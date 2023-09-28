Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Does Vitamin C Help Acne? Things You Should Know 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

does vitamin c help acne
Vitamin C aids in the synthesis of collagen. Photo: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

Does vitamin C help acne? This is one of the most frequently asked skin health questions.

Vitamin C, or L-ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin found naturally in some foods. It may also be consumed as a dietary supplement. It cannot be made naturally by the human body, and as a result, increasing dietary consumption is required to maintain healthy levels.

Vitamin C aids in the synthesis of collagen, the manufacture of the energy-enhancing amino acid L-carnitine, and a variety of neurotransmitters. It also aids in protein metabolism.

The vitamin is a popular skin remedy because of its role in collagen formation, which aids connective tissue functions such as wound healing and skin aging.

Vitamin C is found in many foods, but vitamin C supplements are one of the quickest ways to raise your vitamin levels. 

A deficiency in vitamin C can result in scurvy,[1] a condition characterized by fatigue, weakened connective tissue, and fragile capillaries.

Is Vitamin C Good For Acne?

Yes. Acne-related inflammation, redness, and damage are reduced by vitamin C. Some of its proven skin benefits are as follows:

  • Increasing collagen production.
  • Balancing skin tone. 
  • Preventing UV damage.
  • Accelerating wound healing.
  • Enhancing skin hydration.
  • Enhancing skin elasticity.
  • Inflammation control.

Does Vitamin C Help Acne?

Numerous skin health issues have been shown to benefit from vitamin C treatment. But does vitamin C help acne scars?  

Yes. Vitamin C has many skin-friendly actions, such as its antioxidant activity which allows it to fight inflammation, thus reducing acne-related swelling, discoloration, and damage.

If your skin heals from acne, it may develop recessed and raised scars. The topical application of vitamin C is effective for acne scarring and can significantly reduce associated redness and swelling. 

Vitamin C for acne promotes collagen synthesis, which speeds up skin healing and helps to eliminate scars.

Vitamin C can reduce hyperpigmentation and the dark spots around acne-infested areas. It does this by inhibiting the action of an enzyme called tyrosinase.

What Is Acne?

Acne is a skin condition whereby hair follicles become clogged with oil, dead skin cells, and other environmental contaminants. The hair follicles can then turn into tender bumps, blackheads, or whiteheads that may become red and quite painful.

Although hormonal changes in adolescence most commonly cause acne, it can also be caused by poor skincare habits, genetics, and skin bacteria. 

Some people have asked does vitamin C causes acne. The answer is no — vitamin C aids in acne eradication. Even while receiving treatment, acne scars can persist and heal very slowly. Scars can be painful, most commonly affecting the forehead, face, shoulders, chest, or upper back.

Despite being benign, acne scars can cause emotional distress. Most complications can be avoided if the condition is treated early enough with vitamin C.

Other treatments for acne-prone skin include prescription-based antibiotics and over-the-counter creams or cleansers.

Other Benefits Of Vitamin C For Your Skin

To reap the full benefits of vitamin C for the skin, use a product designed specifically for skin care. Here are some proven benefits of vitamin C for the skin:

It Facilitates Collagen Production

Collagen levels in the body naturally decline over time, degrading the appearance of your healthy skin by causing wrinkles and fine lines.

Vitamin C is essential to collagen synthesis[2] and aids in its production. It is a cofactor for the enzymes prolyl hydroxylase and lysyl hydroxylase, which help stabilize collagen molecules and provide structural strength.

Balances Skin Color

Balances Skin Color
Vitamin C balances skin color. Photo: Irina Bg/Shutterstock

Although dark spots do not pose a serious health risk, they can make you appear older and unhealthy. Vitamin C can help you achieve even skin tone by inhibiting melanin synthesis,[2] which regulates skin pigmentation. 

As previously mentioned, vitamin C decreases the activity of tyrosinase, an enzyme involved in melanin production, which may cause a lightening of skin tone.

Prevents UV Damage

UV skin damage can result in roughness, redness, and tanning.

Studies have discovered a correlation between increased exposure to UV rays, environmental pollutants, and vitamin C deficiency, suggesting that supplementation can mitigate this effect. 

Antioxidant-rich vitamin C protects your skin from oxidative stress and UV damage

However, vitamin C alone may not be sufficient to protect your skin. Combining vitamins C and E may provide better results, such as lowering UV-induced inflammation.

Vitamin C also regulates cell regeneration,[3] assisting the skin in the repair of damaged cells.

Accelerates Wound Healing

Vitamin C speeds up wound healing[1] by enhancing collagen-making. In addition, vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, improves wound healing through its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Improves Skin Hydration

Improves Skin Hydration
Vitamin C improves skin hydration. Photo: Sofia Zhuravetc/Shutterstock

Based on several studies, those with healthy skin[2] have been found to have higher levels of vitamin C. This may be because vitamin C reduces transepidermal water loss, allowing the skin to retain moisture and balance oiliness.

According to one study, combining vitamin C, ferulic acid, and aqueous Deschampsia Antarctica extract significantly enhances skin hydration.[4] Research also indicates that ascorbic acid[5] is the best form of vitamin C for hydration.

Improves Skin Elasticity

Sagging skin can be caused by aging, oxidative stress, or rapid weight loss. Collagen improves skin elasticity, tightening and firming it. 

Vitamin C’s high antioxidant content can help fight skin sagging caused by oxidative stress.  It can also replenish collagen levels, which naturally decline with age, preventing age-related skin sagging.

