Mons Pubis Fat Loss Exercise: How To Reduce Mons Pubis Fat In 2024?

Emma

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kimberly Langdon, MD

mons pubis fat loss exercise
Daily cardio combined with high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is the best way to lose weight in any area of the body. Photo: Shutterstock & Team Design

Can you reduce the size of your mon pubis? How to reduce mons pubis at home? Many women live life dreading this part of their bodies—unlike the belly and posterior, it can often appear to be much larger than what some would consider ideal, even if one has little excess body fat to deal with elsewhere.

You know her. You love her. Every woman has a FUPA (fat upper pubic area). Here’s how you can make the most of yours.

5 Mons Pubis Exercises To Do Daily

  1. Planks
  2. Crunches
  3. Leg flutters
  4. Supported leg lifts
  5. The boat

Mons Pubis Fat Loss Exercise

As always, the best way to lose weight in any area of the body is daily cardio in combination with high-intensity interval training, and HIIT. A few mons pubis fat loss exercise to prevent weight gain in this area include the following.

Planks

This classic powerhouse move is a whole-body workout, and it requires nothing but some space and an exercise mat. 

Fun variations include side planks, forearm planks, mountain climbers, and even burpees. The harder you push yourself, the better your results will end up being.

Planks - mons pubis fat loss exercise
Planks Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do: 

  1. Start in a push-up position with elbows bent 90 degrees.
  2. Keep the body straight, engage the core, and hold.
  3. Maintain plank for the desired duration.
  4. Breathe steadily and avoid sagging or arching.
  5. Gradually increase time as core strength improves.

Tips:

  • Maintain a straight line from head to heels to engage core muscles effectively.
  • Keep your neck in a neutral position, looking down at the floor, to avoid straining your neck.
  • Focus on your breathing; inhale deeply through your nose and exhale slowly through your mouth while holding the plank position.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 20-30 seconds hold.

Crunches

Crunches and sit-ups are some of the best home workouts to burn fat in the belly, sides, and FUPA. Bicycle crunches are especially useful in this regard, as they get your entire body moving, from head to toe. 

Crunches
Crunches Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do: 

  1. Lie on your back with knees bent, and feet flat.
  2. Cross arms over chest or place hands behind head.
  3. Lift the upper body, engage the core, and exhale.
  4. Lower back down without straining the neck.
  5. Perform desired reps, and focus on controlled movements.

Tips: 

  • Avoid pulling on your neck; instead, focus on lifting with your core.
  • Exhale as you crunch up, inhale on the way down.
  • Maintain a steady, controlled pace throughout the exercise to engage your core effectively.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 15-20 reps.

Leg Flutters

Ordinary leg raises are great when conditioning your core. You can burn fat more effectively, however, by adding in a simple leg flutter. How?

Leg Flutters
Leg Flutters Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do: 

  1. Lie on your back with your legs straight and arms by your sides.
  2. Lift legs slightly off the ground, keeping them straight.
  3. Alternate rapid, small up-and-down movements with both legs.
  4. Engage core, and breathe steadily throughout the exercise.
  5. Perform for the desired duration while maintaining control.

Tips:

  • Keep your lower back pressed firmly against the floor to engage your core.
  • Maintain a controlled fluttering motion, avoiding excessive leg movement.
  • Focus on your breathing to stay relaxed and in control during the exercise.

Optimal Sets and Reps: You can perform them in a timed duration. Perform for 30-60 seconds.

Supported Leg Lifts

Much like mountain climbers, burpees, and bicycle crunches, using a chair or a barre for support opens up a whole new world of easy cardio moves like leg lifts and drops.

How to do: 

  1. Lean forward, utilizing furniture for balance.
  2. Engage core and glutes, and lift knee to waist level on each side.
  3. Repeat until muscle fatigue.
  4. Maintain proper form, akin to a plank, for effective fat loss.

Tips:

  • Focus on controlled and deliberate leg lifts to engage target muscles effectively.
  • Use a stable surface or furniture for support to maintain balance.
  • Engage your core and lift one leg at a time, avoiding excessive swinging.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 12-15 repetitions per leg.

The Boat

The boat pose is a popular move in yoga, and you can modify it into what’s essentially a full-body sit-up, which is perfect when targeting fat cells in the pubic mound.

How to do: 

  1. Lie flat on your back, arms straight and at your side. 
  2. Lift both your upper body and your legs, keeping your arms straight and suspended as you bend inward. 
  3. Draw your knees up and into your chest as you lift yourself. 
  4. Return to your starting position and continue as you please.

Tips:

  • Focus on maintaining steady breathing throughout the exercise to stay relaxed and engaged.
  • Sit up tall, engage your core, and balance on your sitting bones.
  • Keep your chest lifted and shoulders relaxed to avoid straining.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Start with 3 sets of 15-20 seconds hold and gradually increase duration.

What Is Mons Pubis Fat?

The mons pubis, also called the pubic mound, the mons, and the fat upper pubic area is the outermost part of the female anatomy. You may recognize it as the mound of fatty tissue on top of[1] the pubic bone.

The mons pubis bears pubic hair, but it also acts as a cushion during sexual intercourse and secretes pheromones associated with sex. It’s a completely normal part of the female anatomy, but many women perceive themselves poorly in this area.

You don’t need a tummy tuck to reduce excess mons pubis fat, although that certainly is one way to proceed.

What Causes Mons Pubis Fat?

If you feel that your jeans are just a bit too snug in this area, you’re in luck: loose skin, excess fat, and a sagging lower belly will all usually have some root cause. A larger-than-normal fat upper pubic area may come as a result of body fat distribution, a lack of mons pubis fat loss exercise, an unhealthy diet, hormonal imbalance, or even just plain old genetics.

It’s the same as with any other area of the body—the tendency to store fat in one part of the body or another is inheritable by up to around 60 percent[2] after BMI is factored into the equation. Fat cells in the mons pubis may or may not be reflective of your body composition overall, but maintaining healthy body weight is one way to minimize excess fat in this area naturally.

With that being said, it’s worth reiterating that your BMI as a whole should be taken into consideration before taking any extreme measures against your FUPA. If you’re already well within the healthy upper weight limit for your body size, we encourage you to embrace your mons, not try to get rid of them.

Again, the mons pubis is nothing to be ashamed of; some people have a large mons pubis, and it may have nothing to do with body fat percentage overall. However, losing weight, if you need to, will certainly help you slim down your mons pubis area. Here’s how to do it the right way.

How To Get Rid Of Excess Pubic Fat

Our advice? If you need to lose weight, doing so should be your first course of action. 

Consider this option before you consider doing anything invasive or dangerous—with the right diet and daily routine, you can improve the appearance of your pubic area significantly, all while improving your health and fitness levels as a whole in the process.

Healthy Diet And Cardio Exercise

If you’re serious about whipping your pubic area into shape, your first goal should be to lose fat through a steady, daily calorie deficit. Accomplishing this is easy through a better diet and more exercise.

Besides mons pubis fat loss exercise, we’ll talk more about how to lose mons pubis fat through diet and lifestyle in a moment—loose skin, excess fat, and a sagging lower abdomen can all be tightened up easily with the right attitude, and some time.

Plastic Surgery For Mons Pubis

If weight gain simply isn’t the problem, you do have other clinical means of action. Cosmetic surgery for the mons pubis isn’t exactly the most common type of procedure, but it’s well within the realm of what’s medically possible.

What is monsplasty? It’s a classification of procedures devoted exclusively to this sensitive region. It’s sort of like a tummy tuck that focuses on the upper pubic area—pubic fat and excess skin are removed, and the pubic area is then buttoned back up neatly.

Liposuction may also play a role in your experience. This type of procedure can either be used on its own to get rid of excess fat in the pubic area or conjunction with more extensive mentoplasty, as described above.

Your results, ideally, will be a much lower pubic mound, resulting in an anatomical profile that appears to be sexier, slimmer, and slinkier. It’s an intensive process and usually quite expensive, but it’s an option if weight loss just isn’t delivering the image you crave.

Abdominoplasty, in a general sense, is also one way to address fatty tissue located in the pubic area. This cohort[3] of obese patients with pendulous bellies and mons pubis deformities were able to successfully improve the appearances of their lower abdomen and pubic mound. 

These results proved to be long-lasting—over nearly three years, the researchers behind this effort were able to track the patient satisfaction of the participants, which appeared to remain strong across the board.

Diet Plan To Reduce Pubic Fat

Finally, our most important piece of advice. It’s so much easier to get rid of fat in the mons pubis when you support your efforts through a rich, nourishing diet.

Maintaining your deficit will inevitably be the most important thing to remember here. You can eat what you like and when you like, as long as your dietary habits don’t outpace your activity levels as a whole.

What makes a great diet? It depends. If you love to eat, we recommend choosing low-calorie, high-volume options like big salads, veggie roasts, and sweet fruit smoothies. If you love a good fat bomb, plan your days around small, extremely sustaining meals and snacks, taking care to keep track of your intake and expenditure overall.

There’s no single, perfect way to do it—the best way to lose FUPA fat is the routine that you have time for and can stick to realistically. Beyond that, though? It’s all up to you.

Conclusion

Losing weight is never impossible, even in this area of the body that tends to be especially stubborn. Every woman’s mind is different, and we don’t always have the power to change our appearance intrinsically without resorting to drastic options like plastic surgery like a question of how to get rid of mons pubis fat without surgery. 

Instead of fixating on your pubic mound, we urge you to embrace it as a natural part of your body. If weight loss in this area compels you into a better, healthier way of life in the process, all the better.

Emma

Written by:

Emma Garofalo, Former Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Emma Garofalo is a writer based in Pittsburgh, PA. A lover of science, art, and all things culinary, few things excite her more than the opportunity to learn about something new." It is now in the sheet in the onboarding paperwork, apologies!!

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

