The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

The journey to a fitter, healthier lifestyle is never-ending without a twist board weight loss. If you’re anything like us, you’ve tried it all. Two-week water cleanses? Fat burners for men and women? Done and done. What else is there to try?

Can twist boards be used to lose weight? How many calories does a twist board burn? We’ll answer all of these questions and more in this handy twist board guide.

How To Do A Twist Board Exercise For Weight Loss And Strength Training? Place the twister board on the ground Step one foot firmly onto the balancing board on top. Place your second foot next to the first already on the board. Get your bearings. Pulse and rock your body until you feel confident in your ability to stick to the board.

How To Use A Twist Board: Weight Loss And Strength Training Made Easy

Before you get into higher-intensity exercise, we recommend getting acquainted with your balancing board first. The more familiar you are with the way a twister board works and feels beneath your feet, the more likely you’ll be to avoid back injury and other disasters.

To get started, clear out some space in your home. Lay down a rug or an exercise mat, if desired, and grab a couple of hand weights if you’ve got them.

Place the twister board on the ground— this area should be a stable surface, somewhere that won’t present a hazard in terms of balancing. Step one foot firmly onto the balancing board on top. Once you’re ready to balance, place your second foot next to the first already on the board. Get your bearings. Try bending your knees slightly plent, and squatting until you can feel it in your abs and core muscles. Pulse and rock your body until you feel confident in your ability to stick to the board. Now, you’re ready to try a whole host of exercises for abs, muscles, and weight loss.

Twister boards are a lot of fun, but, just like with any other type of equipment, a bit of caution will help you prevent back strains and other types of injury[1] as you use the board.

A couple of warnings if you’re new to twister boards or bodyweight exercises in general:

Avoid twisting the back erratically or too quickly [2] ; try to keep any twisting motion or action away from the spine to avoid lower back injury.

; try to keep any twisting motion or action away from the spine to avoid lower back injury. Take care to not lose your balance on the basic twist board, especially while performing more outlandish moves that displace your center of gravity greatly — falling off of a twist board is one of the easiest ways to end up on your rear, often literally.

For beginners or anybody who notices low back pain or any other peculiarity after picking the habit up, short intervals of exercise might be the best way to prevent yourself from getting injured.

After exerting yourself vigorously, give yourself a brief cool-down period in order to give your body a chance to recover, especially if you’ve got another intense set of moves coming.

Ideally, you’ve got a spotter or a workout buddy who will be able to check you in the event of an emergency. If you’re careful, though, you should be fine, even if you’re using it on your own.

For especially challenging moves, you can place your twist board right next to a wall or something steady that you can grab onto in the event of a misstep.

What Is A Twist Board?

Twist boards called balancing boards. Photo: M-Production/Shutterstock

Twist boards, sometimes called balancing boards, are a type of exercise equipment that can be adapted to several different muscle groups and exercise routines.

It’ll usually come in the form of either an oblong, flat deck with something round on the bottom that allows you to “ride” it, balancing like a stationary snowboard. One good example of this type of balance board is the Simply Fit Board, available on Amazon.

Aside from boards like the Simply Fit Board, you might also find other types of balancing boards and balance trainers, such as ones that resemble a big, bouncy balance ball with a flat, solid side to stand on. The BOSU Pro Balance Trainer is one option for those more interested in something along these lines.

No matter which type of twisting board you prefer, however, you’ll likely be feeling the burn in no time, especially if you’re not yet the proud owner of a set of washboard, six-pack abs.

Some of our favorite twist board moves for core strength, weight loss, upper bodywork, and ab work, in general, include:

Twist board squats: These can be performed in combination with shoulder presses or other related, weighted moves for a more intense workout) Twist board planks and burpees: Perfect for those after that coveted six-pack physique Upper body twist board workouts: Such as biceps curls, upright rows, and lateral raises with dumbbells or hand weights, all while balancing on your twist board Yoga moves: Adapted for twist boards, especially any standing, or stationary moves that you love Twist board cardio: Either straight-up or set to your favorite workout music

There are so many ways to work your core on a twist board. Here are a couple of other reasons to love these little marvels.

The Pros And Cons Of Using A Twist Board: Twist Board Exercise Benefits

Twist boards, when used properly, are one of the best types of equipment to work out your abdominal groups. You’re able to improve balance, build a stronger midsection, and burn calories through several low-impact twist board activities.

One huge benefit of a twist board is how effectively it targets the body’s core. Your core[3] is one of the most important groups of abdominal muscles that support the rest of the body’s ability to perform exercises. A twist board is one of the most effective tools that you can choose to improve the strength of your entire core.

Some of the other benefits of twist boards include:

Twist boards are versatile; they can be used to strengthen your core, work out your lower body, do ab work, and perform some other exercises targeting more muscle groups

They’re compact and cost very little

They’re fun — they make weight loss and burning body fat an exciting game

For the most hardcore exercise fanatics out there, twist boards might feel less than challenging, but the good news is that there are no downsides to using them at home alongside a healthy diet. We consider it to be the perfect excuse to give it our all and to exercise harder.

As with any type of exercise, the best way to avoid injury and other adverse health conditions associated with exercise (such as tweaking your spine improperly, or even something like a meniscus tear, an injury of the cartilage in one’s knee – these can both come as a result of too much torque as you twist).

How Many Calories Does A Twist Board Exercise Burn?

As with any type of physical activity, the body fat that you burn will have a lot to do with several different factors — how high your heart rate is elevated throughout your workout, for example, and the intensity with which you perform each move.

Twisting boards are no exception to this. How many calories can you burn on a twister board?

There are few formal studies on how many calories a balancing board will burn, but the underlying principles at play remain largely the same as other forms of exercise documented more thoroughly within the scientific community.

Body composition[4], intensity, the magnitude of any added weighted equipment, and even whether or not you train in intervals[5] will all have some influence over whether you burn more calories or fewer calories throughout a given session. You can expect to burn the same number of calories as you would during any other moderate bodyweight exercise routine.

The best ways to burn more calories and to achieve a stronger core on a twist board include adding weights, including more muscles, trying things out in the opposite direction, and choosing challenging, unusual moves, and physical activity that your muscles aren’t used to.

When in doubt, we recommend mixing things up to maximize your weight loss and fitness goals.

Twist Board Workout For Beginners: A Strong Core, Right From Home

Those looking to burn more calories in their off-time might be interested in choosing a twist board. Weight loss, abs work, and balance training all come included in one small, convenient, and fun package, with no batteries required.