The ability of vitamin C to optimize collagen synthesis may also help reduce wrinkles. Additionally, it may reduce fine lines around your eyes and improve pigmentation,[6] making you look healthier and younger.

Inhibits Inflammation

Your appearance can be damaged by inflammation, resulting in skin redness, irritation, and rashes. The anti-inflammatory[7] and antioxidant properties of vitamin C help to prevent skin irritation and lessen puffiness.

How To Use Vitamin C For Skin?

does vitamin c help acne
Dietary intake may not consistently provide sufficient vitamin C for optimal skin health. Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock

Oranges, broccoli, potatoes, peppers, blackcurrants, and Brussels sprouts contain vitamin C. However, dietary intake may not always supply enough vitamin C for ideal skin health. 

Topical vitamin C ensures that it gets through your skin quickly and in large enough amounts to have an immediate impact.

You can find various topical products made with vitamin C for the skin, from sunscreens to vitamin C serums, creams, moisturizers, and lotions. The majority of vitamin C-rich skin care products are designed for rapid absorption.

Most vitamin C serum manufacturers advise using it once or twice daily. Suppose your only goal in taking vitamin C is to have healthy skin. In that case, the topical application can help prevent some adverse effects of consuming too much oral vitamin C.

Before applying the vitamin C serum, wash your hands to remove contaminants. Using vitamin C serums correctly involves cleansing, toning, serum application, and moisturizing.

Side Effects & Safety

Vitamin C is suitable for all skin types and offers a long-term solution for skin care. However, topical concentrations greater than 20% may cause mild irritation. 

Most skincare ingredients, such as retinol and alpha hydroxy acids, do not react with the vitamin. However, you must conduct a skin sensitivity test before entirely using vitamin C to identify any unfavorable effects. 

A skin sensitivity test involves applying a small amount of vitamin C to different areas of your skin, lightly rubbing it in, and then waiting 15 to 20 minutes to see if your skin reacts to it.

Other side effects may occur when using magnesium ascorbyl phosphate and L-ascorbic acid products, which can irritate sensitive skin types.

Studies show that even at high doses, vitamin C has a low level of toxicity[1] and may not have any unfavorable side effects. However, the osmotic effect of reaching the gastrointestinal tract unabsorbed may cause diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal cramps.

Its ability to promote iron absorption is positive for most healthy people. However, when taken in chronic doses, it can cause tissue damage in people with hereditary hemochromatosis.

The Bottom Line

Does vitamin C help acne? Vitamin C is a natural and safe treatment for various skin problems, including acne, wrinkles, and puffiness. It contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that combat the underlying causes of such skin complications without having serious consequences.

In healthy people, however, chronic doses of vitamin C can cause minor side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal cramps. The risk is higher for those who have hereditary hemochromatosis because it can cause tissue damage.

Nonetheless, researchers maintain that, even in high doses, vitamin C is generally safe for most people with acne-prone skin.

Topical vitamin C may produce more satisfying results than oral ingestion and reduces the risk of some side effects. Skin care-specific vitamin C products have improved absorption rates and can deliver quick results.

+ 7 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Nih.gov. (2020). Office of Dietary Supplements – Vitamin C. [online] Available at: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminC-HealthProfessional/#:~:text=Insufficient%20vitamin%20C%20intake%20causes%20scurvy%2C%20which%20is%20characterized%20by%20fatigue%20or%20lassitude%2C%20widespread%20connective%20tissue%20weakness%2C%20and%20capillary%20fragility%20%5B1%2C2%2C4%2C6%2D9%5D.
  2. Pullar, J.M., Carr, A.C. and Margreet C.M. Vissers (2017). The Roles of Vitamin C in Skin Health. Nutrients, [online] 9(8), pp.866–866. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9080866.
  3. Cimmino, L., Neel, B.G. and Iannis Aifantis (2018). Vitamin C in Stem Cell Reprogramming and Cancer. Trends in Cell Biology, [online] 28(9), pp.698–708. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tcb.2018.04.001.
  4. Milani, M., Bita Hashtroody, Piacentini, M. and Celleno, L. (2019). Skin protective effects of an antipollution, antioxidant serum containing Deschampsia antartica extract, ferulic acid and vitamin C: a controlled single-blind, prospective trial in women living in urbanized, high air pollution area. Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, [online] Volume 12, pp.393–399. doi:https://doi.org/10.2147/ccid.s204905.
  5. Kandil, S.M., Soliman, I.I., Diab, H.M., Nermeen Ibrahim Bedair, marwa ahmad mahrous and Abdou, E.M. (2022). Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate vesicular carriers for topical delivery; preparation, in-vitro and ex-vivo evaluation, factorial optimization and clinical assessment in melasma patients. Drug Delivery, [online] 29(1), pp.534–547. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/10717544.2022.2036872.
  6. Ahmed, N.S., Mohammed and Fatani, M.I. (2019). Treatment of periorbital dark circles: Comparative study of carboxy therapy vs chemical peeling vs mesotherapy. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, [online] 18(1), pp.169–175. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.12536.
  7. Ellulu, M.S., Asmah Rahmat, Ismail Patimah, Huzwah Khaza’ai and Abed, Y. (2015). Effect of vitamin C on inflammation and metabolic markers in hypertensive and/or diabetic obese adults: a randomized controlled trial. Drug Design Development and Therapy, [online] 9, pp.3405–12. doi:https://doi.org/10.2147/dddt.s83144.
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement