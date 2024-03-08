Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Pineapple During Pregnancy: Is Pineapple Safe For Expectant Mothers In 2024?

Christine VanDoren

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

pineapple during pregnancy
Pregnant women can eat pineapple and drink pineapple juice, but not in excessive amounts. Photo: jcomp/Freepik

Fruits are healthy because they contain vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They also have antioxidants such as vitamin C and phytonutrients like carotenoids and flavonoids. These are essential antioxidants that help fight and prevent diseases as we age.

Therefore, having a high level of these nutrients in the blood is important for everyone, especially pregnant women. The easiest way to achieve this when pregnant is by taking prenatal vitamins to top off what is usually a diet ruled by cravings that are not always full of healthy choices.

However, not all foods are suitable for pregnant women. This is why taking prenatal vitamins can be vital for the health of both the mother and developing child because they supply both with essential nutrients and prevent deficiencies from developing.

Pineapple is one of those foods that are highly nutritious but come with a stigma attached when it comes to what foods should be avoided during pregnancy. Most of what is written about pineapples causing miscarriages or inducing early labor has not been proven and tends to be old wives’ tales. However, pineapples can cause acid reflux in pregnant women, so can you eat pineapple during pregnancy?

Can Pregnant Women Eat Pineapple?

The answer is yes.

However, pregnant women should consume pineapple in moderation. Also, pregnant women should eat pineapple in a seated position rather than while being reclined and do not lay down immediately after eating this fruit to prevent the acid from causing any reflux.

Can You Eat Pineapple During Pregnancy?

There are several foods that pregnant women are told to avoid, such as soft cheeses and certain seafood. This primarily limits the chances of getting food poisoning while pregnant. 

Pineapples are not in the same category as soft cheeses and shellfish and are generally safe for pregnant women to consume. Some individuals suffer from acid reflux during pregnancy, and this condition can be exacerbated by the high acid content of this fruit.

If you suffer from acid reflux but do not want to cut the food entirely from your diet, then consuming pineapple during the day and avoiding eating it at night or just before bedtime is the best route. Acid reflux and morning sickness combined can be highly distressing for a pregnant woman, so the timing of pineapple consumption is the key to limiting acid reflux episodes.

Also, pregnant women eat pineapple in a seated position rather than while being reclined and do not lay down immediately after eating this fruit to prevent the acid from causing any reflux. 

Apart from creating or aggravating acid reflux, pineapples are healthy unless they cause known allergic reactions in individuals. Pineapples are rich in vitamin C and great for hydration because they contain electrolytes. They are also a good source of the enzyme bromelain[1], which is thought to thin the blood and act as an anti-inflammatory agent.

Pregnant women should not consume too much pineapple, canned pineapple, or pineapple juice during pregnancy because of the blood-thinning properties of bromelain, which could cause abnormal bleeding. 

If you have diabetes, it is best to eat small amounts of pineapple and avoid drinking the juice alone. This will ensure that the fiber content in the whole fruit lowers the glycemic index.

However, other reasons for avoiding consuming pineapples when pregnant are based on myths rather than facts and are not backed by any scientific evidence. These include that pineapple can cause miscarriage or bring on labor.

Health Benefits of Pineapples During Pregnancy

Health Benefits of Pineapples During Pregnancy
Pineapples contain various nutrients that are essential for good health. Photo: photohobo/Freepik

Vitamin C

Pineapples are high in vitamin C, and since the human body cannot store this vitamin, a daily dose is needed to keep us healthy. Vitamin C plays an essential role in tissue repair and wound healing. It also helps with infant bone and teeth development and aids the absorption of iron for both mom and child.

Folate

Folate or vitamin B9 is essential for good health. Low levels of folate during pregnancy have been linked to certain congenital disabilities[2]. Folate is more absorbable than the synthetic form of vitamin B9, which is better known as folic acid. This is often added to prenatal vitamins to prevent brain and spinal cord defects such as spina bifida from developing in infants during pregnancy. Pineapple has folate in it as one of its antioxidants.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is also known as pyridoxine; the body cannot make this. Therefore, a daily supply is needed from food. Vitamin B6 helps to metabolize protein, fat, and carbohydrates. It also assists with the formation of red blood cells and neurotransmitters. Some studies suggest that it can even treat nausea[3] associated with pregnancy. One pineapple has one milligram of vitamin B6 in it.

Will Pineapples Induce Labor?

As already mentioned, pineapples do not induce labor, but this remains a popular myth. The theory is that the enzyme bromelain, which is present in this fruit, can soften the cervix and help to trigger contractions. However, this is not the conclusion reached by scientific research, so pregnant women can safely consume sensible amounts of pineapple.

How Many Pineapples Can You Eat While Pregnant?

It may be best to chop pineapple and consume it in small amounts mixed with other citrus fruits as part of a fruit salad, considering the high acid content of this fruit. This can help prevent acid reflux which is common during pregnancy. In addition, eating pineapple with other fruits is an easy way of boosting an expectant mom’s vitamin and mineral intake daily.

One-quarter to half a pineapple a day is fine to eat during pregnancy, and if the weather is hot, pineapple can be consumed in the form of pineapple juice instead. This is an excellent way of keeping hydrated, and it can even be mixed with water to reduce acidity.

Safety Precautions

Safety Precautions
Eating more than one pineapple a day is not recommended during pregnancy. Photo: jcomp/Freepik

As already mentioned, the acid content of pineapples can cause heartburn and acid reflux in some pregnant women. If the condition persists or worsens, then pineapple should be avoided in these sensitive individuals.

Eating more than one pineapple a day is not recommended during pregnancy due to the bromelain content of this fruit. Bromelain has many health benefits, such as aiding in protein synthesis, but it also should be used cautiously by those with kidney disease, high blood pressure, and bleeding disorders.

Pregnant women should definitely avoid concentrated bromelain pills, and bromelain-containing foods should be avoided for two weeks before any sort of surgery or the due date of an infant during pregnancy. This is because of the blood-thinning effects of bromelain and the risk of abnormal amounts of bleeding this can cause during medical procedures and during childbirth itself.

The Bottom Line

Can you eat pineapple while pregnant, and can you drink pineapple juice while pregnant? The bottom line is that you can do both, but not in excessive amounts. Eating pineapples, in general, is very healthy because they contain an array of vitamins and minerals. 

Bromelain is included in many digestive enzyme formulas because it aids digestion and helps to break down proteins. Pineapples are a good source of this enzyme, but it also thins the blood, which is not ideal if you end up needing a C-section. 

Avoiding pineapples and pineapple juice in the latter stages of pregnancy is best; this way, any complications can be avoided that are linked to bromelain consumption and excessive bleeding.

Pineapples are also packed full of fiber, and the majority of the fiber content is insoluble. This means that it binds with water and helps soften stools, which, in turn, helps avoid constipation. A small cup of pineapple chunks can provide 11 percent of our daily fiber needs.

Fiber is not only important in preventing constipation, but it also helps to keep the bowel healthy and promotes the growth of gut-friendly bacteria. These help keep other harmful bacteria in check and prevent other organisms such as Candida albicans from multiplying out of control and causing health conditions like candidiasis.

You may want to avoid pineapples and pineapple juice if you have a sensitive stomach, gastritis, or stomach ulcers. Otherwise, pineapple is a great tropical fruit to add to your diet whether you are pregnant or just want to live a healthy life.

If you have diabetes, it is worth keeping an eye on the sugar content of tropical fruits; eating them sparingly is usually the best approach here. But for those with no medical conditions, the benefits of pineapple consumption far outweigh any potential side effects associated with this fruit. 

So why not enjoy a pineapple smoothie, pineapple fruit salad, pineapple juice, or some pineapple on its own as part of a balanced diet that will benefit both mom and baby thanks to the vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting substances that pineapples contain? 

Even canned pineapples do not lose their nutritional value; they can be purchased plain or in pineapple juice. They are ideal as a quick healthy snack, minus the hassle of cutting and preparing a whole fresh pineapple bought from a store!

+ 3 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. NCCIH. (2019). Bromelain. [online] Available at: https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/bromelain.
  2. Ny.gov. (2022). Folic Acid: the Vitamin That Helps Prevent Birth Defects. [online] Available at: https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/1335/#:~:text=Folic%20Acid%20Can%20Help%20Prevent%20Birth%20Defects,-All%20women%20need&text=Folic%20acid%20can%20reduce%20certain,tube%20defect%20is%20spina%20bifida.
  3. Omidvar, S., Firouzbakht, M., Nikpour, M. and Jamali, B. (2014). Comparison of ginger with vitamin B6 in relieving nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. AYU (An International Quarterly Journal of Research in Ayurveda), [online] 35(3), p.289. doi:10.4103/0974-8520.153746.
Christine VanDoren

Written by:

Christine VanDoren, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her passion is helping others learn how strong and healthy they can become by transforming their daily habits. Christine spends most of her time in the gym, hiking, painting, and learning how she can influence others through positivity!

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement