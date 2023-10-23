Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Keto Weight Loss Timeline 2023: What To Expect From This Diet?

keto weight loss timeline
We provide a list of things to expect during phases of the keto diet. Photo: Raihana Asral/Shutterstock

The keto diet method continues to gain widespread popularity among those searching for an effective approach to managing their weight by cutting carbs and increasing healthy fat intake.

Are you aware that adopting a ketogenic regimen enables your body to enter a metabolic state called ketosis? This stimulates your body to burn fat fast, resulting in an impressive weight loss outcome.

In this article, we will provide you with insights on what to expect throughout your experiences following the keto diet weight loss timeline – starting with essential adaptation stages, followed by tips for success during each critical stage, leading up to establishing long-term sustainability for a healthier life.

Remember, overlooking this timeline information could very easily translate to you missing out on all the motivation and support you need to meet your ultimate weight loss goals.

So, sit tight as we navigate your path together!

Keto Weight Loss Timeline: What’s To Expect?

Pursuing a keto diet course may lead to exciting modifications in your health and physique. But ensuring you have an accurate understanding of what awaits you during this low-carb, high-fat diet is fundamental to success.

Below is a comprehensive list of things to expect during the initial phases of the ketogenic diet:

  • 1 week: fatigue, irritability, hunger, water weight loss, weight loss fluctuations, and even keto flu
  • 1 month: appetite and cravings reduction, insulin levels decrease, more energy
  • 6 months: lose weight rapidly, about 8-12 pounds monthly

We will also be covering the general timeline of the keto diet, how long it takes to lose weight on the keto plan, and all the best foods that will help you hit your goal weight on this specific diet.

Expectations For A Typical Keto Weight Loss Timeline

Expectations For A Typical Keto Weight Loss Timeline
You will experience various symptoms in different timelines of the keto diet. Photo: BONDART PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock

The keto weight loss timeline varies from person to person, but here’s a general outline of what you can expect:

1 Week

The first and second weeks of adapting to a keto diet are often the most difficult, which is why it is crucial to go into ketosis prepared and knowing it will be tough, but with practical expectations to get you through the hard days.

It is normal to experience fatigue, irritability, hunger, some water weight loss, and more weight loss fluctuations in the first week as your body makes major changes to burning fat and ketones instead of glucose.

Keto flu symptoms (experiences associated with the body adapting to a ketogenic diet) such as constipation and other short-lived issues will give way before long, so try not to get discouraged and keep the long run in mind.

1 Month

By the end of the first month on the ketogenic diet, you will likely feel far better than you did during the first week. This is because your body has become more adept at using fat for energy.

As your body adjusts to your new eating schedule and reaps the advantages of enhanced satiation, you should notice a reduction in appetite and cravings. Decreased insulin levels are another telltale sign that your body has entered ketosis.

You may find that you have less gas and more energy throughout the day around this time. All you now have to do is maintain electrolyte balance, drink plenty of water, and include frequent physical activity and rest periods into your lifestyle.

6 Months

After the first month, it is normal to see keto dieters lose weight at a rapid rate of 8-12 pounds monthly, but it is expected of you to mentally prepare for this trend to change after the initial couple of months.

This is not because you are doing anything wrong; the body just responds more quickly when there is more fat to burn and then slows down and becomes more consistent later on.

When you begin the ketogenic diet, your body will get more proficient at accessing and using fat stores, so you can anticipate experiencing increased energy levels. Things like eating clean, avoiding processed foods, and getting regular exercise that seemed virtually impossible at first are now second nature.

Keto Diet & Ketosis: An Overview

The ketogenic diet, or “keto diet,” as it is often called, is an eating plan characterized by low carbohydrates, moderate protein intake, and high healthy fat intake. This diet scheme is targeted at bringing up a metabolic state known as ketosis,[1] where the body depends on fat as its main source of energy rather than conventional carbohydrates.

Due to the toning down of carbs inspired by the diet, your daily carb intake ranging from 20 to 50 grams[2] causes your glycogen stores in the cells to be depleted and supplanted by reliance on stored fat for energy needs. This process then leads to the production of ketones, which are molecules produced by the liver from the breakdown of fat.

Foods with low carb content like meats, fish, eggs, nuts, seeds, avocados, oils, and non-starchy vegetables are recommended, while high-carb foods like grains, sugar, fruits, and starchy vegetables are “no-go areas”. The balance in this regimen promotes satiety and can lead to significant weight loss.

Apart from weight and fat loss, the keto diet also offers various potential health benefits such as:

Some individuals may also consider incorporating supplements into their keto lifestyle, such as the best keto diet pills, to further support their weight loss efforts and overall well-being.

These supplements have gained attention in the market, and it’s always advisable to do thorough research and read the reviews before incorporating them into your regimen. Supplements have also shown promise in certain therapeutic applications, such as managing epilepsy and supporting neurological health.[3]

The keto diet is not for everyone, and this particularly depends on medical and dietetic history. Therefore, you need to consult with a healthcare professional or dietitian before making any significant changes.

The Way The Keto Diet Causes Weight Loss

How exactly the keto diet facilitates weight loss is a question on most people’s minds. Here are a few points that explain the details of the process:

Consumption Of More Protein

There are various weight reduction benefits to increasing protein intake, which can occur on some ketogenic diets.

Gluconeogenesis

Your body converts fat and protein into glucose for energy, and this process causes more calories to be burned daily.

Reduced Body Fat

The fat-burning process known as lipogenesis[4] can be slowed by following a ketogenic diet. This occurs due to the fatty storage of excess carbohydrates. When carbohydrates are scarce, the body turns to fat for fuel.

Appetite Suppressant

Ketogenic diets help you feel full. Positive changes in hunger hormones such as leptin and ghrelin provide evidence[5] for this theory.

Improved Insulin Sensitivity

The insulin sensitivity of the body can greatly improve by simply following a ketogenic diet, which fosters fuel use and metabolism.

How Long Does It Take To Lose Weight On Keto?

How Long Does It Take To Lose Weight On Keto
People may need at least two weeks before getting weight loss in the keto diet. Photo: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

There is no universal answer to this as there are many factors that determine how long it takes. Some of these factors include:

  • Metabolism
  • Carb-protein-fat intake
  • Level of exercise
  • Whether you follow the diet strictly

However, if you want a ballpark figure, getting into ketosis and starting to lose weight takes approximately two to four days. Some individuals may need up to two weeks[6] before they see any weight loss.

Best Foods That Help You Lose Weight On The Keto Diet

Is Spinach good for weight loss?”, “Are Eggs needed in the ketogenic diet?”, “Can I eat red Meat?”

To help answer some of these questions, here are some of the best foods that can aid in losing weight while following the keto diet:

  • Avocados 
  • Eggs 
  • Fatty Fish (Salmon, mackerel, and sardines) 
  • Lean Poultry and Meat
  • Leafy greens
  • Broccoli
  • Zucchini
  • Spinach  
  • Nuts and Seeds  
  • Cauliflower
  • Olive Oil and Coconut Oil
  • Berries (Strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries)

Is cauliflower good for you? Yes, it is! Cauliflower is a versatile and nutritious vegetable that can be enjoyed on the keto diet. It is low in carbs and packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making it a great choice to avoid weight gain and overall health.

Potential Side Effects Of The Keto Diet For Weight Loss

The diet has many advantages, but it also comes with some side effects, which are generally characterized as “keto flu”. They include:

  • Bad breath
  • Constipation
  • Nausea
  • Headaches
  • Insomnia
  • Dehydration
  • Low bone density  
  • High cholesterol  
  • Kidney stones

Conclusion

The keto diet, also known as high fat, or low-carb diet, offers a promising approach to your body weight loss journey and improved health by targeting body fat percentage. Embarking on this journey requires understanding and realistic expectations, including considerations on how much weight one aims to lose and the body’s ability to burn fat efficiently.

The ketogenic or keto diet emphasizes consuming fewer calories while maintaining a state of ketosis, where the body utilizes fat as its primary source of energy. By having a firm grasp of the process and being aware of potential challenges like the ‘keto flu,’ individuals can care better for their health and make progress toward their ideal weight reduction objectives.

Moreover, a good diet plays a crucial role in supporting the overall success of the keto diet.

