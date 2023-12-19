Tamarind Benefits, Side Effects & Uses You May Not Know In 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Tamarind is a type of fruit derived from the tamarind tree. The pod-shaped fruit includes pulp and many seeds. Because of its sour flavor, this pulp is frequently mashed with water to form tamarind juice in various cuisines worldwide. It is also used as a traditional medicine and, interestingly, as a polishing agent.

You are now perhaps wondering, is tamarind good for you? What are tamarind benefits for females? What are tamarind benefits sexually for females? Or do you want to know more about the fruit? This article tackles all of these concerns and more.

10 Amazing Tamarind Benefits

Tamarind is popular worldwide due to its flavor and promise of better health. This section will go over ten of the most amazing tamarind benefits.

Fights Inflammation

Tamarind essential oil’s anti-inflammatory properties may effectively treat various conditions, including joint pain and inflammation, arthritis, rheumatic disorders, and gout.

It may also help ease symptoms of conjunctivitis, otherwise known as pink eye. As a result, its sedative and anti-inflammatory characteristics[3] are utilized in many herbal remedies for various types of pain and inflammation.

Helps In Weight Loss

Tamarind has a great deal of dietary fiber and minimal fat. Daily use of tamarind, which contains flavonoids, polyphenols, and hydroxycitric acid, has been linked to improved weight loss.[4] This may be because tamarind contains trypsin inhibitors[5], which may aid in weight loss. Hydroxycitric acid has also been linked with claims of weight loss.

Antimicrobial Tamarind Water Benefits

Anti-bacterial properties of tamarind extract. Photo: Sergio Hayashi/Shutterstock

Tamarind extract contains naturally occurring chemicals with antibacterial properties[6] against a wide range of harmful microorganisms. For example, the antibacterial properties of the molecule lupeol found in tamarind have been identified, and it has been demonstrated that lupeol suppresses bacterial growth.

Skin Benefits

Tamarind contains several antioxidants [7], such as vitamins C and beta-carotene. The antioxidants in tamarind help boost immunity, which helps the skin fight off and recover from infections and illnesses.

These antioxidants reduce the damaging effects of free radicals and unstable molecules that can cause skin injury and illness. This results in a lighter appearance of skin pigmentation.

Relieves Digestion Problems

Drinking tamarind water improves your digestion. Photo: WindNight/Shutterstock

Tamarind is also known for its laxative effect. This is primarily due to the high quantities of malic acid, tartaric acid, fiber, and potassium bitartrate, all thought to be responsible for their constipation-relieving properties.[8]

Tamarind is also used to treat diarrhea due to its ability to relax stomach nerves. The leaves effectively relieve constipation, while the root and bark help treat abdominal pain.

Offers Protection For Your Liver

Our modern way of life has rendered the liver one of the most vulnerable organs in the human body. The pulp of tamarind fruit pulp includes antioxidants beneficial to your liver that can counteract oxidative stress[9] and reduce the burden of toxic compounds on the liver.

Especially if you have liver toxicity from alcohol or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, regularly consuming tamarind can be beneficial in addition to an established medical plan.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

The high polyphenol and flavonoid content of tamarind has been shown to reduce levels of bad low-density lipoprotein cholesterol while concurrently increasing levels of good high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.[10] Polyphenols and flavonoids are beneficial plant compounds that support health.

By modifying cholesterol levels, consuming tamarind may reduce the risk of atherosclerosis. It was also found that the dried fruit pulp had anti-hypertensive effects [5], particularly on diastolic blood pressure. The high potassium content of the fruit is thought to be responsible for these effects.[1]

Offers Anti-Diabetic Effects

Diabetics who eat a high-carbohydrate diet are more prone to develop unexpected blood sugar and insulin levels. The good news is that people with diabetes may benefit[11] from tamarind seed extract through its role in reducing inflammation and improving blood sugar levels. The specific enzyme alpha-amylase found in tamarind has been shown to lower blood sugar levels.

Helps To Fight Cancer

It has been proposed that tamarind’s antioxidant capabilities could even aid in the fight against cancer, notably a type of cancer in the kidney known as renal cell carcinoma. Researchers revealed that the polyphenol components in the fruit’s seed extract slowed and even stopped cancer growth. Antioxidants found in tamarind are thought to contribute to the fruit’s anti-cancer qualities.[12]

However, research is still ongoing in this area, and consuming tamarind should not replace any medical treatment for cancer or any plan already underway through your medical team.

Sexual Benefits

Consuming tamarind is an easy way to obtain trace mineral zinc, which is essential for sexual health and proper sexual performance in both men and women. Several studies have found that tamarind juice can improve sexual performance[13] and libido.

It is believed tamarind can reduce the oxidative damage in the body caused by free radicals, which results in increased physical arousal during sexual activity.

What Is Tamarind?

The tamarind tree, which bears the tamarind fruit, thrives in hot, humid climates such as the tropics and subtropics. The tamarind tree can be found throughout tropical Africa and Asia. It is used as an herbal medicine worldwide. The pulp is consumed fresh and also made into juice, brine, or infusions.

It is used to make jams and jellies, soups, stews, and curries and as the basis for pharmaceutical preparations. The plant is rich in vitamin A, iron, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous.

This is where the tamarind’s valuable nutrients are stored. Continue reading to learn more about tamarind juice benefits.

Tamarind Nutrition Facts

According to the United States Department of Agriculture,[14] one cup (120 grams) of raw tamarind pulp has the following nutrients:

Energy: 287 kilocalories

Fat: 0.7 grams

Sodium: 34 milligrams

Carbohydrates: 75 grams

Fiber: 6.12 grams

Sugars: 46.6 grams

Protein: 3.4 grams

Calcium: 89 milligrams

Iron:3.4 milligrams

Potassium: 754 milligrams

Tamarind Side Effects & Precautions

Although there are numerous tamarind benefits, excessive usage of tamarind seed powder has been associated with persistent coughing and breathing problems.

You should also drink or eat tamarind sparingly due to its high sugar content.

How To Use Tamarind Effectively

The most time-efficient way to use tamarind is to buy tamarind paste and include it in recipes for tamarind rice, sauces, marinades, curries, and other similar foods. After you’ve extracted what you need from the compressed block, immerse it in hot water for ten minutes.

Then, combine all ingredients, pour through a strainer, and discard any residual pulp. Add 15 milliliters of tamarind with 5 tablespoons of boiling water to make tamarind concentrate and stir well.

Conclusion

The information presented here suggests that tamarind is a delicious and healthy fruit for one’s health. Tamarind is a fantastic addition to any diet due to its high nutritional value, but it is especially effective for strengthening the body’s natural resistance to illness by boosting immunity.

It benefits cardiovascular health by decreasing cholesterol and blood pressure levels. It can be useful to lessen symptoms of the common cold and for other ailments such as gallstones, morning sickness, and erectile dysfunction in both sexes.

If you’re looking to reap the potential benefits of consuming tamarind, it’s recommended to do so in moderation.