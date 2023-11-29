Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Bone Broth For Gut Health 2023: Is It Healthy For Your Digestion?

Sarah Ryan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

bone broth for gut health
Bone broth is incredibly easy to make at home with just a few ingredients. Photo: Nghi Tran

Bone broth is becoming increasingly popular as an effective supplementary food to support overall gut health. It provides an array of vitamins and minerals and contains collagen, protein, and other beneficial compounds that can aid in the absorption of nutrients, strengthen digestion, reduce inflammation, and even help treat digestive disorders. 

Additionally, bone broth is incredibly easy to make at home with just a few ingredients. During cooking, the bones release essential amino acids such as proline and glycine that support gut health. Furthermore, bone broth can help boost the immune system by increasing levels of immunoglobulins in the gut, which can help protect against infection. 

With this powerful combination of nutrition, bone broth is quickly becoming one of the most widely recommended remedies for optimal digestive health.

Key Takeaway

  • There are many links between bone broth and gut health benefits. It contains essential vitamins and minerals that can help protect and heal the digestive system.
  • Bone broth is a nutritious, savory, and flavorful liquid made from simmering the bones of almost any animal you want in water for an extended period.
  • The nutritional value of bone broth depends on what kind of bones or animal parts you use in the cooking process and what other vegetables you might add to the mix.
  • You can consume bone broth in several ways.
  • The best time to drink bone broth for gut health is in the morning, just after waking up.

Bone Broth For Gut Health: Is It Good?

Is bone broth good for gut health? Yes, there are many links between bone broth and gut health benefits. It contains essential vitamins and minerals that can help protect and heal the digestive system. Specifically, the amino acids in bone broth, such as proline and glycine, have been shown to reduce inflammation in the gut lining[1] and boost collagen production.[2] 

Collagen is important to maintain a healthy mucosal lining[3] of the GI tract which helps promote better digestion and absorption of nutrients. Additionally, bone broth is thought to have numerous compounds with anti-inflammatory effects[4] that can help improve overall gut health, though the studies are a little limited. 

Drinking bone broth regularly could help to restore balance in your microbiome,[5] which is vital for digestive system health. Another benefit of bone broth is its high levels of glutamine which can improve the integrity of the intestinal walls,[6] aiding digestion and helping keep food particles from entering your bloodstream.

What Is Bone Broth?

bone broth for gut health
Bone broth is a nutritious and flavorful liquid. Photo: Tatjana Baibakova/Shutterstock

Bone broth is a nutritious, savory, and flavorful liquid made from simmering the bones of almost any animal you want in water for an extended period. The longer you cook it, the better it tastes and the more nutritious it will be. It is an easy-to-digest drink that has been used for centuries as a medicinal remedy.[7] Bone broth contains collagen, gelatin, minerals, and amino acids like proline, glycine, and glutamine, all of which have important health benefits. 

The long cooking process helps break down the bone marrow, releasing valuable nutrients into the broth. Bone broth can be enjoyed alone or added to soups for added flavor or used as a base for sauces. It also makes a great addition to smoothies or is replaced with water when cooking grains like quinoa or rice.

Nutrition Facts Of Bone Broth

The nutritional value of bone broth can be challenging to predict, depending on what kind of bones or animal parts you use in the cooking process and what other vegetables you might add to the mix. But, if you make your bone broth with all of the following, you’ll get a broad nutrient profile in an easily digestible form. 

Bone broth can be a good source of protein and healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids when made with fish. It is also usually low in calories, with only 129 kilocalories per cup, making it perfect for those looking to watch their weight or maintain a healthy diet while still getting plenty of nutrition into their bodies. 

Bone Broth Benefits For Gut Health

Bone broth gut health is increasingly considered a superfood solution. The main benefit for your digestive system is that it contains beneficial amino acids and peptides such as glutamine, glycine, and proline, which help to support the intestinal lining[12] and promote healthy digestion. 

Glutamine helps to rebuild the mucosal cells in the small intestine, while glycine and proline are essential for healthy collagen production in the digestive tract. Additionally, bone broth contains hyaluronic acid, which can help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria[13] in the gastrointestinal tract. It also contains gelatin which has been shown to improve nutrient absorption in the intestines.[14] All these components work together to improve gut health by restoring balance to the microbiome and promoting gut integrity.

 You can also look at a probiotic supplement such as probiotic gummies for an extra boost. Adding a fiber-rich diet feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut from the probiotics, so combining the two strategies may be the best route for digestive health. 

Other Bone Broth Benefits

Bone broth health benefits extend far beyond gut health. For example, bone broth can be an important source of minerals for building strong bones and teeth. It contains high levels of calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and several other trace minerals that are essential for bone growth and development. Moreover, the glucosamine found in bone broth may help reduce inflammation in joints as it aids in building healthy cartilage.

Bone broth also contains many proteins that can improve the overall health of your hair and skin. The collagen in bone broth helps improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles.[15] Additionally, it is rich in proline and glycine, which contribute to stronger hair growth and shinier locks.[16]

In addition to aiding overall health, studies have shown that consuming bone broth can help boost energy levels[17] due to its high levels of B vitamins and amino acids like tryptophan which help convert carbohydrates into glucose – giving you a much-needed energy boost when you could use it the most.

Finally, those looking for weight loss benefits may find solace in drinking a cup or two of bone broth daily as it is low-calorie yet filled with tons of minerals and nutrients that can fill you up faster while keeping you hydrated at the same time. 

Top Bone Broth For The Gut

chicken broth - bone broth for gut health
Chicken bone broth is a popular bone broth you can make at home. Photo: SEAGULL_L/Shutterstock

The top kinds of best bone broth for gut health are ones made with organic ingredients and free-range bones, as these will ensure that you are maximizing the nutritional content of the broth and avoiding additives or preservatives. If you’re short on time, ready-made bone broths are available online.

If you are making the broth yourself, the bones should be simmered in a pot of filtered water for at least 10 hours to extract the most significant amount of nutrients necessary for optimal gut health, though the longer, the better.

Adding a couple of tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to the water will help with that extraction process. The resulting broth should then be strained through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any impurities or particles that may have been released during cooking. Some popular bone broths you can make at home include

  • Chicken bone broth.
  • Beef bone broth.
  • Turkey bone broth. 
  • Fish bone broth.

You can get creative and incorporate different vegetables into them, and don’t be shy when adding ingredients you might not normally eat, like chicken feet! 

How To Drink Bone Broth For Gut Health

How To Drink Bone Broth For Gut Health
You can enjoy bone broth by drinking it directly or incorporating it into various recipes, such as soups or sauces. Photo: MaraZe/Shutterstock

You can consume bone broth in several ways: drinking it straight or adding it to other recipes like soups or sauces. When drinking the broth alone, add a pinch of sea salt, black pepper, or other herbs and spices for flavor and enjoy it hot or cold, depending on your preference.

To incorporate into other dishes, replace one cup of water used in most recipes with a cup of bone broth — this will add extra flavor and nutrition to your dishes.

When To Drink Bone Broth For Gut Health

The best time to drink bone broth for gut health is in the morning, just after waking up. This is because the body has been fasting overnight and needs nourishment when entering into a new day. Drinking bone broth in the morning instead of a cup of coffee can give your body a nutritional jump start and provide energy throughout the day.

Furthermore, consuming bone broth first thing in the morning is easy to digest, as the proteins are more easily absorbed by the body. Not to mention, having it ready to go is easy, so if you’re looking for an easy way to take care of your gut health without sacrificing any extra sleep, starting with a warm cup of bone broth is an excellent choice!

Recipes Using Bone Broth For Gut Health

Soothing Chicken Soup – Start by sautéing onions and garlic in extra virgin olive oil, then add carrots, celery, and mushrooms. Pour in six cups of chicken bone broth and bring to a boil. Add cooked chicken breasts (or shredded rotisserie chicken), parsley, thyme, and a bay leaf. Simmer until vegetables are tender. Serve warm with crusty bread or croutons for a nutritious meal that’s easy on the stomach. 

Asian Noodle Bowl 

Cook soba noodles according to package directions, drain, then set aside. In a pan over medium heat, sauté bok choy, mushrooms, peppers, and garlic in sesame oil until softened. Stir in 4 cups of beef bone broth and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to low-medium and simmer for five minutes or until vegetables are cooked through. Add the noodles back into the pan along with soy sauce or tamari, ginger paste, and sesame seeds. Ladle into bowls for an Asian-style meal full of flavor and antioxidants that will help keep your gut happy! 

Vegetable Stew

Heat one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil in a large pot over medium heat; add diced onion, carrots, celery, and potatoes, occasionally stirring until tender (about eight minutes). Add 6 cups of bone broth, 2 teaspoons of sea salt & 1 teaspoon of black pepper, and cook until vegetables are tender (about 15 minutes). Finally, stir in one can of fire-roasted tomatoes and one can of garbanzo beans, simmering on low heat for about 10 minutes before serving hot with crusty bread or rolls for an incredibly delicious stew full of prebiotics that promotes healthy digestion!

Conclusion

While more research needs to be done on bone broth, its nutrients are great for improving gut health. Rich in collagen and amino acids, it provides key building blocks necessary for repairing and maintaining the gut lining. In addition to this, it also contains several vitamins and minerals necessary for a healthy digestive system, such as iron, magnesium, zinc, and selenium. 

Bone broth also contains other beneficial compounds, such as glucosamine, that may help reduce inflammation in the gut. All these components combined make bone broth an effective tool that can be used as a superfood for gut health.  

+ 17 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Liu, Y., Wang, X. and Hu, C.-A. (2017). Therapeutic Potential of Amino Acids in Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Nutrients, [online] 9(9), p.920. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9090920.
  2. Alcock, R.D., Shaw, G.C., Tee, N. and Burke, L.M. (2019). Plasma Amino Acid Concentrations After the Ingestion of Dairy and Collagen Proteins, in Healthy Active Males. Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 6. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2019.00163.
  3. Song, Chen, Wang, Han, Zhang and Li (2019). Identification and Structure–Activity Relationship of Intestinal Epithelial Barrier Function Protective Collagen Peptides from Alaska Pollock Skin. Marine Drugs, [online] 17(8), p.450. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/md17080450.
  4. Mar-Solís, L.M., Soto-Domínguez, A., Rodríguez-Tovar, L.E., Rodríguez-Rocha, H., García-García, A., Aguirre-Arzola, V.E., Zamora-Ávila, D.E., Garza-Arredondo, A.J. and Castillo-Velázquez, U. (2021). Analysis of the Anti-Inflammatory Capacity of Bone Broth in a Murine Model of Ulcerative Colitis. Medicina, [online] 57(11), p.1138. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/medicina57111138.
  5. Wang, H., Huang, J., Ding, Y., Zhou, J., Gao, G., Han, H., Zhou, J., Ke, L., Rao, P., Chen, T. and Zhang, L. (2022). Nanoparticles Isolated From Porcine Bone Soup Ameliorated Dextran Sulfate Sodium-Induced Colitis and Regulated Gut Microbiota in Mice. Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 9. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2022.821404.
  6. Kim, M.-H. and Kim, H. (2017). The Roles of Glutamine in the Intestine and Its Implication in Intestinal Diseases. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, [online] 18(5), p.1051. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms18051051.
  7. Hawkins, J. and Durham, P. (2018). Enriched Chicken Bone Broth as a Dietary Supplement Reduces Nociception and Sensitization Associated with Prolonged Jaw Opening. Journal of Oral & Facial Pain and Headache, [online] 32(2), pp.208–215. doi:https://doi.org/10.11607/ofph.1971.
  8. Hsu, D., Lee, C., Tsai, W. and Chien, Y. (2017). Essential and toxic metals in animal bone broths. Food & Nutrition Research, [online] 61(1), p.1347478. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/16546628.2017.1347478.
  9. Ogata, T., Ideno, Y., Akai, M., Seichi, A., Hagino, H., Iwaya, T., Doi, T., Yamada, K., Chen, A.-Z., Li, Y. and Hayashi, K. (2018). Effects of glucosamine in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Clinical Rheumatology, [online] 37(9), pp.2479–2487. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10067-018-4106-2.
  10. Reviews in Fisheries Science & Aquaculture. (2018). Nutritional Value of Fish: Lipids, Proteins, Vitamins, and Minerals. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/23308249.2017.1399104?journalCode=brfs21
  11. Hassan, A., Sandanger, TorkjelM. and Brustad, M. (2012). Level of selected nutrients in meat, liver, tallow and bone marrow from semi-domesticated reindeer(Rangifer t. tarandus L.). International Journal of Circumpolar Health, [online] 71(1), p.17997. doi:https://doi.org/10.3402/ijch.v71i0.17997.
  12. Liu, Y., Wang, X., Hou, Y., Yin, Y., Qiu, Y., Wu, G. and Hu, C.-A.A. (2017). Roles of amino acids in preventing and treating intestinal diseases: recent studies with pig models. Amino Acids, [online] 49(8), pp.1277–1291. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00726-017-2450-1.
  13. Bosi, A., Banfi, D., Bistoletti, M., Moretto, P., Moro, E., Crema, F., Maggi, F., Karousou, E., Viola, M., Passi, A., Vigetti, D., Giaroni, C. and Baj, A. (2021). Hyaluronan: A Neuroimmune Modulator in the Microbiota-Gut Axis. Cells, [online] 11(1), p.126. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/cells11010126.
  14. Xing, L., Fu, L., Cao, S., Yin, Y., Wei, L. and Zhang, W. (2022). The Anti-Inflammatory Effect of Bovine Bone-Gelatin-Derived Peptides in LPS-Induced RAW264.7 Macrophages Cells and Dextran Sulfate Sodium-Induced C57BL/6 Mice. Nutrients, [online] 14(7), p.1479. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14071479.
  15. Al-Atif, H. (2022). Collagen Supplements for Aging and Wrinkles: A Paradigm Shift in the Field of Dermatology and Cosmetics. Dermatology Practical & Conceptual, [online] p.e2022018. doi:https://doi.org/10.5826/dpc.1201a18.
  16. Gowda, D., Premalatha, V. and Imtiyaz, D. (2017). Prevalence of nutritional deficiencies in hair loss among Indian participants: Results of a cross-sectional study. International Journal of Trichology, [online] 9(3), p.101. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/ijt.ijt_48_16.
  17. Barbaresi, S., Blancquaert, L., Nikolovski, Z., de Jager, S., Wilson, M., Everaert, I., De Baere, S., Croubels, S., De Smet, S., Cable, N.T. and Derave, W. (2021). Ergogenic effect of pre-exercise chicken broth ingestion on a high-intensity cycling time-trial. Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, [online] 18(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12970-021-00408-6.
Sarah Ryan

Written by:

Sarah Ryan, BSc Nutritional Medicine

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Sarah completed her Nutrition studies in 2011, followed by a post graduate in Biology and Health Education. She is passionate about Health Education, and a mental health advocate. She believes that with the right kind of information, support, and empathy, people are more likely to be able to stay on track to making positive changes in their lives.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement