Foods For Hair Growth 2023: Best Foods To Eat For Healthy Hair

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Getting your hair to look how you want can take a lot of work. You probably want to wave a magic wand to restore its strength and health if it’s graying, thinning, or just not growing. But did you know that a balanced diet can strengthen your hair follicles?

The nutrients we eat have a direct impact on the development, strength, and overall health of our hair. Although many variables like genetics and hormones can influence hair growth, the nutrients we eat can also make a huge impact.

In this article, we’ll explore the top foods that can enhance hair growth and strengthen hair. We’ll look at what foods are good for hair growth, which foods to avoid, and techniques to keep your hair healthy.

What Are The Best Foods For Hair Growth? Foods that are good for hair growth and thickness are essential for promoting lustrous and healthy hair in the long term. Here are some of the most effective options to include in your diet: Eggs.

Fatty fish.

Nuts.

Chia seeds.

Spinach.

Best Foods For Hair Growth: Which Is Good?

Eating foods that are rich in a wide variety of vitamins and minerals[1] is one of the best ways to support healthy hair growth. Collagen supplements might help, but getting the nutrients you need naturally is best.

So, what foods are good for your hair?

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most inexpensive protein sources and can be great for your hair. One egg has 6.3 grams[2] of protein plus the B vitamin biotin[3], both known to promote hair development.

Fatty Fish

Omega-3s in fatty fish boost hair health. Photo: Shutterstock

Nutrients found in fatty fish, like herring and salmon, may encourage hair development. They have many omega-3 fatty acids, which research shows promote healthier hair growth.

In addition to being an excellent source of protein, fish also contains selenium, vitamin D3, and B vitamins to support strong and promote healthy hair growth.

Nuts

Nuts provide nutrients for scalp tissue formation. Photo: Shutterstock

Some of the best biotin-rich foods for hair growth and thickness include nuts and seeds.

While research[3] doesn’t directly prove biotin helps hair grow, it shows that a lack of biotin can cause hair loss. With that in mind, adding a handful of walnuts to your afternoon snack can’t hurt. These nuts are also high in vitamin E, an antioxidant that promotes hair[4] and scalp health.

Foods For Hair Growth And Thickness: Chia Seeds

Chia seeds prevent hair loss and promote growth. Photo: Shutterstock

To keep your hair healthy, consider adding chia seeds to your diet, as they are packed with protein, fat, and zinc. They’re abundant in antioxidants[5], which help fight premature aging symptoms like hair loss.

Spinach: Foods For Hair Growth

Spinach is a vital diet for hair loss prevention. Photo: Shutterstock

Spinach, one of the most popular dark green vegetables for hair growth, is high in folate, vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron. Because iron deficiency is known to cause hair loss, eating spinach[6] can help maintain your levels of this crucial mineral and prevent hair loss.

Folate and vitamins A and C help to produce sebum, which acts as a natural conditioner for the scalp, keeping it healthy and supporting hair development.

Foods To Avoid For Hair Growth

It’s not fun to see your hairline recede or bald spots pop up. While small amounts of everyday hair loss are normal, significant amounts can be distressing.

Eating foods that are good for hair growth is important, but it’s equally crucial to steer clear of those that could potentially contribute to hair loss. These may include:

Sugar

An overindulgence of sugar can be as terrible for your hair as it can be for your general health.

Insulin resistance, which can lead to diabetes and obesity, has been shown to cause hair loss or even baldness[7] in both men and women. A diet heavy in sugar and refined carbohydrates is the leading cause of insulin resistance.

Alcohol

Alcohol is not good for hair growth. Photo: Shutterstock

Alcohol[8] isn’t good for your health and doesn’t offer many benefits to your hair, either. Since alcohol promotes water loss, drinking it often can make your hair very dry and brittle.

Fried Food

Most of us consider fried food to be a comfort food. But to prevent hair loss, you may need to limit the number of fast food meals you consume. Fried foods, high in fat and hydrogenated oils, are related to increased testosterone[9] and high amounts of dihydrotestosterone,[10] which can cause hair loss.

Hydrogenated oils inhibit the essential fatty acids required to support healthy hair. Fried foods also boost the activity of oil and sebum, which can increase enzyme activity that contributes to hair loss.

Processed Foods

Many essential nutrients are eliminated during food processing, and in their place, trans fats, chemicals, and preservatives are added. Processed foods tend to be low in elements that are essential for hair growth, such as antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. An imbalance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are common in highly processed foods, can also trigger inflammation and poor hair health.

Furthermore, processed foods’ chemical additives and preservatives can create oxidative stress, harming hair follicle health and development.

Caffeine

Caffeine is generally considered harmless when used in moderation. Still, excessive caffeine consumption[11] may hurt the health of your hair. Caffeine is a diuretic, which means it can cause increased urine production and dehydration.

Foods High In Mercury

High mercury concentrations[12] are associated with hair loss. Fish[13] and shellfish are some of the most common sources of mercury consumption, and some should be avoided or eaten in moderation. These can include sashimi, mackerel, swordfish, and particular varieties of tuna. Lower mercury options include shrimp, salmon, and light tuna.

How Does Food And Your Diet Affect Your Hair?

Many studies[14] indicate that nutritional habits have a significant impact on hair quality. Therefore, the growth of one’s hair might be affected by one’s diet.

Each hair follicle is composed of cells containing a protein called keratin.[15] These hair follicles must be continuously nourished with minerals and vitamins to grow long and robust.

Similar to a healthy epidermis, healthy hair indicates a well-nourished body. Your food choices can either harm your hair or do marvels for it. A poor diet can lead to hair loss, hair brittleness, or a dry scalp. That’s why getting enough B vitamins, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, and fat-soluble vitamins is important.

Other Ways To Encourage Hair Growth

Aside from a healthy diet, here are three other easy techniques to encourage hair growth:

Apply essential oils: Add a few drops of tea tree, rosemary, or lime essential oil to your shampoo, or dilute it with jojoba oil. Evidence [16] suggests these oils help maintain a healthy and nourished scalp.

Add a few drops of tea tree, rosemary, or lime essential oil to your shampoo, or dilute it with jojoba oil. Evidence suggests these oils help maintain a healthy and nourished scalp. Wear a scalp mask: A deep conditioning lotion known as a scalp mask can be applied directly to the scalp to help it feel refreshed. Additionally, it can improve the health of your scalp and hair, which may promote hair growth. For optimal results, use a scalp mask once per week unless otherwise directed by your dermatologist.

A deep conditioning lotion known as a scalp mask can be applied directly to the scalp to help it feel refreshed. Additionally, it can improve the health of your scalp and hair, which may promote hair growth. For optimal results, use a scalp mask once per week unless otherwise directed by your dermatologist. Get a trim every three months: Even though it’s a fallacy that cutting your hair encourages it to grow more quickly, giving your hair a modest trim every few months will help you avoid breakage and enable you to grow it longer. You only need to trim the edges, so you don’t need to lose any length.

Conclusion

The quality of your hair can be directly related to the food you eat. Eating nutritious foods can help promote hair growth and stop hair loss. Eat plenty of protein, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, and drink plenty of water. If you have questions about your nutrition needs and food’s role in hair health, consider talking with your registered dietitian.

You might also improve your routine by incorporating scalp massages and other gentle hair care methods. By prioritizing a healthy diet and adopting other hair-friendly habits, you may give your hair the nourishment it needs to look and feel its best. And, of course, see a doctor if you notice any substantial or unexplained hair loss. They can investigate potential medical issues or nutritional inadequacies that may be root causes.