Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

80/20 Rule Diet: What It Is & How To Follow For Weight Loss 2024

Alexandra Gregg

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

80/20 rule diet

It’s a new year, so you might be looking for different ways to get healthier and possibly lose weight. The 80/20 rule diet is a healthy eating plan in which you don’t have to give up all your favorite guilty pleasures. It is more of a lifestyle change than a diet, allowing you to consume all of your favorite foods in moderation while simultaneously getting healthier.  

The 80/20 rule diet is a healthy, non-depriving eating plan that doesn’t feel like you are on a diet at all. Eating 80/20 is more of a lifestyle change than abstaining and adhering to a healthy diet plan. 

It’s also easy to understand and follow compared to other diet plans. It’s a new concept as it allows you to indulge now and then while still maintaining an overall nutritious diet. To learn more about this new trend, keep reading. 

80/20 Rule Diet Plan For Weight Loss

  • Day One: Balanced Beginnings
  • Day Two: Wholesome Delights
  • Day Three: Nutrient-Rich Indulgence
  • Day Four: Savory Selections
  • Day Five: Culinary Balance
  • Day Six: Energizing Delights
  • Day Seven: Wholesome Indulgence

Seven-Day Sample Plan For 80/20 Rule Diet

When it comes to the 80/20 rule diet, how can you calculate a meal plan? In this diet plan, there are 21 meals — three healthy meals per day for seven days — therefore, take the number of total meals by 80 percent to determine how many meals can be a treat. 

Here is a 7-day 80/20 rule diet plan for weight loss as a sample. Cheat meals are italicized and in bold.

Day One: Balanced Beginnings (Approx. 1400 Calories)

This plan offers a variety of flavors, from protein-packed scrambled eggs to a classic cheeseburger with a healthy twist. Savor the taste of cottage cheese, grilled chicken salad, and organic popcorn, making a mindful choice for dinner with sweet potatoes and asparagus.

Breakfast
Scrambled eggsTwo eggs
Bell peppersOne fourth cup
SpinachOne fourth cup
Lunch
Grilled chicken saladFour ounces  
Dinner
CheeseburgerOne serving  
Sweet potatoesOne half cup
AsparagusOne half cup
Snack
Cottage cheese and tomatoesOne cup
Organic plain popcornOne serving

Day Two: Wholesome Delights (Approx. 1450 Calories)

Start your day with Greek yogurt and berries and enjoy a turkey and avocado wrap for lunch. Satisfy your sweet tooth with dark chocolate while relishing a dinner of sweet potato, black beans, shredded chicken, and spinach.

Breakfast
Greek yogurt One cup
BerriesOne half cup
Lunch
Whole wheat wrap with hummusOne serving  
TurkeyThree ounces
Tomatoes and avocadosOne half cup
Dinner
Sweet potatoOne serving  
Black beansOne half cup
Shredded chickenFour ounces
SpinachOne cup
Snack
Carrots & Snap PeasOne cup
HummusTwo tablespoons
Dark chocolateOne serving

Day Three: Nutrient-Rich Indulgence (Approx. 1350 Calories)

Enjoy pancakes with apples and walnuts for breakfast, a satisfying tuna sandwich at lunch, and get creative with a homemade fruit “ice cream” snack. Conclude the day with grilled tilapia, broccoli, and wild rice for a well-rounded meal.

Breakfast
PancakesTwo servings  
Chopped applesOne half cup
Sliced walnutsOne teaspoon
Lunch
TunaThree ounces
Whole wheat breadOne bread
Tomatoes and lettuceOne cup
Dinner
Grilled tilapiaFour ounces
BroccoliOne cup
Wild riceOne half cup
Snack
OrangeOne
Nuts or berriesOne handful
Fruit “ice cream”One frozen banana

Day Four: Savory Selections (Approx. 1450 Calories)

Start your day with the familiar taste of scrambled eggs and continue with a chicken wrap for lunch. Indulge in a snack of cottage cheese and tomatoes, and don’t forget to savor grilled swordfish, kale, and quinoa salad for dinner.

Breakfast
Scrambled eggsTwo eggs
Bell peppers One fourth cup
SpinachOne fourth cup
Lunch
Grilled chickenFour ounces
Whole wheat wrapOne wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppersOne cup
Dinner
Grilled swordfishFour ounces
Kale, veggies, vinaigretteAs desired
QuinoaOne half cup
Snack
Cottage cheeseOne half cup
TomatoesOne half cup
Potato chipsOne serving

Day Five: Culinary Balance (Approx. 1500 Calories)

Satisfy your cravings with a slice of pizza, accompanied by a refreshing spinach salad. Keep your energy up throughout the day with Greek yogurt, hummus, and veggies, and a snack of green apple with cashews or almonds.

Breakfast
Greek yogurtOne cup
BerriesOne half cup
Lunch
Wrap with hummusOne serving  
TurkeyThree ounces
Tomatoes and avocadosOne half cup
Dinner
PizzaOne slice
Spinach saladOne bowl
Snack
Carrots & bell peppers with hummusOne cup  
Green apple with raw cashews or almondsOne apple

Day Six: Energizing Delights (Approx. 1600 Calories)

The meal plan offers a fulfilling start with oatmeal and berries. Fuel up with eggs and whole wheat toast for lunch, and indulge your sweet tooth with a serving of ice cream for a snack. Conclude the day with a dinner featuring grilled shrimp, veggies, and black rice.

Breakfast
Oatmeal One cup
Chopped berriesOne half cup
Sliced walnutsOne tablespoon
Lunch
Boiled eggTwo eggs
Whole wheat toast Two slices
SmoothieOne cup
Dinner
Grilled shrimpFour ounces
Broccoli and asparagus spearsOne cup
Black riceOne half cup
Snack
Apples and a handful of nutsOne apple
Ice creamOne serving

Day Seven: Wholesome Indulgence (Approx. 1550 Calories)

The plan offers a delightful oatmeal breakfast followed by a serving of chicken nuggets and a smoothie for lunch. Snack on celery with peanut or almond butter, and conclude the day with a dinner featuring grilled shrimp, veggies, and black rice. Enjoy this wholesome indulgence!

Breakfast
OatmealOne cup
Chopped berriesOne half cup
Sliced walnutsOne tablespoon
Lunch
Chicken nuggetsOne serving  
SmoothieOne cup
Dinner
Grilled shrimpFour ounces
Broccoli, asparagus spears,One cup
Black riceOne half cup
Snack
Celery As desired
Peanut butter or almond butterTwo tablespoons

What Is The 80/20 Rule Diet?

What Is The 8020 Rule Diet
The basic principle is to eat healthfully 80 percent and crave 20 percent of the time. Photo: Stephanie Frey/Shutterstock

The 80/20 rule diet was developed by a chef, nutritionist, and personal trainer by the name of Teresa Cutter. The basic principle of the diet is to eat healthfully 80 percent of the time while indulging in treats and cravings 20 percent of the time.  

Therefore 80 percent of the time, you are supposed to eat healthy whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and whole grains. Then, 20 percent of the time, you are allowed to consume your cravings or treats in moderation. 

The creator, Teresa Cutter, has also published a book that is an excellent addition to the diet in which she has created over 130 recipes that correlate with the 80/20 rule diet principles.  

For example, consuming breakfast, lunch, and dinner for a week would give you 21 total meals. Based on the 80/20 rule diet, you can have four cheat meals that contain one serving of “bad for you” food. 

For example, the bad food for you may include a slice of pizza, a cheeseburger, some fries, or a glass of wine. Of note, this diet does not allow you to binge on all of these items at once, but rather a serving of one at a time.  

The upside to this diet is that you aren’t depriving yourself. Instead of restricting yourself like other diets tend to lean towards, you are giving into your body’s cravings. The key is you are having just one serving at the appropriate time, not overindulging. 

Instead of telling yourself something is off limits, you can say to yourself, I can eat that tomorrow or the next day, which is a better plan for longevity than other diets.   

Health Benefits Of The 80/20 Rule Diet

Health Benefits Of The 8020 Rule Diet
The 80/20 rule diet is a long-term solution for healthy weight loss. Photo: marilyn barbone/Shutterstock

Most experts agree that restrictive diets are not a sustainable and long-term solution for healthy weight loss. Therefore, the 80/20 approach is a wonderful option as it does not rely solely on a person’s willpower. 

Instead, it allows people to treat themselves in moderation which is good for your psyche. It also helps you enjoy your treats even more as you do not have them as often. This type of well-balanced diet and healthy meal plan centered around lots of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains is a great way to fill your body with essential nutrients, fiber, and water. 

Additionally, weight loss will likely follow suit when you load up on high-fiber, low-calorie, and nutrient-dense foods such as fruits and vegetables.  

Another benefit to the 80/20 diet is that it removes a lot of anxiety that comes with dieting. People do not need to feel restricted or nervous that they can never have their favorite foods again. Allowing indulgences every once in a while also removes the desire to binge on foods. 

Lastly, it eliminates a lot of guilt that can come from restrictive diets. Instead, the treats are carved into the diet and encouraged. Therefore, there is no need to feel guilty after consuming a well-deserved treat and eating cleanly 80 percent of the time. 

Potential Side Effects

There are three potential downsides to the 80/20 rule diet: expense, time, and lack of structure. 

Expense

First, the diet consists mainly of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. These items are encouraged to be consumed fresh. Therefore, these items can be more expensive when compared to commercially boxed or canned alternatives.  

Time-Consuming Meal Prep

The meal preparation necessary with the 80/20 rule can also be time-consuming. Consuming fresh ingredients three times a day plus snacks will take ample time and preparation with meal planning. 

This can be a shock and a barrier if you are not used to making a meal plan and shopping/preparing. However, plenty of meal preparation tools on the market today can help you save time and money, as some programs make meal preparations with minimal food waste in mind.  

Lack Of Structure

For some people, the 80/20 diet rule may not have enough structure. For example, if you are currently eating a very high-fat and high-sugar diet, you might be tempted to overeat on your 20 percent days. 

On the days when you are allowed to have a treat, it should only include one serving, and if you instead have three or four servings, this is not compliant with the 80/20 rule diet. 

If you need something more personalized and structured, you should contact a registered dietitian instead and have them create a customized meal plan.  

To date, there is no research on the 80/20 rule diet. However, studies[1] have shown that eating the types of foods that encourage it, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains is an excellent way to ward off disease and support healthy aging.

Foods To Eat & Avoid

With the 80/20 diet rule, you should follow healthy foods, a clean approach 80 percent of the time, and indulge in a craving 20% of the time. Foods that should be included 80 percent of the time include:

Vegetables

  • Lettuce
  • Spinach
  • Cauliflower
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Asparagus
  • Microgreens
  • Kale
  • Pumpkin
  • Cucumber
  • Celery
  • Zucchini
  • Squash

Fruits

  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Raspberries
  • Oranges
  • Apples
  • Watermelon
  • Honeydew
  • Cantaloupe 
  • Grapefruit

Whole Grains

  • Whole wheat bread
  • Whole wheat pasta
  • Brown rice
  • Wild rice
  • Quinoa
  • Oats
  • Barley
  • Bulgur
  • Millet
  • Popcorn
  • Farro

Lean Protein

  • Chicken
  • Tilapia
  • Salmon
  • Turkey
  • Greek yogurt
  • Beans, peas, lentils
  • Tofu
  • Cottage cheese

Unhealthy Foods That Can Be Included In The 20 Percent Of The Time List May Be

  • Alcohol
  • Fast food
  • Baked goods
  • Sugared beverages
  • Candy

Of note, this list is just a sample list. There are no specific foods you need to consume or avoid on this diet. Instead, focusing on whole nutritious foods would be best. Therefore, this list is not exhaustive but rather a guideline of what is allowed on the 80/20 rule diet. 

The Bottom Line

If you are looking for a diet that will give you overall great eating habits and yet let you partake in some treats along the way, the 80/20 diet may be an excellent choice.  

The 80/20 diet allows you not to be completely restrictive, yet it allows you some room for indulgence. This is something not all diets offer. 

Even though there is no scientific evidence for this diet, diets that recommend high fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grain consumption are typically excellent at preventing disease, losing weight, and warding off general aging.  

Be aware that this diet may have some additional expenses as it mainly focuses on fresh ingredients. That means you will spend some extra time on meal preparation as well.  

However, a bonus to this diet is that it doesn’t require measuring or counting calories or even any restrictions. So if you are looking for a healthy lifestyle change that doesn’t involve deprivation, check out the 80/20 diet rule and exercise program.

+ 1 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Pem, D. and Jeewon, R. (2015). Fruit and Vegetable Intake: Benefits and Progress of Nutrition Education Interventions- Narrative Review Article. Iranian journal of public health, [online] 44(10), pp.1309–21. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4644575/.
Alexandra Gregg

Written by:

Alexandra Gregg, RD, Former Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Alexandra Gregg is a registered and licensed dietitian with a private practice in Kansas City, Missouri. After studying Nutrition and Dietetics at Northwest Missouri State she completed her Dietetic Internship at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, MN. Following her dietetic internship, Allie worked at Mayo Clinic in a variety of areas including nutrition support, geriatrics, neonatology, and pediatrics. In addition, she was a regular presenter at Mayo Clinic conferences and an educator for dietetic interns.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement