Types Of Hair Brushes: Right Choice For Your Hair Style In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, MS, RDN, LD

types of hair brushes
Selecting the right brush for your hair type and style enhances brushing results. Photo: Khrystyna Sun/Shutterstock

If you want healthy, shiny hair, one of the most important tools you need is a good hair brush. Choosing the best brush for your hair type and style will help you maximize brushing benefits for the greatest results.

In today’s market, you’ll find a wide selection of brushes for your hair, each designed for a specific purpose. The perfect brush might make all the difference when improving your hair’s health. A good brush can even help you spread your hair products more evenly.  

This article will cover everything you need to know about choosing a good hair brush, including the different types of brushes for hair available. Plus, learn how your hairstyle affects the type of brush you need. We’ll also go over the benefits of brushing your hair a certain way and professional tips for choosing the right hair brush for your needs.

Different Types Of Hair Brushes

Investing in quality hair brushes and learning how to use them properly can help give you the luscious locks you’ve always dreamed of. Some of the best brushes for different hair needs include

  • Detangling brushes.
  • Wide-tooth brushes.
  • Round brushes.
  • Boar bristle brushes.
  • Fine-tooth and wide-tooth combs. 
  • Vented brushes.

Types Of Hair Brushes & Combs 

The following are some examples of different types of hair brushes and combs and their uses:

Detangling Brushes

types of hair brushes
Detangling brushes are useful for both dry and wet hair. Photo: triocean/Shutterstock

A detangling brush is the best kind to choose for wavy hair. Even the most dense and wavy hair types may benefit from this brush because it can be used on wet and dry hair. These brushes make it easier to gently detangle children’s hair, and the small, flexible bristles cause far less damage to the hair than traditional bristles.

Wide-Tooth Combs

Wide-Tooth Combs
Wide-tooth combs are best for thick, curly, or knotted hair. Photo: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

The most commonly used brush, also called a comb, has a spherical head with a few small, broad teeth. Using this wide-tooth comb to untangle knots makes you less likely to harm your wet hair.

Round Brushes

Round Brushes
Blow-drying hair with round brushes creates loose waves. Photo: L Julia/Shutterstock

Using a round brush, you can achieve full, buoyant waves and curls. Plus, the cushioned handle helps to keep hair healthy. This brush provides the ideal amount of tension for combing and styling your hair.

Boar Bristle Brushes

It’s recommended to use boar bristle blow-drying to evenly distribute sebum from the roots to the lengths of the hair shaft. Boar bristles come from boar’s hair and can be reinforced with nylon to create durability and strength. 

Fine-Tooth Brushes

Fine-toothed brushes, also called combs, with firm natural bristles, are designed to exfoliate the scalp and remove buildup from the hair and scalp. A brush with tiny teeth is required to achieve elaborate hairstyles such as braids or tidy ponytails.

Vent Brushes

Vent brushes can be preferable to regular hair brushes because they allow air to circulate around the bristles. These air openings can help speed up the drying and detangling processes. Regular hair brushes do not have this feature. You can also moisturize your hair as you brush it with a vent brush.

Why Do You Need To Choose A Good Hair Brush?

Have you ever wondered why you brush your hair? Did you realize that how you brush your hair can help prevent hair loss? Unfortunately, many of us do more harm than good when we brush our hair due to a lack of accurate information.

When buying a hair brush, it’s important to consider more than just your hairstyle. A decent brush is vital for preserving your hair’s overall health and appearance. That’s why choosing a brush that complements your hair length and texture is crucial.

Some brushes are excellent for styling, while others are better for detangling, eliminating static, or removing hair extensions. Using the right hair brush can even help your hair’s natural oils reach every strand.

Benefits Of Brushing Your Hair

types of hair brushes
Opting for the appropriate brush can lead to healthier, shinier hair. Photo: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Using the right brush as part of your normal hair care routine can help you achieve healthier, shinier, and easier-to-manage hair. Brushing your hair can also: 

Stimulate Blood Circulation In The Scalp

Hairbrush bristles encourage blood flow to the scalp and nourish the hair follicles by stimulating your capillaries. While you’re at it, you also give your scalp a mini-massage[1] for about four minutes.

Evenly Distribute Natural Scalp Oils

Regular brushing may help your hair’s natural oils go from the roots to your ends. These oils, produced by your hair’s sebaceous glands, can add shine and strengthen your hair against breakages and external elements.

Reduce Static And Untangle Knots

Daily brushing and combing is the best technique to avoid knots in your hair. It also helps control your hair’s frizz and tame your strands so they don’t break as easily.

Promote Rapid Hair Growth

You can stimulate your roots and encourage your hair to grow faster by gently massaging your scalp while you brush.

Removes Impurities

Studies[2] have shown that the average person loses between 70 and 100 hairs daily. Brushing your hair regularly[3] may help maintain a clean and healthy scalp by removing stray hairs, dirt, debris, and dead skin cells. Once the buildup is gone, you can wash with shampoo to give your hair and scalp a good scrub.

Hair Brushes Types And Their Uses

  • A wide-toothed comb is the best for softly detangling curly or wavy hair.[4] A round brush may be used for style. 
  • Straightening hair is a breeze with the paddle brush. Its flat paddle and widely distributed bristles can give your hair a smooth, straight appearance.
  • Use a round brush to get a professional blowout at home. It can make your hair more buoyant and full. However, using a round brush may take some practice.
  • If you have thick or long hair, a paddle brush may be the ideal solution. Its broad base and long, pigskin bristles are designed to deal with thick hair.

How To Choose The Best Hair Brush For Your Hair

Wondering how to choose the right brush for your strands? The following are some crucial factors to consider:

Hair Type

Here are some suggestions for different hair types:

  • Fine Hair: Due to its narrow diameter, fine hair is more prone to breaking and tangling than thick hair. For this reason, select natural or soft nylon bristles. The mixed bristle brush is gentle on hair and will protect it from breaking.
  • Coarse Hair: Brushes with firm bristles, such as those made of boar or balled synthetic bristles, are best for coarse hair. Mixed bristle brushes are designed to detangle knotted hair and glide through even the thickest hair.
  • Curly Hair: Natural curls or coils need soft tools that will not snag or tug at the hair. Use a brush or comb with large teeth to untangle your curly hair. These brushes help with detangling without flattening or destroying the curl pattern.

Hairstyle

Different brushes are required for various hairstyles. For example, choose flat or paddle brushes with tightly packed bristles if you want smooth, straight hair. If you want to add height to your hair, use a round brush with a large barrel.  

A round brush with a shorter barrel is great for producing curls or waves. On the other hand, a fine-tooth comb is required for intricate hairstyles like braids because it allows for exact parting and can tame rebellious hair.

The Bottom Line

Choosing the right hair brush or comb is essential for maintaining the health and appearance of your hair.

Some brushes are more suited for styling, while others are meant to untangle the hair, remove static, or add shine. If you know what to look for in a brush and consider the state of your scalp, your hair, and your style demands, you should be able to find a hairbrush that works for you.

Don’t forget to add nutrients and supplements to your hair care routine. With time, brushing your hair with a high-quality brush can help retain your hair’s natural health, shine, and manageability.

Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

