Fruits are healthy because they contain vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They also have antioxidants such as vitamin C and phytonutrients like carotenoids and flavonoids. These are essential antioxidants that help fight and prevent diseases as we age.

Therefore, having a high level of these nutrients in the blood is important for everyone, especially pregnant women. The easiest way to achieve this when pregnant is by taking prenatal vitamins to top off what is usually a diet ruled by cravings that are not always full of healthy choices.

However, not all foods are suitable for pregnant women. This is why taking prenatal vitamins can be vital for the health of both the mother and developing child because they supply both with essential nutrients and prevent deficiencies from developing.

Pineapple is one of those foods that are highly nutritious but come with a stigma attached when it comes to what foods should be avoided during pregnancy. Most of what is written about pineapples causing miscarriages or inducing early labor has not been proven and tends to be old wives’ tales. However, pineapples can cause acid reflux in pregnant women, so can you eat pineapple during pregnancy?

Can Pregnant Women Eat Pineapple? The answer is yes. However, pregnant women should consume pineapple in moderation. Also, pregnant women should eat pineapple in a seated position rather than while being reclined and do not lay down immediately after eating this fruit to prevent the acid from causing any reflux.

Can You Eat Pineapple During Pregnancy?

There are several foods that pregnant women are told to avoid, such as soft cheeses and certain seafood. This primarily limits the chances of getting food poisoning while pregnant.

Pineapples are not in the same category as soft cheeses and shellfish and are generally safe for pregnant women to consume. Some individuals suffer from acid reflux during pregnancy, and this condition can be exacerbated by the high acid content of this fruit.

If you suffer from acid reflux but do not want to cut the food entirely from your diet, then consuming pineapple during the day and avoiding eating it at night or just before bedtime is the best route. Acid reflux and morning sickness combined can be highly distressing for a pregnant woman, so the timing of pineapple consumption is the key to limiting acid reflux episodes.

Apart from creating or aggravating acid reflux, pineapples are healthy unless they cause known allergic reactions in individuals. Pineapples are rich in vitamin C and great for hydration because they contain electrolytes. They are also a good source of the enzyme bromelain[1], which is thought to thin the blood and act as an anti-inflammatory agent.

Pregnant women should not consume too much pineapple, canned pineapple, or pineapple juice during pregnancy because of the blood-thinning properties of bromelain, which could cause abnormal bleeding.

If you have diabetes, it is best to eat small amounts of pineapple and avoid drinking the juice alone. This will ensure that the fiber content in the whole fruit lowers the glycemic index.

However, other reasons for avoiding consuming pineapples when pregnant are based on myths rather than facts and are not backed by any scientific evidence. These include that pineapple can cause miscarriage or bring on labor.

Health Benefits of Pineapples During Pregnancy

Pineapples contain various nutrients that are essential for good health. Photo: photohobo/Freepik

Vitamin C

Pineapples are high in vitamin C, and since the human body cannot store this vitamin, a daily dose is needed to keep us healthy. Vitamin C plays an essential role in tissue repair and wound healing. It also helps with infant bone and teeth development and aids the absorption of iron for both mom and child.

Folate

Folate or vitamin B9 is essential for good health. Low levels of folate during pregnancy have been linked to certain congenital disabilities[2]. Folate is more absorbable than the synthetic form of vitamin B9, which is better known as folic acid. This is often added to prenatal vitamins to prevent brain and spinal cord defects such as spina bifida from developing in infants during pregnancy. Pineapple has folate in it as one of its antioxidants.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is also known as pyridoxine; the body cannot make this. Therefore, a daily supply is needed from food. Vitamin B6 helps to metabolize protein, fat, and carbohydrates. It also assists with the formation of red blood cells and neurotransmitters. Some studies suggest that it can even treat nausea[3] associated with pregnancy. One pineapple has one milligram of vitamin B6 in it.

Will Pineapples Induce Labor?

As already mentioned, pineapples do not induce labor, but this remains a popular myth. The theory is that the enzyme bromelain, which is present in this fruit, can soften the cervix and help to trigger contractions. However, this is not the conclusion reached by scientific research, so pregnant women can safely consume sensible amounts of pineapple.

How Many Pineapples Can You Eat While Pregnant?

It may be best to chop pineapple and consume it in small amounts mixed with other citrus fruits as part of a fruit salad, considering the high acid content of this fruit. This can help prevent acid reflux which is common during pregnancy. In addition, eating pineapple with other fruits is an easy way of boosting an expectant mom’s vitamin and mineral intake daily.

One-quarter to half a pineapple a day is fine to eat during pregnancy, and if the weather is hot, pineapple can be consumed in the form of pineapple juice instead. This is an excellent way of keeping hydrated, and it can even be mixed with water to reduce acidity.

Safety Precautions

Eating more than one pineapple a day is not recommended during pregnancy. Photo: jcomp/Freepik

As already mentioned, the acid content of pineapples can cause heartburn and acid reflux in some pregnant women. If the condition persists or worsens, then pineapple should be avoided in these sensitive individuals.

Eating more than one pineapple a day is not recommended during pregnancy due to the bromelain content of this fruit. Bromelain has many health benefits, such as aiding in protein synthesis, but it also should be used cautiously by those with kidney disease, high blood pressure, and bleeding disorders.

Pregnant women should definitely avoid concentrated bromelain pills, and bromelain-containing foods should be avoided for two weeks before any sort of surgery or the due date of an infant during pregnancy. This is because of the blood-thinning effects of bromelain and the risk of abnormal amounts of bleeding this can cause during medical procedures and during childbirth itself.

The Bottom Line

Can you eat pineapple while pregnant, and can you drink pineapple juice while pregnant? The bottom line is that you can do both, but not in excessive amounts. Eating pineapples, in general, is very healthy because they contain an array of vitamins and minerals.

Bromelain is included in many digestive enzyme formulas because it aids digestion and helps to break down proteins. Pineapples are a good source of this enzyme, but it also thins the blood, which is not ideal if you end up needing a C-section.

Avoiding pineapples and pineapple juice in the latter stages of pregnancy is best; this way, any complications can be avoided that are linked to bromelain consumption and excessive bleeding.

Pineapples are also packed full of fiber, and the majority of the fiber content is insoluble. This means that it binds with water and helps soften stools, which, in turn, helps avoid constipation. A small cup of pineapple chunks can provide 11 percent of our daily fiber needs.

Fiber is not only important in preventing constipation, but it also helps to keep the bowel healthy and promotes the growth of gut-friendly bacteria. These help keep other harmful bacteria in check and prevent other organisms such as Candida albicans from multiplying out of control and causing health conditions like candidiasis.

You may want to avoid pineapples and pineapple juice if you have a sensitive stomach, gastritis, or stomach ulcers. Otherwise, pineapple is a great tropical fruit to add to your diet whether you are pregnant or just want to live a healthy life.

If you have diabetes, it is worth keeping an eye on the sugar content of tropical fruits; eating them sparingly is usually the best approach here. But for those with no medical conditions, the benefits of pineapple consumption far outweigh any potential side effects associated with this fruit.

So why not enjoy a pineapple smoothie, pineapple fruit salad, pineapple juice, or some pineapple on its own as part of a balanced diet that will benefit both mom and baby thanks to the vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting substances that pineapples contain?

Even canned pineapples do not lose their nutritional value; they can be purchased plain or in pineapple juice. They are ideal as a quick healthy snack, minus the hassle of cutting and preparing a whole fresh pineapple bought from a store!