Grapefruit Oil For Weight Loss Reviews 2023 – Benefits & How To Use?

amita fotedar

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

grapefruit oil for weight loss
The active ingredients in the grapefruit oil work to boost your metabolism. Photo: Liudmyla Guniavaia/Shutterstock

Grapefruit oil for weight loss – If you are looking for a way to lose those extra pounds, grapefruit essential oil – a potent extract derived from the Citrus paradisi grapefruit plant, can be a powerful weapon. It was first reported in the Caribbean islands in the year 1750 and is documented to be a byproduct of sweet orange and pomelo. The oil is loaded with heaps of nutrients and antioxidants,[1] that alleviate oxidative stress and disease-causing inflammation.

The active ingredients in the grapefruit oil work to boost your metabolism,[2] and bring down your appetite. When inhaled or applied topically, grapefruit oil is known to reduce cravings and hunger, which makes it a great tool for losing weight fast in a healthy way. Of course, using grapefruit oil alone isn’t going to make all the difference — but when it’s combined with dietary and lifestyle changes, it can work wonders just like CBD oil.

Let’s explore more about the beneficial properties of grapefruit oil that can help you say adios to the extra kilos.

Benefits Of Grapefruit Essential Oil 

  • Stabilization of blood sugar levels
  • Boosting metabolism
  • Reduces sugar cravings
  • Losing the bloating and Cellulite melting
  • Helps to relieve hangover symptoms
  • Aids indigestion 

Grapefruit Essential Oil Benefits For Weight Loss

Grapefruit essential oil is a wonderful inclusion to your weight loss program. Photo: Tolikoff Photography/Shutterstock

Stabilization Of Blood Sugar Levels

Phytochemical compounds in grapefruit help in the reduction of insulin levels,[3] that encourage your body to convert food into energy rather than converting them into fats.

Boosting Metabolism

Grapefruit helps to increase metabolic activities and reduce appetite,[4] due to the presence of digestive enzymes in them. As a result, you feel full and tend to burn more calories. At the end of the day, the difference between food consumed and burned calories is the determinant of your weight loss – a rocker!  

Reduces Sugar Cravings

If a sweet tooth is a driver of your diet, definitely consider grapefruit essential oil as it can lessen, or in some cases, totally deplete sugar cravings. Switch on to grapefruit essential oils and switch off those tempting candies that pump in extensive sugar levels.

Losing The Bloating And Cellulite Melting

Being a super excellent diuretic and lymphatic stimulant, (the network of tissues and organs that play a key role in removing toxins), grapefruit and its essential oil help shed waste and toxins from your body. 

The topical application of grapefruit essential oil in smaller quantities on your skin helps in shedding excess water weight in addition to reducing toxins from your body. Say goodbye to toxins, permanently.

If you are considering skin tone, the grapefruit essential oil is an ultimate boon. It helps in the reduction of cellulite. It aids in the detoxification of the skin, increasing the circulation of blood on application.

Helps To Relieve Hangover Symptoms

Grapefruit essential oil is a powerful gallbladder and liver stimulant, so it can help stop headaches, cravings, and sluggishness following a day of drinking alcohol.

Aids Indigestion 

Grapefruit supports digestive health, including helping to give relief from occasional heartburn and indigestion.

How To Use Grapefruit Essential Oil For Weight Loss?

Grapefruit essential oil can be used in a variety of ways, including inhalation, drinking, and massage.

Inhaling

Whenever you get an urge to eat sweet, inhale the grapefruit essential oil. A diffuser can be used throughout the day to experience the difference. Essential oil necklaces are effective here. Just pour a few drops of oil on the aroma ball, place them in the locket, and keep breathing. Besides looking beautiful, it is a portable diffuser on your neck.

Drinking

Add a few drops of essential oil in warm water or tea and have it several times a day. However, ensure you add them only to liquids in glass containers. Do not add them to water bottles made of plastic as they might react and start to corrode. 

Massaging

Rub your wrist, neck, or even chest with grapefruit essential oil with a combination of coconut, olive, jojoba, or any other carrier oil. However, make sure you do not apply them concentrated as they might cause phototoxicity – skin burning when exposed to direct sunlight. It should be used with 4% dilution, ideally. For example, for a 10 ml grapefruit essential oil, it is recommended to add 12 drops of oil every 2 teaspoons. Ideally, the litmus test on your skin to check for any skin reaction within 24 hours.

How Does Grapefruit Essential Oil Help You Lose Weight?

Grapefruit oil is considered a rock star for weight loss and fat burning. Although grapefruit essential oil is a wonderful inclusion to your weight loss program, it may not be the ultimate tool for losing all the body fats. It does not bar the absorption of fats or prevent the body from holding onto surplus calories. Having said that, it does help you to make wise choices and advance the journey to weight loss. It activates enzymes like D-limonene in the body that break down body fat.

Grapefruit Essential Oil For Weight Loss

Grapefruit oil aids in reducing sugar cravings, giving a feeling of satiety. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

D-limonene boosts your metabolism and removes damaged cells from your lymphatic glands (adaptive immune system) so they can carry vital nutrients between the cells and the bloodstream.

In other words, grapefruit essential oil provides ample health benefits and can be administered aromatically, topically, or even internally. Grapefruit comprises an organic compound called Nootkatone that enhances energy metabolism and reduces abdominal fat accumulation. Nootkatone in grapefruit,[5] serves as the stimulant of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which helps in managing metabolic activity and expedites chemical reactions that possess metabolism-boosting characteristics. It also helps in lipolysis – the splitting of body fats and proteins with the help of limonene, another compound that naturally occurs in grapefruit. 

The grapefruit pulp and grapefruit peel are used to extract grapefruit essential oil. Just like other essential oils, it aids in reducing sugar cravings, giving a feeling of satiety. With the help of antioxidants, the oil can lessen oxidative stress, reduce fluid retention, and boost the immune system.

It also has a “refreshing and exciting effect” when inhaled, which suggests an activation of sympathetic nerve activity that helps control body weight.

It’s High In Nutrients, Yet Low In Calories

Grapefruit is a nutritionally dense fruit with incredible health benefits. That’s because it’s high in vital nutrients in comparison to its smaller, orange cousin, but low in calories. It is one of the lowest-calorie fruits.[6]

It provides a decent amount of fiber, in addition to more than 15 beneficial vitamins and minerals.

Here are some of the major nutrients found in half of a medium-sized grapefruit:

  • Calories: 52
  • Carbs: 13 gms
  • Protein: 1 gm
  • Fiber: 2 gm
  • Vitamin C: 64 percent of the Recommended Dietary Intake
  • Vitamin A: 28 percent of the Recommended Dietary Intake
  • Potassium: 5 percent of the Recommended Dietary Intake
  • Thiamine: 4 percent of the Recommended Dietary Intake
  • Folate: 4 percent of the Recommended Dietary Intake
  • Magnesium: 3 percent of the Recommended Dietary Intake

It also contains some powerful antioxidants that safeguard your cells from harmful bacteria and viruses.

The Bottom Line

Weight loss is a long-term commitment, and if you want to achieve a healthy body with managed weight and stay there, then you need to put in the effort and build healthy lifestyle habits. This means that there are certain changes that you need to consider in your daily routine, including eating a healthy diet, doing moderate workouts, and doing other physical activities. Opt for natural stuff that promises to keep you fit and healthy in the long run. Grapefruit is one such item that not only beats weight gain but myriads of other health benefits as well.

Grapefruit is one of the healthiest fruits on the planet. It’s rich in important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support a healthy metabolism and offer detoxifying benefits. It is an energizing and uplifting oil when used topically, aromatically, as well as internally. On the whole, grapefruit oil helps you shed extra pounds, kick those unwanted food cravings, and help you to feel good about yourself! 

You should also maintain a healthy diet and get the exercise your body needs but grapefruit essential oils can provide a bit of extra support for attaining your fitness goals.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

 

  1. Deng, W., Liu, K., Cao, S., Sun, J., Zhong, B. and Chun, J. (2020). Chemical Composition, Antimicrobial, Antioxidant, and Antiproliferative Properties of Grapefruit Essential Oil Prepared by Molecular Distillation. Molecules, [online] 25(1), pp.217–217. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules25010217.
  2. Journal of Essential Oil Research. (2017). Assessment of essential oil as a potential anti-obesity agent: a narrative review. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10412905.2016.1213668?casa_token=GQLfszvQ6XUAAAAA%3ATEA5CdZlwunCtq2An4ynCsDykuftLOeiLkH-47KIMs7RDHdVuBA-JcnvFtJIkGL_Wrp2PbE8EAd5EQ.
  3. Fujioka, K., Greenway, F.L., Sheard, J. and Yu, Y. (2006). The Effects of Grapefruit on Weight and Insulin Resistance: Relationship to the Metabolic Syndrome. Journal of Medicinal Food, [online] 9(1), pp.49–54. doi:https://doi.org/10.1089/jmf.2006.9.49.
  4. ‌Bibi Marjan Razavi and Hosseinzadeh, H. (2019). A Review of the Effects of Citrus paradisi (Grapefruit) and Its Flavonoids, Naringin, and Naringenin in Metabolic Syndrome. Elsevier eBooks, [online] pp.515–543. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/b978-0-12-813822-9.00034-5.
  5. ‌Murase, T., Misawa, K., Satoshi Haramizu, Yuji Minegishi and Hase, T. (2010). Nootkatone, a characteristic constituent of grapefruit, stimulates energy metabolism and prevents diet-induced obesity by activating AMPK. American Journal of Physiology-endocrinology and Metabolism, [online] 299(2), pp.E266–E275. doi:https://doi.org/10.1152/ajpendo.00774.2009.
  6. ‌Murphy, M.M., Barraj, L.M. and Rampersaud, G.C. (2014). Consumption of grapefruit is associated with higher nutrient intakes and diet quality among adults, and more favorable anthropometrics in women, NHANES 2003–2008. Food & Nutrition Research, [online] 58(1), pp.22179–22179. doi:https://doi.org/10.3402/fnr.v58.22179.‌
