Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

How To Get Rid Of Oily Hair: 6 Simple Ways To Fix It 2024

Susan Adeosun

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr G. Michael DiLeo, MD

how to get rid of oily hair
Several reasons cause oily hair. Still, it can be fixed. Photo: Doucefleur/Shutterstock

We’ve all been there — waking up, looking in the mirror, and our hair looks like an oil slick. 

Oily hair is unattractive and frustrating, especially when it seems to make a comeback just hours after washing. It’s common and one of those hair issues we can’t shake off completely. There are various reasons for oily hair. Maybe we are using the wrong foods for hair — or not enough of the right ones? Here is an expert guide on getting rid of oily hair. We will see what causes it and discover some tried-and-true methods to bid farewell to that unwelcome oil slick on our precious locks.

6 Best Ways To Get Rid Of Greasy Hair

Here are the six best ways to get rid of oily hair fast:

  1. Wash less often.
  2. Use products for greasy hair.
  3. Deep clean with Aloe vera.
  4. Try dry shampoo.
  5. Use products that remove oils.
  6. Be gentle with your hair.

How To Get Rid Of Oily Hair With 6 Amazing Ways

Wash Less Often

how to get rid of oily hair
Surprisingly, you should wash less often to decrease oiliness. Photo: TORWAISTUDIO/Shutterstock

Less frequent washing reduces greasiness by sparing your natural oils.  You might notice your hair is greasy after washing because overwashing can strip your hair of essential oils, your scalp compensating with more oil. 

Try washing your hair every other day or less to see if that reduces greasiness. Yet, washing less often can also cause oily hair. So, it is best to find a sweet spot between both. 

Use Products For Oily Hair

A significant reason why hair greases up is using products not recommended for oily hair. An oily scalp treatment with detergent action[1] predisposes to more oil production. Hair products formulated for oily hair can manage oil production and reduce greasiness. 

Use shampoos and conditioners specifically labeled for oily hair: These products are designed to help balance oil production. Although data is limited, there has been much interest in tea tree oil or witch hazel.

Deep Clean With Aloe Vera

how to get rid of oily hair
Deep clean with Aloe vera due to its cleansing properties. Photo: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Aloe vera[2] is one of the best herbs for hair growth. No wonder it doubles down on its benefits by treating greasy hair.  Aloe vera is known for its soothing and cleansing properties. It also has antibiotic qualities.[3] As an excellent natural remedy, it helps remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from your scalp and hair while maintaining moisture.

To use it, gently massage the Aloe vera mixture into your scalp and hair, focusing on the oily areas. Leave it on for a few minutes to break down and remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities. Afterward, rinse your hair thoroughly with lukewarm water to remove the mixture. 

Try Dry Shampoo

how to get rid of oily hair
Trying a dry shampoo will help with absorbing excess oil. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

If you are looking to get rid of oily hair fast, try dry shampoo[4] to absorb excess oil and refresh your hair between washes. 

A dry shampoo adds volume to your hair without the need for water. Apply it to the roots and massage it in, then brush it out thoroughly.

Use Products That Remove Oils

Looking for how to get rid of greasy hair without dry shampoo? Maybe it is time you look into appropriate hair products. They can remedy oily hair without washing. Here are some natural products for excess oils from your hair and scalp:

  • Witch Hazel: Witch hazel is a natural astringent[5] that controls oil production and cleanses your scalp. You can use it along with other hair treatments. Simply use a cotton pad to apply witch hazel to your scalp before shampooing or mix it with water as a hair rinse.
  • Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil is known to be antifungal and antibacterial, for oily hair and oily skin of the head. Add a few drops of tea tree oil[6] to your shampoo or conditioner, or mix it with a carrier oil and apply directly to your scalp.
  • Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar removes oil and buildup from your hair, leaving it clean and revitalized. Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water, and use it to rinse after shampooing. Rinse your hair thoroughly afterward to remove the vinegar smell.

Be Gentle With Your Hair

how to get rid of oily hair
Be gentle with your hair — it’s part of your body. Photo: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Actually, oil production is a defense mechanism. Aggressively handling, such as rubbing your hair with a towel and brushing too hard, can stimulate oil production. Instead, avoid harsh brushing, minimize heat treatments, and squeeze or pat your hair dry with a microfiber towel after washing. Also, avoid traction on your hair to pull it into any faddish styles.

What Are The Causes Of Oily Hair?

While we all wish for shiny, healthy hair, a few factors can push our scalp’s oil production into overdrive. Let’s dive into the leading causes and see if any of them sound familiar to you:

  • Overactive sebaceous glands: Our scalp is home to sebaceous glands[7] that produce sebum, a natural oil that helps keep our hair moisturized. However, when these glands go into hyperdrive, texcess sebum produces oily hair.
  • Hormonal fluctuations: These chemical messengers can wreak havoc on our bodies. Fluctuations in hormone levels,[8] especially during puberty, pregnancy, or menstruation, can stimulate the sebaceous glands to produce oilier hair.
  • Genetics: Oily hair can run in the family, as the genetics of sebaceous glands affects their adrogen activity.[9] If your parents or siblings have oily hair, there’s a higher chance you will, too. 
  • Environmental factors: Humidity and pollution can also make your hair oilier. Humidity can affect the oiliness[10] of your hair, while pollutants contribute to product and environmental substance buildup.

How To Get Rid Of Naturally Oily Hair At Home

So far we have focused on good practices and hair treatment techniques and products for eliminating oily hair. Here are some natural remedies:

  1. Green tea: Using green tea can reduce sebum[6] production and the greasiness of your hair in less than 30 days.
  2. Honey: Honey has antibacterial and antioxidant properties[11] to nourish your scalp. Mix a tablespoon of honey with a cup of warm water and use it as a hair rinse after shampooing.
  3. Yogurt: Yogurt contains lactic acid[12] which can help to remove excess oil. Apply plain yogurt to your hair, leave it on for 15 minutes, and then rinse it.

When To See A Professional

Oily hair can be a sign of an underlying condition that requires medical attention. Here are a few signs that it might be time to consult a professional:

  1. Excessive oiliness: If you’re following all the hair care tips and tricks and still experience excessive oiliness, you should see a professional.
  2. Flaking and itching: If your oily hair is accompanied by a flaky and itchy scalp, it could be dandruff or psoriasis. These conditions require specific treatments prescribed by a professional.
  3. Hair loss: Oily hair can sometimes precede hair loss if not addressed. If you’re experiencing any hair loss, seek the help of a professional. 

In general, if you’re unsure whether your oily hair is a concern, it’s always best to consult a professional. They provide expert advice to help you achieve healthy, beautiful hair.

Summary

Here, we discussed how to get rid of oily hair, so you can try one of these remedies today! Remember that everyone’s hair is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. It’s essential to test these remedies and find the one that works best for your hair.

+ 12 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Gubitosa, J., Rizzi, V., Fini, P. and Cosma, P. (2019). Hair Care Cosmetics: From Traditional Shampoo to Solid Clay and Herbal Shampoo, A Review. [online] 6(1), pp.13–13. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/cosmetics6010013.
  2. Sánchez, M.I., González-Burgos, E., Iglesias, I. and M.P. Gómez-Serranillos (2020). Pharmacological Update Properties of Aloe Vera and its Major Active Constituents. [online] 25(6), pp.1324–1324. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules25061324.
  3. Lawrence, R., Tripathi, P. and Jeyakumar, E. (2009). Isolation, Purification and Evaluation of Antibacterial Agents from Aloe vera. Brazilian journal of microbiology : [publication of the Brazilian Society for Microbiology], [online] 40(4), pp.906–15. doi:https://doi.org/10.1590/S1517-838220090004000023.
  4. Paschal D’Souza and Rathi, S.K. (2015). Shampoo and conditioners: What a dermatologist should know? [online] 60(3), pp.248–248. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/0019-5154.156355.
  5. Abbas, T.F., Abbas, M.F. and Lafta, A.J. (2020). Antibacterial activity and medical properties of Witch Hazel Hamamelis virginiana. Annals of Tropical Medicine and Public Health, 23(11). doi:https://doi.org/10.36295/asro.2020.231146.
  6. Nualsri C;Lourith N;Kanlayavattanakul M (2016). Development and clinical evaluation of green tea hair tonic for greasy scalp treatment. Journal of cosmetic science, [online] 67(3). Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29394016/
  7. Gabarra, M. and Campos, M. (2020). Correlations between sebaceous glands activity and porphyrins in the oily skin and hair and immediate effects of dermocosmetic formulations. [online] 19(11), pp.3100–3106. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.13370.
  8. Grymowicz, M., Rudnicka, E., Agnieszka Podfigurna, Napierała, P., Smolarczyk, R., Katarzyna Smolarczyk and Blazej Meczekalski (2020). Hormonal Effects on Hair Follicles. [online] 21(15), pp.5342–5342. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms21155342.
  9. Gelan Shamloul and Noureddine Litaiem (2021). An updated review of the sebaceous gland and its role in health and diseases Part 1: Embryology, evolution, structure, and function of sebaceous glands. [online] 34(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/dth.14695.
  10. Gabarra, M. and Patricia (2020). Correlations between sebaceous glands activity and porphyrins in the oily skin and hair and immediate… [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340017378_Correlations_between_sebaceous_glands_activity_and_porphyrins_in_the_oily_skin_and_hair_and_immediate_effects_of_dermocosmetic_formulations
  11. Burlando, B. and Cornara, L. (2013). Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review. [online] 12(4), pp.306–313. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.12058.
  12. Barve, K. and Apurva Dighe (2016). Hair Conditioner. [online] pp.37–44. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-29419-3_4.
Susan Adeosun

Written by:

Susan Adeosun, Dr.

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

Dr Susan Adeosun (MPH, MD) is a Medical Doctor and Public Health enthusiast. She has over five years' worth of experience in public health and preventive medicine and is a firm believer in the famous phrase by Dutch philosopher Desiderius Erasmus, “prevention is better than cure.” Her journey through public health, combined with her love for writing, has resulted in the publication of several health articles on various blogs, websites, and peer review journals. When she is not advocating for better health education, she spends her time reading, cooking, and hanging out with friends.

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement