Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Why Is My Hair Not Growing: Common Reasons & How To Fix In 2024

Christine VanDoren

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

why is my hair not growing
Many women deal with unexplained stunted hair growth. Photo: Freepik

Hair health is vital to some people. Women, in particular, find that the appearance of their hair symbolizes femininity and overall health. Thus, they may ask themselves: why is my hair not growing? Whether it is caused by genetics or a vitamin deficiency, people who experience this kind of thing may wonder how to fix stunted hair growth.

Fortunately, it is possible to reactivate your hair’s growth cycle, but the exact method to fix this will depend on the cause.

Reasons Why Your Hair Stops Growing

Research suggests that the following reasons may be why your hair isn’t growing:

  • Genetics and age.
  • Diet.
  • Hair breakage.
  • Stress.

Why Is My Hair Not Growing? Four Common Reasons

Does your hair stop growing? In some cases, hair growth can become dormant and stuck in the telogen/resting phase, which prevents it from reaching the anagen/growth stage again.

Genetics And Age

Genetics And Age
Hair loss is mainly genetic. Photo: Alon Za/Shutterstock

There may be medical or mental health reasons why hair won’t grow. Unfortunately, if this is the case, it may not be something you have much control over when it comes to hair growth.

Hair growth and hair loss[1] are mainly genetic,[2] and your genetic makeup determines everything about your hair, from its density and color to how quickly it can grow. As a result, hair growth can be hindered or outright stopped by hereditary disorders or gene abnormalities. 

Your age can affect hair growth. As you get older, your hair’s growth cycle shortens tremendously. This is natural with aging.

Diet

Your diet[3] can – quite literally – make or break your hair growth cycle. Any form of nutrient deficiency can impact hair growth, such as inadequate intake of calories, protein, and/or micronutrients. 

Acute telogen effluvium is a well-known effect of sudden weight loss or decreased protein intake. This insufficient intake is important to realize, as ingesting sufficient protein allows hair to grow stronger.

Hair Breakage

Depending on how you care for your hair’s appearance, it is more likely to break off faster than it can grow. Various common hair care methods can damage your hair strands and lead to breakage in the form of split ends. These methods include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Over-processing your hair via perms and artificial hair coloring can leave hair cuticles weak and brittle.
  • Using curling/straightening irons or any other hair care tools that utilize heat can damage the hair’s structure by burning it. 
  • Being too rough when styling your hair. Some examples include brushing with too much force, hairstyles that tug too strongly on your hair follicles, or using uncovered hair elastics.

Stress

One study shows that even small amounts of stress can lead to reduced hair growth[4] and, in some cases, hair loss. Stress can cause the body to release certain stress hormones known to contribute to the excessive shedding of hair. The more stress someone experiences, the less their hair will grow.

What Is A Hair Growth Cycle?

Hair is formed through the rapid division and differentiation of stem cells starting at the hair follicles. The hair growth cycle divides into three phases: anagen, catagen, and telogen

During the anagen phase, the hair follicle produces the hair fiber you see on your head. The follicle is then differentiated before the hair shaft appears on the surface of your skin. This phase can last for several years.

During the catagen phase, the hair follicle loses about one-sixth of its standard diameter and forms a club hair. This hair follicle can appear more noticeable in those with hypo/hyperthyroidism, stress, and vitamin deficiencies. This phase lasts from a few days to a few weeks. At this stage, the hair follicle holds the club hair in place.

During the telogen or resting phase, the hair follicle grows dormant. In other words, your hair won’t grow in this growth cycle phase. The length of this phase varies depending on where the hair is, but it can last up to one year on your scalp. Excessive shedding may occur during this phase, with an average loss of 100 strands daily.

Ways To Make Your Hair Grow Faster

Eat A Healthy And Balanced Diet

Eat A Healthy And Balanced Diet
Foods high in zinc, vitamin B7, and iron can help your hair grow. Photo: Evan Lorne/Shutterstock

If nutritional deficiencies hinder your hair growth, the best way to fix these chemical imbalances to grow your hair out is by eating foods high in the nutrients that you lack. Foods high in zinc, vitamin C, vitamin B7, and iron are more likely to restore these deficiencies; thus, helping your hair grow while reducing the likelihood of hair loss. 

If, for any reason, it is hard to incorporate more of a certain nutrient into your diet, consider taking products that can be considered hair supplements that provide even more health benefits. Remember, a poor diet can facilitate a nutrient deficiency.

Use Essential Oils

While plenty of products are marketed as natural hair growth oils, they don’t actually make hair magically grow. Instead, the composition of these essential oils can boost your hair’s ability to grow by stimulating blood circulation in the scalp and enhancing the growth rate of your luscious locks. 

Some examples of natural ingredients that have been scientifically[5] proven to help stimulate hair growth are peppermint, rosemary, and castor oil. 

Use Topical Products

Certain OTC topical hair products, such as Minoxidil, can help treat forms of hair loss by promoting hair growth. Such topical products have been shown to reduce the rate of hair loss while increasing the rate of hair growth. 

Other Ways To Get Length

While these are not necessarily things you can do to promote long hair growth, these styling tips can reduce the likelihood of hair loss or dormant growth.

Avoid Hair Treatments Involving Chemicals Or Heat

As discussed earlier, various styling methods can damage your hair and hinder its natural ability to grow. Dialing back on chemical treatments, including certain hair dyes and bleach, makes your hair less likely to break and stop growing. 

Excessive heat styling via curling irons and the like is just as damaging to your hair, albeit in a different way from chemical dyes. However, there are very few cases where heat is needed. In these cases, it is recommended to keep heat styling to a minimum, decrease the temperature if possible, and use a heat protectant.

Get Regular Trims

Women may often ask themselves, why is my hair not growing after a haircut? Much to their amazement, however, is the fact that regular trimming is a hair care routine that keeps hair healthy enough to grow by leaving your split ends behind. 

Of course, cutting your hair short doesn’t directly make your hair grow longer and faster. Getting rid of split ends can prevent hair loss and give the appearance of fast-growing hair, which may be enough for some women.

When To See A Doctor

It is best to see a doctor if you have any concerns regarding reduced hair growth, including unexplained hair loss. Seeing a physician is recommended if you also notice signs of severely damaged hair or other significant changes that may be impacting growth.

A doctor may determine whether you have any hereditary disorders or vitamin deficiencies that may be affecting your hair’s growth cycle. If a new hair growth process is impeded by a medical condition or a poor diet, they may be able to treat the underlying cause, thus promoting hair regrowth. 

The Bottom Line

The average person’s hair grows about half an inch per month, but this might not be the case for everyone. Stunted hair growth may not seem like a problem for some people, but others with hindered growth cycles may wonder why their hair won’t grow past their shoulders. The possible causes of stunted hair growth can vary from genetic abnormalities to nutrition deficiencies to simply just mistreatment of your hair.

Regardless of the cause, however, various hair growth devices and treatments can remedy slow hair growth and bring you more confidence in your appearance. Of course, none of the treatments or tips mentioned here are magical solutions for long and luscious hair. They simply promote healthy hair growth and make it more likely to achieve your ideal hair length.

+ 5 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Medlineplus.gov. (2023). Aging changes in hair and nails: MedlinePlus Medical Encyclopedia. [online] Available at: https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/004005.htm.
  2. Nuriye Gokce, Neslihan Basgoz, Sercan Kenanoglu, Hilal Akalin, Yusuf Ozkul, Mahmut Cerkez Ergoren, Beccari, T., Bertelli, M. and Munis Dundar (2022). An overview of the genetic aspects of hair loss and its connection with nutrition. [online] 63(2 Suppl 3), pp.E228–E238. doi:https://doi.org/10.15167/2421-4248/jpmh2022.63.2s3.2765.
  3. Guo, E.L. and Katta, R. (2017). Diet and hair loss: effects of nutrient deficiency and supplement use. [online] pp.1–10. doi:https://doi.org/10.5826/dpc.0701a01.
  4. National Institutes of Health (NIH). (2021). How stress causes hair loss. [online] Available at: https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/how-stress-causes-hair-loss.
  5. JC; (2020). The Use of Natural Ingredients in the Treatment of Alopecias with an Emphasis on Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia: A Systematic Review. The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology, [online] 13(8). Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33178378/.
Christine VanDoren

Written by:

Christine VanDoren, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her passion is helping others learn how strong and healthy they can become by transforming their daily habits. Christine spends most of her time in the gym, hiking, painting, and learning how she can influence others through positivity!

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement