Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

How To Not Gain Weight On Vacation: 6 Simple Tips To Avoid In 2023

Meghan Novoshielski

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr G. Michael DiLeo, MD

how to not gain weight on vacation
When you've been working hard to stay fit, preventing vacation weight gain can be stressful. Photo: katiko.dp/Shutterstock

We’ve all been there. After a fun-filled vacation, you return home to find your clothes don’t fit quite right. Even more disheartening, the scale shows a much larger number than it did when you left. If you’ve been working hard to keep a healthy weight, it can be stressful to think about how to not gain weight on vacation.

It took a lot of hard work to achieve your goals, and you don’t want to see that all go to waste. Does that mean you can’t enjoy yourself? 

Absolutely not!

Setting realistic goals and planning for common vacation pitfalls will help you enjoy your time away without guilt. Read on to learn how. 

6 Tips To Avoid Vacation Weight Gain

  1. Start each day with some movement. 
  2. Be mindful of alcohol intake.
  3. Pick a splurge meal. 
  4. Pack healthy snacks. 
  5. Catch up on sleep.
  6. Relax and enjoy yourself. 

How To Not Gain Weight On Vacation?

How to lose weight on vacation? First and foremost, establish honest expectations about your weight while on vacation. Losing weight while traveling is probably not a realistic goal. On the other hand, maintaining your weight is an achievable win. These six simple tips will show you how to avoid weight gain on vacation.

Start Each Day With Some Movement

Incorporate some physical activity into your vacation morning routine to set the tone for the day’s rest. Working up a morning sweat might motivate you to eat healthier[1] later in the day. 

Plus, getting your heart rate up at the start of each day can help you enjoy your vacation more. Many morning exercisers swear their early workouts help reduce stress, improve their mood, and boost their energy throughout the day. 

There is no need to set the alarm for a grueling workout routine. Fifteen to twenty minutes of working up a light sweat is enough to start your day on the right foot. Keep it fun by exploring different ways to move your body while enjoying your new surroundings. Consider some of these ideas: 

  • Take a brisk walk or scenic hike around your new location.
  • Try a new class, like yoga or cycling.
  • Play tennis.  
  • Watch the sunrise on the water while paddling a kayak or canoe.  

Be Mindful Of Alcohol Intake

how to not gain weight on vacation
Alcoholic drinks are full of empty calories. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Sitting poolside with a cocktail or having dinner with a bottle of wine can be an ideal way to relax on vacation. But it’s no secret that alcoholic drinks are full of empty calories that add up fast. 

While limiting your alcohol intake may sound like a buzz kill, remember that too much alcohol can also lead to anxiety, bloating, and hangovers that keep you under the covers for half a day. You probably don’t want to feel this way on your vacation. 

Here are some easy ways to keep alcohol intake in check so you can return from your getaway relaxed and rejuvenated:

  • Start your day hydrated. Aim to drink at least twenty-four ounces of water before any alcohol. 
  • Opt for lower-calorie alcoholic drinks like vodka soda, light beer, white wine, and rum with diet soda. 
  • Have water or plain seltzer water with lime between each alcoholic drink. Doing this will help you stay hydrated and slow down your intake of alcohol.
  • Pause and pay attention to how you feel so you know when you’ve had enough. 
  • Don’t be fooled by weight loss after a night of drinking; alcohol is a diuretic, and it’s just water you’re lost.

Pick A Splurge Meal

One of the joys of travel is experiencing new and delicious cuisine. Unfortunately, this can also be a source of stress when trying to watch your weight. 

A bit of planning can help you manage this and prevent vacation weight gain. Pick one meal each day to be your splurge meal. Don’t think about what you’re eating at this meal; just enjoy the experience. With this plan set ahead, you can focus on making more balanced choices at other mealtimes. 

This does not mean you want to skip meals to save up, so to speak, for your splurge meal. Instead, aim for meals and snacks similar to what you eat at home when dieting. For example, focus on filling half of your plate with fruits and vegetables and the rest with whole grains and lean proteins as much as possible. 

An after-meal location change can also help you avoid overeating. The longer you linger around the table at meal times, the more you’ll probably eat. Once you’ve finished eating, leave the table and unwind elsewhere. A scenic beach overlook, garden hammock, or cozy firepit are great places to relax after a meal. 

Pack Healthy Snacks

Preparing some of your food yourself is a great way to stay on track while away from home. 

Making healthy meals may not always be realistic during your travels, but having snacks on hand can work for most trips. 

Granola bars, protein shakes, popcorn, peanut butter, and jelly sandwiches, fresh fruit, and low-fat cheese sticks are great on-the-go nourishment. Having these available when hunger strikes gives you more options and opportunities to stick to your weight loss goals.

Catch Up On Sleep

Catch Up On Sleep
Getting enough sleep helps you maintain a healthy metabolism. Photo: Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock

It can be tempting to squeeze every minute out of your travel experience with packed itineraries and late-night activities. However, vacation also can be a great time to reset your sleep habits. Getting enough sleep helps you make healthy food choices and maintain a healthy metabolism. 

People who are sleep-deprived tend to eat larger portions of food and crave more unhealthy foods that are high in calories and carbohydrates.  

Too little sleep can also cause changes to hormones[2] like insulin and cortisol that prompt your body to store more fat. When you’re tired, your body can’t process insulin well. This hormone is needed to turn food into energy for your cells. 

Insufficient rest can also cause spikes in the stress hormone cortisol.[3] Your body may burn fewer calories throughout the day due to these spikes.

Use your time away from your hectic home schedule to start a habit of getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Adults who do this live the longest,[4] which is a great motivation. A healthy sleep routine may be the most valuable keepsake you bring home from your trip. 

Relax And Enjoy Yourself

how to not gain weight on vacation
Vacation is often a short time to relax. <span>Photo: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock</span>

Above all else, remember that achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is something you work on long-term. You should expect a few speed bumps along the way. 

Vacation is often a short time to relax that only comes around so often. Don’t spend this precious time too stressed out about what to eat that you can’t enjoy yourself. 

If you’re worried that letting it all go on vacation will completely derail your motivation for weight loss, plan how you will jump back into your healthy habits when you get home. Have a grocery order scheduled for delivery the day after you get home. 

Maintain your same weight by enrolling in that non-refundable fitness class the week you return.

Having a plan can give you the peace of mind you need to make the most of your well-earned break. Even if you’ve experienced weight gain while away, you already have action steps to get back on track.

What Causes Vacation Weight Gain?

What Causes Vacation Weight Gain
When you’re on vacation, it’s easy to gain weight from food, alcohol, and activities. Photo: BEAUTY STUDIO/Shutterstock

Vacation and summer weight gain are all too common. New delicious foods, late nights, and lounging at the beach — each possibly involving alcohol — are just a few examples of why it’s easy to put on a few extra pounds during these times. 

If you’re stressing out about this possibility, keep in mind that it’s unlikely that you’ll gain a significant amount of weight from a short time away. One study[5] found that adults gained an average of one pound after a one to three-week vacation. 

Remember that long travel and exposure to different foods can cause fluctuations in your weight due to water retention. Also, if you’re flying, pressurized cabins play havoc with fluid shifts. If you see a much bigger number on your scale when you get home, don’t panic. 

Your body will adjust as you return to your regular routine.  

Still, even minor weight gain can be disappointing when you’re committed to a weight loss goal. Luckily, there are numerous straightforward methods to prevent holiday weight gain and still enjoy your vacation to the fullest.

The Bottom Line

A vacation is a time to relax and have fun. It supports your mental health, and mental health is important. The temptations that accompany time away, along with the disruption to your routine, can lead to weight gain. 

With careful planning and realistic goal setting, you can enjoy your time away without guilt when you return home.

+ 5 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Beer, N.J., Dimmock, J.A., Jackson, B. and Guelfi, K.J. (2020). Exercise-related factors that influence post-exercise energy intake: A psychological perspective. Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, [online] 23(11), pp.1068–1073. doi:10.1016/j.jsams.2020.05.017.
  2. Cooper, J.A. and Tokar, T. (2016). A prospective study on vacation weight gain in adults. Physiology & Behavior, [online] 156, pp.43–47. doi:10.1016/j.physbeh.2015.12.028.
  3. Van Cauter, E. (2011). Sleep disturbances and insulin resistance. Diabetic Medicine, [online] 28(12), pp.1455–1462. doi:10.1111/j.1464-5491.2011.03459.x.
  4. Thau, L., Gandhi, J. and Sharma, S. (2022). Physiology, Cortisol. [online] Nih.gov. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538239/.
  5. Jin, Q., Yang, N., Dai, J., Zhao, Y., Zhang, X., Yin, J. and Yan, Y. (2022). Association of Sleep Duration With All-Cause and Cardiovascular Mortality: A Prospective Cohort Study. Frontiers in Public Health, [online] 10. doi:10.3389/fpubh.2022.880276.
Meghan Novoshielski

Written by:

Meghan Novoshielski, RDN

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

Meghan is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) with a Master's degree in Nutrition Science and over 15 years of experience in clinical nutrition, product development, and content marketing. She's a sought-after health writer and brand ambassador passionate about helping people pursue their healthiest lives through engaging, high-value nutrition content.

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement