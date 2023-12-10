Are Tomatoes Low FODMAP? Benefits & Sample Recipes In 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

If you’ve ever felt digestive distress after a tomato-filled recipe, you might wonder — are tomatoes low in FODMAP? FODMAPs stand for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols, carbohydrates that can cause gas, bloating, and gastric distress in sensitive individuals.

Luckily, tomatoes are a savory fruit that many low FODMAP eaters can enjoy, depending on the type of tomato and the amount consumed. Tomatoes are full of essential nutrients, such as vitamins A, C, and K, potassium, and lycopene. These can aid in maintaining a healthy immune system, improve the heart’s health, and contribute to an overall sense of well-being in an individual. This article will explore the positive effects that tomatoes have on your health.

You’ll find out which tomatoes are low FODMAP. Plus, you’ll get some tantalizing tomato recipes for your low FODMAP diet.

Are Tomatoes Low FODMAP?

Yes, tomatoes have a minor effect on FODMAP levels when consumed in small or moderate serving sizes. Fructose and fructans are the FODMAPs found in tomatoes that you need to be careful of.

Fresh tomatoes, especially cherry tomatoes, are generally safe for those following a low FODMAP diet if you eat three or fewer, but if you eat five, they are high FODMAP. Plum tomatoes (also called Roma tomatoes), or common tomatoes, are high in FODMAPs, but two-thirds of a plum tomato can be consumed safely as a low FODMAP option.

Canned tomatoes and tomato paste may have greater FODMAP levels than fresh tomatoes and tomato sauce. This is because of their concentrated nature or adding additives such as garlic and onion.

It’s important to study food labels, analyze personal tolerance, and consult with a healthcare practitioner or certified nutritionist for additional supplements or tailored guidance on FODMAP consumption. Your FODMAP tolerance may differ according to the phase of the diet you are on, with the reintroduction phase the most challenging.

Benefits Of Tomatoes

Tomatoes infuse flavor to any dish they’re added to and have various health benefits.[1] These are just some of the reasons to include tomatoes in your diet:

Supports Heart Health

Lycopene is a natural antioxidant that gives tomatoes a nice red color. Several studies connect lycopene to a variety of cardio-protective[2] properties. It also aids in blood pressure regulation, atherosclerosis prevention, cholesterol and triglyceride reduction, and the production of functional high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (the good cholesterol).

Prevents Diabetes

Fruits and vegetables are particularly important for people with diabetes to consume. According to research, tomato consumption has been shown to reduce the risk of diabetes[3] and related problems such as tissue damage, oxidative stress, inflammation, and atherosclerosis.

Improves Your Hair And Skin

Tomatoes help reduce inflammation in the skin and treat acne. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Tomatoes are a vital component of many popular cosmetic preparations. They help reduce the appearance of big pores, treat acne, calm sunburn, and revitalize tired skin. Tomatoes, particularly lycopene, contain antioxidants that protect cells and reduce inflammation in the skin.

Lycopene-rich tomatoes[4] are also excellent as an astringent and for improving facial texture. They support skin function to reduce and reverse wrinkles, pigmentary changes, laxity, and dullness.

Prevents Cancer

The lycopene present in tomatoes may have cancer-fighting properties. Its powerful antioxidant qualities neutralize the free radicals that develop in our bodies. Even research conducted in laboratories demonstrates that tomato components can suppress the growth of many different types of cancer cells.

Improves Vision

Tomatoes are healthy for your eyes because they contain a lot of vitamin A. Vitamin A is necessary for healthy eyesight since it aids in maintaining the retinas in your eyes.

Aids In Weight Loss

A recent study[5] linked vegetable-based tomato juice consumption to significant reductions in body mass index, fat percentage, and waist size. It may also be good for lowering cholesterol, which is linked to weight gain. The high fiber content and low-calorie count also help with weight loss by making you feel filled for longer periods of time.

Which Tomato Products Are Low FODMAP?

Tomatoes and tomato products are great for a healthy diet. Despite their high amounts of fructose content, tomatoes have a similar glucose-to-fructose ratio, making them low in FODMAPs. So you can include many types of tomato products in your low FODMAP diet without worry if you watch your portions.

Tomatoes that are low in FODMAPs can be found in the following foods:

Cherry Tomatoes

Smaller tomato varieties may contain fewer FODMAPs than larger tomatoes. Thanks to their small size and natural sweetness, they can be used in a variety of ways in the kitchen, such as as a snack on their own or as part of a salad. Sticking to a serving size of three cherry tomatoes is best to keep your FODMAPs low.

Tomato Passata

This tomato-based sauce is strained of skins and seeds with no extra FODMAPs, making it a perfect fit for your FODMAP meal plan. Look for brands that declare their products as low FODMAP or carefully read the label to avoid high FODMAP substances.

Tomato puree or passata can be used as a basis for a variety of dishes, including sauces, soups, and stews. You should be able to consume a regular portion size without trouble.

Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Sun-dried tomatoes are a suitable option — but only when taken in moderation or in 8-gram portions which are about three slices. Try only a few at a time and watch for any reactions. Also, some manufacturers add high FODMAP ingredients to the drying process, such as garlic or onion. Check the label before purchasing, and choose unseasoned, oil-free sun-dried tomatoes.

Ketchup

Cane sugar-sweetened ketchup is low FODMAP food. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Cane sugar-sweetened ketchup is low FODMAP when consumed in a single serving size of one sachet, or 13 grams. Many commercial kinds of ketchup include high fructose corn syrup, making them potentially FODMAP-intolerant. Making your own ketchup ensures the most precise results.

Canned Tomatoes

Look for canned tomatoes (low FODMAP) that do not include high-FODMAP components. Low FODMAP additions include salt, calcium chloride, citric acid, and basil leaf. If garlic or onions appear on the ingredient list, skip that choice. This includes tomato chutney, which is traditionally high in FODMAPs, but can be consumed in amounts of 1 tablespoon.

Tomato Sauces

Even while some bottled tomato sauces contain high FODMAP ingredients, such as garlic or onion, low FODMAP options are available. Look for FODMAP-friendly sauces or make your own with ingredients like tomato puree, herbs, and spices. Tomato-based pasta sauce generally contains high-FODMAP ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, so look for specialty sauces made out of fresh tomatoes with few seasonings or make your own.

Low FODMAP Recipes Featuring Tomato

Low-FODMAP Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

Tomatoes

Tomato puree

Sugar

Cooking and baking medicinal herbs, such as basil

Pepper and salt

Instructions:

Combine fresh tomatoes, tomato puree, sugar, herbs, salt, and pepper in a saucepan.

Place the sauce over low heat and allow it to thicken, stirring regularly.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To add flavor, drizzle the sauce over pizza or spaghetti.

Tomato Salsa And Grilled Chicken

Ingredients:

Chicken breasts

Sliced tomatoes

Pepper and salt

Citrus juice

Jalapeno in reasonable quantities.

Cilantro

Instructions:

Prepare the grill.

Season the chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper.

The chicken should be roasted for at least 30 minutes on the grill.

If tolerated, add the diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeno in a mixing bowl.

Serve the grilled chicken with the tomato salsa on top.

Summary

In conclusion, tomatoes have numerous health benefits and may be enjoyed by anybody, even those following a low FODMAP diet, with a few dietary changes.

Tomatoes in their natural state are generally low in FODMAP; however, processed tomato products may include more. Those on a low-FODMAP diet can still enjoy tomato flavors by replacing whole tomatoes with puree or passata.

You can explore delightful tomato-based foods filled with flavor and healthful benefits using the included low FODMAP recipes. Remember that everyone’s dietary needs and tolerances vary, so it’s better to consult a doctor or a nutritionist about your specific circumstance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are tomatoes OK for IBS? Fresh tomatoes in the proper serving size are generally safe for persons with IBS. If you’re following a low FODMAP diet and worried you aren’t getting enough Bifidobacterium due to inadequate prebiotic fiber, probiotics may help improve gut health. How much tomato is low FODMAP? Fresh tomato servings of up to 75 grams are classified as low FODMAP. If you’re concerned, you can perform your own tolerance test before consulting a doctor. Is raw tomato low in FODMAP? Raw tomatoes are low in FODMAPs when ingested in moderation, which may be in small amounts. However, some people report that raw tomatoes aggravate their IBS symptoms, so paying attention to how your body reacts is critical. Is cherry tomato low in FODMAP? According to Monash University, cherry tomatoes may have a low FODMAP concentration at a serving size of 3 tomatoes or 45 grams. Because everyone’s tolerance levels differ, it’s critical to remember how your body reacts. Is sun-dried tomato low in FODMAP? FODMAPs are lower in sun-dried tomatoes than in fresh tomatoes. Check product labels carefully because certain brands may contain high FODMAP components. Choose unseasoned, oil-free sun-dried tomatoes. Is green tomato low in FODMAP? Unripe green tomatoes may contain fewer FODMAPs than fully ripened red tomatoes. They can be used in a variety of dishes. However, people’s tolerance varies. Is canned tomato low in FODMAP? Canned tomatoes may have greater FODMAP levels than fresh tomatoes due to their concentrated nature or the use of additives. Use fresh or canned tomatoes with a low FODMAP content. Is ketchup low in FODMAP? Traditional tomato ketchup contains high FODMAP ingredients such as garlic and onion powder. Monash University has tested ketchup and found them low in FODMAPs in small serving sizes despite high FODMAP ingredients.