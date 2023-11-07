Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

ADHD In Toddlers: Early Signs, Treatments & Tips 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

adhd in toddlers
ADHD can affect both children and adults, with diagnosis typically occurring around age 4. Photo: Sharomka/Shutterstock

Many people suffer from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Surprisingly, it is expected that most people with ADHD will develop another mental health disorder at some point in their lives. Behavioral or conduct concerns, learning disorders, anxiety, and depression are the most prevalent ADHD comorbidities.

Although ADHD can affect both children and adults, However, parents frequently worry that their little one may show signs of ADHD. However, parents frequently worry that their little one may be showing signs of ADHD, which is understandable given that symptoms of ADHD can appear as early as the toddler years.

Does my toddler have ADHD? To answer this question, continue reading for a more in-depth explanation of the symptoms, causes, treatments, and recommendations for ADHD in toddlers.

Can Toddlers Have ADHD?

Despite the lack of standardized ADHD diagnosis criteria, an expanding body of evidence indicates that ADHD symptoms appear in children before age four. 

Suppose your toddler’s impulsive, inattentive, and hyperactive behaviors persist even after they begin elementary school; it may be appropriate to meet with your childcare provider to see whether they observe similar tendencies.

Signs Of ADHD In Toddlers

Signs Of ADHD In Toddlers
Toddlers with ADHD may show varying signs. Photo: Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock

The American Academy of Pediatrics describes toddlers as kids between the ages of 1 year and 3 years. The following are the major red flags that may drive you to diagnose ADHD. 

  • Inattention.
  • Hyperactivity.
  • Impulsivity.

The three basic signs of ADHD in toddlers can manifest in various ways, and a toddler with ADHD may exhibit some or all of them. If you notice that your toddler is more active and impulsive than other toddlers their age, make a mental note of it, keep a close eye on their behavior, and seek help for your child if their actions are extreme and affecting their activities and relationships.

The following are some examples of ADHD symptoms in toddlers:

  • Their behavior appears inappropriate or unpleasant for their age, for example, an ADHD child hitting parents.
  • They frequently engage in disruptive behavior.
  • They appear to be not listening or paying attention most of the time.
  • They continuously shift in their seat or fidget with their hands or feet.
  • They run or climb excessively.

Diagnosing ADHD In Children

Although ADHD  symptoms in preschool-aged children occasionally appear, diagnosing the illness in very young toddlers is challenging. Specialists should diagnose children with a Confirmation of any ADH, such as a developmental pediatrician, speech pathologist, or psychiatrist/psychologist.

Confirmation of any ADHD diagnosis in children should be done by a specialist, such as a developmental pediatrician, speech pathologist, or psychiatrist/psychologist.

At the first appointment, you can discuss specifics about your toddler’s symptoms, such as when and where they began. After evaluating your child for early warning signs vs. typical toddler behaviors, the specialist can provide strategies to promote growth in any areas that concern you.

Your child must meet the following criteria[1] for an ADHD diagnosis:

  • Exhibit a minimum of six ADHD symptoms of inattention.
  • Exhibit symptoms in two or more settings, including academic, residential, and social settings.
  • Have been experiencing symptoms for at least six months.
  • Exhibit symptoms that interfere with your child’s ability to participate, typically in home, school, or peer environments.

What Are The Causes Of ADHD

It is still unknown what causes ADHD in children; however, most specialists feel that it is a genetic disorder[2] and that children with ADHD have changes in brain chemistry that make them more prone to symptoms. Let’s take a deeper look at these two points below:

Genetics

Many people diagnosed with ADHD have a history of the disorder running in their family.[2] One out of every four children diagnosed with ADHD is said to have a parent who also displays symptoms of the illness. There is a good chance that a member of the close family, most typically a sibling, also has ADHD. It is not uncommon for parents to be diagnosed with ADHD simultaneously with their children.

Brain Chemistry And Mental Processes

According to research, children with ADHD develop their prefrontal cortex at a slower rate than children who are normally developing. The size is also slightly reduced. This results in abnormally low neurotransmitters dopamine and noradrenaline levels, which ordinarily relay information between the prefrontal brain and the basal ganglia. Individuals with low dopamine levels will try to replicate that rewarding sensation in other ways.

Risk factors of ADHD in toddlers include

  • Prenatal exposures such as maternal alcohol and drug abuse.
  • Exposure to toxins in the environment, such as lead or mercury.
  • Prematurity.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no evidence that high blood sugar causes hyperactivity. Furthermore, many youngsters struggle to focus, but not all have ADHD.

Treatments For Toddlers ADHD

The diagnostic and statistical manual has recommendations for treating ADHD in 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds; however, there are currently no recommendations for treating ADHD in toddlers. The Centers for Disease Control suggests that for preschool children with ADHD, behavioral therapy is a treatment option that is both safe and effective.[3] 

So, just what is behavioral therapy? 

Children with ADHD have shown remarkable improvement with behavioral therapy, often known as behavior modification. Positive reinforcement, consistent discipline, and ADHD baby talk are just some of the strategies that caregivers can learn from a therapist during behavior treatment to help them better manage the child’s actions. 

Tips For Parents Of Toddlers With ADHD

Tips For Parents Of Toddlers With ADHD
Parental involvement in ADHD treatment has a significant impact. Photo: altanaka/Shutterstock

Because an ADHD child needs constant attention, parental involvement in ADHD treatment has a significant impact. If you provide your toddler with a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and other helpful behaviors, they may find it easier to control their ADHD symptoms. Consider the following tips to assist your child in dealing with ADHD.

  • Recognize and reward positive behavior: Positive behavior should be commended more frequently than negative behavior to create and reinforce positive behavior.
  • Adequate sleep: It has been proven that if children get enough sleep,[4] the symptoms of ADHD are significantly reduced.
  • Nature benefits: Try to get your youngster to spend at least 15 minutes every day outside, playing in the fresh air.
  • Routine exercise: For children with ADHD, hobbies such as dance or other physical activities[5] that require them to pay close attention to their body’s motions may be especially beneficial.
  • Nutritious diet: Several independent studies[6] have found that the timing of meals as well as the types of foods consumed, might influence ADHD symptoms in youngsters. Research indicates that keeping saturated fat and refined sugar at a minimum in your child’s diet may reward you with manageable behaviors.

While there are many ways to help a child with ADHD at home, you may also want to seek professional help as well. A team of experts in ADHD can assist you in figuring out how to support your child best.

The Takeaways

According to the above facts, ADHD is one of the chronic mental disorders that affects millions of children and frequently lasts into adulthood. Toddlers with ADHD suffer from inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

If you suspect your toddler has ADHD, take track of the symptoms, how frequently they occur, and when they occur. The next obvious step is to discuss this with your childcare specialist. For young children, healthcare providers may recommend behavior therapy as the first line of ADHD treatment, and experts believe this is the most effective mode of delivery. It is critical to note that treating your child for ADHD as soon as it may help to reduce the severity of the illness.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Drechsler, R., Brem, S., Brandeis, D., Grünblatt, E., Berger, G. and Walitza, S. (2020). ADHD: Current Concepts and Treatments in Children and Adolescents. [online] 51(05), pp.315–335. doi:https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0040-1701658.
  2. Faraone, S.V. and Larsson, H. (2018). Genetics of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. [online] 24(4), pp.562–575. doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-018-0070-0.
  3. CDC (2020). Parent Training in Behavior Management for ADHD. [online] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/adhd/behavior-therapy.html#:~:text=Behavior%20therapy%20is%20an%20effective,it%20is%20delivered%20by%20parents.
  4. Hiscock, H., Sciberras, E., Mensah, F., Gerner, B., Efron, D., Khano, S. and Oberklaid, F. (2015). Impact of a behavioural sleep intervention on symptoms and sleep in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and parental mental health: randomised controlled trial. BMJ, [online] 350(jan20 1), pp.h68–h68. doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.h68.
  5. Chan, Y.-S., Jang, J.-T. and Ho, C.-S. (2022). Effects of physical exercise on children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Biomedical Journal, [online] 45(2), pp.265–270. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bj.2021.11.011.
  6. Pinto, S., Correia-de-Sá, T., Sampaio-Maia, B., Vasconcelos, C., Moreira, P. and Ferreira-Gomes, J. (2022). Eating Patterns and Dietary Interventions in ADHD: A Narrative Review. Nutrients, [online] 14(20), p.4332. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14204332.
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement