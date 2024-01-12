The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Some of us struggle with gaining weight and building muscle, especially in certain body areas such as the arms. Worrying that your weight is too low or that you are at an unhealthy weight will not solve your problem. If you want to improve your self-esteem by enlarging a specific body part, it takes a plan.

If you want to know how to gain weight in your arms, you need to apply the science of nutrition and exercise to your goal setting and overall plan.

How To Gain Fat In Arms? Push-ups Triceps Dips Triceps Kickbacks Bicep Curls Shoulder Presses

How To Gain Weight In Arms: 5 Easy Exercises

Resistance exercises will promote muscle growth. This consists of doing any exercise with some resistance or weights. You can target specific muscle groups that shape and define your arm muscles.

Perform 1-3 sets of 8-12 repetitions for each of these exercises, 2-3 times per week. Rest 1-2 minutes[1] between sets. Make sure that you are meeting the target. If you are just starting, consider no added weight or light weights for your routine.

Some arm exercises that support muscle gain are:

Push-ups (Traditional Push-ups, Wall Push-ups, Or Triangle Push-ups)

This classic exercise will work your shoulders, chest, and arms. If you are just starting, consider a Wall push-up, then transition to the floor while increasing strength.

Push-ups Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Start in a plank position, hands shoulder-width apart. Lower body, keeping back straight, chest near the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Engage the core, and maintain proper form.

Tips:

Maintain a straight line from head to heels.

Modify for difficulty, e.g., knees down for beginners.

Focus on controlled, full-range-of-motion movements.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Aim for three to four sets of 10-20 push-ups.

Triceps Dips

This is a great exercise you can do off the side of a chair or bed. If this is your first time, start them on the floor.

Triceps Dips Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Sit on the edge, hands by hips, fingers forward. Lift hips off the seat, legs extended or bent. Bend elbows, and lower body, and keep back close. Push back up, straightening arms.

Tips:

Keep your shoulders down and away from your ears.

Engage your core for stability and balance.

Modify the exercise by bending your knees if needed.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Aim for three to four sets of 12-15 repetitions.

Triceps Kickbacks

With this exercise, you can start without any added weight. As you feel ready for resistance add a couple of dumbbells or resistance bands.

Triceps Kickbacks Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Stand, hinge at hips, hold dumbbells, arms at sides. Bend elbows 90 degrees, palms facing in. Straighten arms back, squeezing triceps. Return to the start position, and repeat.

Tips:

Keep a stable core and neutral spine to avoid back strain.

Choose the appropriate dumbbell weight for control and proper form.

Focus on controlled, full-range-of-motion extensions for effectiveness.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Aim for 3-4 sets of 10-12 repetitions per arm.

Bicep Curls (Hammer Curls Or Concentration Curls)

If this is new to you, start without weights or resistance, then add as you get stronger.

Bicep Curls Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, and hold dumbbells by sides. Curl weights toward shoulders, and exhale. Squeeze the biceps at the top. Lower weights, inhale.

Tips:

Maintain steady, controlled movements for effective bicep engagement.

Use proper breathing techniques to avoid breath-holding during curls.

Start with a weight that challenges your muscles without sacrificing form.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Aim for 3-4 sets of 10-12 repetitions for each arm.

Shoulder Presses

To start, you may just use your arms, or use light weights. Then increase weight as strength improves.

Reminder: For these exercises, you may use dumbbells, kettlebells, or resistance bands. Many gyms have machines to help with some of these exercises, too. You can start with your body weight, and once you need a challenge increase resistance or add heavier weights.

Shoulder Presses Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Sit or stand with dumbbells at shoulder height. Press weights upward until arms fully extend. Lower to shoulder height. Exhale on the way up, inhale on the way down.

Tips:

Maintain a stable core and avoid arching your back.

Use proper breathing techniques for optimal performance.

Start with a weight that challenges you without compromising form.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Aim for three to four sets of 10-12 repetitions.

How To Gain Weight In Your Arms?

Adequate sleep will also help keep you energized. Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock

Our bodies do not spot target fat loss or fat gain. Even if doing our best to gain fat content in specific areas by eating more, our body might choose to accumulate fat in an undesired place.

Instead of asking yourself how to gain arm fat, concentrate on bulking up with muscle rather than adding fat mass. A combination of both nutrition and strength training will help you gain weight in your arms.

Target Different Muscles

The arms are composed of different muscles like your biceps, triceps, shoulders, and forearms. To achieve increasing muscle mass, and get a defined look, it will require you to complete resistance training or strength training. You may be able to do this at your home or the local gym. You can also follow routines offered in workout apps or prescribed by a personal trainer.

For a more aesthetic look, you may also want to include other upper body exercises that include chest, back, and shoulder muscles. This will also help you be physically functional.

Stretch

Include stretching[2] as part of your daily routine. This keeps you flexible and may prevent injury.

Consistency

Increasing muscles and improving our health requires that you are consistent with your training program. Encourage muscle gain as it will take time.

Rest

Appropriate rest between 7-9 hours is advisable for recovery. Adequate sleep will also help keep you energized for lifting weights while performing optimally.[3]

Can You Gain Weight In Arms By Eating?

Food is vital to managing your body weight. What you eat is bound to affect your muscle gains. The most important item in your diet is to create a calorie surplus. This means you need to eat an additional 250-500 calories daily to promote muscle gain of one-half to one pound per week. If you eat less than that you may lose weight. You can estimate how many calories you need by consulting a dietitian.

Increasing calorie intake during the day will encourage muscle gain. This is an excellent time to eat more calories from healthy foods. Avoid overly processed foods and focus on foods that will nourish you. Focus on adding muscle weight to your arms not on how to get fatter arms.

Timing

Eat every 2-3 hours. This will help you achieve your daily calories. Make sure you eat after your workout between thirty minutes to two hours after completion. Post-workout make sure you are consuming a high-protein snack or a balanced meal to help you build muscle.

Consuming 30-40 grams of a casein supplement, a protein from milk, before sleeping is associated with promoting muscle synthesis during the night. You can drink a glass of low-fat milk, before bed, but the suggested amount studied,[4] may be best found in a powder supplement.

Starches

You can include foods like oatmeal, whole-grain rice, potatoes, pasta, whole-grain bread, and other grains. These are a good source of energy for the body and healthy calories. Make sure to include these foods daily. The Institute of Medicine recommends that you eat a minimum of 130 grams of carbohydrate per day, although if you are trying to gain weight shoot for 225 grams of carbohydrate[5] minimum, again depending on your weight and weight gain goals.

Lean Proteins

Skinless poultry, eggs, seafood, and lean meats will provide important protein calories that will support muscle building. Choose salmon or mackerel a couple of times a week. These two are good sources of the healthy fat omega-3, which research suggests may aid in muscle recovery and prevention of injury. If you are trying to build muscle you might want to increase your protein intake to 1.2-1.7 grams/kilogram per day.

Low-fat milk and yogurt will also provide some good protein. It also contains calcium and vitamin D. The reason a low-fat option is advised is to reduce overall cardiovascular disease risk by limiting the consumption of saturated fats.

Healthy Fats

Include fats from plant sources like avocados, seeds, nuts, nut butter, and oils (avocado oil, olive oil, flaxseed oil, canola). You can blend nuts or avocado into your smoothies or add them to a salad. They pack some higher calories, along with some antioxidant effects. The recommended fat intake is 44-77 grams per day, although you will want to add servings from this category if trying to gain weight.

If you want to know how to gain weight in your arms and legs, increasing healthy fats in your diet might be one way since fat contains more than double the calories of protein and carbohydrates.

Fruits And Vegetables

These provide some good fiber to keep your bowels healthy. Fruits and vegetables are a source of good antioxidants. A variety of fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables should be part of your healthy diet. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings of fresh fruits and vegetables per day.

Hydration

You may need to drink 11.5 cups of fluids a day if you are a woman and 15.5 cups of fluids per day if you are a man. Mainly drink water when thirsty, this is your cue to hydrate. The best way to determine if you are drinking enough water is by making sure your urine is a pale yellow to lemonade color.

Take care hydrating with caffeine-containing beverages since caffeine is a diuretic and may cause you to lose water in your urine thus fostering dehydration.

High Calorie/Protein Supplements

If you have a hard time eating more food, consider a protein powder. These will provide a variety of amino acids, come in various flavors, and can support you in meeting your goals. Protein powders come in handy when you need a good source of calories and amino acids to build muscle and support weight gain.

Summary

At the end of the day, working on fitness goals requires consistency. If you stick to your weight training plan and maintain positive thinking and a healthy attitude it will help you achieve your goals. Keep this up to reap the benefits of creating some healthy muscle tissue, increasing the size of your arms, and being functional every day.