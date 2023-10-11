Alkaline Keto Diet: Benefits, Risks & Diet Plans In 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Traditional ketogenic diets are very old and have a proven track record for their claims.

Introduced to reduce children’s seizures, the keto diet has shown[1] efficacy for losing weight by encouraging the body to burn its own body fat rather than glucose (blood sugar) for energy – a process called nutritional ketosis (not to be confused with diabetic ketoacidosis).

Keto might also facilitate appetite control. Alkaline diets are controversial and the claims are largely unfounded.

Proponents believe they achieve an alkaline pH balance[2] in the body by raising the blood pH balance, thus providing a hostile environment for diseases like cancer, chronic kidney disease, and kidney stones.

Though these larger claims are unproven, the diet does encourage healthier eating and might reduce chronic inflammation. However, many foods emphasized by keto are discouraged by the alkaline diet, such as nuts, meat, and legumes.

Here’s how the diets can be most effectively combined.

Key Takeaways A keto alkaline diet combines the very low-carb, high-fat basis of keto with the essentially vegan approach of the alkaline lifestyle on a high-pH diet.

The principles of an alkaline keto diet include avoiding all animal sources of nutrition, limiting carbohydrate intake, and high intake of fats.

Alkaline foods offer numerous benefits such as heart disease prevention, weight loss support, and inflammation reduction

You can eat berries that are low-glycemic, dark leafy greens, and avocados on a keto-alkaline diet. Avoid soda, alcohol, nuts, and seeds on this diet.

Alkaline Keto Diet: What Is It?

A keto alkaline diet combines the very low-carb, high-fat basis of keto with the essentially vegan approach of the alkaline lifestyle on a high-pH diet. Generally, the diets are easy to combine, although finding enough protein in alkaline foods can be difficult.

Modification to allow for a sufficient amount of protein from foods like beans and legumes is a common compromise. In the end, the benefits of a low-carbohydrate diet can be obtained with this combination.

Principles Of An Alkaline Keto Diet

Avoiding all animal sources of nutrition: The alkaline diet's regimen is essentially a vegan diet, avoiding any foods that come from animals, including dairy products. As a result, all meat, poultry, and fish are strictly forbidden. Protein and fat intake, therefore, will come entirely from plant products

Limiting carbohydrate intake: One of the underlying principles of the ketogenic diet is very low carbohydrate intake so that the body uses its own fat for fuel. This process can result in more rapid fat loss, particularly that dreaded belly fat. Since alkaline diets disallow any grains except for amaranth, millet, and quinoa this is easier than it might sound. Instead, people on a completely alkaline diet eat carbs from fruits and vegetables.

Emphasizing high intake of fats: The aspect of this combined diet that comes specifically from keto is a high intake of fats. Since meat and nuts are not allowed on alkaline diets, this is one of the more difficult criteria to meet. That said, people on keto-alkaline diets can get fats from olive oil and sunflower oil.

Benefits Of Alkaline Foods

Alkaline diets could help prevent heart disease. Photo: Ton Wanniwat/Shutterstock

Prevent Heart Disease

As a diet that is generally considered healthy overall, alkaline-rich foods may prevent heart disease. Dietary contributors to heart disease, such as saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol, can be avoided in any heart-healthy diet.

While any vegan diet will be devoid of cholesterol, to minimize trans and saturated fats on alkaline diets, avoid oils that are high in saturated fats, like coconut oil, and avoid fried foods.

Support Weight Loss

Alkaline diets can be effective in helping people to lose weight. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

If you want to lose weight, the key is diet and exercise, and the diet[3] part of that equation generally implies low carbs. Alkaline-forming foods complement a low-carb diet by discouraging carb-heavy foods like refined sugar, processed foods, alcohol, and most grains.

Instead, the small proportion of daily carbohydrates for those on alkaline diets comes mainly from fresh fruits and vegetables.

Reduce Inflammation

Alkaline diets aim to prevent inflammation and its connection to chronic diseases by avoiding acidic foods and maintaining a low overall food pH. The unproven claim is that this focus on alkaline-forming foods reduces inflammation by promoting a healthier lifestyle through improved eating.

Moreover, ingestion of meats has been linked to inflammation, and as a vegan diet, alkaline diets obviate that concern.

Keto Alkaline Diet Food List

Berries are healthy snacks because of their low glycemic index. Photo: Risen20019/Shutterstock

Berries that are low-glycemic: Alkaline diets allow for most fruits and vegetables but keto diets limit carbs, so the best fruits to eat when combining these diets are berries with low-glycemic indices, such as strawberries, blueberries, and especially raspberries. The benefits of blueberries include high levels of antioxidants. If berries aren't your favorite, apples are a good alternative.

Dark leafy greens: Among the healthiest foods encouraged on an alkaline diet are green leafy veggies, such as the superfood kale and spinach. These foods are not only purportedly not acid-forming, but they are also nutrient-dense foods, providing essential B vitamins, as well as vitamins A, C, and K. These vitamins aid in bone health, blood clotting, and other vital bodily processes. They're also an excellent source of fiber, promoting healthy bowel movements.

Avocados: Often touted as a superfood, avocados are one of the foods that the ketogenic diet encourages dieters to eat the most because they are high in very healthy oils and relatively low in carbs. They are also one of the more alkaline fruits you can eat. Plus, they provide an abundant amount of vitamin E, which is essential for immune health.

Foods That You Should Avoid On A Keto Alkaline Diet

Soda: Soda is really just carbonated water with some flavor and lots of sugar. They don't provide any nutrition and thus should be avoided on virtually any healthy diet. Even diet sodas have been shown to cause cravings for more sweet foods. Since both alkaline and keto diets are low-carb, soda is a major no-no for both.

Alcohol: Alcohol is a controversial topic, particularly with recent studies reporting contrary findings [4] on the health benefits vs detriments of light to moderate drinking. For both keto and alkaline diets, however, it is nothing but an empty source of calories, much like a soda. Plus, as a source of acidity, the principles of alkaline dieting discourage alcohol intake.

Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are the backbone of a keto diet because they are among the healthiest sources of healthy fats and oils. However, alkaline diets discourage eating them because of their acidity. As a diet combining some disparate principles, an alkaline ketogenic diet encourages the ingestion of fats, so aim for olives and avocados rather than nuts and seeds.

Sample Of Alkaline Keto Diet Meal Plan

Breakfast

Due to dietary restrictions on eggs, meat, milk, and cereal, a vegan smoothie is a great way to begin your day on an alkaline diet. A typical alkaline diet smoothie combines a leafy green vegetable like spinach with avocado for sweetness and texture.

Both of these foods are great for keto dieting too.

Lunch

Alkaline diets, because of their vegan nature and emphasis on fresh vegetables, encourage daily eating of salads for lunch. For a heartier option, skip the lettuce and use beans or roasted vegetables as your salad base.

Beans in particular can provide the necessary protein for your day. Dress your salad with olive or sunflower oil.

Dinner

Alkaline diets allow for a bit more variety when it comes to dinner. Choose plant-based protein sources and acid-free side dishes for dietary flexibility. Remember, tofu and tempeh, derived from soybeans, offer ample dietary protein and align with alkaline diets.

Methods To Balance Alkaline Diet Vs Keto

Maintain keto’s specific macronutrient ratios in a combined alkaline-keto diet: 5-10% carbs, 25-30% protein, 60-70% fat. The low-carb aspect will be covered, and you can fulfill the fat requirement with healthy oils like olive and sunflower oils.

The challenge will be meeting the daily protein requirement while keeping the other macronutrients within their proportions. With some flexibility regarding protein sources, such as eating beans, you can strike the right balance and eat healthier.

3 Tips To Improve Your Alkaline Diet And Lifestyle

Drinking enough water is good for your health. Photo: KucherAV/Shutterstock

Pick raw fruit: Sure, the grocery store has a whole section dedicated to fresh fruit and vegetables, but picking your own raw fruit can be a great way to supplement your diet with something sweet. You can satisfy cravings for sweets without turning to refined sugar and you might even offset some calories in the act of picking.

Drink enough water: Often, so much focus is placed on what we're eating that we forget how much water is necessary to maintain optimal health. Therefore, be sure that, regardless of what diet to keep, you drink enough water daily. One recommendation says you should drink half your weight in ounces of water per day. Therefore, if you weigh 150 pounds, expect to drink 75 oz of water per day, or slightly more than half a gallon. If you're looking for a more robust cleanse for your body, consider a milk thistle supplement, which can boost your liver function.

Exercise regularly: If weight loss is your goal, then don't forget that exercise can be as important as diet in achieving your goal. Even if you are not seeking to shed weight, regular exercise is a fundamental part of a healthy lifestyle. A commonly cited minimum is 120 minutes per week of exercise with moderate intensity. Just be careful, particularly when beginning any new diet, that you do not overexert yourself, particularly since low-carb diets can result in lower energy, particularly as we adjust to them.

Conclusion

Alkaline and keto diets can be combined fairly easily since they are both low-carbohydrate diets. Keto’s high daily fat intake can be achieved on alkaline diets with healthier, low-saturated fat oils.

To meet your keto protein requirement, choose bean-based proteins like tofu and be flexible to aid fat-burning and fat-store depletion. Though unproven, alkaline foods are healthy and can enhance a keto diet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of an alkaline diet? Although many of the claimed benefits of the alkaline diet have not been proven, the emphasis on fresh vegetables in this diet means it contributes to healthy eating. How is an alkaline diet different from a keto diet? A keto diet emphasizes high fat intake and also fairly high protein, while neither is the case with the alkaline diet. However, both diets emphasize low-carb intake. What are some good foods to eat that are both alkaline- and keto-friendly? Dark, leafy green vegetables are friendly to both diets, as are avocados. For a treat, berries meet the requirements of both diets and have a very low glycemic index.