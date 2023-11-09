Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Diarrhea During Pregnancy 2023: Is It Normal, Causes & Treatment

Emma

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kimberly Langdon, MD

diarrhea during pregnancy
Diarrhea is a problem that might be difficult to avoid when you are pregnant. Photo: Thanh Thanh

Few things will put a damper on your day like diarrhea. Unfortunately, like many of the other minor discomforts of pregnancy, the problem might be difficult to avoid, even if you’re extremely careful about your diet and daily habits.

Diarrhea, even more than once a week, is nothing to worry about, especially during the earliest days of your pregnancy. Here are a few things to keep in mind, as well as some info on when you should go to your doctor for more help.

Is It Normal To Have Diarrhea During Pregnancy?

In short: yes, changes in bowel movements and your digestive system as a whole are perfectly normal during pregnancy. While these issues may be embarrassing or inconvenient, they’re just as much a part of being a pregnant woman as any other part of the process.

Diarrhea During Pregnancy: What Is Symptoms?

diarrhea during pregnancy
Nausea is one of the Symptoms when you have diarrhea. Photo: goffkein.pro/Shutterstock

Even if you’re normally very regular and continent, you might experience any of the following:

  • Loose stools or watery stools
  • Abdominal pain, and rectal pain
  • Other digestive issues, like poor nutrient absorption
  • Bloating, feeling gassy, and general discomfort
  • Bowel movements are more sudden or urgent than you’re used to
  • Constipation
  • Some nausea
  • A mild fever

Around one-third[1] of pregnant women experience at least mild diarrhea, especially during the first trimester. Is the underlying bowel disorder due entirely to hormonal changes? It depends. Here’s what you need to know.

Featured Partner

colon broom fpo

Low-Calorie

Non-GMO

Vegan-friendly

Get Blown Away By Expert-Crafted Formula

Learn More About Colon Broom – one of the quality supplements promoting regular bowel movements, alleviates bloating, and supports healthy cholesterol levels.

Check Price

What Causes Diarrhea While Pregnancy?

What Causes Diarrhea While Pregnancy?
It’s possible that other issues, not related to the baby, could be causing your digestive problems. Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Many attribute diarrhea while pregnant to hormonal changes, just like many of the other symptoms that pregnant women commonly experience.

Progesterone[2] is one of the most common culprits—essentially, this compound acts as a muscle relaxant, which prevents preterm labor and early, frequent contractions. As a result, your digestive system is also subject to this relaxation of the smooth muscle tissue responsible for seeing each movement through. However, progesterone is more likely to cause constipation by slowing gastrointestinal motility while excess prostaglandins can cause diarrhea. What can you do?

Of course, it’s also totally possible that some other problem might be causing you to experience digestive dysfunction. It’s not always the baby’s fault, especially if you’re already dealing with another preexisting condition.

Other Possible Causes Of Diarrhea In Pregnancy

Sometimes, persistent diarrhea is linked to another root cause. What else might be to blame for unusual bowel movements during pregnancy?

  • An unrelated stomach virus
  • Traveler’s diarrhea
  • Food poisoning
  • Pre-existing stomach issues like irritable bowel syndrome or Crohn’s disease
  • Celiac disease
  • Spicy foods
  • Dairy products for lactose intolerant mothers-to-be
  • Digestive and kidney diseases
  • The bacterial infection leads to acute gastrointestinal infection[3]
  • Intestinal parasites
  • Sudden dietary changes your body may not be used to
  • New food sensitivities can often present themselves for the first time while pregnant

There are a ton of foods that any healthcare provider will ask you to avoid while pregnant. We’ll touch briefly upon these in a moment.

How To Treat Diarrhea When Pregnant

How To Treat Diarrhea When Pregnant
Staying hydrated can often help you manage diarrhea. Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock

Pregnancy-related diarrhea might not be as straightforward a problem as ordinary viral infections and food poisoning. Thankfully, though, underlying issues aside, treating diarrhea is often a simple matter of nurturing your digestive system through your daily activities and the food that you eat.

Here are a couple of tips for pregnant women with loose stools – you won’t find anything outlandish here.

More Water Daily

Depending on the source of the problem, staying hydrated can often help you manage diarrhea. It’s also vital to your recovery if you’re already dealing with an upset stomach and loose bowel movements.

One of the classic byproducts of chronic diarrhea is dehydration[4]. If your watery bowel movements become constant and relentless, look out for dark-colored urine, brain fog, and a sense of fatigue and disorientation.

Even if you don’t experience diarrhea all the time, it can be easy to forget this one simple way to ensure a smooth ride into late pregnancy. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated daily—it can be helpful to keep a readily available supply for easy access and replenishment. Sports drinks and pure fruit and vegetable juices can also help you prevent dehydration after being depleted.

More Fiber Intake

Is more fiber the best way to solve diarrhea without medical attention? Some believe that many studies speak to the value of a high-fiber diet[5] and its ability to improve your gut health.

Fruits, vegetables, dried fruits, and even fiber supplements like Metamucil are all great ways to prevent diarrhea and solidify each movement. Both soluble and insoluble fiber are key; whole foods like sweet potatoes, kale, bananas, berries, and whole grains like popcorn are all perfect for the job.

Avoiding Problem Food Groups

Certain foods can often make diarrhea worse. You can read one fairly comprehensive list and some helpful alternatives here, courtesy of FoodSafety.gov.

Diarrhea and other problems associated with your digestive tract are often very difficult to avoid, even when sticking strictly to bland foods and inoffensive fare that would ordinarily be no problem. For this reason, tons of women adopt the BRAT diet when pregnant, also known as the bland diet.

On this diet, you’ll be asked to stick mostly to bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast[6]. It’s not the most nutritionally-complete diet, but, along with your physician’s best advice and a full round of prenatal vitamins, it might be able to help you overcome diarrhea while pregnant.

Antidiarrheal Medications

Finally, an obvious one. If you’ve tried it all and are still seeing no results, we recommend asking your doctor about any medication safe enough to use while pregnant.

Avoid all over-the-counter remedies until receiving your doctor’s blessing—diarrhea while pregnant is often a completely temporary issue, and over-the-counter medications may impose a risk to you and your unborn child. Talk to your healthcare provider first; they’ll be able to help you find the right solution.

When To See A Doctor

If your diarrhea lasts for more than 48 hours, you should seek professional medical advice to avoid any potential pregnancy complications. Rehydrating, at this juncture, is a must—of all the other symptoms that come along with diarrhea during pregnancy, this may very well be the most dangerous to your child.

It’s not always just a simple case of food poisoning. Some warning signs of more serious complications include the following:

  • Blood in your stools
  • Very dark urine
  • A dry, sticky mouth and unusual thirst
  • Black, tarry stools
  • A fever higher than 101.3F
  • Significant abdominal pain and cramping
  • Extreme dehydration

Any of these symptoms may indicate an infection, inflammation of your digestive system, and even more serious matters like cancer and pancreatitis. See your doctor immediately if any of the above apply to your case.

The Bottom Line

Is diarrhea the worst? We’re right there with you. Thankfully, after the first trimester, many women report feeling much better as their bodies adjust to the temporary change. After delivering your baby, your diarrhea and other associated symptoms should resolve themselves entirely.

If it doesn’t, we can always recommend another trip to the doctor. As long as none of the severe digestive symptoms listed above are a concern, the problem is highly unlikely to cause your child-to-be any harm.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Bonapace, E. S., Jr, & Fisher, R. S. (1998). Constipation and diarrhea in pregnancy. Gastroenterology clinics of North America, 27(1), 197–211. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0889-8553(05)70353-8
  2. Body, C., & Christie, J. A. (2016). Gastrointestinal Diseases in Pregnancy: Nausea, Vomiting, Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Constipation, and Diarrhea. Gastroenterology clinics of North America, 45(2), 267–283. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gtc.2016.02.005
  3. Mehta, S., Khatuja, R., Verma, M., & Grover, A. (2017). Gastroenteritis In Pregnancy: Relevance and Remedy. Journal of clinical and diagnostic research: JCDR, 11(9), QL01. https://doi.org/10.7860/JCDR/2017/27782.10683
  4. Nemeth, V. and Pfleghaar, N. (2021) “Diarrhea”, StatPearls Publishing, p. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK448082/
  5. Gill, S., Rossi, M., Balázs Bajka and Whelan, K. (2020). Dietary fibre in gastrointestinal health and disease. Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology, [online] 18(2), pp.101–116. doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41575-020-00375-4.
  6. Weir, S. and Akhondi, H. (2021) “Bland Diet”, StatPearls Publishing. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538142/
Emma

Written by:

Emma Garofalo, Former Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Emma Garofalo is a writer based in Pittsburgh, PA. A lover of science, art, and all things culinary, few things excite her more than the opportunity to learn about something new." It is now in the sheet in the onboarding paperwork, apologies!!

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement