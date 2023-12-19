The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Magnesium is needed for over 300 essential processes in the body. It is needed for heart health, muscle contractions, blood pressure regulation, bone health, and energy production. It also aids in the maintenance of normal calcium, potassium, and zinc levels.

Because magnesium is such an important mineral, magnesium deficiency has been linked to a wide range of health problems. Unfortunately, magnesium insufficiency[1] persists at alarming rates in the United States. According to research, nearly half of Americans do not get enough magnesium from their diets. While magnesium deficiency is common, most people do not need a magnesium supplement. This is because magnesium is rich in the food supply. Continue reading to find out more about the health benefits of magnesium and learn the top 10 magnesium-rich foods for leg cramps and other health conditions.

10 Foods High In Magnesium You Should Try

Do you want to know what food has the most magnesium? From dark chocolate to avocados, these tasty selections pack a nutritional punch. See the list of 10 magnesium-rich foods for a healthy immune system:

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens can assist your body in obtaining magnesium. Photo: Olivier Tabary/Shutterstock

Eating a lot of dark leafy greens is one way to get your daily dose of magnesium. This is probably why most of us were encouraged to eat our greens as children.

According to newer studies, consuming a diet high in dark green vegetables is one of the easiest methods to improve magnesium consumption while also delivering various other health benefits. To get your magnesium fix, stock up on raw or cooked dark leafy greens like collard greens, baby spinach, Swiss chard, and kale.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is a delicious source of magnesium. Photo: BestPix/Shutterstock

Dark chocolate[2] has been a popular treat since the Mayans used it to flavor beverages from 2000 B.C. We continue to value chocolate, and there are more reasons than ever to enjoy this wonderful candy. In addition to being tasty, dark chocolate is also a rich magnesium food source.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, one ounce of dark chocolate contains 64.6 milligrams of magnesium. Flavanols, healthy plant compounds[3] found in dark chocolate, help lower bad cholesterol, thus preventing it from building up in your arteries.

Fatty Fish

Magnesium is a vital mineral found in fatty fish. Photo: 13Smile/Shutterstock

Fish, especially fatty fish, is an excellent source of several essential nutrients, including magnesium. Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and halibut, are some of the highest in magnesium.

According to the USDA, a three-ounce serving of cooked farmed Atlantic salmon offers 24.6 milligrams of magnesium which can help meet your recommended dietary allowance[4] of 310 -420 mg per day.

Whole Grains

Whole, unprocessed grains are good sources of magnesium. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Magnesium is only one of the numerous minerals present in whole grains. The USDA recommends making whole-grain pasta, brown rice, and bread the foundation of your diet because they contain more magnesium than refined versions.[5] Choose whole grains over refined, processed grains whenever possible for a rich magnesium diet.

Legumes

Legumes contain both protein and magnesium. Photo: Luis Echeverri Urrea/Shutterstock

Legumes are a nutrient-dense plant family that includes lentils, beans, chickpeas, peas, and soybeans. They’re a nutritional powerhouse on multiple levels, including magnesium concentration. Cooked black beans, for example, have 120 milligrams of magnesium per cup, which can help you meet your daily magnesium requirements.

Low-Fat Yogurt

Plain yogurt is a healthy magnesium source from childhood. Photo: mama_mia/Shutterstock

Plain yogurt[6] is high in protein and contains 41.6 milligrams of magnesium per cup along with various beneficial probiotics. Getting a daily dose of yogurt can help you meet your magnesium requirements and support a healthy gut at the same time.

Bananas

Magnesium and other minerals are abundant in bananas. Photo: Nick Alias/Shutterstock

Bananas are well-known for their potassium content, but potassium isn’t the only mineral they contain. According to the USDA, a medium-sized banana contains 34 milligrams[7] of magnesium, a healthy dose of vitamin C, and a fair amount of dietary fiber.

Bananas provide numerous benefits, including low cost, portability, and compatibility with other magnesium-rich foods such as bread, fortified cereals, and nut butter.

Nuts

The protein in nuts promotes mineral magnesium absorption. Photo: Jiri Hera/Shutterstock

Nuts are renowned for being fantastic snacks due to their high protein, fiber, and healthy fat quantities. Furthermore, studies have revealed that certain nuts, such as cashews, peanuts, almonds, and Brazil nuts, are high in magnesium. According to the USDA, one ounce of dry-roasted almonds contains 76.5 milligrams of magnesium.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds have a high magnesium content. Photo: JeniFoto/Shutterstock

Seeds, particularly pumpkin seeds,[8] offer a variety of nutrients, including magnesium. Just 1 cup of pumpkin seeds provides 764 mg of magnesium. You’ll also get a lot of fiber if you eat the shells.

Avocados

Avocados are special foods high in magnesium and potassium. Photo: Nina Firsova/Shutterstock

Avocados are nutritious fruits high in magnesium, and they also contain a variety of other health-promoting minerals. The average avocado weighs 170 grams and contains 29 mg of magnesium per 100 grams.

Avocados, like almonds, are a concentrated source of calories because of their high healthy fat content. This is important to keep in mind If weight loss is your aim, then you’ll want to keep your portion size in check.

Why Do You Need Magnesium?

The human body cannot function without magnesium. Magnesium is a micronutrient that is essential for health and is required by many organs and tissues in the body. It is required for things like blood pressure and blood sugar control, increasing muscle and bone mineral density, and DNA replication and repair.

A lack of magnesium can also lead to low calcium and potassium levels. Health professionals have linked magnesium deficiency to various health issues; therefore, consuming the necessary quantity of high-magnesium foods each day is critical.

Magnesium Side Effects & Safe Dosage

Magnesium overload from food is highly unlikely because the human body excretes excess magnesium through urine. However, there are certain instances where your doctor may suggest that you take a magnesium supplement:

Indigestion.

Magnesium deficiency.

Constipation.

Pre-eclampsia (high blood pressure during pregnancy).

Cerebral palsy complications in pregnancy.

Irregular heartbeat.

Always consult with your doctor regarding the proper magnesium dose, as too much dietary magnesium intake may cause adverse health consequences such as nausea, cramps, and diarrhea. In addition, very high-dose magnesium supplementation has been linked to abnormal heart rhythms, unconsciousness, confusion, sluggish breathing, lower blood pressure, and even death.

The Bottom Line

It is clear that magnesium is an essential mineral for many aspects of health, including sustaining strong muscles, nerve function, bones, and brain function. Fortunately, the broad variety of healthful foods available today can help you meet your magnesium dietary needs.

To ensure you consume your daily dose of magnesium and many other critical nutrients, eat a well-balanced diet that contains some of the foods listed above. A doctor may recommend magnesium supplements if your dietary intake falls short of recommended magnesium levels.

The best preventative measure to avoid a magnesium deficiency is to maintain a healthy routine of frequent exercise, adequate rest, and a balanced, nutritious diet containing magnesium-rich foods and consider supplementation if dietary measures are insufficient.