Evidence Based
This article is objectively based on relevant scientific literature, written by experienced medical writers, and fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts.
Our team of registered dietitian nutritionists and licensed medical professionals seek to remain objective and unbiased while preserving the integrity of any scientific debate.
The articles contain evidence-based references from approved scientific sites. The numbers* in parentheses (*1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to our reputable sources.
Is Greek Yogurt Vegan? Learn The Facts In 2023
Yogurt is delicious, nutritious, and good for the gut and immunity[1]. Many kinds are available, but Greek yogurt is one of the most popular due to its creamy texture and health benefits. But is Greek yogurt vegan?
In this article, we will talk about the suitability of Greek yogurt for a vegan diet. We’ll also look at vegan Greek yogurt alternatives that employ plant-based milk ingredients to achieve the same creamy feel.
Is Greek Yogurt Vegan?
No, vegans cannot eat regular Greek yogurt. Traditional Greek yogurt made from cow’s milk is unsuitable for vegans since it is animal-based.
Nonetheless, vegan-friendly alternatives are available. Plant-based Greek yogurts[2] may be based on nuts, legumes, coconut, or grains. These dairy-free alternatives are creamy and may provide similar nutritional benefits if they are fortified[3]. Unfortified vegan yogurts are lower in calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 than dairy-based yogurt.
To fit your taste preferences, look for dairy-free yogurt brands that offer flavored or plain flavor versions, such as vanilla bean. But be aware that flavored yogurts tend to be higher in sugar.
Homemade Greek yogurt can also be made with raw cashew milk, a vegan yogurt starter, and tapioca starch to achieve the appropriate consistency. If you don’t have a yogurt starter, you can use probiotic capsules.
If you follow a vegan diet, make sure to counter the reduced nutrient intake[4] with vitamin and mineral supplements, fortified vegan meal replacement bars, and green powders.
What Is Greek Yogurt?
Greek yogurt is a type of strained yogurt. Straining yogurt removes the liquid whey, resulting in a thicker, creamier consistency and a higher protein content[5] than unstrained yogurt.
Most people assume that all Greek yogurt comes from Greece, but it just gets its name due to its traditional origins in Greece[6]. In North America, strained yogurt may be called Greek yogurt for marketing purposes,[6] even when not produced in Greece.
Before straining, Greek yogurt is made like any other regular yogurt – by fermenting milk with live bacterial cultures. The bacteria convert lactose into lactic acid[5], giving yogurt its tangy flavor.
Greek yogurt is usually made from cow’s milk but may also be made with sheep’s or goat’s milk[7]. This means strict vegans cannot have regular Greek yogurt on their vegan food list for weight loss or any other use. But vegan Greek yogurt may be included.
Those on a vegetarian diet might include regular Greek yogurt in their meal plans. Lacto-vegetarians[8] include dairy products such as Greek and other yogurts, plus milk, cream, and cheese, in their eating plan.
Whether dairy-based or plant-based, Greek style yogurt is versatile. Enjoy them in various ways, such as alone, with your morning fruit bowl, or as a smoothie base with fresh fruit. You can also add to sauces and dressings or in baking recipes.
Greek Yogurt Nutrition Facts
Regular Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt made with cow’s milk is a nutritious food with several health benefits. With its high protein content and gut-healthy probiotics, Greek yogurt can be a nutritious addition to your diet.
According to the USDA database, here are the nutrition facts for a typical serving of Greek yogurt. These nutritional facts are based on 100 grams of Greek, plain, whole milk yogurt[9].
- Protein: Greek yogurt is known for its high protein content; it offers 8.78 grams per 100-gram serving. This makes it a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake.
- Fat: The fat content in Greek yogurt varies based on the type, but this whole milk version has 4.39 grams of fat. Full-fat versions contain higher levels of saturated fat, while low-fat or fat-free options have minimal fat content. A nonfat variant[10] has zero fats making it perfect for weight management.
- Carbohydrates: Greek yogurt contains carbohydrates, primarily in the form of lactose[11], which is the natural sugar found in dairy products. The carbohydrate content is generally lower compared to regular yogurt.
- Calcium: Greek yogurt is a good source of calcium; a 100-gram serving offers 111 milligrams of calcium. Besides calcium, it also contains 126 milligrams of phosphorous and 147 milligrams of potassium.
- Probiotics: Greek yogurt often contains live and active cultures, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health[12] and digestion.
The nutritional composition may vary among different vegan Greek yogurt brands and flavors. Check the product label for specific details.
Vegan Greek Yogurt
Compared to regular Greek yogurt, dairy-free yogurt imitations[2] tend to have a higher carbohydrate and lower protein content. They also tend to be higher in sugar but lower in saturated fat.
In terms of micronutrients, unfortified vegan yogurts[3] are lower in calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 than dairy-based yogurt.
Greek Yogurt Health Benefits
Here are some of the potential health benefits of eating Greek yogurt.
High Protein Content
Greek yogurt is renowned for its high protein content. Protein is essential for numerous physiological functions, including muscle repair, growth, and maintenance[13].
Proteins are composed of amino acids, which serve as the building blocks for various tissues, enzymes, and hormones. With its concentrated milk protein content, Greek yogurt provides a rich array of essential amino acids to stimulate protein synthesis[14].
Gut-Healthy Probiotics
Live Greek yogurt provides probiotics[5], particularly cultures like Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. These beneficial bacteria may improve health by reducing visceral fat[15], the invisible fat around internal organs that negatively impacts health. Probiotics may support digestion, enhance nutrient absorption[16], and even contribute to the immune system[17] function.
Calcium For Strong Bones
Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium, a mineral crucial for bone health[18]. Studies support that yogurt intake improves bone health[19]. And when it’s paired with vitamin D, you also benefit from reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis[20]. Calcium also plays a role in muscle function[21] and blood clotting.
Rich In Other Essential Nutrients
Greek yogurt is a nutrient-dense food offering a range of essential nutrients. It contains phosphorus, which also contributes to bone health[22]. It also has potassium, an electrolyte important for maintaining proper fluid balance and supporting blood pressure[23].
Greek yogurt also supplies vitamin B12, essential for red blood cell production[24] and nerve function[25]. It also has riboflavin, which aids energy production and metabolism[26].
Satiety And Weight Management
Including regular or dairy-free Greek yogurt in meals or snacks may assist with weight management efforts by reducing overall calorie intake and supporting a balanced diet. The combination of high protein and low carbohydrate content in Greek yogurt can promote satiety[27]. This helps to curb hunger and manage appetite.
Some studies suggest that protein has a higher thermic effect[28] than fat, meaning it requires more energy to digest and can contribute to feelings of fullness. However, other studies have found no significant difference[29] between the thermic effects of diets with varying protein content in the long term.
To obtain these benefits, choose Greek yogurt varieties without added sugars.
Conclusion
Is Greek yogurt vegan friendly? It is not! However, while traditional Greek yogurt isn’t vegan-friendly, you can find the best vegan substitutes to satisfy your dietary needs.
These plant-based Greek yogurt alternatives offer similar textures, flavors, and health benefits of fortified with additional nutrients. Whether you choose coconut, almond, or soy milk-based options, you can enjoy the best vegan Greek yogurt in various ways. Pair Greek yogurt with fresh fruits and your morning granola.
So, if you’re considering incorporating Greek yogurt into your diet while adhering to a vegan lifestyle, go for plant-based options. To curb any nutritional deficiencies on a vegan diet, opt for protein, vitamin, and fruit and veggies supplements for added nutrition.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, there are several vegan versions of yogurt available, such as coconut milk yogurt, almond milk yogurt, and soy milk yogurt.
Yes, there are plant-based Greek-style yogurt options available. These tend to be thicker and creamier.
Greek yogurt is a dairy product made from cow’s milk.
Regular Greek yogurt is not dairy-free as it is made from cow’s milk.
+ 29 sources
Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here
- Hadjimbei, E., Botsaris, G. and Stavri Chrysostomou (2022). Beneficial Effects of Yoghurts and Probiotic Fermented Milks and Their Functional Food Potential. Foods, [online] 11(17), pp.2691–2691. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11172691.
- Katidi, A., Konstantina Xypolitaki, Antonis Vlassopoulos and Kapsokefalou, M. (2023). Nutritional Quality of Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Imitation Products and Comparison with Animal-Based Counterparts. Nutrients, [online] 15(2), pp.401–401. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu15020401.
- Craig, W.J. and Brothers, C.J. (2021). Nutritional Content and Health Profile of Non-Dairy Plant-Based Yogurt Alternatives. Nutrients, [online] 13(11), pp.4069–4069. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13114069.
- Sakkas, H., Petros Bozidis, Christos Touzios, Damianos Kolios, Athanasiou, G., Eirini Athanasopoulou, Gerou, I. and Constantina Gartzonika (2020). Nutritional Status and the Influence of the Vegan Diet on the Gut Microbiota and Human Health. Medicina-lithuania, [online] 56(2), pp.88–88. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/medicina56020088.
- So Young Yang and Ki Sun Yoon (2022). Effect of Probiotic Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) on the Quality and Safety of Greek Yogurt. Foods, [online] 11(23), pp.3799–3799. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11233799.
- Karagiannis, D., Leonidas Hatzithomas, Fotiadis, T. and Antonios Gasteratos (2022). The Impact of Brand Awareness and Country of Origin in the Advertising Effectiveness of Greek Food Products in the United Kingdom: The Case of Greek Yogurt. Foods, [online] 11(24), pp.4019–4019. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11244019.
- Mantzourani, C., Batsika, C.S., Kokotou, M.G. and Kokotos, G. (2022). Free fatty acid profiling of Greek yogurt by liquid chromatography-high resolution mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS) analysis. Food Research International, [online] 160, pp.111751–111751. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2022.111751.
- Rosi, A., Mena, P., Pellegrini, N., Turroni, S., Neviani, E., Ilario Ferrocino, Raffaella Di Cagno, Luca Ruini, R. Ciati, Angelino, D., Maddock, J., Gobbetti, M., Brighenti, F., Daniele Del Rio and Scazzina, F. (2017). Environmental impact of omnivorous, ovo-lacto-vegetarian, and vegan diet. Scientific Reports, [online] 7(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-06466-8.
- Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2259794/nutrients.
- Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/330137/nutrients.
- Rabin Gyawali, Feng, X., Yan Ping Chen, Lorenzo, J.M. and Ibrahim, S.A. (2022). A review of factors influencing the quality and sensory evaluation techniques applied to Greek yogurt. Journal of Dairy Research, [online] 89(2), pp.213–219. doi:https://doi.org/10.1017/s0022029922000346.
- Thamer Aljutaily, Huarte, E., Martínez-Monteagudo, S.I., Gonzalez-Hernandez, J.L., Rovai, M. and Sergeev, I.N. (2020). Probiotic-enriched milk and dairy products increase gut microbiota diversity: a comparative study. Nutrition Research, [online] 82, pp.25–33. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nutres.2020.06.017.
- Bridge, A., Joseph Alexander Brown, Snider, H., Nasato, M., Ward, W.E., Roy, B.D. and Josse, A.R. (2019). Greek Yogurt and 12 Weeks of Exercise Training on Strength, Muscle Thickness and Body Composition in Lean, Untrained, University-Aged Males. Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 6. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2019.00055.
- Johan Jakobsson (2019). Commentary: Greek Yogurt and 12 Weeks of Exercise Training on Strength, Muscle Thickness and Body Composition in Lean, Untrained, University-Aged Males. Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 6. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2019.00137.
- Roy, C., Kurilshikov, A., Leeming, E.R., Visconti, A., Bowyer, R.C.E., Menni, C., Falchi, M., Koutnikova, H., Veiga, P., Zhernakova, A., Derrien, M. and Spector, T.D. (2022). Yoghurt consumption is associated with changes in the composition of the human gut microbiome and metabolome. BMC Microbiology, [online] 22(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12866-021-02364-2.
- Sheridan, P.O., Bindels, L.B., Saulnier, D.M., Reid, G., Nova, E., Holmgren, K., O’Toole, P.W., Bunn, J., Delzenne, N.M. and Scott, K.P. (2013). Can prebiotics and probiotics improve therapeutic outcomes for undernourished individuals? Gut microbes, [online] 5(1), pp.74–82. doi:https://doi.org/10.4161/gmic.27252.
- Mazziotta, C., Tognon, M., Martini, F., Torreggiani, E. and John Charles Rotondo (2023). Probiotics Mechanism of Action on Immune Cells and Beneficial Effects on Human Health. Cells, [online] 12(1), pp.184–184. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/cells12010184.
- Cormick, G. and Belizán, J.M. (2019). Calcium Intake and Health. Nutrients, [online] 11(7), pp.1606–1606. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu11071606.
- Savaiano, D.A. and Hutkins, R.W. (2020). Yogurt, cultured fermented milk, and health: a systematic review. Nutrition Reviews, [online] 79(5), pp.599–614. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/nutrit/nuaa013.
- Gavriela Voulgaridou, Papadopoulou, S.K., Paraskevi Detopoulou, Despoina Tsoumana, Constantinos Giaginis, Foivi Kondyli, Evgenia Lymperaki and Agathi Pritsa (2023). Vitamin D and Calcium in Osteoporosis, and the Role of Bone Turnover Markers: A Narrative Review of Recent Data from RCTs. Diseases, [online] 11(1), pp.29–29. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/diseases11010029.
- Mosqueira, M., Brinkmeier, H. and Jaimovich, E. (2021). Editorial: Calcium Homeostasis in Skeletal Muscle Function, Plasticity, and Disease. Frontiers in Physiology, [online] 12. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2021.671292.
- Serna, J. and Clemens Bergwitz (2020). Importance of Dietary Phosphorus for Bone Metabolism and Healthy Aging. Nutrients, [online] 12(10), pp.3001–3001. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12103001.
- Terker, A.S., Zhang, C., McCormick, J.A., Lazelle, R., Zhang, C., Meermeier, N.P., Siler, D.A., Park, H.J., Fu, Y., Cohen, D., Weinstein, A.M., Wen Hui Wang, Yang, C. and Ellison, D.H. (2015). Potassium Modulates Electrolyte Balance and Blood Pressure through Effects on Distal Cell Voltage and Chloride. Cell Metabolism, [online] 21(1), pp.39–50. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmet.2014.12.006.
- Jarosław Krzywański, Mikulski, T., Pokrywka, A., Młyńczak, M., Krysztofiak, H., Frączek, B. and Ziemba, A. (2020). Vitamin B12 Status and Optimal Range for Hemoglobin Formation in Elite Athletes. Nutrients, [online] 12(4), pp.1038–1038. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12041038.
- Baltrusch, S. (2021). The Role of Neurotropic B Vitamins in Nerve Regeneration. BioMed Research International, [online] 2021, pp.1–9. doi:https://doi.org/10.1155/2021/9968228.
- Nittiya Suwannasom, Kao, I., Pruss, A., Radostina Georgieva and Bäumler, H. (2020). Riboflavin: The Health Benefits of a Forgotten Natural Vitamin. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, [online] 21(3), pp.950–950. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms21030950.
- Tremblay, A., Doyon, C.Y. and Sanchez, M. (2015). Impact of yogurt on appetite control, energy balance, and body composition. Nutrition Reviews, [online] 73(suppl 1), pp.23–27. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/nutrit/nuv015.
- Calcagno, M., Kahleova, H., Jihad Alwarith, Burgess, N.N., Flores, R.A., Busta, M.L. and Barnard, N.D. (2019). The Thermic Effect of Food: A Review. Journal of The American College of Nutrition, [online] 38(6), pp.547–551. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/07315724.2018.1552544.
- Li, J., Armstrong, C. and Campbell, W.W. (2016). Effects of Dietary Protein Source and Quantity during Weight Loss on Appetite, Energy Expenditure, and Cardio-Metabolic Responses. Nutrients, [online] 8(2), pp.63–63. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu8020063.