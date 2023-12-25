Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Is Oatmeal Paleo? Can You Eat Oatmeal On The Paleo Diet 2023?

Pete Martin

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr G. Michael DiLeo, MD

is oatmeal paleo
Incorporating oatmeal into a paleo diet depends on your lifestyle and dietary goals. Photo: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

The paleo diet has gained popularity recently as a healthy diet focusing on consuming foods eaten by our ancestors during the Paleolithic era. So, where does oatmeal fit into this? Indeed, does it fit at all?

Oatmeal has long been touted as a healthy breakfast option, offering benefits such as high fiber content and potential cholesterol-lowering effects.[1] However, a key aspect of the paleo diet is removing all processed foods and grains, including whole grains like oatmeal.

Here we look closer at whether oatmeal can be incorporated into the paleo diet or whether a paleo supplement should replace the nutrients obtained from this grain.

Can You Eat Oatmeal On Paleo?

Is oatmeal paleo-friendly? No. Oatmeal is a grain, one of the many foodstuffs the paleo diet excludes. However, some paleo practitioners still eat oatmeal for its health benefits. For stricter paleo followers, a wide variety of alternatives exist.

Is Oatmeal Paleo?

When considering the paleo diet, it’s essential to understand its principles and restrictions towards specific food groups, including grains like oatmeal. The paleo diet aims to emulate the eating habits of our early ancestors, focusing on whole foods, lean proteins, and avoiding processed and refined carbohydrates.

Oatmeal, despite having numerous health benefits, is a grain, and paleo enthusiasts generally avoid grains altogether for a gluten-free diet. However, all three parts of the kernel remain with oats, making it a whole grain. 

The paleo diet associates grains with modern health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Advocates of the diet argue that the introduction of grains into the human diet preceded the rise in chronic health conditions. They believe removing grains from our daily food intake might help counteract these issues and promote overall well-being.

In answer to the question, are oats (or is oat milk) paleo; unfortunately, they are not.

What Is The Paleo Diet?

What Is The Paleo Diet
The paleo diet focuses on lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Photo: Elena Hramova/Shutterstock

The paleo diet is known by many names, including the Stone Age diet, hunter-gatherer diet, or Paleolithic diet. It is a nutritional plan focused on consuming foods believed to have been available to humans during the Paleolithic era. This diet aims to promote health and wellness by eliminating modern, processed foods and focusing on whole, natural foods that our ancestors would have eaten.

Central to the paleo diet are the principles of consuming lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients that benefit our health. The diet also emphasizes the importance of regular physical activity, a key aspect of the hunter-gatherer lifestyle. 

By adhering to a paleo lifestyle, many people report improvements in their overall health, including weight loss, increased energy, and reduced inflammation.[2] Proponents of the diet argue that our modern illnesses stem from the introduction of foods like refined sugars, grains, and processed oils, which were not present during the Paleolithic era. By removing these, they claim the diet supports their health and vitality, and help them lose weight. 

Nutrition Value Of Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a popular and nutritious breakfast with several essential nutrients for those seeking a healthy start to their day. It contains an impressive amount of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and protein, contributing to its numerous health benefits.

One of the most notable aspects of oatmeal is its fiber content. It is rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system.[3] The soluble fiber in oats, such as beta-glucan, helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels,[4] while insoluble fiber aids in promoting regular bowel movements.

Oatmeal also contains an array of essential vitamins and minerals[1] for overall health. It is a good source of B vitamins, particularly vitamin B1, thiamine, and vitamin B5, pantothenic acid, which play a crucial role in energy production and maintaining a healthy nervous system. In addition, oatmeal is rich in essential minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc. Calcium is vital for strong bones and teeth,[5] while iron supports the production of red blood cells and oxygen transport.[6]

The protein content in oatmeal is another reason for its popularity as a breakfast choice. It is a  plant-based protein source, which can benefit vegetarians and vegans. This protein content helps in supporting muscle growth and tissue repair.[7] Moreover, essential amino acids in oats make it an even more attractive option for those looking to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

Paleo Oatmeal Alternatives

Paleo Oatmeal Alternatives
Chia seed pudding is a great alternative to oatmeal. Photo: AtlasStudio/Shutterstock

When following the paleo diet, finding alternatives to traditional oatmeal is important. Not only are oats not paleo-friendly, but they also contain gluten and other anti-nutrients.[8] Fortunately, there are several delicious, nutritious options for your meal plan as you seek out nutritious alternatives to oats. Here are some of the healthiest paleo breakfast recipes: 

One popular oatmeal alternative is chia seed pudding. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats, making them an excellent option for those following a paleo diet. 

Another option is a flaxseed-based porridge. Flax seeds are a nutrient-dense food that provides healthy fats, fiber, and minerals. Combining ground flax seeds with a paleo-friendly milk alternative and heating it on the stovetop can create a thick, warm porridge similar to oats. Add some nuts, seeds, or fruit for natural sweetness and texture. 

A nut-based granola can also satisfy your craving for a crunchy, hearty breakfast without the oats. Combine nuts such as almonds, pecans, and walnuts with coconut flakes, seeds, and a natural sweetener like honey or maple syrup. Bake the mixture until crisp, then enjoy it with a dollop of coconut yogurt or nut milk.

Eggs are another versatile and paleo-friendly option for breakfast. You can prepare a vegetable-packed omelet, a frittata, or scrambled eggs with avocado and smoked salmon. The combinations are endless, and eggs provide a great source of protein to start the day.

Fruits and smoothie bowls are also excellent options for those following a paleo diet. Blend your favorite fruits with almond milk, coconut milk, or a green leafy vegetable like spinach to create a delicious and easy breakfast. Top your smoothie bowl with nuts, seeds, or additional fruits for added crunch and flavor.

Other Foods To Avoid On The Paleo Diet

When eating paleo, knowing which foods to avoid besides oatmeal is essential. The main grains category includes wheat, rice, barley, and rye, which are excluded. 

Legumes, including beans, peas, lentils, and soy, are prohibited. 

Exclude dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt, and ice cream, as these can be difficult to digest and may cause inflammation for some.

Avoid processed foods as they usually contain unhealthy ingredients like artificial preservatives, refined sugars, and unhealthy fats. Stick to whole, natural foods with minimal processing that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

Eliminate sugar and artificial sweeteners from your paleo diet. These can negatively impact your blood sugar levels, hormone balance, and overall health. Instead, consume naturally sweet fruits in moderation to satisfy your sweet tooth.

As for vegetables, potatoes are sometimes not considered paleo-friendly since many potatoes are in a processed form. Also, due to their high starch content, the presence of a toxin called saponin, and their ability to spike blood sugar levels,[9] white potatoes are sometimes excluded from the paleo diet. However, cooked in their own skins, they have about the same glycemic index as sweet potatoes, and many consider them paleo-friendly. So, the acceptance of potatoes is one of the most debated paleo concerns.

The Takeaway

So, can you eat oatmeal on a paleo diet?

Incorporating oatmeal into a paleo diet ultimately depends on an individual’s lifestyle and dietary goals. If oatmeal provides significant health benefits to a person, they may choose to include it despite its grain classification. Others may decide the principles of a strict paleo diet are more important and opt out of consuming oatmeal since it is not technically a paleo-friendly food.

Pete Martin

