Is Greek Yogurt Vegan? Learn The Facts In 2023

Yogurt is delicious, nutritious, and good for the gut and immunity[1]. Many kinds are available, but Greek yogurt is one of the most popular due to its creamy texture and health benefits. But is Greek yogurt vegan?

In this article, we will talk about the suitability of Greek yogurt for a vegan diet. We’ll also look at vegan Greek yogurt alternatives that employ plant-based milk ingredients to achieve the same creamy feel.

Is Greek Yogurt Vegan? No, vegans cannot eat regular Greek yogurt. Traditional Greek yogurt made from cow’s milk is unsuitable for vegans since it is animal-based. Nonetheless, vegan-friendly alternatives are available. Plant-based Greek yogurts[2] may be based on nuts, legumes, coconut, or grains. These dairy-free alternatives are creamy and may provide similar nutritional benefits if they are fortified[3]. Unfortified vegan yogurts are lower in calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 than dairy-based yogurt. To fit your taste preferences, look for dairy-free yogurt brands that offer flavored or plain flavor versions, such as vanilla bean. But be aware that flavored yogurts tend to be higher in sugar. Homemade Greek yogurt can also be made with raw cashew milk, a vegan yogurt starter, and tapioca starch to achieve the appropriate consistency. If you don’t have a yogurt starter, you can use probiotic capsules. If you follow a vegan diet, make sure to counter the reduced nutrient intake[4] with vitamin and mineral supplements, fortified vegan meal replacement bars, and green powders.

What Is Greek Yogurt?

Greek yogurt removes the liquid whey, resulting in a thicker, creamier consistency. Photo: Spalnic/Shutterstock

Greek yogurt is a type of strained yogurt. Straining yogurt removes the liquid whey, resulting in a thicker, creamier consistency and a higher protein content[5] than unstrained yogurt.

Most people assume that all Greek yogurt comes from Greece, but it just gets its name due to its traditional origins in Greece[6]. In North America, strained yogurt may be called Greek yogurt for marketing purposes,[6] even when not produced in Greece.

Before straining, Greek yogurt is made like any other regular yogurt – by fermenting milk with live bacterial cultures. The bacteria convert lactose into lactic acid[5], giving yogurt its tangy flavor.

Greek yogurt is usually made from cow’s milk but may also be made with sheep’s or goat’s milk[7]. This means strict vegans cannot have regular Greek yogurt on their vegan food list for weight loss or any other use. But vegan Greek yogurt may be included.

Those on a vegetarian diet might include regular Greek yogurt in their meal plans. Lacto-vegetarians[8] include dairy products such as Greek and other yogurts, plus milk, cream, and cheese, in their eating plan.

Whether dairy-based or plant-based, Greek style yogurt is versatile. Enjoy them in various ways, such as alone, with your morning fruit bowl, or as a smoothie base with fresh fruit. You can also add to sauces and dressings or in baking recipes.

Greek Yogurt Nutrition Facts

Regular Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt made with cow’s milk is a nutritious food with several health benefits. With its high protein content and gut-healthy probiotics, Greek yogurt can be a nutritious addition to your diet.

According to the USDA database, here are the nutrition facts for a typical serving of Greek yogurt. These nutritional facts are based on 100 grams of Greek, plain, whole milk yogurt[9].

Protein : Greek yogurt is known for its high protein content; it offers 8.78 grams per 100-gram serving. This makes it a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake.

: Greek yogurt is known for its high protein content; it offers 8.78 grams per 100-gram serving. This makes it a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake. Fat : The fat content in Greek yogurt varies based on the type, but this whole milk version has 4.39 grams of fat. Full-fat versions contain higher levels of saturated fat, while low-fat or fat-free options have minimal fat content. A nonfat variant [10] has zero fats making it perfect for weight management.

: The fat content in Greek yogurt varies based on the type, but this whole milk version has 4.39 grams of fat. Full-fat versions contain higher levels of saturated fat, while low-fat or fat-free options have minimal fat content. A nonfat variant has zero fats making it perfect for weight management. Carbohydrates : Greek yogurt contains carbohydrates, primarily in the form of lactose [11] , which is the natural sugar found in dairy products. The carbohydrate content is generally lower compared to regular yogurt.

: Greek yogurt contains carbohydrates, primarily in the form of lactose , which is the natural sugar found in dairy products. The carbohydrate content is generally lower compared to regular yogurt. Calcium : Greek yogurt is a good source of calcium; a 100-gram serving offers 111 milligrams of calcium. Besides calcium, it also contains 126 milligrams of phosphorous and 147 milligrams of potassium.

: Greek yogurt is a good source of calcium; a 100-gram serving offers 111 milligrams of calcium. Besides calcium, it also contains 126 milligrams of phosphorous and 147 milligrams of potassium. Probiotics: Greek yogurt often contains live and active cultures, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health[12] and digestion.

The nutritional composition may vary among different vegan Greek yogurt brands and flavors. Check the product label for specific details.

Vegan Greek Yogurt

Compared to regular Greek yogurt, dairy-free yogurt imitations[2] tend to have a higher carbohydrate and lower protein content. They also tend to be higher in sugar but lower in saturated fat.

In terms of micronutrients, unfortified vegan yogurts[3] are lower in calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 than dairy-based yogurt.

Greek Yogurt Health Benefits

Here are some of the potential health benefits of eating Greek yogurt.

High Protein Content

Greek yogurt is renowned for its high protein content. Protein is essential for numerous physiological functions, including muscle repair, growth, and maintenance[13].

Proteins are composed of amino acids, which serve as the building blocks for various tissues, enzymes, and hormones. With its concentrated milk protein content, Greek yogurt provides a rich array of essential amino acids to stimulate protein synthesis[14].

Gut-Healthy Probiotics

Fresh Greek yogurt offers probiotics and helpful bacteria. Photo: Helena Nechaeva/Shutterstock

Live Greek yogurt provides probiotics[5], particularly cultures like Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. These beneficial bacteria may improve health by reducing visceral fat[15], the invisible fat around internal organs that negatively impacts health. Probiotics may support digestion, enhance nutrient absorption[16], and even contribute to the immune system[17] function.

Calcium For Strong Bones

Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium, a mineral crucial for bone health[18]. Studies support that yogurt intake improves bone health[19]. And when it’s paired with vitamin D, you also benefit from reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis[20]. Calcium also plays a role in muscle function[21] and blood clotting.

Rich In Other Essential Nutrients

Greek yogurt is a nutrient-dense food offering a range of essential nutrients. It contains phosphorus, which also contributes to bone health[22]. It also has potassium, an electrolyte important for maintaining proper fluid balance and supporting blood pressure[23].

Greek yogurt also supplies vitamin B12, essential for red blood cell production[24] and nerve function[25]. It also has riboflavin, which aids energy production and metabolism[26].

Satiety And Weight Management

Including regular or dairy-free Greek yogurt in meals or snacks may assist with weight management efforts by reducing overall calorie intake and supporting a balanced diet. The combination of high protein and low carbohydrate content in Greek yogurt can promote satiety[27]. This helps to curb hunger and manage appetite.

Some studies suggest that protein has a higher thermic effect[28] than fat, meaning it requires more energy to digest and can contribute to feelings of fullness. However, other studies have found no significant difference[29] between the thermic effects of diets with varying protein content in the long term.

To obtain these benefits, choose Greek yogurt varieties without added sugars.

Conclusion

Is Greek yogurt vegan friendly? It is not! However, while traditional Greek yogurt isn’t vegan-friendly, you can find the best vegan substitutes to satisfy your dietary needs.

These plant-based Greek yogurt alternatives offer similar textures, flavors, and health benefits of fortified with additional nutrients. Whether you choose coconut, almond, or soy milk-based options, you can enjoy the best vegan Greek yogurt in various ways. Pair Greek yogurt with fresh fruits and your morning granola.

So, if you’re considering incorporating Greek yogurt into your diet while adhering to a vegan lifestyle, go for plant-based options. To curb any nutritional deficiencies on a vegan diet, opt for protein, vitamin, and fruit and veggies supplements for added nutrition.

Frequently Asked Questions Is there a vegan version of yogurt? Yes, there are several vegan versions of yogurt available, such as coconut milk yogurt, almond milk yogurt, and soy milk yogurt. Is there plant-based Greek yogurt? Yes, there are plant-based Greek-style yogurt options available. These tend to be thicker and creamier. Is Greek yogurt dairy or non-dairy? Greek yogurt is a dairy product made from cow’s milk. Is Greek yogurt a dairy-free food? Regular Greek yogurt is not dairy-free as it is made from cow’s milk.