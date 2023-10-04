Fact checkedExpert's opinion

How To Get Rid Of Frizzy Hair: Remedies & Preventions In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

how to get rid of frizzy hair
Helpful ways help you to get rid of frizzy hair. Photo: Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB/Shutterstock

The battle against frizz can feel like a never-ending saga. It’s rough, lacks luster, and is usually full of split ends. Even trying to straighten hair becomes a nightmare, especially if you have thick or curly hair. So how to get rid of frizzy hair?

Luckily, there is a way to get rid of it. Since it’s caused by issues with moisture and hair cuticles, you can try homemade deep moisturizing techniques. While a haircut might give you a quick and temporary solution, this article gives you eight ways to get long-term relief.

8 Ways To Get Rid Of Frizzy Hair

You can reduce frizzy hair by using natural remedies rich in essential nutrients in your hair care routine. These remedies include everyday household items such as:

  • Apple cider vinegar.
  • Olive oil.
  • Coconut oil.
  • Argan oil.
  • Honey.
  • Avocado.
  • Aloe vera.
  • Egg yolk.

How To Get Rid Of Frizzy Hair

Here are our top tips on how to get rid of frizzy hair permanently at home. You can use everyday household products to promote healthy hair growth. Some of these remedies will teach you how to get rid of frizzy hair in 5 minutes.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar for naturally balanced hair pH. Photo: denira/Shutterstock

Apple cider vinegar is a multipurpose home remedy with numerous hair health benefits. It can reduce frizz by restoring the optimal pH of the scalp and hair strands.[1] 

Healthy hair has an acidic pH of about 5,[1] which keeps the cuticle layer adequately sealed. Alkalinity damages the cuticle and causes hair breakage by increasing the negative electrical charge[2] between hair fibers, causing friction.

According to research, apple cider vinegar has antifungal and antibacterial[3] properties that protect hair health. Check out this article on how to make an apple cider vinegar rinse at home.

Olive Oil

how to get rid of frizzy hair
Olive oil is a natural moisturizer. Photo: DUSAN ZIDAR/Shutterstock

Olive oil has traditionally been used to hydrate hair, relieve itchiness, restore strength and shine, and prevent split ends. 

Olive oil is commonly used in hair products such as shampoos and conditioners. It’s abundant in vitamins A, D, E, and K, as well as omega-9 fatty acids. 

It also contains approximately 14.35 milligrams[4] of vitamin E, an antioxidant that effectively combats toxins in the hair.

Additionally, olive oil contains calcium, which aids the hormone and enzyme secretions involved in healthy hair growth. Here are some recipes for homemade olive oil masks.

Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil
Nourish hair with coconut oil. Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Coconut oil, unlike most hair care products, is safe and beneficial for all hair types. 

Its most popular advantages include removing dandruff, preventing styling damage, restoring luster, and taming frizz.[5] It also reduces protein loss in both damaged and undamaged hair. 

Coconut oil has a high affinity for hair proteins and helps moisturize hair, especially when used with hair masks. Additionally, because of its chemical makeup and structure, it can easily penetrate the hair shaft.

Check out all the different ways you can create a coconut oil hair mask at home.

Argan Oil

how to get rid of frizzy hair
Argan oil hydrates hair with vitamin E and fatty acids. Photo: Luisa Puccini/Shutterstock

Argan oil is a powerful moisturizer that contains the fatty acids oleic and linoleic acid. Researchers discovered it leaves oil traces on hair after washing, improving elasticity and luster. 

Argan oil is also high in antioxidants like vitamin E, which fight oxidative stress[6] and prevent hair damage. It has also been shown to be effective in preventing protein loss.

Argan oil’s essential fatty acids and vitamin E also help to increase hair elasticity and restore shine. Try this argan oil hair mask to help strengthen your hair.

Honey

honey
Organic honey smoothes hair shafts naturally. Photo: Victoria Kondysenko/Shutterstock

Organic honey is an excellent hair conditioner because it’s high in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants, which nourish and protect hair from damage.

Honey is an effective moisturizer that coats the hair, smoothing it and keeping the cuticles closed. It has a thick, smooth texture that prevents frizz by drawing moisture into the hair[7] and keeping it hydrated.

Honey gives hair a healthy, shiny appearance and makes it easier to comb. Plus, it has small amounts of protein, which strengthens hair when combined with the other components of honey.

You can use a variety of ingredients and apply this honey hair mask once a week or so.

Avocado

Avocado
Light and moist avocado oils protect against split ends. Photo: Krasula/Shutterstock

Avocado oil nourishes the hair with fatty acids and locks in moisture. It absorbs quickly into the hair, taming frizz and making it shine. 

Avocado contains vitamins A and E, powerful antioxidants protecting hair from toxins. It also has 2 grams[8] of protein, which aids in the regeneration of hair cells. It even has particular amino acids and protein-building blocks that naturally strengthen hair.

Try this avocado hair mask to add moisture to your hair and scalp.

Aloe Vera

how to get rid of frizzy hair
Amino acids in aloe vera strengthen and shine the hair. Photo: NIKCOA/Shutterstock

Aloe Vera is full of minerals and vitamins that promote hair health. This includes vitamins A, B12, C, and E, which work at the follicle level.

An aloe vera hair mask can help to restore the pH of the hair, which seals the cuticle layer. It also improves hair shine and gives it a more vibrant appearance. Naturally, this will make combing easier and increase moisture retention. It’s also been used to treat inflammation and itchiness on the scalp.

According to some studies, it even protects hair from UV damage,[9] preserving shine, color, and texture and preventing breakage.

Eggs

how to get rid of frizzy hair
Stimulate hair follicles with egg hair masks. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Vitamins found in egg yolks support healthy hair and protect it from damage. It can hydrate dry hair and nourish emerging hair strands to strengthen them. They also contain saturated fats, biotin, and other vitamins associated with hair health. 

Applying eggs topically, like with an egg hair mask, or ingesting it can provide essential nutrients for hair health, resulting in shinier, frizz-free hair.

Why Is Your Hair So Frizzy?

Hair frizz mostly happens because of a lack of moisture. Of course, many factors affect your hair’s moisture, including:

  • Humidity — causes dry hair fibers to expand to let in moisture.
  • Hot water or overwashing — strips hair of its natural oils, making it dry.
  • Heat styling — heat tools can damage the hair cuticle, causing frizz.
  • Towel-drying — friction can roughen up the cuticle.
  • Harsh hair products — cause hair damage and exacerbate frizz.
  • Dry and damaged hair — becomes more porous and absorbs moisture more easily.

The keratin cuticle, keratin protein, cortex, and medulla are the layers that make up your hair. A change in any of your layers affects the overall appearance of your hair. The cuticle layer must remain intact to keep moisture in the shaft longer, preventing frizzy hair.

How To Get Rid Of Frizzy Hair Fast: Helpful Tips 

How To Get Rid Of Frizzy Hair Fast: Helpful Tips 
Fine bristle brushes can straighten hair more quickly, but they can also irritate the hair cuticles. Photo: Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB/Shutterstock

You have many options when deciding how to get rid of frizzy, curly hair. However, your best chance at eliminating frizz lies in your daily hair care routine. Here are some tips:

Rinse Your Hair With Cold Water

It’s important to remember that heat is a common cause of frizzy hair and dry skin. Hot water strips moisture and hair’s natural oils, leaving it dry and prone to breakage. It can also cause inflammation and weaken hair roots. 

A cold rinse seals the cuticles of your wet hair, preventing frizz. Plus, cold water improves scalp texture, shine, and blood circulation. If you can’t use cold water, rinse your hair with room-temperature water.

Choose The Right Hair Products

Frizzy hair is also caused by friction. Using the right hair products can help you avoid frizz in the following ways:

Avoid A Fine Bristle Hairbrush

This is an important tip on how to get rid of frizzy hair for men and women — avoid hairbrushes with fine bristles. Fine bristle brushes might achieve straight hair faster but it irritates the hair cuticles, causing breakage and split ends. Use wide tooth combs instead.

Avoid Cloth Towels

The friction caused by cloth towels exacerbates frizzy hair. One of our biggest tips on how to reduce frizzy hair is letting your hair air dry or using microfiber towels.

Use Ionic Hair Dryers

Typical dryers can overheat your wet hair, causing it to lose moisture and frizz. Ionic hair dryers shatter water into micro-sized particles that easily penetrate the hair shaft, improving hydration. With the help of a hair mask, negative ions seal and flatten the hair’s cuticles, trapping moisture.

Avoid Consecutive Washing

Overwashing removes moisture and essential oils from the scalp and raises the hair cuticles, which results in frizz. 

Trim Your Hair Regularly

A trim every two to three months can go a long way toward reducing frizz. It helps get rid of flyaways and dead ends that can cause friction — which might create even more frizz.

Conclusion

Changing your daily hair care routine is going to give you the biggest chance of permanently getting rid of frizz.

You’ll want to stop overwashing, use wide tooth combs, avoid heat and styling products, and apply hydrating masks weekly. Household products like olive oil, coconut oil, honey, aloe vera, argan oil, avocado, and egg yolk are great for homemade masks.

With all-natural ingredients, time, and patience, you can work towards reducing your frizz long-term. 

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

