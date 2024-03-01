Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Is Milk Good For You? Stunning Benefits Of Drinking Milk In 2024

Elesa Zehndorfer

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

is milk good for you
Milk is just too awesome not to include in our daily diets. Photo: Freepik

The iconic Got Milk? campaign is still regarded as a landmark in advertising history. It was a true cultural phenomenon, with now-legendary director Michael Bay directing the first of many ‘milk mustache’ commercials and famed photographer Annie Liebovitz leading the print campaigns.

That humble little mustache, worn with pride throughout the years by the cast of Friends, Frasier, and other iconic TV shows, supermodels (Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell), global musical superstars (such as Elton John, Britney Spears), and world-famous athletes (Tom Brady) certainly made milk cool again. But is milk good for you? And do dairy-free alternatives deliver the benefits that they claim? Let’s find out!

Is Milk Healthy?

Is drinking milk good for you? Yes, it is.

From newborns and new mothers to athletes and senior citizens, it is nutritious to drink milk, which can provide incredible health benefits for us all. The key is to find the right milk that suits our lifestyle, digestive needs, and taste buds, and to then sit back, enjoy, and let the nutritional benefits of this liquid gold flow through your body! 

Is Milk Good For You?

Milk is power-packed with nutrients that we simply can’t afford to miss out on.

In this article, we’ll cover milk’s health benefits for your body and mind, including how milk is good for your bones and teeth. We’ll also be looking at the dairy and dairy-free milk alternatives (almond, oat, coconut, soy, cashew, goat milk, and macadamia) and how much of them you should be drinking daily. And, if you are worried about the saturated fat in milk, choose the low-fat options!

We’ll discuss how milk is a great choice for losing body fat and boosting diet success. And finally, we’ll let you know how you can even successfully follow a lectin-free diet (popular amongst gluten-intolerant and irritable bowel syndrome sufferers) while also greatly enjoying the wonders of milk daily.

Nutrients In Milk

Many people don’t realize that milk and dairy products are food! And it’s one heck of a nutrient-packed food, too. So why is milk good for you?

Just one glass of dairy milk comes power-packed with an amazing nine essential nutrients: vitamin D, calcium, protein, vitamins B2 and B12, potassium, vitamin A, magnesium, and phosphorus. Since many of us tend to be low in calcium, potassium, and Vitamin D, dairy products remain a solid choice in our daily diets if we want to be as healthy and happy as we can be!

There are many dairy-free alternatives, too, all with unique but different nutrient contents.

Oat milk is certainly good for you. It is particularly high in a fiber called beta-glucan (great for the heart and digestive health) and is also particularly environmentally friendly to produce. Is almond milk good for you? Yes, it certainly is! It contains a higher calcium content than cow’s milk and is perfect for anyone following a lectin-free diet as it is lectin-free.

Soy milk is good for you, too, as it is high in protein and contains all nine essential amino acids, while macadamia milk is full of goodness, offering a great source of vitamin D. Some may ask, is cashew milk good for you? Cashew milk, while not so high in calcium, offers impressive levels of manganese and magnesium (great for sleep, healthy bones, and emotional health).

And is coconut milk good for you too? Sure. It also contains some heart-healthy fats that may boost weight loss and energy in the short term (and offers a creamy, indulgent texture – great for healthy protein shakes and baking!), while goat milk is good for you because it combines the healthy-fat benefits of coconut milk with the calcium and other nutrient-rich benefits of cow’s milk.

Proven Milk Health Benefits

Proven Milk Health Benefits
The benefits of milk are extensive. Photo: Freepik

The benefits of this incredible food are extensive! And we’ve curated our top five favorites right here.

Amazing For Diet Success

A glass of low-fat cow’s milk includes an impressive serving of protein, which helps to regulate appetite and promotes a feeling of fullness while potentially boosting fat loss. Milk suits a low-calorie profile, which is ideal for fat-loss goals while simultaneously packing in all the nutrients you need to stay healthy throughout the dieting process.

Unrivaled Benefits For Bone Health

Consuming milk offers a very cheap and accessible source of high-quality calcium and magnesium, which makes it a powerful option for maintaining bone health. It also plays a valuable direct role in providing the nutrients and peptides needed for the osteoblastic (bone formation) process to take place.

Slows Down Brain Aging

Drinking low-fat milk has been found by a recent academic study to provide a marked effect in slowing down the aging of the brain. This cognitively strengthening effect of milk may be so powerful that it even helps to protect us against the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Clear And Smooth Skin

This might be the least known benefit, but milk and dairy intake have been found, by recent scientific studies,[1] to benefit skin, promoting clear dermatological and cosmetic benefits! Milk may bestow a whitening effect moisturizing the skin while toning and smoothing its texture.

A Great Base For Protein Shakes

Finally, meeting your daily protein requirements offers a whole heap of health benefits, but it can be hard to achieve. Protein powders, no longer the mainstay of bodybuilders and athletes, are now used by regular office workers, students, and housewives to easily max out on their nutritional protein-based requirements, contributing to fat loss, great sleep, smooth skin, and better energy and focus.

Side Effects Of Milk

But can milk also be bad for you? Well, not really, but there is a caveat – the key is to choose the right kind of milk that suits your body and not consume it to excess.[2]

Here’s why. Because cow’s milk is high in a sugar called lactose, many of us might experience unpleasant side effects when we drink it. Suppose you’ve ever experienced bloating, gas, or fatigue after drinking what you thought was a healthy protein shake or had a particularly awful stomach cramp after enjoying a bar of milk chocolate. In that case, it might be lactose that is the direct cause of your woes.

It is thought that as much as 65%[3] of us are intolerant to lactose. The great news, however, is that there are so many awesome dairy-free milk alternatives on the market that enable us to enjoy the benefits of milk without any of the drawbacks of lactose. If you insist on dairy and are lactose-intolerant, you can always purchase the enzyme lactase (brand name is Lactaid) that will break down the lactose, so you don’t experience the side effects.

If you have diabetes, you also need to be aware that dairy milk can spike blood sugar,[4] so opting for dairy-free alternatives, particularly those with no added sugar, could be a great choice.

How Much Milk Should You Drink?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, babies should not ingest cow’s milk before the age of 12 months.[5] Children between the ages of 9-14 must eat dairy (including milk) daily as this is a period where bone development reaches a peak. And adults, throughout their lifespan, should be aiming for around 2-3 cups equivalents of dairy (which includes milk) per day, according to the U.S. Department for Agriculture Dietary Guidelines for Americans.[6]

Alternatives To Milk

Alternatives To Milk
Almond milk is a nutritious alternative low in calories and high in calcium and vitamin D. Photo: jcomp/Freepik

What happens if a milk mustache just isn’t the right look for you? Meh, it happens. If milk just isn’t your thing, that’s okay. But we’re always told to drink our milk to get our calcium and vitamins, right?

Right. But there are other ways to get the same benefits, too! Here’s how.

Dairy-Free Alternatives To Milk

Almond Milk

When most people think of milk, they are talking about cow’s milk. While this lactose-rich version might make you queasy, you might simply adore the different textures and tastes of dairy-free alternatives like oats milk, coconut, goat, or cashew. Why not give them a try as a base for a protein shake, cereal, coffee creamer, soup, or cake today?

You might wonder, is almond milk good for me in the same manner as cow’s milk? Almond milk is a nutritious alternative low in calories, good for blood sugar, and, when enriched, is high in calcium and vitamin D.

However, it is essential to look for a non-dairy alternative that is fortified with vitamin D, calcium, and if you are a vegan, vitamin B12.

Other Dairy Products

Many of us are fortunate enough to tolerate lactose, so dairy products like cheese can be a great option (pizza sounds great just about now!), but you might still struggle with milk – as the lactose quotient in milk tends to be a lot higher. Opting for low-lactose dairy products like butter, yogurt or cheese can subsequently offer the same benefits as milk but without risking any gas and indigestion!

Meat And Seafood

A similarly rich smorgasbord of protein and nutrient-rich benefits awaits you if you opt for a high-quality filet steak (amazingly creatine and iron-rich) or heart-healthy salmon. Opting for mostly lean, white meat is the key to switching out milk with meat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that pregnant women should aim to eat at least 8 ounces-12 ounces[7] of seafood per week, making sure they choose low-mercury choices[8] as per the Food and Drug Administration.

Nuts

An incredible source of heart-healthy omega oils, fiber, and protein, a handful of nuts[9] can offer many of the nutritional benefits of milk while also being very low in carbohydrates. They are loaded with antioxidants, which are great for the immune system and have been linked to more effective fat loss in scientific studies. 

Protein Shakes

These days, the science behind protein shakes is incredible. Plant-based hemp shakes meet the needs of eco-conscious vegans, while powerfully nutrient and amino-acid stacked fortified whey isolate options can supercharge any athlete. The options are almost endless, and the vitamin, mineral, and probiotic content can meet and even exceed the benefits of milk in a dose that suits any body shape, type, size, or health goal, using water or dairy milk alternatives as a base.

Is Milk Thistle Good For Your Liver?

Milk Thistle, while not a dairy or dairy alternative, is a plant named after[10] milk products. While historically, it has been used for liver and gallbladder problems; there is limited clinical evidence that it helps in either condition. However, a recent study claimed it had protective benefits for the liver,[11] was potentially good for those with diabetes, and could effectively treat those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The Bottom Line

Milk is just too awesome not to include in our daily diets. Maybe you just can’t start the day without a triple mocha latte with extra froth (thanks, friendly barista!), or perhaps a simple splash of skim milk over your bran flakes is all you need to get started. And for the kids whose healthy bones are still growing? A strawberry milkshake can’t be beaten! Finally, who hasn’t ever eaten their mom’s unbeatable warm apple pie without a cold glass of milk to wash it down with? 

The unbeatable fact is milk isn’t just versatile – it is also power-packed with nutrients that we simply can’t afford to miss out on – and it is cheap and easy to obtain. So while many people spend a fortune in health food stores, the bottom line is that you should continue enjoying more than a little of this nutritionally impressive white gold in your diet every day!

+ 11 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Kazimierska, K. and Kalinowska-Lis, U. (2021). Milk Proteins—Their Biological Activities and Use in Cosmetics and Dermatology. Molecules, [online] 26(11), p.3253. doi:10.3390/molecules26113253.
  2. Michaelsson, K., Wolk, A., Langenskiold, S., Basu, S., Warensjo Lemming, E., Melhus, H. and Byberg, L. (2014). Milk intake and risk of mortality and fractures in women and men: cohort studies. BMJ, [online] 349(oct27 1), pp.g6015–g6015. doi:10.1136/bmj.g6015.
  3. Vuorisalo, T., Arjamaa, O., Vasemägi, A., Taavitsainen, J.-P., Tourunen, A. and Saloniemi, I. (2012). High Lactose Tolerance in North Europeans: A Result of Migration, Not In Situ Milk Consumption. Perspectives in Biology and Medicine, [online] 55(2), pp.163–174. doi:10.1353/pbm.2012.0016.
  4. Nilsson, M., Stenberg, M., Frid, A.H., Holst, J.J. and Björck, I.M. (2004). Glycemia and insulinemia in healthy subjects after lactose-equivalent meals of milk and other food proteins: the role of plasma amino acids and incretins. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, [online] 80(5), pp.1246–1253. doi:10.1093/ajcn/80.5.1246.
  5. CDC (2022). Cow’s Milk and Milk Alternatives. [online] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/nutrition/infantandtoddlernutrition/foods-and-drinks/cows-milk-and-milk-alternatives.html.
  6. Usda.gov. (2017). USDA ERS – Fluid Milk Consumption Continues Downward Trend, Proving Difficult to Reverse. [online] Available at: https://www.ers.usda.gov/amber-waves/2022/june/fluid-milk-consumption-continues-downward-trend-proving-difficult-to-reverse/#:~:text=The%20Dietary%20Guidelines%20for%20Americans,and%20level%20of%20physical%20activity.
  7. Usda.gov. (2023). AskUSDA. [online] Available at: https://ask.usda.gov/s/article/How-often-should-I-eat-seafood.
  8. Center (2022). Advice About Eating Fish. [online] U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/food/consumers/advice-about-eating-fish#choice.
  9. NHS Choices (2023). Fat: the facts. [online] Available at: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/food-types/different-fats-nutrition/.
  10. NCCIH. (2018). Milk Thistle. [online] Available at: https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/milk-thistle.
  11. Doostkam, A., Fathalipour, M., Anbardar, M.H., Purkhosrow, A. and Mirkhani, H. (2022). Therapeutic Effects of Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum L.) and Artichoke (Cynara scolymus L.) on Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Type 2 Diabetic Rats. Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, [online] 2022, pp.1–8. doi:10.1155/2022/2868904.
Elesa Zehndorfer

Written by:

Elesa Zehndorfer, PhD, Dr

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Dr. Elesa Zehndorfer is an academic, a multi-award-winning writer, a Pilates coach and personal trainer, and author of five titles for a globally leading academic publisher. Dr. Zehndorfer earned her PhD from the School of Sport, Exercise & Health Sciences at Loughborough University in 2006. Her research interests focus on the application of physiology theory to both orthodox, and seemingly disparate, fields (such as finance, politics & management).

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement