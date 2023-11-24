Magnesium Citrate For Constipation: Benefits, Risks & Uses 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Magnesium is one of the most commonly used mineral supplements worldwide. There are many roles that magnesium plays, such as energy metabolism, muscle function, neurological processes, and digestion. But the form of magnesium is very important.

For example, magnesium citrate is a common dietary supplement for constipation. This magnesium citrate oral solution works in dietary management by drawing water into the intestines, which softens stool and helps stimulate bowel movements.

It is helpful to know the difference between different constipation remedies.

Fiber is considered a bulking agent, adding hydration and weight to the stool, which simulates the walls of the colon to move it along.

Lubricating agents, like mineral oil, add an oiliness for smoother movement within the colon.

Hydrating agents include magnesium, which attracts water into the colon to soften and increase the weight of the stool, promoting its migration along the colon.

Laxatives are stimulants that act on the colon walls themselves, stimulating them to contract and move stool along.

Suppositories — with or without medication — stimulate the rectal sphincter reflex to contract the muscles in the rectal walls.

Is magnesium citrate good for constipation? Let’s look into the science.

How Does Magnesium Citrate Work For Constipation? The reason magnesium citrate is effective for constipation is due to its osmotic effect,[1] which means magnesium citrate pulls water into your bowel. When it draws water into your colon, it helps to soften stool, and the added weight stimulates bowel movements. Also, with these hydrating effects and their high tolerability, using magnesium citrate is preferred by healthcare professionals, e.g., for constipation in general or, specifically, during the preparation[2] of the patient for colon and rectal surgery or colonoscopy.

If we take a closer look at treatments for chronic constipation, we see bulk agents, lubricating agents, stimulants, and osmotic laxatives, either on their own or in combination.

Most experts suggest that the first thing to try is increasing dietary fiber and using probiotics. These are considered bulking agents.[3]

If that doesn’t work or causes other problems, doctors may suggest trying other treatments like laxatives that are stimulants.

The preparation of patients for colonoscopy can be challenging due to the large amount of liquids a patient must consume. However, researchers have shown in recent studies that with the help of magnesium citrate powder or capsule as an osmotic agent, the procedures are more comfortable.

What Is Magnesium Citrate?

Magnesium[4] is an important mineral that plays a role in many processes in the body, such as muscle and nerve function, energy production, and DNA synthesis.

Magnesium citrate is a type of magnesium salt used as a laxative that is made by combining magnesium with citric acid into one molecule.

The form of magnesium citrate varies as tablets, capsules, powders, or citroma magnesium citrate liquid. However, all forms of magnesium citrate contain magnesium ions that are bound to citrate ions.

It is considered safe by the FDA[5] as an ingredient in drugs when taken in small amounts. Magnesium citrate can be found in both prescription and over-the-counter laxatives.

Magnesium Citrate Benefits For Constipation

Magnesium citrate is a type of laxative that is commonly used to treat constipation. It can be particularly helpful for people who are experiencing hard, dry stools that are difficult to pass or sluggish bowel movements by increasing water in the bowel.

Another benefit of magnesium citrate is that it stimulates bowel movement. It works by stimulating the muscles in the bowel to contract and move stool out of the body.

In addition, magnesium citrate is available over the counter, making it easy to find. This can be a convenient option for people who are looking for a simple solution to constipation.

Magnesium citrate dissolves much better in water and acid than magnesium oxide. When researchers[6] tested how well the body absorbs magnesium, they found that magnesium citrate was absorbed much better than other magnesium supplements, such as magnesium oxide. They also found that magnesium citrate stays in a soluble form in the body, while magnesium oxide can turn back into a solid form.

Magnesium citrate might be a better choice for people who need to increase their magnesium intake or relieve constipation because it dissolves more easily and is absorbed better than magnesium oxide. The bioavailability[6] of magnesium citrate makes it a better option compared to other magnesium supplements.

Side Effects

Whether or not to use magnesium citrate is mostly dependent on the person. However, in patients with cardiac or renal dysfunction, the failure to excrete ions such as magnesium, sodium, or phosphorus may result[7] in electrolyte and volume overload. Magnesium is excreted by the kidneys, so kidney failure could result in failure to eliminate it, leading to hypermagnesemia.[8] Therefore if you have any chronic disease, please be sure to consult your doctor before using such supplements.

While magnesium citrate is generally safe and effective in treating constipation and contributing to normal bowel function, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects of this supplement. Some common side effects of magnesium citrate include:

Diarrhea: One of the most common side effects of magnesium citrate is diarrhea. This can be especially problematic for individuals who are already dehydrated or who have electrolyte imbalances. Most commonly, it is simply a matter of overshooting on treating one’s constipation.

Abdominal cramping: Some individuals may experience abdominal cramping after taking magnesium citrate. This is usually mild and transient, but in some cases, it can be severe.

Dehydration: Because magnesium citrate draws water into the colon, it can lead to dehydration if not used properly. It is important to drink plenty of fluids while using this supplement to prevent dehydration.

Electrolyte imbalances: Magnesium citrate can also cause electrolyte imbalances due to the dehydration it can cause if used improperly. Although it draws water into the colon, this also means there is less water in the rest of the body, and electrolytes can become over-concentrated. This can lead to serious health problems, so it is important to follow the instructions provided by your healthcare provider.

Can Magnesium Citrate Lead To Allergic Reactions?

While rare, it is possible for magnesium supplements to cause allergic reactions in some people. Therefore it is important to choose high-quality[9] supplements.

An allergic reaction occurs when the immune system reacts abnormally to a substance that it perceives as harmful, even though it is harmless to most people.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction to magnesium supplements can vary and may include:

Skin rash or hives.

Itching or swelling.

Difficulty breathing.

Tightness in the chest or throat.

Dizziness or fainting.

Nausea or vomiting.

If you experience any of these symptoms after taking a magnesium supplement, stop taking the supplement immediately and seek medical attention. In severe cases, an allergic reaction can lead to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening condition that requires emergency medical treatment.

Ways To Use Magnesium Citrate For Constipation

You should talk to your doctor before using any supplements. Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock

Many health professionals generally consider magnesium citrate safe, but it can sometimes cause loose stools and negatively affect bowel habits. To avoid side effects, it’s recommended to gradually increase the dose over at least a week until you reach the maximum dose without experiencing loose stools.

There is no best magnesium citrate for constipation, but it is important to choose high-quality supplements when taking over-the-counter. If you have any questions or concerns, it’s best to talk to your doctor before starting supplements for your constipation problem.

How Much Magnesium Citrate For Constipation Should You Take?

The correct magnesium citrate dosage is important to benefit your health condition without leading to side effects.

You may ask how many milligrams of magnesium citrate for constipation is proper to use. There is a difference between elemental magnesium and the magnesium citrate molecule. Magnesium citrate preparations may have different amounts of elemental magnesium. The daily recommended intake of elemental magnesium is:

Adult/teenage men: 270 to 400 milligrams.

Adult/teenage women: 280 to 300 milligrams.

Pregnant women: 320 milligrams.

Breast-feeding women: 340 to 355 milligrams.

7 to 10 years of age children: 170 milligrams.

4 to 6 years of age children: 120 milligrams.

Newborn to 3 years of age children: 40 to 80 milligrams…

Tips To Avoid Side Effects

The best way to prevent side effects, of course, is to not use magnesium supplements at all, thereby relieving your constipation first with lifestyle changes. However, if you do, you should use — or start at — a minimum dose first.

Lifestyle Changes

One important lifestyle habit that can help with constipation is adequate hydration.[10] Drinking enough water and fluids can soften the stool, making it easier to pass.

Another important lifestyle habit for managing constipation is maintaining a high-fiber diet.[11] Eating foods that are rich in fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can add bulk to the stool and help it pass more easily. They also act as osmotic agents to absorb water. On the other hand, highly processed foods, particularly those that are low in fiber, will contribute to constipation.

In addition, regular exercise[1] can help stimulate bowel movements and promote regularity. Physical activity can also improve overall digestive health and reduce the risk of constipation.

Managing stress is also crucial for preventing and managing constipation. Chronic stress can cause inflammation, affecting the digestive system and contributing to constipation, so finding ways to manage stress through relaxation techniques or other stress-reducing activities can be helpful.

Compliance

Follow the instructions provided by your healthcare provider or the package label. Do not exceed the recommended dose, and do not use magnesium citrate for longer than recommended.

Hydration

You should drink enough water while using magnesium citrate. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Drink plenty of water while using magnesium citrate because magnesium citrate is a form of salt, and it may lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances if you take this supplement with inadequate water.

Consult Your Doctor

Most importantly, you need to speak with your healthcare provider before using magnesium citrate. This supplement may interact with certain medications or medical conditions, so it is important to get medical advice before using it.

The Bottom Line

Constipation is a common condition that affects many people at some point in their lives. It is characterized by infrequent bowel movements and difficulty passing hardened stool, which can be uncomfortable and even painful. However, maintaining healthy lifestyle habits can be an effective way to prevent and manage constipation.

But for some people, it can be beneficial to get help from supplements that can affect bowel movements or stool structure. With this regard, magnesium citrate is a highly effective treatment for constipation. This supplement works by drawing water into the colon, which helps to soften stool and pass bowel movements more easily.

While magnesium citrate is generally safe and effective, it is important to use it only as directed and under the supervision of a healthcare provider. Be aware of the potential side effects of magnesium citrate, and follow the tips provided to use this supplement safely and effectively.