Fact checkedEvidence Based

Evidence Based

This article is objectively based on relevant scientific literature, written by experienced medical writers, and fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts.

Our team of registered dietitian nutritionists and licensed medical professionals seek to remain objective and unbiased while preserving the integrity of any scientific debate.

The articles contain evidence-based references from approved scientific sites. The numbers* in parentheses (*1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to our reputable sources.

How To Stop Diarrhea Fast: 7 Effective Tips & Ways To Try In 2023

Mitchelle Morgan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

how to stop diarrhea fast
Diarrhea interferes with your daily routine and health. Photo: Opat Suvi/Shutterstock

Diarrhea is quite an uncomfortable condition that interferes with your daily routine and health and is one of the most common causes[1] of death worldwide in children. It causes feelings of fatigue and leaves you drained and lethargic. Therefore, finding immediate solutions to halt it and reclaim optimal gut health is critical. Here you will learn how to stop diarrhea fast and manage its symptoms effectively.

Keep reading to learn if adding probiotics or superfoods to your diet can help. After reading this, you’ll have a deeper understanding of how to stop diarrhea in adults and kids. Let’s start.

How To Stop Diarrhea?

  1. May use foods associated with the BRAT diet. 
  2. Stay hydrated and use oral rehydrating solutions.
  3. Avoid certain foods.
  4. Try probiotic supplements.
  5. Take over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medications.
  6. Rest and avoid stress.
  7. Seek medical attention.

How To Stop Diarrhea Fast

What you eat may affect your digestive health. For instance, you can be prone to diarrhea or constipation[2] if you mainly devour fast and highly processed foods. These might be a result of the excessive quantity of artificial ingredients, fat, salt, or sugar.

However, your gut health will be superb if you eat a healthy diet rich in gut-healing foods.

Featured Partner

colon broom fpo

Low-Calorie

Non-GMO

Vegan-friendly

Get Blown Away By Expert-Crafted Formula

Learn More About Colon Broom – one of the quality supplements promoting regular bowel movements, alleviates bloating, and supports healthy cholesterol levels.

Check Price

You May Use Foods Associated With The BRAT Diet

Many diets are available on the Internet superhighway. Still, the BRAT diet[3] may be suggested as a choice for halting diarrhea in children, but only if the foods are part of the child’s regular diet. It comprises bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. Studies support[4] that green bananas are the best at stopping persistent diarrhea and its recurrence in children. Studies on rice suggest[5] that it helps the intestine walls better balance fluid and electrolytes.

However, more recent research favors probiotics[6] over the BRAT diet as the latter is too limited and lacks nutrients. It is considered an outdated diet with insufficient nutrients to aid in recovery from diarrhea and is no longer recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for use in young children.

Stay Hydrated And Use Oral Rehydration Solutions

When you have diarrhea, you make many trips to the bathroom. These frequent trips dehydrate[7] you from excessive fluid loss. Hydtaring might be one way to stop diarrhea fast at work or home.

You can counter dehydration by drinking plenty of clear fluids such as water, fresh fruit juices, and herbal teas. Oral rehydration solutions are also quite helpful. With the use of rehydration solutions,[8] you can quickly restore electrolyte balance and replenish lost fluids from explosive bouts of diarrhea.

Avoid Certain Foods

Spicy,[9] fatty and dairy products containing lactose can irritate the GI tract and worsen diarrhea. Avoiding such foods during a diarrhea episode can help reduce episodes. 

Try Probiotic Supplement

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can shorten the duration of acute diarrhea.[10] They help restore the balance of gut flora and help you respond faster to treatments you may receive. Consider introducing these beneficial bacteria into your system using probiotic supplements for better results. Another option is adding probiotic foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi. 

Over-The-Counter Anti-Diarrheal Medications

OTC  anti-diarrheal medications can quickly treat diarrhea and even halt diarrhea symptoms immediately. These OTC medications may soothe an upset stomach, reduce inflammation, and slow down food movement of the intestines. This minimized frequency of bowel movements helps reduce diarrhea episodes.

Rest And Avoid Stress

Stress[11] and exhaustion[12] can cause digestive issues, including diarrhea. These factors may trigger changes in bowel movements[13] leading to loose stools and digestive discomfort. Ample rest and stress reduction allow your body systems to regain their optimal functioning.

Great techniques like deep breathing,[14] meditation,[15] or gentle exercises like yoga[16] may help reduce stress and exhaustion.

Seek Medical Attention

You must understand that diarrhea is a digestive reaction to various potential reasons, including infections, illnesses, or food sensitivities. In some instances, diarrhea may also develop when a woman’s period[17] is in progress if she has IBS or if contaminated food is eaten.

You may also have diarrhea caused[18] by celiac disease[19] or digestive and kidney diseases that may turn fatal if untreated. So, if diarrhea persists despite applying other remedies, see a doctor immediately.

Symptoms Of Diarrhea

how to stop diarrhea fast
Diarrhea accompanied by fever indicates an underlying condition that requires medical attention. Photo: Kmpzzz/Shutterstock

Diarrhea is a rather embarrassing situation characterized by loose, watery stools that could gash out at a simple cough. So, understanding its symptoms is crucial for timely intervention and management. Here are the main symptoms related to diarrhea:

  • Loose Watery Stools: Diarrhea consists of frequent, loose, and watery bowel movements. This is because of the rapid movement of fecal waste through the intestines. This fast-paced movement limits water absorption producing watery stools.
  • Cramping: Before, during, and after diarrhea, you could experience stomach cramps.
  • Dehydration: Since diarrhea fosters excessive fluid loss through watery stool, dehydration is one of the immediate effects. Signs of dehydration are thirst, dry mouth, dark urine, and fatigue.
  • Fever: Diarrhea accompanied by fever indicates an underlying condition that requires medical attention. 
  • Nausea and Vomiting: If you have diarrhea, feelings of nausea and vomiting are common symptoms. These two symptoms together lead to dehydration.
  • Blood in Stools: You may notice bloody stool in severe cases. This may suggest a possible intestinal inflammation or infection requiring medical attention.

How to get rid of diarrhea fast at home is easy. You make dietary adjustments and stay active. However, persistent or severe symptoms beyond home remedies warrant medical attention. A doctor’s intervention helps you fully identify the cause and navigate how to stop diarrhea in adults and children. 

What Foods To Avoid

What Foods To Avoid
Alcoholic beverages can worsen diarrhea. Photo: Skrypnykov Dmytro/Shutterstock

Now, if you have diarrhea, please avoid the following foods:

  • Spicy foods irritate the intestines, intensify diarrhea, and cause discomfort.
  • Greasy, high-fat foods are challenging to digest and may worsen diarrhea by increasing bowel movement frequency.
  • Beans, cabbage, and onions are foods that cause gas, which can cause bloating and exacerbate diarrheal symptoms.
  • Whole grains, raw vegetables, and bran are examples of foods high in insoluble fiber that can be difficult on the digestive system when experiencing diarrhea.
  • If you have a lactose intolerance, dairy products like milk, cheese, and ice cream can cause you problems. They could cause diarrhea, bloating, and gas.
  • Alcoholic and caffeinated[20] beverages can dehydrate the body and irritate the digestive tract, worsening diarrhea.
  • Artificial sweeteners like sorbitol and other sugar substitutes can have a laxative effect,[21] contributing to loose stools. Some brands of prune juice contain these sweeteners.
  • Carbonated drinks contain bubbles that can create gas in the intestines, exacerbating diarrhea discomfort.
  • Spicy condiments such as hot sauces, pepper, and chili powder can intensify gut irritation and increase bowel movement frequency.
  • Contaminated food might aggravate diarrhea.

Remember that individual tolerances may vary, and it’s essential to identify specific trigger foods that affect you personally. So always opt for probiotic superfoods and other gentle foods for your digestive health. Also, remember to eat small meals even after treatment to facilitate proper bowel movement.

The Takeaways

Diarrhea happens to a lot of people for various reasons. It’s sometimes explosive and messy, but it is always uncomfortable for anyone. So, grasping how to stop diarrhea fast with medicine or home remedies is crucial for alleviating digestive discomfort and potentially deadly complications, especially in children.

You might experiment with adding foods from the  BRAT diet, staying hydrated, and avoiding spicy, fatty, and lactose-containing dairy products. Avoid stress and exhaustion at all costs. Conversely, consume gut-healing foods like fermented dishes plus probiotic supplement with digestive enzymes to balance gut flora and promote optimum absorption. If you are experiencing diarrhea, you may use over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medication for fast relief.

Suppose severe diarrhea and other symptoms linger; please visit a healthcare professional for advice. Taking proactive measures to prevent diarrhea and dehydration to ensure normal bowel function is vital for regaining good gut health.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is diarrhea?

Diarrhea is the unusual occurrence of loose, watery stools. It may result from gastrointestinal problems, food intolerances, bacterial or viral infections, or drugs.

How long does diarrhea last?

The duration of diarrhea depends on the underlying cause. Acute diarrhea lasts a few days to a week, while chronic diarrhea can persist for over two weeks.

Can you stop diarrhea naturally?

Yes, you can use natural remedies to manage diarrhea. Probiotics, some foods from the BRAT list, clear fluids, oral rehydration solutions, and avoiding trigger foods can help alleviate diarrhea and promote gut health.

What drink helps stop diarrhea?

Oral rehydration solutions are effective in stopping diarrhea. They contain the right balance of electrolytes and fluids to prevent dehydration and aid recovery. Herbal teas and clear soups can also be beneficial.

+ 21 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Saloni Dattani, Spooner, F., Ritchie, H. and Roser, M. (2023). Diarrheal Diseases. [online] Our World in Data. Available at: https://ourworldindata.org/diarrheal-diseases?insight=ten-pathogens-are-responsible-for-most-diarrheal-deaths-in-children#key-insights
  2. Rollet M, Bohn T, Vahid F, On Behalf Of The Oriscav Working Group. (2021). Association between Dietary Factors and Constipation in Adults Living in Luxembourg and Taking Part in the ORISCAV-LUX 2 Survey. [online] 14(1):122. doi:10.3390/nu14010122
  3. Weir, S.-B.S. and Hossein Akhondi (2022). Bland Diet. [online] Nih.gov. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538142/#:~:text=A%20BRAT%20diet%20is%20bananas,by%20the%20entire%20GI%20system.
  4. Islam, K., Mithun Chandra Konar, Atanu Singha Roy, Biswas, B., Kaustav Nayek and Subhasri Middya (2022). Role of cooked green banana in home management of acute diarrhea in under-5 children. Journal of Tropical Pediatrics, [online] 69(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/tropej/fmad005.
  5. Mojtaba Kianmehr, Ashraf, Jalil Moshari, Ahmadi, R. and Mahdi Basirimoghadam (2016). The Effect of G-ORS Along With Rice Soup in the Treatment of Acute Diarrhea in Children: A Single-Blind Randomized Controlled Trial. Nursing and midwifery studies. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.17795/nmsjournal25852.
  6. Salfi, S.F. and Holt, K. (2012). The Role of Probiotics in Diarrheal Management. Holistic Nursing Practice, [online] 26(3), pp.142–149. doi:https://doi.org/10.1097/hnp.0b013e31824ef5a3.
  7. Grenov, B., Lanyero, B., Nabukeera-Barungi, N., Namusoke, H., Ritz, C., Friis, H., Michaelsen, K.F. and Mølgaard, C. (2019). Diarrhea, Dehydration, and the Associated Mortality in Children with Complicated Severe Acute Malnutrition: A Prospective Cohort Study in Uganda. The Journal of Pediatrics, 210, pp.26-33.e3. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpeds.2019.03.014.
  8. Ziba Aghsaeifard, Heidari, G. and Alizadeh, R. (2022). Understanding the use of oral rehydration therapy: A narrative review from clinical practice to main recommendations. Health science reports, [online] 5(5). doi:https://doi.org/10.1002/hsr2.827.
  9. Esmaillzadeh, A., Ammar Hassanzadeh Keshteli, Hajishafiee, M. and Adibi, P. (2013). Consumption of spicy foods and the prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/258037497_Consumption_of_spicy_foods_and_the_prevalence_of_irritable_bowel_syndrome
  10. Huang, R., Xing, H., Liu, H., Chen, Z.-F. and Tang, B. (2021). Efficacy of probiotics in the treatment of acute diarrhea in children: a systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials. Translational pediatrics, [online] 10(12), pp.3248–3260. doi:https://doi.org/10.21037/tp-21-511.
  11. Sunaina Rengarajan, Knoop, K.A., Arvind Rengarajan, Chai, J.N., Grajales-Reyes, J.G., Samineni, V.K., Russler-Germain, E.V., Ranganathan, P., Fasano, A., Sayuk, G.S., Gereau, R.W., Kau, A.L., Knights, D., Kashyap, P.C., Ciorba, M.A., Newberry, R.D. and Hsieh, C.-S. (2020). A Potential Role for Stress-Induced Microbial Alterations in IgA-Associated Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea. Cell reports medicine, [online] 1(7), pp.100124–100124. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrm.2020.100124.
  12. Gonzalez, V.J., Beckstead, J., Groer, M., McMillan, S., Ortiz, D., Marrero, S. and Saligan, L.N. (2019). Exploring the Relationship between Diarrhea and Fatigue that can occur during Cancer Treatment: Using Structural Equation Modeling. Puerto Rico health sciences journal, [online] 38(2), pp.81–86. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6719553/#:~:text=With%20respect%20to%20the%20total,%2C%20fatigue%20frequency%20(0.20).
  13. Yu Ming Chang, Mohamad El-Zaatari and Kao, J.Y. (2014). Does stress induce bowel dysfunction? Expert Review of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, [online] 8(6), pp.583–585. doi:https://doi.org/10.1586/17474124.2014.911659.
  14. Perciavalle, V., Blandini, M., Fecarotta, P., Buscemi, A., Donatella Di Corrado, Bertolo, L., Fichera, F. and Coco, M. (2016). The role of deep breathing on stress. Neurological Sciences, [online] 38(3), pp.451–458. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10072-016-2790-8.
  15. Goyal, M., Singh, S., Sibinga, E., Gould, N.F., Rowland-Seymour, A., Sharma, R., Berger, Z., Sleicher, D., Maron, D.D., Shihab, H.M., Ranasinghe, P.D., Linn, S.T., Saha, S., Bass, E.B. and Haythornthwaite, J.A. (2014). Meditation Programs for Psychological Stress and Well-being. JAMA Internal Medicine, [online] 174(3), pp.357–357. doi:https://doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2013.13018.
  16. Masoumeh Shohani, Kazemi, F., Rahmati, S. and Azami, M. (2020). The effect of yoga on the quality of life and fatigue in patients with multiple sclerosis: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials. Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, [online] 39, pp.101087–101087. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ctcp.2020.101087.
  17. Girish Kumar Pati, Kar, C., Narayan, J., Kanishka Uthansingh, Manas Kumar Behera, Manoj Kumar Sahu, Mishra, D. and Singh, A. (2021). Irritable Bowel Syndrome and the Menstrual Cycle. Cureus. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.12692.
  18. T Higashihara, Okada, A., Kishida, Y., Sayako Maruno, Matsumura, M., Tamura, K. and Takano, H. (2018). Atypical cause of intractable diarrhea in a hemodialysis patient, masked by Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea and ischemic colitis: a case report. BMC Nephrology. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12882-018-1116-x.
  19. Muhammad Saleem Panezai, Ullah, A., Kalyani Ballur, Gilstrap, L., Khan, J., Tareen, B., Kakar, M., Khan, J., Rasheed, A., Waheed, A., Intisar Ghleilib, White, J. and Cason, F.D. (2021). Frequency of Celiac Disease in Patients With Chronic Diarrhea. Cureus. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.20495.
  20. Amaia Iriondo-DeHond, José Antonio Uranga, Dolores, M. and Abalo, R. (2020). Effects of Coffee and Its Components on the Gastrointestinal Tract and the Brain–Gut Axis. Nutrients, [online] 13(1), pp.88–88. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13010088.
  21. Francisco Javier Ruiz-Ojeda, Plaza-Diaz, J., María José Sáez-Lara and Gil, A. (2019). Effects of Sweeteners on the Gut Microbiota: A Review of Experimental Studies and Clinical Trials. Advances in Nutrition, [online] 10, pp.S31–S48. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/advances/nmy037.
Mitchelle Morgan

Written by:

Mitchelle Morgan, Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Mitchelle Morgan is a health and wellness writer with over 10 years of experience. She holds a Master's in Communication. Her mission is to provide readers with information that helps them live a better lifestyle. All her work is backed by scientific evidence to ensure readers get valuable and actionable content.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement