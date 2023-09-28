Hot Oil Treatment For Hair 2023: Benefits & How To Do It Yourself

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

We all want strong, luscious locks, but taking the time to care for our hair is something we don’t always make time for. Luckily, it could be a hot oil away from looking more flexible, vibrant, and strong by hot oil treatment for hair.

Technology has revolutionized research and the years of studying natural remedies are finally paying off. Hot oil hair treatments are no longer an unscientifically supported practice but rather a research-based natural remedy with health benefits.

But, despite the hype surrounding a hot oil treatment for hair, does it live up to expectations? What do the studies say about the practice, and are there any risks?

Continue reading to learn more about the treatment, how to do it, and the best oils for hair growth.

Are Hot Oil Treatments Good For Your Hair? Yes. Using all-natural hot oil treatments for hair can: Promote growth.

Enhance hair color and texture.

Avoid hair damage.

Moisturize the scalp and hair.

Reduce dandruff and itching on the scalp.

Boost blood circulation.

Feed the scalp.

Detangle hair.

Make pre-pooing easier.

Hot Oil Treatment For Hair: What Is It?

Hot oil treatments involve applying heated oil to the hair and scalp to enhance the oil’s effects. The process can improve hair growth, nutrient absorption, cuticle sealing, and protecting and strengthening hair strands. This all works to reduce dandruff and frizz, moisten the scalp, and manage split ends.

A hot oil hair treatment can be beneficial or harmful depending on its application. For example, cleaning the scalp before application removes contaminants and increases contact between the oil, the scalp, and the hair strands.

If you don’t wash first, however, it may contribute to bacteria accumulation in hair follicles.

Benefits Of Hot Oil Treatment

A hot oil hair treatment has the following advantages:

Promotes Hair Growth

Hot oil therapies encourage hair growth. Photo: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Hot oil treatments promote hair growth by focusing on critical factors such as dermal thickness, follicle depth, and follicle number.

Peppermint oil was found to be the most effective growth-promoting agent[1] in a study compared to jojoba, minoxidil, and saline. It was also shown to increase insulin-like growth factors promoting hair follicle growth stimulation.

Improves Color And Texture

Hot oil treatment for hair immediately enhances your hair’s appearance by adding shine. However, if done frequently over an extended period, it can also strengthen hair and improve texture.

Regular hot oil treatment allows nutrients in the oil to be absorbed better into the hair follicles to strengthen your hair.

Prevents Hair Damage

Using hot oil treatment for your hair regularly can prevent hair damage. Photo: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Different oils protect hair differently thanks to their robust component composition[2] and unique properties.

For example, coconut oil significantly reduces protein loss[3] when used as a pre-wash or post-wash for damaged or undamaged hair. It penetrates the hair shaft[4] easily and nourishes the scalp.

Moisturizes The Hair And Scalp

Low-porosity hair that doesn’t absorb water and treatments easily can be revitalized with hot oil treatments by increasing moisture absorption and retention.

Harsh weather, harmful hair products, and poor hair care practices can all dehydrate hair. Breakage, split ends, and other hair damage are caused by dry hair or scalp.

Hot oil treatments can improve hair moisture retention while increasing strength and breakage resistance.

Moisturization is also an essential benefit of hot oil treatment for black hair,[5] which has a kinky texture.

Alleviates Dandruff And Scalp Itchiness

A regular DIY hot oil treatment routine can help to reduce dandruff and scalp itching or infections by balancing the scalp’s microorganisms.

A human-based study discovered that coconut oil can help fight dandruff by modulating the scalp microbiome.[6] The oil increases bacterial strains commonly found in healthier hair scalps not associated with dandruff.

It was also discovered to inhibit fungal growth while enhancing healthy bacteria pathways.

Improves Blood Circulation

Blood circulation promotes nutrient and oxygen transport to the scalp, which is essential for hair health. Massaging the oil into your scalp is recommended in hot oil treatment for hair. It increases blood circulation in the scalp, ensuring that all parts receive adequate nourishment.

Nourishes The Scalp

Hot oil treatment for hair can help the scalp absorb plant-based nutrients and moisture better. The treatment’s oils are also nourishing and derived from organic herbs with proven hair benefits. Each oil contains various ingredients, including minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Each also has its own set of scalp benefits, such as preventing infections and sealing the hair cuticle. Almond oil, for example, nourishes the scalp with double-bond fatty acids[2] that protect against structural damage caused by UV radiation.

Detangles Hair

Dry hair is difficult to detangle, but hot oil treatment can soften the hair, making the process easier. After washing your hair, apply hot oil treatments to help detangle it and keep it neat.

Facilitates Pre-Pooing

Pre-pooing is the preparation of hair for shampoo application. Hot oil treatments hair before shampooing make your hair flexible and manageable. It also prevents the shampoo from removing your hair’s natural oils by sealing hair cuticles.

Potential Side Effects Of Hot Oil Treatment

Natural oils are usually the most preferred hair treatments over artificial products thanks to their non-invasive nature.

A hot oil treatment is generally safe because it’s based on natural ingredients. However, individual types of oil may cause mild side effects in users who are allergic. It’s always best to research the oil’s composition and concentration before applying it. hot oil treatment for hair

To avoid side effects, perform a patch test by applying a small portion of preferred hot oil on the skin and monitor changes and reactions for at least 24 hours. It’s especially recommended when experimenting with a new type of oil.

You’ll also want to make sure your hair is clean beforehand to avoid any bacteria build-up during the hot oil treatments.

How To Do A Hot Oil Treatment For Hair At Home

Whether performing a DIY hot oil treatment for curly hair or as part of a daily care routine, the procedure for achieving different results is standard.

Start by selecting an appropriate oil type. If you haven’t already decided, you can experiment with coconut, olive, avocado, argan, jojoba, or almond oil.

Step 1: Wash Your Hair

First, wash your hair first for hot oil treatment. Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Hair collects various environmental pollutants, including dust, pollen, and chemicals. Washing your hair removes these contaminants, preventing them from being absorbed by oil treatment.

For the best results, use a clarifying shampoo. Cleaning prepares your cuticles for oil absorption.

Step 2: Comb Your Hair

Next, comb your hair thoroughly before the hot oil treatments. Photo: Sklo Studio/Shutterstock

After cleaning, pat your hair to remove excess moisture and section it. Then, roughly comb your hair to remove any knots that may interfere with the oil application.

Step 3: Heat The Oil

Heat the oil over a flame for 3 to 5 minutes or in the microwave for 20 seconds. A typical treatment should require about 4 tablespoons of oil. Alternatively, you may heat a water cap and submerge the oil for several minutes in a bottle. But be careful not to overheat the oil, as it can burn.

Also, run a patch test before launching the full application to ensure the temperature is safe.

Step 4: Apply The Oil

To improve absorption, apply the oil evenly to your scalp and gently massage it.

An applicator bottle with a thin tip can ensure that oil reaches every part of the scalp during oil for dry hair. When finished, cover your scalp with a shower cap and let it sit for 30 minutes. You can also leave it overnight for a more thorough treatment.

Wrapping a hot towel around the shower cap can improve the results of hot oil treatment for hair significantly.

Step 5: Condition Your Hair

Rinse your hair and wash it with warm water and, if necessary, use a silicone-free conditioner. Hot water strips the hair of its natural oils, causing it to become dehydrated. After you’ve dried your hair, you can begin your hair care routine, such as applying conditioner.

Weekly hot oil treatments for hair benefits anyone looking to maintain proper growth, good hair health, or repair damaged hair.

Best Hot Oil Treatment For Hair Growth

Coconut oil is one of the best hot oil treatments for hair growth. <span>Photo: Halil ibrahim mescioglu/Shutterstock</span>

Decide on the exact benefits you want so you can choose which oil is best for you.

While some oils moisturize the hair, others, such as castor and grapeseed, are particularly effective at sealing cuticles and reducing frizz.

The best moisturizers are nourishing oils with high penetration, such as coconut and olive oil. The best absorption rates[7] are found in jojoba and almond oils.

Some of the best hot oil treatments[8] for hair growth include:

Coconut oil.

Olive oil.

Argan oil.

Almond oil.

Castor oil.

Fenugreek oil.

Amla oil.

Mustard oil.

Sesame oil.

Linseed oil.

The Takeaway

Hot oil hair treatments are a great way to moisturize and nourish your hair and scalp. You can do them weekly to strengthen your hair and avoid dry, damaged ends.

You can easily make them at home by deciding which oil would work best for your needs and adding an essential oil for extra benefits. Just wash your hair first, apply the warm oil, and leave it on for 30 minutes or more before rinsing and conditioning.

Since some people can be allergic to certain oils and ingredients, thoroughly research the products you want to use and conduct a patch test first.