Beets And Diabetes: Tips To Improve Your Health In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, MS, RDN, LD

beets and diabetes
Beets are gradually capturing the attention of health-conscious customers. Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock

Beets, also known as beetroots, have been popular for centuries. Although not particularly palatable, these vegetables are gradually capturing the attention of health-conscious customers. Typically, root vegetables are consumed in smoothies and other beverages.

Beets are immediately identified by their deep dark red hue. Beyond their distinct appearance, they contain a potent combination of minerals that can help lower blood pressure, increase blood circulation, and control blood sugar levels. The best beet supplement options also contain antioxidants and potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Read on to discover more about the connection between diabetes and beets.

Is Beetroot Good For Diabetes?

Yes. Diabetes and beets work well together because they help manage the condition in the following ways:

  1. Support cardiovascular health.
  2. Maintain normal nerve function. 
  3. Regulate insulin production and secretion.
  4. Body detoxification.
  5. Weight management.

Beets And Diabetes: Exploring The Benefits

Beets provide various advantages for individuals with diabetes, including

Support For Cardiovascular Health

Diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular problems such as heart attack, stroke, and coronary artery disease. Beets may reduce this risk by supplying the nutrients required to improve cardiovascular health. 

Beets have a lot of folate, a type of Vitamin B9. Folate helps keep the heart healthy and improves glycemic control, especially in people with type 2 diabetes. It also has a lot of potassium and betaine, which help people with diabetes stay away from heart problems. 

Maintains Normal Nerve Function 

Beetroots are a good source of the nutrients required to maintain nerve function.[1] Beets have a high potassium content, which aids in the healthy passage of electrical signals between cells and organs throughout the body. Increasing nerve function can help prevent diabetes complications, such as muscle tiredness, cramps, renal illness, and irregular heartbeats. 

Regulates Insulin Production And Secretion

People with diabetes need to be careful when they have insulin problems including improve insulin sensitivity. Beetroots are well-known for the vital part they play in this important course. These vegetables are high in nitrates and vitamin B6, which aid in reducing insulin resistance.[2] On the other hand, manganese aids in removing sugar from the blood and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Body Detoxification

Beets allow the body to eliminate toxic chemicals[2] regularly. The root vegetables are strong in bioactive components, such as betalains and dietary nitrates. Each serving raises the concentration of these substances in the body, promoting detoxification and lowering the risk of illnesses caused by inflammation and oxidative stress.

Weight Management

Beets can help people with diabetes control their weight.[3] These root vegetables are low in calories but high in critical nutrients, making them an excellent choice for people who want to maintain or decrease weight while still eating nutritious foods. Beets are also high in dietary fiber, promoting fullness, reducing food cravings, and supporting weight management efforts.

Beetroot Nutrition Facts

Beetroot Nutrition Facts
Low-calorie, nutrient-rich root vegetables can benefit those with diabetes. Photo: pada smith stockphoto/Shutterstock

Beetroots are a nutrient-dense food considered beneficial due to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant[4] capabilities. Root vegetables are low in calories but high in other vital nutrients that can support the health of people with diabetes. Natural beet juice is high in the following nutrients,[5] According to the United States Department of Agriculture

Vitamins

Beetroot juice is high in essential vitamins, which are vital for the health of people with diabetes. For example, vitamin B6[6] regulates glucose metabolism and reduces postprandial glucose levels. 

Vitamin C[4] is a potent antioxidant that protects the body from oxidative stress and plays a role in diabetes management. Additionally, beetroots contain folate, which aids in the reduction of insulin resistance.

Minerals

Beetroots also contain essential minerals such as potassium, sodium, and manganese. People with diabetes are at risk of developing low potassium levels,[7] which can lead to other chronic conditions. Sodium aids in fluid balance and blood pressure regulation [8], while manganese aids glucose metabolism.[9] 

Fiber And Dietary Nitrates

Beets are high in dietary fiber and dietary nitrates as well. Soluble fiber plays a significant role in blood sugar regulation.[10] Soluble fiber is especially beneficial for persons with type 2 diabetes because it slows carbohydrate absorption, reducing the likelihood of blood sugar increases. 

On the other hand, dietary nitrates promote cardiovascular health[11] by stabilizing blood pressure, improving blood vessels function, and lowering the associated risks of heart disease. 

Betaine 

The connection between beets and type 2 diabetes also involves betaine concentration in beetroots. Betaine boosts nonenzymatic antioxidant defenses[12] and aids in the elimination of free radicals from the body. This function aids in the reduction of oxidative stress and inflammation. Such conditions are linked to insulin sensitivity and resistance, cardiovascular issues, and an increased risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Why People With Diabetes Eat Beets?

beets and diabetes
Beets may help delay the rapid spike in blood sugar levels after a meal. Photo: Eviart/Shutterstock

Given the complications of the disease, can people with diabetes consume beets? People with diabetes can consume beetroot for the following reasons:

Renoprotective Properties

Studies have shown that beetroot offers renoprotective properties,[13] meaning beets may support kidney function. The dark red vegetable contains a high concentration of bioactive compounds[14] that can help protect the kidneys from injury, which is vital for people with diabetes. Research shows that 20%-40% of those with diabetes suffer kidney complications.[15]

Postprandial Glycemia Cancellation

Because of their high dietary fiber content, beets may help delay the rapid spike in blood sugar levels after a meal. To that end, people with diabetes can utilize beets to promote more stable blood sugar levels over time.

Lowering Blood Pressure

Diabetes is associated with vascular complications and organ damage.[16] Hence those living with diabetes are predisposed to high blood pressure. Beetroot juice aids with dietary nitrate[17] supplementation, which helps manage blood pressure levels and protects the blood-circulatory system. 

Natural Dietary Supplementation

If for no other reason, people with diabetes should explore beets for their cost-effectiveness. Beets are far less expensive than synthetic foods. They are among the greatest low-calorie and natural alternatives.

Risks And Warnings

One of the healthiest foods for diabetes is beetroot, and eating root vegetables has hardly any noticeable adverse effects. Still, like any other food, eating beets should be done in moderation to avoid an overload of nutrients. 

So, how many carbs are in beets? Approximately 100 grams[6] of raw beets contain around 9.56 grams of carbs. Additionally, each 100-gram portion has 43 kcal. Three-fourths of a cup of beets equals approximately 100 grams.

A 2021 study found that consuming an approximately two-thirds cup of beetroot[18] daily resulted in beneficial glucose metabolism, cognitive function, and other metabolic markers. However, we all have unique nutrition needs. Based on your medical history, talk with your registered dietitian to determine the appropriate amount of beets to eat daily.

It is also crucial to note that beets are high in potassium and, if ingested in excess, can cause hyperkalemia.[19] Excessive levels might result in high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and muscular weakness, among other concerns.

How To Enjoy Beetroot With Diabetes

Beets are versatile vegetables that can be eaten fresh, cooked, or pickled. However, most people prefer to eat them raw, particularly in salads or as beet juice. Raw beets are more nutritious than cooked beets and can be consumed after a meal. 

Beets have a strong flavor that some people find difficult to swallow. As a result, finding a strategy to boost the flavor is essential. This can be achieved by combining it with other more flavorful foods, such as tasty organic protein. 

Cooking is another way to improve the taste of beets and make them more appetizing. Broiled, baked, or sautéed beets are all options. Use the method that cooks them the least to preserve their nutrition. Most people avoid pickled beets because they tend to be less tasty. They are not recommended for diabetes because most pickled beets are high in sugar. 

Conclusion

Given the benefits of the root vegetable, beets, and diabetes are a perfect match. Numerous studies back the idea that people with diabetes may benefit from eating beetroot routinely. The food’s mineral and nutrient composition can help support various nutrition needs. 

Drinking beetroot juice made from raw beets is often recommended for managing diabetes because it decreases sugar spikes after meals.[20] Beet juice is delicious and nutritious, especially when made from scratch and combined with other fruits. To avoid the stress of selecting between recipes, look up the best meal delivery service near you for people with diabetes.  

As one of the finest food options for people with type 2 diabetes, beetroot can protect against and help manage diabetes. It also reduces the risk of developing diabetes-related illnesses, including systolic blood pressure. Consider including beetroot in your diet to reap its enormous potential health benefits. And if you have questions about the role that beets can play in your well-balanced diet, talk with your registered dietitian.  

Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

