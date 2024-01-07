Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Does Adderall Cause Hair Loss? Here’s What Experts Say In 2024

Mitchelle Morgan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

does adderall cause hair loss
Hair loss might be a side effect of Adderall use. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

If you’re taking Adderall[1] to treat ADHD, you might wonder, “Does Adderall cause hair loss?”

Hair loss is a concern for many. So understanding whether Adderall side effects include hair loss is crucial for anyone taking or about to take Adderall.

This article delves into the possibilities of Adderall-induced hair loss and its connection to the stimulant drug. We’ll explore the essential factors to answer the question, can Adderall cause hair loss? We shall also refer to a few expert tips on how Adderall may negatively impact hair follicles and discuss the role of nutritional deficiencies.

Finally, we’ll touch on hair loss prevention tips and provide insights for maintaining healthy hair growth while managing your mental health disorder.

Does Adderall Make You Lose Hair?

The connection between Adderall and hair loss is still debatable. 

While some people have reported experiencing hair loss while using Adderall, it’s not a guaranteed side effect for everyone. 

Factors such as your response, dosage, and underlying conditions may contribute. If you’re concerned about hair loss while taking Adderall, it’s best to consult a medical professional who can provide personalized advice. They can evaluate the potential causes and explore alternative treatments or adjustments to manage ADHD symptoms while addressing any hair-related concerns.

Does Adderall Cause Hair Loss In People With ADHD?

Does Adderall Cause Hair Loss In People With ADHD
There is still no certain answer as to whether Adderall causes hair loss. Photo: Johnnyamoeba87/Shutterstock

The answer to the question “Does Adderall cause hair loss?” is still being debated. Understanding the link between Adderall-related hair loss requires a closer look at the effects of stimulant medications on the body.

What Is Adderall?

Adderall is a central nervous system stimulant commonly prescribed to treat ADHD. This stimulant drug, amphetamine, helps people with ADHD focus and control impulsive behavior.

It contains amphetamine and dextroamphetamine,[2] which increase the levels of certain chemicals in the brain. While it effectively manages ADHD symptoms, concerns loom about its potential side effects, including hair loss. Some people taking Adderall have reported experiencing[3] hair pulling, which may lead to hair loss.

Understanding the link between Adderall-related hair loss requires a closer look at the effects of stimulant medications on the body. However, research is still scarce since Adderall’s impact on hair follicles and the normal hair growth cycle is still in its infancy.

Nutritional deficiencies,[4] high anxiety, stress levels, and even Adderall-induced trichotillomania may contribute to hair loss and greying.[5] However, it’s essential to note that not everyone who takes Adderall will experience hair-related side effects.

The following sections will explore the potential causes of hair loss related to Adderall use. 

The Connection Between Adderall And Hair Health

While Adderall can help manage your ADHD symptoms, you may experience some hair-related issues, such as thinning hair or hair loss. The connection becomes clearer when you look at the underlying factors. So, here are some possible links between Adderall and hair health:

Compulsive Hair Pulling And Hair Loss

One possible factor contributing to hair loss from Adderall is compulsive hair-pulling behavior, also known as trichotillomania.[6] Adderall-induced trichotillomania is an impulse control involving recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out your hair. This hair-pulling disorder may result in noticeable hair loss.

Adderall use can potentially exacerbate or trigger[7] this behavior in susceptible individuals, leading to hair follicle damage and hair loss.

Nutritional Deficiencies And Sudden Weight Loss

Another factor that can impact hair health during Adderall use is sudden weight loss and potential dietary deficiencies. 

Adderall is known to suppress appetite,[8] which can lead to sudden weight loss and inadequate nutrient intake. Plus, many children with ADHD already have nutritional deficiencies,[9] so adding a suppressed appetite can worsen things.

So, a lot of essential vitamins and minerals necessary for healthy hair growth may be missing. Naturally, this affects blood flow and nutrients available for the hair follicle, leading to thinning hair.

High Anxiety And Stress levels

Although these two aren’t direct causes of hair loss while using Adderral, they might still factor in hair loss. The link might be that using Adderall under immense stress[10] may lead to even further hair loss.

For example, stress disrupts the normal hair growth cycle, increasing shedding and potentially triggering conditions like telogen effluvium — a scalp disorder that leads to hair loss from stress. Adderall can also affect stress and anxiety levels in some individuals, potentially exacerbating[1] hair loss.

Other Side Effects Of Adderall

In addition to the concerns surrounding hair health, there are several other side effects associated with Adderall that you should be mindful of, such as:

  • Sleep disorders.
  • Headaches.
  • Sudden weight or appetite loss.
  • Changes in mood and behavior.
  • Heightened anxiety or irritability

In some rare cases, hair shedding, patchy hair loss, or even compulsive hair-pulling behavior may occur. These side effects may be attributed to various factors, including your response to the medication or underlying psychological and environmental factors.[11]

Talk to a healthcare professional immediately once you notice any concerning side effects or if you abuse Adderall. Professionals can recommend adjustments or Adderall alternative medicine to manage ADHD while minimizing side effects.

How To Use Adderall Safely

When using stimulant drugs with amphetamine, such as Adderall, to treat ADHD signs and symptoms, it’s important to prioritize safety. Here are some considerations for safely using Adderall:

  • Consult a medical professional: Before starting Adderall, talk to a healthcare provider. They’ll assess your condition, discuss potential side effects, and provide appropriate guidance.
  • Follow prescribed dosages: Take Adderall as prescribed, avoiding dosage adjustments without medical advice. Taking higher doses or using it recreationally can lead to adverse effects.
  • Be aware of side effects: Educate yourself about the potential side effects of Adderall, including hair loss and other effects mentioned earlier. Promptly report any concerning side effects to your healthcare provider and immediately consider discontinuing Adderall.
  • Consider alternative treatments: Explore alternative treatments or other medications under the guidance of a healthcare professional if Adderall is causing intolerable side effects.
  • Monitor compulsive behaviors: Be mindful of any compulsive behaviors that may arise while taking Adderall. Report them to your doctor immediately to assess if adjustments are necessary.
  • Maintain a balanced diet: If you have ADHD, you might already be predisposed to nutritional deficiency, so add more nutritious foods to your meals. You can also use supplements to get all the nutrients your body needs to maintain healthy hair. Don’t forget to stay hydrated and look for fun ways to experiment with new foods.
  • Regularly evaluate treatment: Even if you do behavioral therapy[12] or any other treatment for ADHD, you should still see your doctor regularly. They’ll assess the benefits and the other side effects, making adjustments if necessary.

Following these guidelines and maintaining open communication with a medical professional can help you use Adderall safely. It also minimizes the potential risks while effectively managing ADHD signs and symptoms.

Tips For Preventing Hair Loss

Tips For Preventing Hair Loss
You can try following these tips to prevent hair loss. Photo: Studio Romantic/Shutterstock

If you complain that “Adderall ruined my hair!” here are some tips that could help you prevent hair loss. They may also use these steps to promote new hair growth if you or your child stopped taking Adderall.

  • Maintain a healthy diet: Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Focus on foods that support healthy hair growth, such as leafy greens, nuts, and lean proteins.
  • Minimize stress and anxiety: Practice stress management techniques, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in activities you enjoy. High-stress levels can contribute to hair loss, so finding ways to relax and unwind is crucial.
  • Avoid excessive heat and chemicals: Limit heat-styling tools and harsh chemical treatments in hair products that can damage hair follicles and weaken strands. Opt for natural hairstyles and gentle hair care practices.
  • Be gentle with your hair: Avoid excessive pulling, tugging, or tight hairstyles that can negatively impact hair follicles and lead to breakage or traction alopecia.[13] Traction alopecia occurs in women fond of wearing tight hairstyles that stress their hair follicles by pulling. Treat your hair with care and use gentle brushing and styling techniques.
  • Seek professional advice: If you experience excessive or sudden hair loss, consult a medical professional or a dermatologist specializing in hair health. They can evaluate your condition, identify underlying causes, and recommend appropriate treatment options or interventions.
  • Use hair-friendly products: Choose hair care products that promote healthy hair growth and prevent hair loss. Look for products containing ingredients like biotin, saw palmetto,[14] or keratin.[15]

Remember, preventing Adderall hair loss requires a holistic approach, addressing internal and external factors. By adopting these tips and incorporating healthy habits into your routine, you can minimize the risk of hair loss and maintain strong, vibrant hair. Of course, it’s easier said than done, but focusing on one habit at a time[16] helps. 

The Takeaway

Hair loss can be a distressing concern if you use Adderall or experience other factors that contribute to this issue. However, the treatment starts with you understanding the potential connection between Adderall and hair health. Next follows being proactive in maintaining overall well-being and seeking professional advice when needed.

Nonetheless, prioritizing a balanced diet, managing stress levels, and using gentle hair care practices are essential in preventing hair loss. Additionally, getting professional medical advice and exploring alternative medication can help address adverse effects and optimize ADHD management.

Adopting these techniques and holistically approaching hair health will help you encourage healthy hair renewal and maintain overall well-being.

+ 16 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Weyandt, L.L., White, T.L., Bergljot Gyda Gudmundsdottir, Nitenson, A.Z., Rathkey, E.S., De, K.A. and Bjorn, S.A. (2018). Neurocognitive, Autonomic, and Mood Effects of Adderall: A Pilot Study of Healthy College Students. [online] 6(3), pp.58–58. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/pharmacy6030058.
  2. Medlineplus.gov. (2019). Dextroamphetamine and Amphetamine: MedlinePlus Drug Information. [online] Available at: https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/meds/a601234.html
  3. Narine (2013). Adderall-induced Trichotillomania: A Case Report. Innovations in clinical neuroscience, [online] 10(7-8). Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24062968/.
  4. Almohanna, H.M., Ahmed, A., Tsatalis, J.P. and Tosti, A. (2019). The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. [online] 9(1), pp.51–70. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13555-018-0278-6.
  5. Zhang, B., Ma, S., Inbal Rachmin, He, M., Baral, P., Choi, S., William Antonio Gonçalves, Shwartz, Y., Fast, E.M., Su, Y., Zon, L.I., Aviv Regev, Buenrostro, J.D., Cunha, T.M., Chiu, I.M., Fisher, D.E. and Hsu, Y.-C. (2020). Hyperactivation of sympathetic nerves drives depletion of melanocyte stem cells. [online] 577(7792), pp.676–681. doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-1935-3.
  6. Grant, J.E. and Chamberlain, S.R. (2016). Trichotillomania. [online] 173(9), pp.868–874. doi:https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.ajp.2016.15111432.
  7. Moattari, C.R. and Katlein França (2022). Adverse psychocutaneous effects of prescription stimulant use and abuse: A systematic review. [online] 20(1), pp.7–15. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/ddg.14669.
  8. Poulton, A., Hibbert, E.J., Champion, B. and Nanan, R. (2016). Stimulants for the Control of Hedonic Appetite. [online] 7. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2016.00105.
  9. Villagomez, A. and U.P. Ramtekkar (2014). Iron, Magnesium, Vitamin D, and Zinc Deficiencies in Children Presenting with Symptoms of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. [online] 1(3), pp.261–279. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/children1030261.
  10. Eva M.J. Peters, Müller, Y., W. Snaga, Fliege, H., A. Reißhauer, Schmidt-Rose, T., Max, H., Schweiger, D., Rose, M. and Kruse, J. (2017). Hair and stress: A pilot study of hair and cytokine balance alteration in healthy young women under major exam stress. [online] 12(4), pp.e0175904–e0175904. doi:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0175904.
  11. Weissenberger, S., Ptacek, R., Klicperova-Baker, M., Erman, A., Katerina Schonova, Jiří Raboch and Goetz, M. (2017). ADHD, Lifestyles and Comorbidities: A Call for an Holistic Perspective – from Medical to Societal Intervening Factors. [online] 8. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2017.00454.
  12. Sprich, S., Safren, S.A., Finkelstein, D., Remmert, J.E. and Hammerness, P. (2016). A randomized controlled trial of cognitive behavioral therapy for ADHD in medication-treated adolescents. [online] 57(11), pp.1218–1226. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/jcpp.12549.
  13. Billero, V. and Mariya Miteva (2018). Traction alopecia: the root of the problem. [online] Volume 11, pp.149–159. doi:https://doi.org/10.2147/ccid.s137296.
  14. Evyatar Evron, Juhasz, M., Arash Babadjouni and Natasha Atanaskova Mesinkovska (2020). Natural Hair Supplement: Friend or Foe? Saw Palmetto, a Systematic Review in Alopecia. [online] 6(6), pp.329–337. doi:https://doi.org/10.1159/000509905.
  15. Basit, A., Asghar, F., Saima Sadaf and M. Jaleel Akhtar (2018). Health improvement of human hair and their reshaping using recombinant keratin K31. [online] 20, pp.e00288–e00288. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.btre.2018.e00288.
  16. Dalton, A.N. and Spiller, S. (2012). Too Much of a Good Thing: The Benefits of Implementation Intentions Depend on the Number of Goals. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/228439252_Too_Much_of_a_Good_Thing_The_Benefits_of_Implementation_Intentions_Depend_on_the_Number_of_Goals.
Mitchelle Morgan

Written by:

Mitchelle Morgan, Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Olejarz

Mitchelle Morgan is a health and wellness writer with over 10 years of experience. She holds a Master's in Communication. Her mission is to provide readers with information that helps them live a better lifestyle. All her work is backed by scientific evidence to ensure readers get valuable and actionable content.

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Olejarz

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement