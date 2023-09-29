Fact checkedEvidence Based

Evidence Based

This article is objectively based on relevant scientific literature, written by experienced medical writers, and fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts.

Our team of registered dietitian nutritionists and licensed medical professionals seek to remain objective and unbiased while preserving the integrity of any scientific debate.

The articles contain evidence-based references from approved scientific sites. The numbers* in parentheses (*1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to our reputable sources.

Is Greek Yogurt Vegan? Learn The Facts In 2023

Mitchelle Morgan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Ellie Busby, MS, RDN

is greek yogurt vegan
Traditional Greek yogurt from cow's milk isn't vegan. Photo: mama_mia/Shutterstock

Yogurt is delicious, nutritious, and good for the gut and immunity[1]. Many kinds are available, but Greek yogurt is one of the most popular due to its creamy texture and health benefits. But is Greek yogurt vegan?

In this article, we will talk about the suitability of Greek yogurt for a vegan diet. We’ll also look at vegan Greek yogurt alternatives that employ plant-based milk ingredients to achieve the same creamy feel.

Is Greek Yogurt Vegan?

No, vegans cannot eat regular Greek yogurt. Traditional Greek yogurt made from cow’s milk is unsuitable for vegans since it is animal-based. 

Nonetheless, vegan-friendly alternatives are available. Plant-based Greek yogurts[2] may be based on nuts, legumes, coconut, or grains. These dairy-free alternatives are creamy and may provide similar nutritional benefits if they are fortified[3]. Unfortified vegan yogurts are lower in calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 than dairy-based yogurt.

To fit your taste preferences, look for dairy-free yogurt brands that offer flavored or plain flavor versions, such as vanilla bean. But be aware that flavored yogurts tend to be higher in sugar. 

Homemade Greek yogurt can also be made with raw cashew milk, a vegan yogurt starter, and tapioca starch to achieve the appropriate consistency. If you don’t have a yogurt starter, you can use probiotic capsules.

If you follow a vegan diet, make sure to counter the reduced nutrient intake[4] with vitamin and mineral supplements, fortified vegan meal replacement bars, and green powders.

What Is Greek Yogurt?

is greek yogurt vegan
Greek yogurt removes the liquid whey, resulting in a thicker, creamier consistency. Photo: Spalnic/Shutterstock

Greek yogurt is a type of strained yogurt. Straining yogurt removes the liquid whey, resulting in a thicker, creamier consistency and a higher protein content[5] than unstrained yogurt. 

Most people assume that all Greek yogurt comes from Greece, but it just gets its name due to its traditional origins in Greece[6]. In North America, strained yogurt may be called Greek yogurt for marketing purposes,[6] even when not produced in Greece.

Before straining, Greek yogurt is made like any other regular yogurt – by fermenting milk with live bacterial cultures. The bacteria convert lactose into lactic acid[5], giving yogurt its tangy flavor. 

Greek yogurt is usually made from cow’s milk but may also be made with sheep’s or goat’s milk[7]. This means strict vegans cannot have regular Greek yogurt on their vegan food list for weight loss or any other use. But vegan Greek yogurt may be included.

Those on a vegetarian diet might include regular Greek yogurt in their meal plans. Lacto-vegetarians[8] include dairy products such as Greek and other yogurts, plus milk, cream, and cheese, in their eating plan.

Whether dairy-based or plant-based, Greek style yogurt is versatile. Enjoy them in various ways, such as alone, with your morning fruit bowl, or as a smoothie base with fresh fruit. You can also add to sauces and dressings or in baking recipes.

Greek Yogurt Nutrition Facts

Regular Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt made with cow’s milk is a nutritious food with several health benefits. With its high protein content and gut-healthy probiotics, Greek yogurt can be a nutritious addition to your diet.

According to the USDA database, here are the nutrition facts for a typical serving of Greek yogurt. These nutritional facts are based on 100 grams of Greek, plain, whole milk yogurt[9].

  • Protein: Greek yogurt is known for its high protein content; it offers 8.78 grams per 100-gram serving. This makes it a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake.
  • Fat: The fat content in Greek yogurt varies based on the type, but this whole milk version has 4.39 grams of fat. Full-fat versions contain higher levels of saturated fat, while low-fat or fat-free options have minimal fat content. A nonfat variant[10] has zero fats making it perfect for weight management.
  • Carbohydrates: Greek yogurt contains carbohydrates, primarily in the form of lactose[11], which is the natural sugar found in dairy products. The carbohydrate content is generally lower compared to regular yogurt.
  • Calcium: Greek yogurt is a good source of calcium; a 100-gram serving offers 111 milligrams of calcium. Besides calcium, it also contains 126 milligrams of phosphorous and 147 milligrams of potassium.
  • Probiotics: Greek yogurt often contains live and active cultures, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health[12] and digestion.

The nutritional composition may vary among different vegan Greek yogurt brands and flavors. Check the product label for specific details.

Vegan Greek Yogurt

Compared to regular Greek yogurt, dairy-free yogurt imitations[2] tend to have a higher carbohydrate and lower protein content. They also tend to be higher in sugar but lower in saturated fat.

In terms of micronutrients, unfortified vegan yogurts[3] are lower in calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 than dairy-based yogurt.

Greek Yogurt Health Benefits

Here are some of the potential health benefits of eating Greek yogurt. 

High Protein Content

Greek yogurt is renowned for its high protein content. Protein is essential for numerous physiological functions, including muscle repair, growth, and maintenance[13].

Proteins are composed of amino acids, which serve as the building blocks for various tissues, enzymes, and hormones. With its concentrated milk protein content, Greek yogurt provides a rich array of essential amino acids to stimulate protein synthesis[14].

Gut-Healthy Probiotics

Gut-Healthy Probiotics
Fresh Greek yogurt offers probiotics and helpful bacteria. Photo: Helena Nechaeva/Shutterstock

Live Greek yogurt provides probiotics[5], particularly cultures like Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. These beneficial bacteria may improve health by reducing visceral fat[15], the invisible fat around internal organs that negatively impacts health. Probiotics may support digestion, enhance nutrient absorption[16], and even contribute to the immune system[17] function.

Calcium For Strong Bones

Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium, a mineral crucial for bone health[18]. Studies support that yogurt intake improves bone health[19]. And when it’s paired with vitamin D, you also benefit from reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis[20]. Calcium also plays a role in muscle function[21] and blood clotting.

Rich In Other Essential Nutrients

Greek yogurt is a nutrient-dense food offering a range of essential nutrients. It contains phosphorus, which also contributes to bone health[22]. It also has potassium, an electrolyte important for maintaining proper fluid balance and supporting blood pressure[23].

Greek yogurt also supplies vitamin B12, essential for red blood cell production[24] and nerve function[25]. It also has riboflavin, which aids energy production and metabolism[26].

Satiety And Weight Management

Including regular or dairy-free Greek yogurt in meals or snacks may assist with weight management efforts by reducing overall calorie intake and supporting a balanced diet. The combination of high protein and low carbohydrate content in Greek yogurt can promote satiety[27]. This helps to curb hunger and manage appetite.

Some studies suggest that protein has a higher thermic effect[28] than fat, meaning it requires more energy to digest and can contribute to feelings of fullness. However, other studies have found no significant difference[29] between the thermic effects of diets with varying protein content in the long term. 

To obtain these benefits, choose Greek yogurt varieties without added sugars.

Conclusion

Is Greek yogurt vegan friendly? It is not! However, while traditional Greek yogurt isn’t vegan-friendly, you can find the best vegan substitutes to satisfy your dietary needs.

These plant-based Greek yogurt alternatives offer similar textures, flavors, and health benefits of fortified with additional nutrients. Whether you choose coconut, almond, or soy milk-based options, you can enjoy the best vegan Greek yogurt in various ways. Pair Greek yogurt with fresh fruits and your morning granola.

So, if you’re considering incorporating Greek yogurt into your diet while adhering to a vegan lifestyle, go for plant-based options. To curb any nutritional deficiencies on a vegan diet, opt for protein, vitamin, and fruit and veggies supplements for added nutrition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a vegan version of yogurt?

Yes, there are several vegan versions of yogurt available, such as coconut milk yogurt, almond milk yogurt, and soy milk yogurt.

Is there plant-based Greek yogurt?

Yes, there are plant-based Greek-style yogurt options available. These tend to be thicker and creamier.

Is Greek yogurt dairy or non-dairy?

Greek yogurt is a dairy product made from cow’s milk.

Is Greek yogurt a dairy-free food?

Regular Greek yogurt is not dairy-free as it is made from cow’s milk.

+ 29 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Hadjimbei, E., Botsaris, G. and Stavri Chrysostomou (2022). Beneficial Effects of Yoghurts and Probiotic Fermented Milks and Their Functional Food Potential. Foods, [online] 11(17), pp.2691–2691. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11172691.
  2. Katidi, A., Konstantina Xypolitaki, Antonis Vlassopoulos and Kapsokefalou, M. (2023). Nutritional Quality of Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Imitation Products and Comparison with Animal-Based Counterparts. Nutrients, [online] 15(2), pp.401–401. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu15020401.
  3. Craig, W.J. and Brothers, C.J. (2021). Nutritional Content and Health Profile of Non-Dairy Plant-Based Yogurt Alternatives. Nutrients, [online] 13(11), pp.4069–4069. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13114069.
  4. Sakkas, H., Petros Bozidis, Christos Touzios, Damianos Kolios, Athanasiou, G., Eirini Athanasopoulou, Gerou, I. and Constantina Gartzonika (2020). Nutritional Status and the Influence of the Vegan Diet on the Gut Microbiota and Human Health. Medicina-lithuania, [online] 56(2), pp.88–88. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/medicina56020088.
  5. So Young Yang and Ki Sun Yoon (2022). Effect of Probiotic Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) on the Quality and Safety of Greek Yogurt. Foods, [online] 11(23), pp.3799–3799. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11233799.
  6. Karagiannis, D., Leonidas Hatzithomas, Fotiadis, T. and Antonios Gasteratos (2022). The Impact of Brand Awareness and Country of Origin in the Advertising Effectiveness of Greek Food Products in the United Kingdom: The Case of Greek Yogurt. Foods, [online] 11(24), pp.4019–4019. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11244019.
  7. Mantzourani, C., Batsika, C.S., Kokotou, M.G. and Kokotos, G. (2022). Free fatty acid profiling of Greek yogurt by liquid chromatography-high resolution mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS) analysis. Food Research International, [online] 160, pp.111751–111751. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2022.111751.
  8. Rosi, A., Mena, P., Pellegrini, N., Turroni, S., Neviani, E., Ilario Ferrocino, Raffaella Di Cagno, Luca Ruini, R. Ciati, Angelino, D., Maddock, J., Gobbetti, M., Brighenti, F., Daniele Del Rio and Scazzina, F. (2017). Environmental impact of omnivorous, ovo-lacto-vegetarian, and vegan diet. Scientific Reports, [online] 7(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-06466-8.
  9. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2259794/nutrients.
  10. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/330137/nutrients.
  11. Rabin Gyawali, Feng, X., Yan Ping Chen, Lorenzo, J.M. and Ibrahim, S.A. (2022). A review of factors influencing the quality and sensory evaluation techniques applied to Greek yogurt. Journal of Dairy Research, [online] 89(2), pp.213–219. doi:https://doi.org/10.1017/s0022029922000346.
  12. Thamer Aljutaily, Huarte, E., Martínez-Monteagudo, S.I., Gonzalez-Hernandez, J.L., Rovai, M. and Sergeev, I.N. (2020). Probiotic-enriched milk and dairy products increase gut microbiota diversity: a comparative study. Nutrition Research, [online] 82, pp.25–33. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nutres.2020.06.017.
  13. Bridge, A., Joseph Alexander Brown, Snider, H., Nasato, M., Ward, W.E., Roy, B.D. and Josse, A.R. (2019). Greek Yogurt and 12 Weeks of Exercise Training on Strength, Muscle Thickness and Body Composition in Lean, Untrained, University-Aged Males. Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 6. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2019.00055.
  14. Johan Jakobsson (2019). Commentary: Greek Yogurt and 12 Weeks of Exercise Training on Strength, Muscle Thickness and Body Composition in Lean, Untrained, University-Aged Males. Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 6. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2019.00137.
  15. Roy, C., Kurilshikov, A., Leeming, E.R., Visconti, A., Bowyer, R.C.E., Menni, C., Falchi, M., Koutnikova, H., Veiga, P., Zhernakova, A., Derrien, M. and Spector, T.D. (2022). Yoghurt consumption is associated with changes in the composition of the human gut microbiome and metabolome. BMC Microbiology, [online] 22(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12866-021-02364-2.
  16. Sheridan, P.O., Bindels, L.B., Saulnier, D.M., Reid, G., Nova, E., Holmgren, K., O’Toole, P.W., Bunn, J., Delzenne, N.M. and Scott, K.P. (2013). Can prebiotics and probiotics improve therapeutic outcomes for undernourished individuals? Gut microbes, [online] 5(1), pp.74–82. doi:https://doi.org/10.4161/gmic.27252.
  17. Mazziotta, C., Tognon, M., Martini, F., Torreggiani, E. and John Charles Rotondo (2023). Probiotics Mechanism of Action on Immune Cells and Beneficial Effects on Human Health. Cells, [online] 12(1), pp.184–184. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/cells12010184.
  18. Cormick, G. and Belizán, J.M. (2019). Calcium Intake and Health. Nutrients, [online] 11(7), pp.1606–1606. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu11071606.
  19. Savaiano, D.A. and Hutkins, R.W. (2020). Yogurt, cultured fermented milk, and health: a systematic review. Nutrition Reviews, [online] 79(5), pp.599–614. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/nutrit/nuaa013.
  20. Gavriela Voulgaridou, Papadopoulou, S.K., Paraskevi Detopoulou, Despoina Tsoumana, Constantinos Giaginis, Foivi Kondyli, Evgenia Lymperaki and Agathi Pritsa (2023). Vitamin D and Calcium in Osteoporosis, and the Role of Bone Turnover Markers: A Narrative Review of Recent Data from RCTs. Diseases, [online] 11(1), pp.29–29. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/diseases11010029.
  21. Mosqueira, M., Brinkmeier, H. and Jaimovich, E. (2021). Editorial: Calcium Homeostasis in Skeletal Muscle Function, Plasticity, and Disease. Frontiers in Physiology, [online] 12. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2021.671292.
  22. Serna, J. and Clemens Bergwitz (2020). Importance of Dietary Phosphorus for Bone Metabolism and Healthy Aging. Nutrients, [online] 12(10), pp.3001–3001. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12103001.
  23. Terker, A.S., Zhang, C., McCormick, J.A., Lazelle, R., Zhang, C., Meermeier, N.P., Siler, D.A., Park, H.J., Fu, Y., Cohen, D., Weinstein, A.M., Wen Hui Wang, Yang, C. and Ellison, D.H. (2015). Potassium Modulates Electrolyte Balance and Blood Pressure through Effects on Distal Cell Voltage and Chloride. Cell Metabolism, [online] 21(1), pp.39–50. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmet.2014.12.006.
  24. Jarosław Krzywański, Mikulski, T., Pokrywka, A., Młyńczak, M., Krysztofiak, H., Frączek, B. and Ziemba, A. (2020). Vitamin B12 Status and Optimal Range for Hemoglobin Formation in Elite Athletes. Nutrients, [online] 12(4), pp.1038–1038. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12041038.
  25. Baltrusch, S. (2021). The Role of Neurotropic B Vitamins in Nerve Regeneration. BioMed Research International, [online] 2021, pp.1–9. doi:https://doi.org/10.1155/2021/9968228.
  26. Nittiya Suwannasom, Kao, I., Pruss, A., Radostina Georgieva and Bäumler, H. (2020). Riboflavin: The Health Benefits of a Forgotten Natural Vitamin. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, [online] 21(3), pp.950–950. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms21030950.
  27. Tremblay, A., Doyon, C.Y. and Sanchez, M. (2015). Impact of yogurt on appetite control, energy balance, and body composition. Nutrition Reviews, [online] 73(suppl 1), pp.23–27. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/nutrit/nuv015.
  28. Calcagno, M., Kahleova, H., Jihad Alwarith, Burgess, N.N., Flores, R.A., Busta, M.L. and Barnard, N.D. (2019). The Thermic Effect of Food: A Review. Journal of The American College of Nutrition, [online] 38(6), pp.547–551. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/07315724.2018.1552544.
  29. Li, J., Armstrong, C. and Campbell, W.W. (2016). Effects of Dietary Protein Source and Quantity during Weight Loss on Appetite, Energy Expenditure, and Cardio-Metabolic Responses. Nutrients, [online] 8(2), pp.63–63. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu8020063.
Mitchelle Morgan

Written by:

Mitchelle Morgan, Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Ellie Busby

Mitchelle Morgan is a health and wellness writer with over 10 years of experience. She holds a Master's in Communication. Her mission is to provide readers with information that helps them live a better lifestyle. All her work is backed by scientific evidence to ensure readers get valuable and actionable content.

Medically reviewed by:

Ellie Busby

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement