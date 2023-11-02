The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Osteoporosis is a bone disorder that affects over 75 million people, the majority of them is women. It can be described loosely as “weakened bones” – people suffering from osteoporosis face low bone mass, bone tissue porosity, and microarchitectural deterioration, making the bones much more brittle than they were before.

The biggest problem that anybody with osteoporosis has to worry about is fracturing their weakened bones. Smokers, post-menopausal women, and people who have experienced one or more significant falls are the most susceptible to developing the disease. Obesity puts you at risk for an even more detrimental end when it comes to your bone health – supplements might be able to help, but without a lifelong commitment to fitness, you may find that your bone health will end up suffering.

If you’ve ever been told to drink your milk, you’ve got somebody who loves you looking after you. Osteoporosis is a terrible ailment to reckon with; thankfully, research shows[1] that you can exercise your way to stronger bones long before it becomes a real problem.

7 Core Exercises For Osteoporosis

The perfect osteoporosis exercise routines include the following[2]:

Posture correction

Strength training that focuses on the lower extremities

Balance training (which helps prevent the patient from falling throughout the day)

This leaves a lot of room for interpretation – you’ll be able to indulge in weighted routines, yoga vinyasas, and even core exercises with osteoporosis, all without putting yourself at risk. You might even earn yourself a slimmer waistline in the process.

Pilates

Pilates is probably one of the strengthening exercises for osteoporosis patients. It’s slow and methodic by nature – the risk of fracture is extremely low, especially if you’re working with a trainer or taking part in a Pilates class.

This study found that one year of Pilates[3] was able to dramatically improve the health conditions of 60 post-menopausal women. You can also improve your core strength, all while working toward a much better quality of life.

Walking And Hiking

Walking and hiking regularly is not only a great way to get out of the house – but both practices might also be linked to improved bone density[4].

It might not feel like much, especially if you’re already very active, but walking in any form is, indeed, a weight-bearing exercise. You can walk around the block, on a treadmill, or even through your local mall.

Yard Work And Housework

Some yard work and housework such as light lifting, scrubbing, and bending all get you moving

Both of these low-impact necessities are perfect for those with a lot to do and little time to exercise. Light lifting, scrubbing, and bending all get you moving, and your nest will be cleaner and cozier than ever.

If you’re serious about relegating osteoporosis exercises to your daily domestic duties, you can even try to incorporate some fitness gear into the mix – a resistance band as you fold laundry or perhaps ankle weights while you vacuum the living room. This is definitely the way to go if you’re a multi-tasker at heart.

Elliptical Machines

Elliptical machines offer all of the benefits of walking[5] in a much more convenient and low-impact form. They’re much easier on your knees especially.

If you love jogging or running before being diagnosed, you might be able to get your fix on one of these. If it feels too easy, you can increase your “slope” or your resistance levels.

Stair Climbers

It’s worth noting that those with osteoporosis should avoid climbing real stairs for safe exercises

Included in the study mentioned just above: stair-step machines, any kind of stair climber like the ones in your local gym. These machines are designed to move with your body, limiting the load that your routine puts on your bones, unlike straight-up concrete or asphalt.

It’s worth noting that those with osteoporosis should avoid climbing real stairs for safe exercises – it’s very easy to fall while doing so, makes you increase the risk of injury.

Yoga And Tai Chi

Yoga has been shown clinically[6] to improve bone mineral density in women with osteoporosis. In this regard, the verdict on Tai Chi is less than conclusive, but that doesn’t mean it’s not another option if you need to get moving and want something new to try. Both forms of exercise are safe for those with bone density issues.

Plus, the obvious bonus: they’re not only excellent core exercises with osteoporosis – they’re also excellent mindfulness practices, putting you more at ease in every area of your life.

Strength Training

Strength training of the right intensity might be able to help you inhibit bone loss as you age

Strength training of the right intensity might be able to help you inhibit bone loss[7] as you age. The study also reported a 1% to 3% increase in regional bone mineral density, and this effect was most prominent among the female participants in the group.

If you’re worried about pushing it too far, it never hurts to consult a professional trainer or even just your physician. It’s one avenue that bends toward improved skeletal health[8] in the long term, young, old, or anywhere in between.

Osteoporosis Exercises: Why Exercise For Bone Strength?

Can you really exercise your way into a healthier, happier future? It might sound crazy, but the evidence stands.

Not every type of exercise is appropriate here[9] – more on the “don’t”s of osteoporosis in a moment. What are the best osteoporosis exercises?

Weight-bearing exercises have your bones and core muscles vying against gravity. Resistance training reinforces muscle strength with the help of things like resistance bands, medicine balls, and dumbbells. All have been shown to be incredibly effective exercises for osteoporosis, especially when the habit is established early on in life[10].

Another study describes osteoporosis on a societal level as being something like a ticking time bomb[11] – it predicts that osteoporotic fractures are on course to double statistically over the next fifty years.

The study cites prevention as being the best solution in a general sense. Exercising regularly throughout one’s life is one way that women can maximize their bones’ mineral density in the long run; maintaining this lifestyle as you age is the surest way to minimize bone loss later.

The Worst Exercises For Osteoporosis

We’ve all totally shredded ourselves at the gym. After you’ve been diagnosed with osteoporosis formally, however, you might want to consider dialing things back, at least until your condition improves.

High-Impact Exercises

Anything that has your body jerking or flailing is definitely something to avoid. Unfortunately, for some, this will include many forms of high-impact cardio – running, jogging, skipping rope, and any other exercise program that puts stress on the joints.

Many doctors recommend gentler forms of exercise. Things like swimming and walking on a treadmill are both much safer bets for those with osteoporosis.

Moves That Have You Bending Or Twisting Too Quickly

Protecting the spine is one of the most important considerations for those with osteoporosis. Thus, you will want to avoid those exercises that cause fast twisting or bending.

Contact Sports

This one probably goes without saying. We recommend that you avoid being tackled, pummelled, or intercepted if you’ve been diagnosed with osteoporosis.

Take Control Of Your Bone Health

The power, as they say, truly is in your hands. Life with osteoporosis doesn’t have to feel like a prison; in fact, with the right prescriptive dose of bone-friendly exercises, you might find that you’re able to enjoy all of the same things that you did before.