Prebiotics are specialized types of dietary fiber that provide health benefits. They can pass through the upper gastrointestinal tract undigested and go on to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. A healthy balance of gut bacteria can benefit your digestive system, immune system, and overall health.

Various prebiotic fibers, including inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), galactooligosaccharides (GOS), and resistant starch, can impact gut health. Several plant foods are particularly rich in these beneficial prebiotics.

There is often confusion between prebiotics and probiotics. While probiotics and prebiotics can both increase good gut bacteria and provide health benefits, probiotics are live microorganisms that can colonize the gut. Prebiotics, on the other hand, provide nourishment for beneficial bacteria.

Prebiotic foods contain non-digestible fibers that feed good bacteria, while probiotic foods contain live good bacteria. Probiotic foods include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha, and miso. Prebiotics and probiotics both have a role in gut health and can work together to provide benefits.

10 Best Prebiotic Foods For Gut Health The specialized fibers in prebiotic foods can help increase and balance healthy gut bacteria, leading to benefits for digestive and overall health. Chicory

Jerusalem artichoke

Dandelion greens

Garlic

Onion

Leek

Chickpeas

Bananas

Barley

Oats

List Of Prebiotic Foods For Better Gut Health

Although humans have consumed foods high in prebiotics since prehistoric times, evidence of their health benefits has come to light only recently.[1] Prebiotic-rich foods include a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes containing various types of beneficial dietary fibers.

Since prebiotics are derived from plant foods, natural prebiotic foods are vegan. However, some processed foods like cereals, bread, snack bars, or yogurts that have added prebiotics like inulin or chicory root may contain animal products.

To maximize health perks, stick with prebiotic whole foods. In addition to various beneficial fibers, many of these whole foods contain other critical nutrients and antioxidant phytonutrients.

Get ideas for upping your intake with this prebiotic foods list:

Chicory

One of the highest-fiber plant foods available, chicory is a powerhouse of prebiotic inulin. It’s also a source of inulin added to processed foods[2] for texture or fiber.

In culinary use in certain parts of the world, in other areas, it’s more commonly used for chicory root coffee or its inulin[3] extract. Chicory is also a great source of prebiotic FOS.

Jerusalem Artichoke

High in both inulin and FOS, these flavorful veggies can be purchased fresh (and cooked) or canned or frozen. They can be added to a variety of warm or cold dishes. Jerusalem artichokes are a good source of the crucial minerals iron and potassium.

Dandelion Greens

A great source of inulin and FOS, dandelion greens can be eaten raw, on salads or sandwiches, or cooked like other leafy greens. They’re also chock full of nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin K, and vitamin C and provide several other critical vitamins and minerals. Additionally, they contain beneficial phytochemicals linked with chronic disease prevention.

Garlic

Garlic has anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-cancer effects. Photo: gresei/Shutterstock

Cloves from this aromatic bulb from the Allium family are used widely to flavor a variety of recipes. High in inulin, garlic also contains multiple phytochemicals with anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-cancer effects.[4] Consumption of garlic has been associated with lower blood glucose levels, lower lipid levels, and lower blood pressure.[4]

Onion

Also from the Allium family, onions are used widely to flavor savory dishes. They provide both inulin and FOS. Onions contain a similar profile of beneficial phytonutrients to garlic.

Leek

Leeks are also a member of the Allium family and a good source of inulin and FOS. They are similar to onions, but have a milder flavor and work well in soups and dips. They’re an excellent source of vitamin K and a good source of several other micronutrients, including vitamin C and iron.

Chickpeas

Also known as garbanzo beans, chickpeas contain GOS raffinose. In a small study, both chickpeas and raffinose supplements increased levels of beneficial Bifidobacteria in subjects.[5]

Chickpeas are also a good source of iron. They can be purchased canned or dried and added to soups, stews, salads, or blended into hummus or other dips. They also make a great snack when roasted.

Bananas

One of the best fruit sources of prebiotics, bananas contain both FOS and inulin. Unripe bananas also contain resistant starch, types of starch[6] that are resistant to digestion but function as prebiotics in the gut. Bananas are an excellent source of vitamin B6, a good source of vitamin C, and provide potassium and other minerals and vitamins. They make a tasty and portable snack and are great when sliced into cereals and fruit salads.

Barley

This whole grain contains both inulin and FOS. Barley is also one of the best sources of B-glucan, a soluble fiber linked to lower cholesterol levels.[7]

Researchers have theorized that B-glucan may also have prebiotic effects. A small study[8] that added whole grain barley to the diets of healthy young adults found that it increased their healthy gut bacteria, lowered post-meal glucose and insulin levels, and improved inflammatory and immune markers.

Barley is also full of micronutrients; it’s an excellent source of iron, magnesium, selenium, phosphorus, and several B vitamins. Barley can be cooked and added to soups, salads, and other dishes.

Oats

Oats help increase friendly gut bacteria. Photo: Vladislav Noseek/Shutterstock

Oat also contains inulin[9] and like barley, is a top source of B-glucan, shown to lower levels of LDL cholesterol. Raw oats also provide resistant starch. Consumption of oats has been found to increase friendly gut bacteria.

Additionally, oats are an excellent source of several crucial micronutrients, including iron, magnesium, and B vitamins. Oats make a great addition to breakfast, hot or cold, in oatmeal, overnight oats, granola, or muesli. They also work well in baked goods and other recipes for additional texture and fiber.

Benefits Of Prebiotics

Overall, eating more fiber, including prebiotic fibers, is associated with various health benefits. Adequate fiber intake[10] can reduce constipation and aid blood sugar control. It can also increase satiety at meals, helping with weight control.

In addition, fiber can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. In particular, eating more soluble fiber is linked with lower LDL cholesterol, the “bad” cholesterol.

Observational studies have found that eating more plant foods and dietary fiber is associated with a greater diversity of bacteria in the gut, whereas consuming more animal products and highly processed foods is linked with a lower diversity of gut bacteria.[11]

Feeding Good Bacteria

Prebiotic benefits go beyond those of a healthy diet. Consumption of prebiotics feeds beneficial healthy bacteria, leading to a healthier and more balanced gut microbiome.[12] The gut microbiome comprises trillions of microorganisms colonizing the human digestive tract.

A balanced microbiome is critically important for digestive, immune function, and metabolic health. But how do prebiotics help?

Prebiotics target beneficial gut bacteria like Lactobacilli and especially Bifidobacteria, which is plentiful in the colon. A study in which healthy adults increased their intake of vegetables rich in the prebiotic inulin found that they had increased levels of Bifidobacteria. [13]

Consumption of prebiotics, ideally a mixture [14] of types, increases the diversity of healthy gut bacteria.

of types, increases the diversity of healthy gut bacteria. Prebiotics affect the growth and activity of beneficial gut bacteria, including their ability to support immunity, maintain the gut barrier against harmful bacteria, and produce beneficial substances, including short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).

Consumption of prebiotics increases SCFA production. SCFAs like acetate, propionate, and butyrate help regulate water and nutrient absorption, support the gut barrier and ward off harmful bacteria and other gut pathogens. They also support immunity and provide anti-inflammatory effects. Preliminary research indicates that butyrate may potentially be protective against colon cancer.

Digestion

Prebiotics may improve the digestion of certain nutrients. Research has found that the prebiotics inulin and FOS increased calcium absorption in teenagers. The prebiotic inulin may help relieve constipation.

In some studies, supplementation with the prebiotics inulin and GOS reduced the incidence of traveler’s diarrhea in subjects traveling to high-risk areas. A few studies of patients with irritable bowel syndrome found that GOS supplements reduced some of their symptoms.

Immunity

Some studies have found that prebiotics enhanced subjects’ immune responses to vaccines and infections.

Metabolic Health

Some research has associated prebiotic intake with lower weight, improved satiety, and a reduced overall calorie intake. Researchers have theorized that these effects are due to the increased production of SCFAs stimulating gut hormones associated with satiety.

Cardiovascular Health

Some research indicates that prebiotics can reduce cardiovascular inflammation. Research trials providing subjects with supplements of FOS and inulin fiber found reductions in their LDL cholesterol, although other studies have not found these effects.

Mental Health And Cognition

A few studies have found improved mood or memory in subjects given prebiotic supplements.

Note: Many of the studies on the health impacts of prebiotics used prebiotic supplements that typically provide a larger dose than the prebiotics found in individual foods. However, eating a variety of prebiotic-rich foods may offer similar health benefits.

Potential Side Effects Of Prebiotics

Some prebiotic fibers, like inulin, are less well tolerated than others and can cause gastrointestinal distress. Symptoms such as gas, bloating, and changes in bowel habits may occur, particularly when consumed in large amounts.

To limit digestive upset, slowly increase any new fiber sources in your diet, including prebiotics, and ensure you drink plenty of fluids to help move the fiber through your digestive system.

Some individuals may be more sensitive to the side effects of prebiotics, such as those with irritable bowel syndrome or other gastrointestinal conditions. If you have a chronic digestive condition, consult your healthcare provider or dietitian before increasing your intake of prebiotic foods.

The Bottom Line

Consuming more prebiotics can grow beneficial gut bacteria, leading to better digestion and various other health benefits. Choosing a variety of whole plant foods with prebiotics can lead to a more balanced healthy gut microbiome while providing other healthful nutrients and phytonutrients. Increasing new prebiotic fiber sources gradually can help prevent bothersome digestive side effects to help you reap the biggest benefits of eating these foods.