticle structure that easily permits moisture to pass through the hair shaft. This hair retains moisture effectively, experiences less frizz, and can easily be styled.

High Porosity Hair

High porosity hair is characterized by a cuticle layer that is more open, damaged, or has gaps between the cuticle scales. Here, your hair has no problem absorbing moisture. However, it also loses moisture just as fast, resulting in challenges with moisture retention.

Signs of high porosity hair include:

Rapid product absorption : Some hairs absorb products quickly, meaning they require larger amounts to achieve the desired effect.

: Some hairs absorb products quickly, meaning they require larger amounts to achieve the desired effect. Excessive moisture loss : Hair with high porosity struggles to retain moisture. It may feel dry, brittle, and prone to frizz since the open cuticles allow moisture to escape easily.

: Hair with high porosity struggles to retain moisture. It may feel dry, brittle, and prone to frizz since the open cuticles allow moisture to escape easily. Quick drying time: Because high porosity hair loses moisture fast, this is interpreted as fast moisture evaporation. High porosity hair typically dries rapidly. It requires less time for air drying than other porosity types.

Tips To Care For Your Porosity Level

The three porosity levels all require different levels of care. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

After learning your hair porosity type, you can care for your hair accordingly. The three porosity levels all require different levels of care. Here are some tips for each porosity level:

Care For Low Porosity Hair

Wash your hair regularly to remove product buildup and open up the cuticles.

Use heat while deep conditioning to help open the cuticles and allow moisture to penetrate.

Choose lighter, water-based products or hair masks to avoid weighing your hair down and causing buildup.

Use products like rice water or a biotin supplement to help nourish and strengthen your hair.

Avoid protein-heavy products, as low-porosity hair is often protein-sensitive.

Care For Medium Porosity Hair

Use regular shampooing and deep conditioning treatments.

Try a leave-in conditioner to maintain moisture levels and protect your hair from environmental factors.

Opt for protein treatments every 4-6 weeks to keep your hair strong and healthy.

Seal in moisture with natural oils, such as jojoba or argan oil.

Minimize heat styling to prevent damage to the hair cuticles.

Care For High-Porosity Hair

Maintain a balanced high-porosity hair routine, including a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner specifically designed for high-porosity hair.

Deep condition your hair regularly to provide extra moisture and nourishment.

Apply a leave-in conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent frizz.

Seal in moisture [2] with natural oils, such as argan or coconut-based oils. [3]

with natural oils, such as argan or coconut-based oils. Avoid heat styling to prevent further damage to the hair cuticle.

Be gentle when detangling, using a wide-tooth comb or brush.

Protect your hair at night by sleeping on a satin or silk pillowcase or using a satin or silk bonnet.

Following these tips and adjusting your hair care routine according to your hair’s porosity level helps you ensure your hair stays moisturized, healthy, and manageable.

How To Check Your Hair’s Porosity Type

Now that we know the three hair porosity types, you might learn how to check hair porosity to confirm the type of porosity your hair has. There are several ways to check your hair’s porosity[4] type, but the water test is one of the most common and easiest methods.

Here’s how to perform the water hair porosity test:

Fill a clear glass with room-temperature water. Take a clean strand of hair, preferably after washing your hair, to remove any product buildup. Place the strand of hair in the glass of water and observe its behavior.

Your hair has high porosity If the strand sinks quickly to the bottom — it means it absorbs water quickly. In contrast, if the hair strand floats on the surface or takes a long time to sink, it suggests low porosity hair, as it resists moisture absorption. If the hair strand falls slowly and settles in the middle of the glass, it indicates medium or normal porosity hair.

Factors That Affect Hair Porosity

When you understand your hair’s porosity level, you can tailor your hair care routine to address its unique moisture needs. This ensures that your hair receives the right amount of hydration, preventing it from becoming too dry or overly saturated.

Here are some factors that affect hair porosity:

Genetics: Much of your hair is determined by genetics. [5] The structure of your hair cuticle is inherited and dictates whether your hair is naturally low, medium, or high porosity.

Much of your hair is determined by genetics. The structure of your hair cuticle is inherited and dictates whether your hair is naturally low, medium, or high porosity. Hair texture: The thickness of our hair strands can also influence porosity. Fine hair tends to have a more tightly packed cuticle structure [6] — meaning less water can penetrate and make it less porous. In contrast, coarse hair usually has a more open cuticle, leading to higher porosity.

The thickness of our hair strands can also influence porosity. Fine hair tends to have a more tightly packed cuticle structure — meaning less water can penetrate and make it less porous. In contrast, coarse hair usually has a more open cuticle, leading to higher porosity. Chemical treatments: Hair coloring, perming, and relaxing treatments can alter the hair cuticle, [7] making it more porous. Frequent use of these treatments can significantly damage the cuticle, resulting in high porosity hair. [8]

Hair coloring, perming, and relaxing treatments can alter the hair cuticle, making it more porous. Frequent use of these treatments can significantly damage the cuticle, resulting in high porosity hair. Heat styling: Regular use of heat styling tools, such as flat irons, curling wands, and hairdryers, can cause damage to the hair cuticle over time, increasing its porosity.

Regular use of heat styling tools, such as flat irons, curling wands, and hairdryers, can cause damage to the hair cuticle over time, increasing its porosity. Age: As hair ages, it can become more porous due to natural wear and tear. [9]

As hair ages, it can become more porous due to natural wear and tear. Hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and underlying health conditions.

Can You Change Your Hair Porosity?

Hair porosity is primarily determined by the structure and condition of the hair cuticle, which is largely influenced by genetics. However — with certain hair care practices — you can improve the appearance and manageability of your hair, regardless of its porosity.

Moisturize properly: Techniques like steam treatments or lightweight moisturizers can help with low-porosity hair. High-porosity hair may benefit from heavier, more nourishing products to help retain moisture.

Techniques like steam treatments or lightweight moisturizers can help with low-porosity hair. High-porosity hair may benefit from heavier, more nourishing products to help retain moisture. Use porosity hair products: Look for products that provide hydration, repair damaged cuticles, and protect against further damage.

Look for products that provide hydration, repair damaged cuticles, and protect against further damage. Protect your hair from environmental factors: Shield your hair from excessive sun exposure, chlorinated water, and harsh weather conditions. Wearing a hat or using protective hair products can help minimize damage caused by these external factors.

Final Thoughts

Understanding your hair’s porosity level is crucial for maintaining its health. When you identify your porosity, you can tailor your hair care routine to meet the specific needs of your hair type. Remember to choose the right products, techniques, and treatments that work best for your porosity level, and don’t be afraid to make adjustments as needed.

Frequently Asked Questions What causes high porosity hair? Aside from genetics, high porosity hair can be caused by damage from heat styling, chemical treatments, or environmental factors such as sun exposure and harsh weather conditions. How can I improve low porosity hair’s moisture absorption? To enhance moisture absorption in low-porosity hair, try using heat during deep conditioning, lightweight products, and incorporating moisturizing techniques like steam treatments.